Allegiant Travel - Caution Warranted As Margin Pressure Intensifies, Capex Requirements Remain Elevated

As cash flow conversion is very poor for a year or two to come, I remain cautious at current levels.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is a low-cost airline which aims to differentiate itself from its peers by focusing on non-competitive routes, allowing for solid margins. This strategy has worked really well as the overall industry benefited from consolidation in recent years as well. This trend has boosted industry margins which are now reversing on the back of labor cost inflation, higher fuel prices, and price competition, all impacting Allegiant as well.

The structural changes in recent years have even invited Warren Buffett to invest into the industry after he famously avoided the industry for decades amidst structural low barriers to entry and lack of earnings. With shares currently trading at fair multiples, as margins are retreating towards their historical averages, I see no immediate appeal as Allegiant faces extensive capital investments for years to come.

If shares re-test last summer lows in the $120s, I will start to buy into the long-term growth player.

The Business

Allegiant is on track to offer 377 routes with 88 aircraft this summer. These flights are taking place between 99 small and medium-sized cities as well as 20 leisure destinations. Instead of focusing on the hub model, or catering flights between major cities, Allegiant has a distinct focus by flying on smaller cities. The routes are typically underserved and, therefore, allow the company to operate with little competition.

Low competition allows for relative solid pricing, as costs remain low on the back of a low frequency of flights (with most routes being catered just two times a week, thereby boosting utilization rates). The company itself claims that it does not have direct competition on 82% of its current routes.

The company anticipates to operate with a fleet of 90 planes at the end of this year, including 39 older MD80s, which it aims to retire entirely by 2019. The fleet should grow to 100 planes that year, consisting entirely out of A319 and A320s. This transition and growth do come at an expense, in terms of very elevated capital spending. Capital spending is seen at $551 million in 2017 and at $1.26 billion for the three-year period of 2017-2019. These investments should deliver real results in terms of improved reliability, higher service levels, while operating costs should come down.

An Incredible Growth Story

Allegiant has grown from $360 million in sales back in 2007 to $1.36 billion by now, adding a billion in sales in a 10-year time window, as the annual compounded annual growth rate is very impressive. Note that lower fuel surcharges even pressured revenues in recent times, understating the growth performance of the business.

Even more impressive, operating margins have been consistently positive even as they were very volatile. Margins have come in between 10% and 30% of sales. This incredible growth trajectory came at a downside, which is the huge capital spending required to fund the growth. Including 2017, Allegiant has spent roughly $2 billion (mostly on planes) to fund this growth over the past 10 years. This amount is roughly three times as much as the depreciation charges over this period of time.

Note that cumulative earnings only came in at $1.2 billion over this time period, as net capital investments alone surpass the earnings being generated over this time period. Despite the capital intensive growth, Allegiant has avoided dilution of the shareholder base as net debt remains very limited at $275 million at this point in time. That means that net leverage ratios stand at just 0.7 times EBITDA.

Soft Start To 2017

Allegiant continued its growth trajectory in the first quarter of this year as sales were up 7.8% to $375.8 million. This is in line with passenger miles flown, which rose by 7.5% as the total number of passengers was up by 11.1%, but on average, the flights were quite a bit shorter.

Pricing was soft as total revenues per available seat miles dropped by 4.4%. The softer pricing can be explained by stiff competition, while the shift in Eastern and "irregular" weather combined subtracted some 2 points from revenues per available seat miles. The shift in Easter will provide a tailwind for Q2, setting the company up for a relatively solid second quarter in terms of the top line.

Worse is that operating profits plunged by 40% to $72.9 million. This still translates into very decent margins being equal to 19.4% of sales, down from unsustainable margins of close to 35% being reported in the first quarter of last year. Actual operating costs were up some $75 million in dollar terms as the top-line revenue number was up by merely $27 million.

Fuel was a major contributor to the increase in costs, rising by $31 million in actual dollar terms. While fuel prices were up 40%, fuel consumption was up by 12.8% as well, which is rather disappointing. Salary and benefits increased by $27 million amidst wage inflation, following the new pilot agreement. Both labor and fuel costs were on the increase as well amidst poor utilization numbers, with the load factor falling by 380 basis points to 80.2% of sales.

The severe margin compression could, of course, not be offset by the modest increase in top-line sales. Net earnings fell by 42% as a result, coming in at $41.6 million, which is equivalent to $2.50 per share.

