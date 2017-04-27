Under Armour: More Work Ahead

The athletic apparel company is still struggling to build the footwear business as the Steph Curry line struggles.

Before the opening today, Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) reported quarterly earnings that unleashed a big relief rally. The numbers support the notion of a stabilized business cutting off the fears of a potential downside.

At $21.50, the Class A shares trade far below the highs in January before Under Armour reset the expectations for 2017 and beyond. The question is whether to chase this rally.

Struggling Revenues Due To Footwear

The good news for the Q1 report is that the athletic apparel company beat analyst estimates and maintained 2017 guidance. The bad news, the actual numbers were bleak relative to prior period expectations.

The most disappointing numbers centered around domestic wholesale sales and total footwear sales. The 2016 bankruptcies in the athletic apparel sector and weakness surrounding shoe sales of two-time reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry have weighed on results.

For the quarter, footwear revenues only grew 2%. This category is the most important outside of apparel and was a cornerstone of the growth opportunity over the next couple of years.

NPD Group (via Bloomberg) had previously disclosed that lifestyle brands from Nike (NYSE:NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) were dominating the sector. The Curry line is reportedly down 20% as Steph wasn't even listed as a top five pick in the MVP odds according to Bleacher Report.

High Costs Dilute Value

At the same time that revenues are struggling, gross margins are down 70 basis points and SG&A expenses surged over $50 million. The end result is the financial media hashing over and over that Under Armour reported the first quarterly loss in public company history.

The more important story is whether to invest now that the stock is up 10% after the earnings report that resets market expectations. The company forecasts at least 11% revenue growth to $5.4 billion this year while the stock is only worth $9.0 billion.

My thesis for Under Armour offering value to shareholders is the simple forward P/S multiple. The stock trades at an extreme bargain to industry giant Nike while growing faster.

Of course, one has to assume that Under Armour produces much higher margins in the future. Annual operating income of only $320 million won't ever justify a $9.0 billion market cap, much less significant gains from these levels.

The athletic apparel company originally expected 2016 operating income to top $500 million. A lot of the issues with the EPS valuation will be corrected as the company right sizes expenses with the new revenue expectations.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that plenty of value exists with Under Armour now that it is down far off the previous highs and trading at a lower P/S multiple than larger competitor Nike. Downside appears protected from here, but the results aren't likely to propel the stock back to yearly highs near $28 until the company shows more signs of margin expansion due in large part to improvements in the footwear line.

