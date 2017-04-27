DryShips Inc: Repays Last Third Party Loan And Updates On Stock Issuance

DryShips also provided an update on the issuance of common stock under its current Propectus Supplement. The update was quite surprising.

The $15.2 million payment (including overdue interest) further clears the decks for DryShips to issue debt capital to help fund its acquisitions, if it so chooses.

DryShips filed a 6-K April 27th disclosing that it had repaid the last third party commercial loan that was secured by the vessel Raraka.

DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) filed a 6-K on April 27th containing a press release announcing the repayment in full of the commercial bank loan secured by the vessel Raraka. This was the last third party loan outstanding and it is likely another step in facilitating the issuance of debt capital to close the funding shortfall on DRYS announced acquisitions (see table below). Interestingly, the repayment was less than the amount previously disclosed as being due of $16.5 million and the interest expense paid was classified as being overdue. It appears that GE negotiated a discount with the creditors.

The press release also included an update on the issuance of common stock under the current Amended Prospectus. Unfortunately for me, this disclosure means that I must tuck into a healthy portion of crow since it indicates a paucity of issuance since the last disclosure on April 21st, contrary to the assessment in my last article: "What is GE's End Game". Here is one of the damning quotes from the article that condemns me to gorging on Corvus Brachyrhynchos.

April 24th was an ugly day for DryShips Inc stock price. It was more than the 15.5% decline that made it ugly. What was really disturbing about the day was that the price decline was exacerbated by DRYS dumping stock into the market. The 15.2 million shares traded on the day was 80% higher than the average volume for the preceding 5 trading days and Kalani Investment's finger prints were evident. The two-minute trading volume chart showed blocks of 100k+ shares trading after the open, around noon, and then around 2:30. This has been Kalani's modus operandi in executing DRYS' continuous equity offerings.

The April 27th press release discloses that DRYS issued a paltry 225,000 shares from April 24th through the morning of April 27th. I am not surprised by the sparsity of issuance from April 25th through the morning of April 27th, but it does beg the question who was selling big blocks of stock on Monday April 24th? Short sellers? Existing institutional holders (were there any left)? Volume traded on April 24th was 30% of shares outstanding so it was reasonably significant. Strange doings indeed.

In my defense, I was right about the offering grinding to a halt. 225,000 shares issued means that DRYS raised less than $300k this week so far. Since stock issuance was not the causal factor behind the 15.5% price drop on April 24th, DRYS must have been concerned about trying to jam additional equity into the market. Although concern for shareholders is not something heretofore demonstrated by DRYS and GE.

Here is the updated analysis based on April 27th press release. The VWAP and Value traded are for the three day period April 24th through April 26th. The average issuance price is an estimate since it was not disclosed by DRYS.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S April 17th (millions) 58.68 Remaining Offering (millions) $167.51 Dates of Issuance April 24th - 27th Shares Issued (millions) 0.225 Avg Issuance Price $1.2500 Volume Traded (millions) 34.00 VWAP (estimated) $1.3450 Value Traded (millions) $45.73 April 27th Afternoon Quote $1.30 Shares O/S April 21st (millions) 58.91 Actual Theoretical Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 0.66% 10.00% 12.50% 15% 17.50% 20% Shares Issued 0.225 3.4 4.25 5.10 5.95 6.80 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 7.06% 15% 15% 15% 15% 15% Est of Value of Equity Issued $0.28 $3.89 $4.86 $5.83 $6.80 $7.77 Remaining Equity Issuance $167.23 $163.63 $162.66 $161.68 $160.71 $159.74 Equity Market Value @ April 17th Close $76.58 $80.71 $81.81 $82.92 $84.02 $85.13 Remaining Issuance as % of EMV @ April 21th 218% 203% 199% 195% 191% 188% Remaining Equity Issuance @ 15% Discount to April 21th Close (shares/millions) 151.3 148.1 147.2 146.3 145.4 144.6

The numbers continue to deteriorate for DRYS. With a current equity market value of less than $77 million, DRYS would need to issue more than twice its outstanding equity to complete the equity offering at a 15% discount to the current stock price. This is a woefully implausible scenario as proven by the price action during the last 2 plus weeks. The only way to complete the offering in its entirety would be for GE to step-in as discussed in my last article.

Funding Gap

The repayment of the Raraka loan, net of recent equity issuances, increases the funding gap.

DryShips Sources/Uses Announced Acquisitions VLGCs $334,000 VLCC $60,000 Aframax - Newbuild $43,000 Newcastlemax $124,000 Aframax 2012 $29,000 Kamsarmax Newbuild $26,500 Kamsarmax 2x 2014 $45,500 Kamsarmax 1x 2014 $22,500 Subtotal $684,500 VLGC OptionExercisePmts $87,600 RemainingPayments $596,900 Cash Available April 19th $429,000 Cash Flow Q2 $(622) Q3 $11,791 Q4 $11,815 Raraka Debt Repayment $(15,200) Equity Issuance April 18th to 21st $5,890 Equity Issuance April 24th to April 27th $281 Funding Shortfall $153,945

Alternatives

DRYS equity offering appears to finally have ground to a halt. It still has several alternatives available to close the funding gap on its announced acquisitions.

GE stepping in and purchasing the $167.2 million remaining to be issued under the current Prospectus Supplement.

Canceling the purchase of the last VLGC and saving approximately $115 - $120 million, assuming GE's Cardiff Maritime reimburses some but not all of the purchase option exercise payment of $21.9 million.

Debt issuance of $150 - $200 million.

It is possible that DRYS could sell some assets, but it seems unlikely that GE would reverse his DRYS expansion plans at this point. That is why canceling the fourth VLGC carrier seems unlikely also.

The two viable alternatives appear to be a debt financing, which would likely result in a pretty big bounce in the stock price, and GE funding the remaining equity at a discount to the current market price, which could be a negative to the current equity holders depending on the size of the discount. This is what makes DRYS so difficult to trade either long or short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last several weeks on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will likely aggressively trade DRYS over the next several days, increasing and decreasing my position based on the stocks performance. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.