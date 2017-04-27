Spanish Broadcasting: A Bet On Deleveraging

Spanish broadcasting (NASDAQ:SBSA) or SBSA, is one of the largest Spanish broadcasting radio companies in the U.S. They also expanded into television some years ago, but this was mostly unsuccessful. I previously mentioned the stock in this article. In January the company was delisted to the OTC boards (OTCQX:SBSAA).

To give some quick info on what is going on here, operating income for radio segment has hovered between $45 to $50 million with $8 to $10 million in overhead in the past 5 years. Their TV segment has been hovering around break even.

The company loaded up too much debt some time ago right before operating income peaked in 2006 at about $70 million, and the total debt load is as of December 2016 about $441 million (this includes $150 million of preferred stock) with a cash position of $24 million. Or an Enterprise value of $420 million.

After interest the business has generated zero free cash flow in the past years, and the market cap is currently less than $5 million. So the market clearly has not much hope the equity is worth anything. They own 155k square feet of real estate in some of the largest cities in the US and own a significant amount of spectrum related to their television business. They also have about $260 million in NOLS.

SBS failed to repay the $275 million notes that were due on April 17th. But they have worked something out with noteholders and will continue to pay interest on them. This is why the stock has cratered. The market seems to anticipate a messy liquidation.

So why is this a very interesting opportunity? For the following reasons:

Increased earnings from renegotiated AIRE Network contracts will kick in this year

Asset sales could get the company anywhere between $20-40 million in cash this year

The company seems to have some buyers lined up already for one of their Non core TV stations

The company has managed to cut costs

Their owned and operated radio stations are actually outperforming the market by 3%

Digital is growing at 20% a year, and has increased revenue by 50% which will also show through this year in increased earnings

Note holders do not have an incentive to throw the company into bankruptcy

I will go into more detail in the rest of the article. But I think earning power is at least $55-60 million, and possibly even in the $70-80 million range. Reducing the debt multiple from more than 9x to less than 7x. I think it is likely the company can refinance the notes once the above points become apparent over the next few quarters.

The business

SBS owns and operates about a dozen radio stations themselves. Primarily targeting the Spanish speaking Latino population in the US. One of which is the largest radio station in New York across all languages and formats (source) and licenses content through their AIRE Network segment to over a 100 radio stations. Their regular stations seem to generate steady earnings, and their AIRE segment is the growth segment. This is generally a good line of business to be in because the Latino population and buying power is growing faster than the average in the US (source).

AIRE covers over 90% of the Latino population in the US and reaches about 17 million listeners according to their latest conference call. This segment provided about 6% of gross revenue, or about $10 million. See network segment in the 10-K on page 39. AIRE seems to have very high margins as revenue goes higher due to the fixed costs (source):

Unidentified Analyst Good morning gentlemen. I just wanted to ask a few questions. First when I look at AIRE, clearly year-over-year the comparisons look really attractive but if I'm backing it out correctly, it seems like the net network revenue if you assume 15% commissions, the sequential basis is down in 4Q. It looks like from 2.9 in the third quarter to 2.2 in the fourth quarter, so just trying to understand that there. And then, kind of what the margins are there I think you guys have disclosed on the path if that's close to 50% so what was that in the fourth quarter and what could we look for the full year? ... José Molina The margins there for this quarter were about 43% and overall for the whole year it ended up approximately 43%. ... Albert Rodriguez We will deliver higher margins. José Molina Our cost is pretty fixed in that business so with higher revenues we expect margins to go up.

Then there is the digital segment as well with their La Musica app with about 23 million tracks. This segments only generated $5-6 million in revenue last year, but is growing rapidly at 20% a year, and apparently the company has increased their monetization efforts in Q1:

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2017 ­/PRNewswire/ -- WideOrbit Inc., the media platform for connecting ads and audiences everywhere, said today that Spanish Broadcasting System (NYSE:SBS) experienced CPM growth of more than 50% and increased demand for digital audio advertising inventory as a result of participating in WideOrbit's WO Programmatic Digital Audio platform. ... "While we expected to see CPM growth for our digital audio ad inventory, we were pleasantly surprised to see an increase of more than 50%," said Eric Garcia, General Manager, Radio Revenue Chief at Spanish Broadcasting System. "Programmatic also had a halo-effect on our other inventory because the business intelligence from programmatic bidding informs pricing for our direct sold, and partner-sold spots."

