SAP - The Emperor Of The Application Software World Takes A Bow

The company has higher valuation metrics than many legacy software vendors but its top line growth and particularly the inflection in that metric are clear outliers in the group.

SAP - Getting What You Pay For

SAP (NYSE:SAP) reported the results of its Q1 early Tuesday morning. The results were actually a modest beat in terms of EPS on a non-IFRS basis. (Like most European companies, SAP uses IFRS to calculate its financial results. It then adjusts those earnings to non-IFRS standard which are equivalent, for the most part, to non-GAAP earnings in the U.S). What is interesting about SAP results, is that unlike many of its peers, it has managed the transition from an on-premise business model to the Cloud while maintaining its profitability and growing revenue-even growing perpetual license revenues which were actually up 10% year on year. I will review the financial results later on this article, but this was an exceptionally strong quarter for an old-line software stalwart that is seeing another leg of growth and which saw an all-time high in its shares in Tuesday's trading.

What should investors do with the shares at this point? I remain a buyer of the shares, although perhaps I would look for a better entry point. When all is said and done, the shares have traded up sharply, especially for Americans, based on the appreciation of the euro and the strong reaction in European stocks to the defeat of one of the more radical players in the French 1st round election.

The shares have actually increased by about 25% in the last 5 months and about 8% in the last week. That level of appreciation is not that much greater than the IGV index over the past 5 months-it is up 21%, but that index is only marginally higher in the last week or so.

The real question for investors to consider is what do first quarter results imply about growth as a whole for SAP and when will margin growth resume? The answer to neither of these points is self-evident or without controversy. Clearly Q1 showed a sharp acceleration in the growth of the company's business and indeed looked at holistically, the growth, because of the increase in deferred revenues, was actually noticeably greater than that portrayed in the headlines.

Overall, the value of orders that were entered in the quarter increased by 30%. That's a rate of growth that even some newer, cloud only, company's might find acceptable and it is quite remarkable for an older company such as this is. Ironically, because of the relatively strong growth in on-premise license, the company proportion of ratable revenues held steady at 68%. It is a nice problem to have. Within the overall 30% bookings growth, cloud bookings rose by 49%, a noticeable acceleration from the cadence in the prior year.

On the other hand, margins were such that despite the strong revenue quarter, EPS was merely in line, and to an extent, that reflects currency fluctuations in addition to operational performance. For a variety of reasons, the company did not choose to increase guidance for the balance of the year although certainly there might be reasons to believe that the full year will see results greater than those the company provided on Tuesday. It should be noted that the company had increased its guidance the past quarter. I think that management, relatively conservative in the past regarding guidance, is probably not wanting to be held to a standard of quarterly increases in guidance.

Based on the results in Q1 and going back for some considerable period it seems clear that SAP is gaining market share in that its top-line growth is outpacing that of most of the markets in which it competes, and it is certainly gaining share versus its arch-rival Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) - and its market share gains are accelerating. For me, that is usually a good start in making a positive case for the shares unless they are outrageously valued. That is simply not the case at this point in my opinion.

While margins did not show favorable trends last quarter, the same cannot be said regarding cashflow. The company cash flow from operations rose by 16% and free cash flow rose by 12% in the quarter year over year. That is a stark contrast to some of the company's peers and competitors. During the quarter, the company raised its dividend by 9%, to the equivalent $1.37/share. This is consistent with past policies but the yield is not really adequate to support a purchase recommendation.

The divergence between cash flow and reported earnings was primarily a factor of the company's growth in deferred revenues-SAP is actually doing better than its headline numbers might suggest. Cash flow was also driven by changes in working capital, particularly payables balances.

The results highlighted were achieved despite the company accruing consistent tax rates year on year while continuing to increase headcount steadily. And for those interested in such things, the company has woman holding 25% of managerial positions and it reduced its emissions of greenhouse gases to 100 tons, down from 120 tons the prior year. I am happy to know that I have invested in a socially responsible company that has embraced diversity as a corporate value. I am sorely tempted to write more, but this is an article about investing in SAP and not political commentary. Actually, somewhat unusually in the software world, the company has recently appointed two women to head global sales and marketing and has elected them to the Executive Board of the company.

Deferred revenues were up by almost 20% year on year and perhaps most important in evaluating the business performance of the company, deferred cloud subscription revenue increased by 8% sequentially-a rather remarkable metric as Q1 is supposed to be down from Q4 and that was the case last year. Overall, deferred cloud subscription revenue grew 44% over the past year, a significant up-trend in that metric. Unlike many other companies who are selling cloud based solutions, SAP's users apparently are increasing the length of their commitments which would appear to be a good thing. The company doesn't provide an average contract duration metric but the increases in deferred revenue growth are impressive for a company of this scale.

