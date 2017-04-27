I Wouldn't Touch Capstead Even With YOUR Money

I recently wrote about how Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was a sinking ship to be avoided. A few months ago I went so far as to say that I wouldn't buy this stock with YOUR money. Of course, in the context of that statement, it means there are simply many more names While performance has been decent, the earnings have not been enough to continue paying the dividend of $0.26. Sure enough, the dividend has been slashed. Capstead Mortgage paid a first quarter 2017 common dividend of $0.21 per common share on April 20, 2017, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2017. This is a cut of $0.02 from the prior dividend of $0.23. In other words, it has been reduced by 8.7%. Of course, you knew this was coming, right? I have been very diligent in presenting the warnings. There are simply many more names I prefer than this one. The company has had a rough 6 to 8 quarters, and this isn't the first cut. While performance has been decent, the earnings have not been enough to cover the dividend, and prepayments have been a central reason.

That takes me to the purpose of today's column. I previously noted that the key metrics suggested the name was to be avoided. It didn't matter, though, because thanks to sector strength, the name rallied a bit. But performance wise this name was weak. Despite that, I stand by what I said: I much prefer many other names because I have doubts about performance. And on that note, let us turn to the numbers.

In the just reported Q1 2017, the company missed consensus estimates on the top-line but beat on the bottom-line results. That is better performance right from the start than we are used to. Capstead reported net income of just $22.7 million, or $0.20 per share. This was in fairness a sequential increase compared to net income of $17.5 million or $0.14 per share in Q4 2016. These earnings actually delivered a rare beat against estimates of $0.02. Now the company of course paid its newly cut dividend of $0.21. To understand if the dividend was covered, we look to core income. Well, pretty poor once again on this metric. Core income was estimated at $0.21 per share. This covers the dividend.

As you know, there are some key metrics we have to watch every quarter. Specifically, these are most importantly the book value, net interest rate spread and the constant prepayment rate. Well, book value saw a rare improvement as well. The once stable book value had continued to fall for nearly two years straight. But here in Q1, it rose 1.2% to $10.98. This metric has been declining for two years, so this turn-around is a huge positive. What is quite amazing is that the discount-to-book has disappeared as share prices followed the sector higher and have gotten a jump from this quarter. The stock at $11.23 is a premium-to-book value. I wouldn't touch it here. Just ten months ago, the discount was 24%.

How about the net interest rate spread, and yes, the critical constant prepayment rate? The constant prepayment rate has been way too high for this company. That said, the constant prepayment rate fell in the quarter and that drove the positive results in this quarter. In the present quarter it was 22.93%, falling from the 25.59% last quarter. This ever so slight drop benefited the spread though. The total financing spread came in at an industry leading low of just 0.68%, but it was a rise off of last quarter.

Look, the name saw its key metrics, and subsequently its headline numbers get a big boost thanks to the falling prepayment rate coming down. But let's be real…at 23%, the prepayments are disgustingly high. Capstead is a mess. There isn't a need to drill down so deep to find positives. All of the key metrics are still poor right now. Yet, shares are appreciating. There is hope for the future. But I wouldn't touch it with your money. If you must play it, then do it in the preferred shares. Considering prepayments are the highest in the sector, this is a major problem. Thus, I continue to recommend avoiding this name.