So to sum it up, there is self owned and operated radio, AIRE and digital. Now there have been several developments on why this situation has become a lot more interesting in the past few months.

The Q4 earnings beat

The company had a massive beat in Radio earnings in Q4 of almost $20 million vs about $12.5 million last year. The increase in earnings is primarily because the company cut costs and regular radio was up several %. Little of this was political as that is usually on the TV side. And Q4 total political revenue for both TV and Radio was $2.5 million.

Going by their latest conference call they outperformed the radio market (which seems to be stagnant in most of the US) by 3% with their owned and operated stations. This caused a revenue increase from last year and from Q3. And they cut several million in event and legal costs compared to last year:

To give you a little color on that, Patrick, our operating expenses to conduct the event for the fourth-quarter 2016 were roughly in the neighborhood of $427,000. Last year, fourth-quarter 2015, we were at $3.5 million. So there is a significant way of how we structure our events. And furthermore, with the lower expenses, we generated approximately $0.5 million in operating profits, SOI, from our concert structure compared to roughly $900,000 loss last year, fourth-quarter 2015. So clearly, operating the concerts the way we are doing it now has brought not only increasing profitability, but a reduction in operating costs. In addition to that, as I believe I mentioned before, we have made significant gains in reducing of the cost of managing our professional matters. By that, I mean legal, mostly legal.

On top of that their AIRE Network segment has been underperforming. But they got a new sales team in last year. But because most of these contracts are negotiated a year in advance, only a little bit of that showed through in Q4. Most of that will show this year. The company had this to say last year:

(source):

Albert Rodriguez I'm putting - yes, we're putting pressure on the sales team to have double-digit revenue growth. And yes, I continue to see it grow. I mean, again, we're not giving any guidance but we had done with respect to our strategic planning several years ago, we knew that AIRE was going to be a tremendous success. And we're delivering the results to the shareholders. So, we're very pleased with it. Patrick Fitzgerald As you look kind of down the road, what percentage of revenue could this represent for the Radio segment a couple years down the road? Albert Rodriguez A couple of years down the road, it could represent a significant, a lot higher than 10%. But with respect to our long-term vision, this network is part of it. It's part of our top-tier strategic plans for the company. So, it's just within two years that we're delivering these solid results. And overall, I'm sure when you look at the network space in the Hispanic field, we're beating all of our peers with respect to the network Radio growth, the revenue growth. So, we're leading the Hispanic industry in Radio.

So if there is significant operating leverage for their AIRE segment, and this could be a lot more than 10% of revenue, that could mean a significant earnings increase in 2017. In the latest call, management had this to say about AIRE:

Albert Rodriguez, Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. - COO [20] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For this year, it was down because the team came in the middle of the year. So obviously, they were trying to negotiate plans that were executed in 2015. So it takes some time. So when they came in last year, we knew that they were going to make some impact in last year; but the major impact, we should see this year overall.

With the operating leverage here, if revenue would be let's say $24 million for AIRE this year, which would be about 20% of gross revenue's, earnings would probably be in the $15-20 million range. Up from about $4-5 million in 2015 and 2016.

My free cash flow model for 2017

So what does this all add up to? There will be several levers that could increase earnings here in 2017.

I made an estimate of 2017 earnings by taking Q4 2017 radio earnings of $19.5 million, and subtract $2 million to be safe (see here on page 7). Assuming some of it was political. Then I take the first 3 quarters of 2016 where Radio had net revenue $92 million and EBIT of $35 million (page 23). For a total of $52 million in EBIT and $127 million in revenue. I assume $6 million was digital and $9 million was AIRE, so owned and operated radio station revenue was $112 million. Then I modify that by the following amounts:

Decreased costs of about $5 million for 2017 as mentioned above

Increase of 5% of regular radio due to better monetization due to programmatic measures and increased ratings. This is about $5 million.