In looking at an old-line software company such as this is, I believe that investors should be looking to see if it is making the transitions to the cloud promptly and with competitive offerings. It really has done a better job in that regard than any of its peers and competitors-certainly compared to Oracle but also compared to IBM (NYSE:IBM). And the success of some of the company's newest offerings - particularly H4Hana suggest that this trend will continue on into the future. It remains, as it has been, the large cap name executing best in its space. Yes, the shares are at an all-time high and have a valuation not loved by some. But with SAP shares, investors are getting what they paid for.

Why is SAP winning and why can it continue to do so?

The saying goes that success has many fathers, although these days I think the saying needs to be modified so as to be gender neutral. Part of the success of SAP, I believe, is the success of the companies that they bought several years ago which are now in the process of making strong contributions to the company's growth. When SAP was buying companies in the early years of this decade it was willing to pay what then seemed very high multiples of sales which at the time were thought to be somewhat risky transactions. But the portfolio that SAP acquired, which most notably include SuccessFactors, Ariba, Concur and Fieldglass, has been able to sustain significant growth rates as part of a larger organization. Management said that all of these businesses are growing at rates significantly greater than the business case assumptions used when these enterprises were acquired.

It is also true that S4Hana which was released 2 years ago has seemingly taken off in terms of user acceptance. Is S4Hana "better" that Oracle's comparable offering? I am sure that there are many answers to that depend on the particular use case involved. But one thing does seem to have developed is that many SAP users have decided to become all-SAP shops and to do away with their legacy Oracle database installations. This is probably a significant factor in the acceleration of SAP's cloud growth rate.

I think as well that the integration SAP has been able to develop between the company's different sets of solutions has turned out to be a major factor in the large deals in which SAP has had success. SAP tends to win deals where CIO's and "C" level managers are concerned about data integration and having "a single source of truth." It is obvious that it can be beaten in large deals where it faces companies such as Workday (NYSE:WDAY) who specialize in a single function that appeals to business line managers.

I also think that SAP has been able to develop an SMB strategy that is primarily a product of internal development that seems to be appealing to that class of user. Management emphasized on its conference call that 50% of its names in Q1 were net new. SAP has a more global reach than its competitors when it comes to the application space and in some of the geos where it has been operating for a long time, the availability of both S4Hana and other SAP offerings in the cloud catering to small businesses have started to drive revenues. Whether or not the recent acquisition of NetSuite by Oracle will present more competition in this space is hard to know at this point and is probably not an Oracle priority.

I think as well, the maturing of SAP's cloud and S4Hana base is having something to do with the company's sales growth inflection. One of the things that is generally spoken about when large application companies host conference calls is "go-lives." Initially, when SAP started with its new products, it had its share of implementation issues and "go-lives" took longer than they were planned. On this call the company referenced 700 "go-lives" which probably gives SAP enough critical mass to have reference customers around the globe and in all of the 25 verticals that the company supports.

SAP had a particularly strong start to year in terms of revenue and bookings. While one tends to listen to management bragging with a sense of déjà vu, and one tends to remember that the CEO of SAP is a salesman by trade, the body language of the call was a bit more optimistic than I typically expect from a staid, conservative business like this one. In some ways, management commentary on the call reminded me of the camp revival meetings one has read about or which have been portrayed in movies. For readers old enough, think Elmer Gantry as a model.

What winning looks like in numbers

The company reported a quarter of 12% revenue growth and that compared to expectations for 9% growth, at least according to the published First Call consensus for that metric. Expectations have been that full year growth would reach 7.5% which obviously implies some material deceleration in revenue growth. The level of bookings was clearly a significant upside surprise and as the CFO put in on the call, "the first quarter was much more successful than the first quarter of 2016 and hence our approvals for bonuses in the field of course have been higher than in 2016 as well." It is, I think, unusual to see sales execution bonuses of any magnitude in a Q1-they are more likely to impact costs at the end of the year. It is just further evidence of how successful, from a sales perspective this quarter actually turned out to be for the company.

The company had raised its expectation for revenue growth at the start of this year and reaffirmed that expectation in this current earnings release. But the current business momentum and significant additions to the deferred revenue balance might suggest that a further increase in the company's revenue growth forecast is within view.

SAP's investment year

By that I mean that 2017 is shaping up to be a year in which SAP invests to drive future growth at a higher cadence than is assumed by many investors and most analysts. The company's hiring, often the most visible focus of an investment strategy is very visible with headcount rising quite consistently by around 10%, a significant level for a company of this size.

In the end, all was not sweetness and light on this conference call and there is and has been a substantial divide amongst analysts regarding their recommendations on this name. There are 34 analysts who report their ratings to First Call. 19 like the shares but 15 do not. Many of the headlines that were posted in the wake of the earnings release on Tuesday proclaimed that SAP had missed earnings expectations for the year. That was inaccurate and if SAP were an American company there would be no ambiguity. The company's non-IFRS earnings came to $.795 as of current exchange rates and that is higher than the expected EPS of $.78. Using the average exchange rate for Q1, EPS came to $.78.

