Noble Energy Becomes Intriguing Long-Term Investment Target With Israel-Europe Pipeline

Given the shale profitability issues that Noble is facing, together with much of the industry, a significant, potentially profitable resource in the Mediterranean will do much to help reach profitability.

Without the new pipeline, the region would have likely seen a natural gas glut, leading to lower prices, which would have hurt profitability and value of Noble's resources in region.

I wrote about Noble Energy's (NYSE:NBL) discoveries of natural gas in Israel's and Cyprus' territorial waters before. I explained then that it was likely to be a resource discovery with potentially geopolitically important aspects.

The opportunity presented itself two years ago when the EU decided to obstruct the construction of the South Stream pipeline by Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY). At that point, Noble's discoveries gained a huge potential advantage, if as I expected then a new pipeline would be built to transport the gas to Europe. Back then it was all just theoretical, but this month it was announced that there is an EU-Israel understanding on the issue and they expect the pipeline going through Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Italy to become operational by 2025.

As I pointed out two years ago if the pipeline will be built, which now looks very likely, Noble Energy will most likely provide the gas for about half the capacity of 8-12 bcm/year of the pipeline. What this means for Noble Energy is that it will likely receive a higher price for its gas than would have been the case if the gas would have remained in the ME region. It is true that Noble is looking to sell a part of its interests in the Tamar and Leviathan fields in order to finance the development of the resource, but even so it will be left with a significant resource base. It already sold a small interest share in the Tamar field at the end of last year. Future sales will most likely already yield higher revenue due to the recent announcement in regards to the pipeline.

The Leviathan field is currently estimated to hold 22 Tcf in recoverable resources, of which 39.7%, or 8.73 Tcf is attributable to Noble energy. Going by prevailing average natural gas prices in the EU, the value of the share of Noble's portion of the resource is about $47.8 billion. It is impossible to estimate the precise effect of the pipeline on the price, because we have no way of knowing what the price of the gas would have been if it would have been only sold in the ME. Most likely it would have led to a glut in the region, which would have greatly diminished its value. Noble's stake in Tamar and the Aphrodite field in Cyprus also add about 6-7 Tcf of reserves attributable to Noble energy, worth about $35 billion. We should keep in mind that these estimates are based on average EU natural gas prices which are currently close to being at their lowest point for the past decade or so. EU natural gas prices are tied to oil prices due to long-term contracts, therefore any increase in the price of oil going forward will result in an increase in Noble's reserve value.

Noble's Mediterranean fields may bring it back to sustained profitability.

As is increasingly the case with many other oil & gas producers, Noble energy is increasingly tied up in the US shale oil & gas industry.

As has been the case with most other shale producers, Noble has been having a hard time turning a profit. For 2016 it reported an operating loss of $1.3 billion on total revenues of $3.5 billion. In the fourth quarter of last year, it lost $363 million, even though oil & gas prices recovered significantly from the lows we have seen in 2016. This is very common among companies heavily invested in shale extraction. In the case of Noble, it is not only heavily invested in it, but it seems that the well production data associated with its plays suggests that it is on the less profitable side of the shale business compared with some of its peers.

As we can see, Noble's Wolfcamp play is yielding initial 30 day average production of about 1,100 b/d.

By comparison, Cimarex (NYSE:XEC) which is a shale producer I recently covered is reporting initial 30 day production in its Wolfcamp play of 2,700 b/d.

It is true that Cimarex wells produce only about 25% oil compared with over 70% for Noble Energy. But this means that Noble energy initial oil production per well is about 800 b/d, while for Cimarex it is about 675 b/d, with a lot more NGL and natural gas adding to the value of the wells. Cimarex is breaking even, assuming an average oil price of $60/barrel and an average US natural gas spot price of $3.50 as I pointed out in my analysis. Given Noble Energy's inferior well performance, it is evident that it has a long way to go before it can be profitable in its Wolfcamp acreage. Given that the Permian is currently the best shale hope when it comes to profitability, Noble's shale prospects do not look particularly bright when it comes to profitability at current oil & gas prices, as is the case with most of the industry in my view.

It will be up to projects such as the ones in Israel and Cyprus to make up for the lack of shale profitability, which is why the pipeline that is currently proposed by the EU & Israel is nothing short of a godsend for Noble. It should shore up its longer term profitability prospects, even if for the shorter term there is no help coming, aside from maybe higher oil & gas prices. For that reason, I believe that it is important to continue monitoring the progression of the pipeline story as the details continue to come together. Noble Energy's fortunes seem to be to a large extent correlated to that pipeline now. As things stand right now, things are looking good.