Increase of 20% for digital due to organic growth and then another 40% due to their programmatic program mentioned above. This would amount to about $4 million.

Increase in AIRE revenues from 6% to 15% of gross radio and digital revenue This would imply $20 million in AIRE revenue. Or an increase of about $10 million due to the operating leverage mentioned above.

I assume $10 million in overhead

This gets me to revenue of $147 million and radio EBIT of $76 million and consolidated EBIT of $66 million. Now if AIRE turns out to be 20% or 30% of revenue, then you can add another $10-20 million to that.

Asset sales

SBS has a bunch of hidden assets in the form of real estate and spectrum. I will start with the real estate. They own 12k of real estate in New York which is this property which is listed for $17 million. Originally it was listed for $40 million. But it seems the market for real estate has turned soft in New York. And this property is very close to Trump tower, so it might be a pain in the ass to get there due to increased traffic right now with the extra security.

Then they own about 31k feet in LA, 70k in Miami, 29k in Puerto Rico and 13k feet in San Jose. I think some of this is related to their TV segment as well. Now I don't think they can sell this for anywhere near the $1500 per square feet they are asking in New York. But I don't think about $100-200 per square feet is too unreasonable? If they can net $15 million for the New York property, and another $5-10 million for some of the other real estate, then that could potentially generate about $20-25 million in cash.

As for the spectrum sales, they put the following TV stations for sale (source) and (source):

WTCV-DT - Channel 32, WVEO-DT - Channel 17 and WVOZ-DT - Channel 47 in Puerto Rico . For a asking price of $200 million , $132 million and $125 million respectively (source)

. For a asking price of , and respectively (source) WSBS-CD - Channel 50 in Miami with a asking price of $275 million (see above source)

with a asking price of (see above source) And KTBU - Channel 42 in Houston for a asking price of $275 million as well

Note that SBS is selling spectrum for their TV stations and not their radio stations. So this means their radio income will not be affected (which is where all their earnings are).

Now total asking price for all the spectrum in the auction from all broadcasters was about $86 billion (source). Basically the opening bid of the broadcasters. What they received in the end was $10 billion (source). That was what the wireless companies actually paid for it in the end. So they received about 11% of their asking price.

Unfortunately SBS only received about $5 million for one of their Puerto Rico stations. But the above still implies these assets could become more valuable over time as broadband traffic increases. At only 5-6% of their asking price, the remaining spectrum would be valued at about $40-50 million.

The company has also put some of their TV stations for sale and seems to be close to a sale:

Patrick Fitzgerald, Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc. - Analyst [36] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Right, right, okay. And now in terms of the real estate sales, you talked in your K about you are considering various non-core asset sales. And I assume that would mean potentially TV stations and real estate. How close are you to closing on some of those real estate transactions? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joseph Garcia, Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. - Senior EVP, CFO, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary [37] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick, there is not much that I can tell you at this moment because we are under nondisclosure agreements. However, I will tell you that we are actively pursuing a combination of all the things that you just mentioned. And I think we are going to be very -- we are close to making some transactions that will be announced at the proper time.

So considering the value of their TV spectrum, the New York property, their TV segment with $15 million in revenue in 2016, and the remaining 144k square feet of real estate and the $5 million proceeds from their spectrum sale, they could get somewhere between $20-40 million in asset sales by the end of the year.

Debt structure

Obviously the reason the equity is in the dump is their debt load. There are $275 million in 12.5% notes outstanding which need to be paid sooner rather than later and there is preferred stock which is yielding 10.75%. What is interesting here is that preferred stock holders cannot force the company into bankruptcy due to the following (from latest 10-k):

Under Delaware law, our state of incorporation, the Series B preferred stock is deemed equity. Because the holders of the Series B preferred stock are not creditors, they do not have rights of, or remedies available to, creditors. Delaware law does not recognize a right of preferred stockholders to force redemptions or repurchases where the corporation does not have funds legally available.