What Now?

2017 is shaping up to be a disappointing year as costs per available seat mile are expected to rise by roughly the same percentage as happened in Q1. While revenues might improve a bit, it is clear that margins will take a big beating this year.

Based on these trends, earnings per share could easily fall from roughly $13 in 2015 and 2016 towards $10 this year or perhaps even less. That translates into earnings of roughly $160 million as the company is actually buying back some stock as of late.

The decline in earnings suggests that cash burn will be quite intensive. Depreciation charges now run at a rate of $125 million a year, for cash flow generation of $285 million. With capital spending pegged at $521 million this year, net debt will increase in a substantial way. This is certainly the case as the company is still paying out $45 million in dividends to its investors, while it engages in share buybacks as well.

This means that leverage will increase significantly this year, a trend which is expected to moderate in the years thereafter. Capital spending is seen at an average of $350 million in 2018 and 2019. The timing of the cash burn is a bit unfortunate as investors fear the impact of narrowing margins, which actually means that the increase in net debt is only increasing for some time to come.

What Does The Future Hold?

Making estimates about the future is a daunting task, certainly in the airline industry. Allegiant is facing headwinds from rising fuel costs, rising staff costs, elevated capital spending while price competition remains intense. In 2015/2016, Allegiant enjoyed record operating margins of around 28% of sales, far above the average of closer to 15% in the decade before.

At this moment in time, margins have fallen to just below 20%, which means that they are just above the long-term average. The company is trying to lower operating costs by shifting to the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) fleet, offset by temporary costs headwinds as prices remain soft. While the company is able to earn around $10 per share in a 20% margin world, earnings could fall towards $7 per share if margins do indeed fall back to historical averages around 15%. The good news is that the company is currently incurring some one-time costs related to the transition such as pilot training costs and heavier maintenance for older MD80s.

If current margins are representative of the earnings power over time, Allegiant trades at 15 times earnings. The issue, of course, remains that cash flow conversion is terrible for the coming two or three years to come, although that is offset by a strong balance sheet at this point in time. With capital spending estimated at $1.25 billion in the period 2017-2019, depreciation charges might only amount to $500 million. This cash burn of $750 million is only funded by anticipated earnings power of $500 million based on the current margin profile.

All of this above suggests that net debt of $280 million will jump by $250 million in the coming three years. This is before taking into account three years of dividend and share repurchases as well. Pegging these shareholder returns at another $250 million, net debt might rise towards $800 million by 2019 before capital spending and deprecation charges might start to approach each other. The $800 million projected net debt load in 2019 remains reasonable, seen around 1.5 times projected EBITDA at that point in time.

In this analysis above, I assume that the proceeds from retiring the current fleet of MD80s will be very limited with a book value of just $43 million into 2017.

Final Thoughts

Allegiant has seen a quick margin reversal of roughly 10 percent points over the past half a year on the back of labor costs and fuel costs. Well pricing has been soft as well. With earnings power approaching $15 per share on an annualized basis in the first half of 2016, shares looked like a no-brainer. The last months show that profit reversals in the airline industry can be quick, as investors might be happy with a $10 per share number this year.

While such earnings still result in a reasonable multiple, the reality is that the cash flow situation is still pretty tricky as the company will continue to burn a lot of cash in the coming years. That said, cash outflows and leverage are manageable, certainly as current profitability numbers can be maintained going forward.

That means that base case earning of $7-8 per share (based on margins of 15%) could see further growth as well. The fleet is expected to grow from 84 planes as of 2016 to 100 by 2019. This means that earnings power could grow by some 20% as well over this period in time, as the number of seats on an MD80 averages that of the A319/A320. That suggests base earnings power of closer to $8.50-9.50 per share by 2019. Using a modest discount to the market multiple (to reflect for the poor cash flow conversion), fair value suggests that $150 looks fair by 2019.

That understates the strong growth trajectory of Allegiant and the fact that margins might structurally be higher. If 20% margins are more sustainable going forwards, earnings might top $12 per share by 2019, which could yield a valuation of close to $200 with a 17 times multiple. Using the average of both cases, I see fair value at $175 by 2019. If I use a required potential return of 20% per annum in my base case scenario, I will become a buyer around the $120-125 mark, levels last seen in August of last year.