The headlines might have done better to focus on how the numbers were constructed. As mentioned earlier, 40% of the company's EPS after-tax came from adjustments to the IFRS number compared to 25% in the same quarter a year ago. Of the adjustment, 70% came from stock based comp which showed a substantial increase from the prior year, in part due to the appreciation of SAP stock. Management is projecting a material contraction in the level of stock based comp both relatively and in absolute terms for the balance of the year.

SAP reports gross margins on many different segments of its business and analysts tend to focus on those areas of the business that are performing anomalously when compared to their model. For the most part, I don't think that such analysis is going to help determine whether or not the company is a worthwhile investment. Some might disagree.

One of the issues that investors perceive is the rather significant gap between gross margins in the cloud and gross margins on software license. Cloud gross margins are 65%; software gross margins are 85%. Cloud is growing significantly faster than software license and the impact was that cloud and software gross margins together fell 150 basis points during the year. But that fall was made up for by improvements in services margins. The company is forecasting that it will see about a 1500 bps margin improvement in cloud over the next 3-4 years and has laid out some of the strategy that will lead to that kind of result. There is no reason to believe that the company will be unable to achieve that goal.

Management is forecasting gross margin improvements more or less across the board based on scale in the cloud and that favorable trends were visible this quarter in services and in SAP's Business Network. It becomes much easier to achieve sustained margin growth when growth exceeds expectations on a sustainable basis and I think that is one of the reasons why I believe this company will continue, most quarters, and for most metrics to exceed expectations.

IFRS operating margins fell significantly year on year but non-IFRS operating margins were down only marginally. I have no more affection for adjustments to IFRS than I do for the same kinds of adjustments in GAAP but it has been a long-standing practice and I am surely not going to change it. But obviously, with headcount rising, it is not surprising to see significant increases in expenses related to headcount. Overall, operating expenses were up 20% on an IFRS basis and revenues were up 12%. As mentioned earlier, the rather sizable 22% jump in sales and marketing expense was partly a function of accelerator and other sales bonus payments that were earned because of the very strong sales performance at rates beyond expectations and headlines that were achieved last quarter.

The CFO spoke-on more than one occasion-to the outlook for margins going forward. Indeed, the last question of the conference call related to margins. There are, no doubt readers and listeners who have less sanguine expectations regarding the course of opex, but it is something almost totally within the control of management. The CFO reaffirmed that while SAP has made and will continue to make significant investments in opex and particularly in personnel, the company will achieve its margin goals for the year and that margins will improve significantly as the year progresses.

My understanding of management's expectations is that the cadence of opex growth will start to decline and that revenues will increase seasonally. If, as I think more likely than not, revenues exceed projections, the company is in a position to over-attain on its margin expectations as the major increases have been made and were visible in Q1. I would be surprised if SAP did not start to report quarters with unambiguous upsides compared to consensus expectations.

Valuation

I started this article by talking about SAP being an investment in which investors are getting what they pay for. I think that is the case in terms of an investment in this company but it does not mean that the shares are deep value.

SAP has a current market cap of $120 billion. It has a net cash position of about $2.5 billion. So, its enterprise value is $117.5 billion. Full year First Call consensus estimates for revenues are currently $25.2 billion, although that is likely to increase noticeably when First Call recalculates the consensus in the wake of the just past quarter. But at current values, the EV/S is a moderate level of 4.7X.

The consensus EPS estimate for the year is $4.51. That yields a P/E of 22X. Again, the P/E may not be as low as the P/E for other legacy tech vendors, but then again, the growth rate is positive and meaningfully so, something that rivals like Oracle and IBM have yet to be able to pull off.

As mentioned earlier, the company's CFFO was strong in Q1, growing by almost 16% year on year. Some of this had to do with other assets and liabilities and an equivalent amount had to do with the rapid growth of deferred revenues. The company saw a sharp increase in capex for the quarter which left free cash flow 11% above the levels of 2016.The CFO's forecast for free cash flow is that it will remain positive for the full year.

Last year, free cash flow came to $3.95 billion. Using the same growth rate for the metric as seen in Q1, I would expect free cash flow to reach $4.3 billion. Much of the company's cash flow is going to be employed in de-leveraging its balance sheet that saw borrowings rise steeply in the wake of the acquisition of Concur a bit more than 2 years ago. In general, SAP has chosen lately to follow a more conservative financial strategy than peers Oracle and IBM.

The company's free cash flow yield of 3.65% on projected free cash flow is certainly no bargain on any kind of basis but neither is it outlandish. As the investments the company has made to become a major cloud player abate, this metric is likely to rise at a rapid cadence.

I haven't attempted the exercise of comparing SAP's most recent results with those of Oracle in any detailed fashion. Suffice to say, Oracle isn't growing and isn't expected to achieve noticeable growth for some quarters in the future. This company is achieving double digit growth. Even when/if Oracle returns to growth, expectations for that metric remain at half or less what this company is currently achieving.

I think Q1 results for SAP represent a noticeable inflection in terms of top line growth, partially, but not wholly reflected in the company's recent share valuation. I still believe there is positive alpha remaining for investors in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.