And the note holders will come before preferred stock holders in a liquidation. So Note holders have zero incentive here to throw the company in chapter 11 since they would stop receiving interest payments. And why do that if the company seems to be generating at least $40-50 million in EBIT (potentially much more in 2017 and beyond) and there are several hundred million dollar worth of assets on the books in the form of real estate and spectrum?

Why throw the company in bankruptcy now, stop receiving interest payments and potentially take a year or more to sell the company, when you can collect another $35 million in interest with a decent chance of a refinancing one year from now? And this is what has happened, since the company agreed to just continue paying interest past maturity for now, and so far the note holders have not thrown the company into restructuring.

What preferred stock holders can do however is block the company from refinancing only the 12.5% notes (from latest 10-K):

Holders of our Series B preferred stock, of which there were $155.8 million outstanding (comprised of approximately $90.5 million in liquidation preference and $65.3 million in accrued dividends), requested the redemption of these shares on October 15, 2013, which we did not satisfy and which has resulted in the existence and continuation of a Voting Rights Triggering Event under the Certificate of Designations under which these shares were issued. One consequence of the existence of a Voting Rights Triggering Event is that the Certificate of Designations for the Series B preferred stock prohibits our incurring additional indebtedness, including indebtedness incurred to refinance outstanding indebtedness, among other things.

So it seems the total amount of $440 million in liabilities need to be refinanced here, not just the $275 million plus interest.

Since Alarcon (the CEO) owns both the common A and B shares, he should be incentivized to get the best possible deal for common stock holders.

On top of that, I don't think note holders would like to seriously dilute common stock holders here since there is not much upside. Most of the $260 million in NOLS would probably be wiped out if this happens, and they would be stuck with illiquid equity that is not worth much more than what they borrowed the company.

It also seems management is crucial to the success of the company. And not having them own a significant chunk would probably hurt their chances.

Conclusion

So what does this all imply? If the company generates between $60-80 million in EBIT this year, generates between $20-40 million in asset sales, then net cash would be between $50-90 million by the end of the year. And net debt would be about $350-390 million. And coverage would be between 4.4x and 6.5x. So I think if that actually happens and I am right, they can refinance their debt to a cost of 6-8%. This would imply free cash flow of between $30-60 million.

Now obviously I could be missing something here, but even if EBIT only clocks in at about $50-55 million for 2017, and asset sales disappoint only $20 million, that is still a coverage of only 7-8x. Taking a look at for example Emmis communications, Saga communications or Salem, they trade at around 10x EV/EBIT. This would still imply significant upside for the equity if SBS can manage to refinance.

I am not the only one who is optimistic however (from latest 10-K):

On August 8, 2016 CBS Radio entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with us, AAA Trust and Mr. Alarcón (the "Stock Purchase Agreement") to sell and assign its rights related to its 380,000 shares of Series C preferred stock to the AAA Trust for $3.8 million. AAA Trust is a Florida trust, of which Mr. Alarcón is the trustee. Mr. Alarcón is also the beneficial owner of all the shares of Series C preferred stock held in the AAA Trust. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement, CBS Radio agreed to assign the rights under the registration rights agreement and Stockholder Agreement to the AAA Trust, which now holds such registration rights. The parties closed on the Stock Purchase Agreement on August 18, 2016.

Although this was before the dismal results of the spectrum auction. Still the fact that they are only now selling real estate and TV stations tells me that management probably knew there was significant earning power to be tapped in 2017 compared to 2016.

Currently the market thinks it is overwhelmingly likely that the equity is not worth anything and that odds of a refinancing and my estimated $60-80 million in EBIT is very unlikely. I disagree and think that this is a risky but good deal. I would keep it a small part of the portfolio though.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBSAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.