CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Thank you. And I'd like to welcome everyone to our first quarter 2017 earnings call. This morning, I'll review our business in the first quarter followed by a brief review of our financials and then an update on the outlook for our business, before turning it over for questions.

We are pleased with the 19% sequential increase in revenue experienced in the first quarter of 2017. This revenue increase is a result of our previously outlined strategy of developing higher growth opportunities, which we believe will result in strong double-digit revenue growth for CARBO in 2017. The exceptional strengths we have in technology, experienced people, and manufacturing assets support the execution of this strategy.

The increase in technology product sales in this challenging environment highlights the value of our technology platform. Technology product revenues increased sequentially, led by sales of KRYPTOSPHERE and our Production Assurance products, including SCALEGUARD. Industrial products and environmental revenue also grew sequentially. Industrial product revenue growth was driven by new client gains. Environmental revenue growth was driven primarily by increased rig activity and new client gains.

Our frac sand revenues grew sequentially as a result of ramping up plant production and utilizing third party suppliers. Frac sand sales provide multiple benefits including producing positive cash, generating revenue from idle railcars under lease, and increasing client contact, which increases sales opportunities for other products.

We successfully completed plant trials producing products other than base ceramic proppant, executing on our strategy of utilizing our idled plant assets. The success of these trials should lead to revenue generation. We continue to develop opportunities with other companies in the industrial, agricultural, and oil and gas industries.

Our cash burn was approximately $24 million in the first quarter, of which approximately $9 million was associated with cash outlays that we do not expect to repeat in 2017, including, but not limited to railcar activation costs, refinancing costs, the debt amortization payment and certain property taxes.

We ended the quarter with $67 million in cash, of which approximately $12 million is restricted cash associated with the LCs we have in place today. We expect to see a reduction in our cash burn in the second quarter, and anticipate continued improvement throughout the year, targeting cash neutral operations on a 2017 exit rate basis. In addition, we anticipate receiving approximately $12 million from our recent right (04:42) refinancing once post-closing administrative items are completed during the second quarter of 2017.

Now turning to a brief overview of our first quarter financial results. The revenues in the first quarter increased 5% compared to the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the technology product sales, an increase in frac sand sales, and an increase in environmental product sales. These increases were partially offset by decreases in base ceramic proppant sales.

Operating loss for the first quarter was $30.3 million as compared to $36.1 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to the lack of severance charges in the first quarter of this year compared to last year.

Our outlook. We have set out a strategy for both revenue growth and profitability improvement. Our people are excited about our growth opportunities and are executing on them. We expect to see continued expansion of our technology products, industrial ceramic media, frac sand, and environmental businesses. Given the first quarter revenue and our outlook for the next couple of quarters, we believe our 2017 revenue will show strong double-digit growth of at least 40% increase over 2016.

Clients are adopting technologies that we have developed over the past several years to enhance their oil and gas production. KRYPTOSPHERE HD continues its adoption in the industry as the technology of choice for the toughest well conditions in the world. KRYPTOSPHERE LD sales have increased in recent quarters as certain clients are implementing technology into their completions to make better wells. We believe sales of these technologies will continue to grow in 2017 and currently expect another KRYPTOSPHERE HD job in the second quarter.

We continue to grow our industrial footprint with our longstanding product offerings. We also believe there're opportunities in the future to expand our product offerings to add additional revenue streams. We anticipate increased levels of industrial sales throughout 2017.

We know that for many investors that this is a new market to understand and it is outside of our traditional oil and gas market. Therefore, I'd like to spend some time to lay out the industrial opportunity we believe is in front of us and why we believe we will see increased levels in industrial sales for the foreseeable future.

Although there are many end markets within the industrial market space, I'll only comment on three of them today. We are focusing on the foundry, the grinding, and the mineral processing industrial market segments. We like them because they are very large, they are less cyclical than the oilfield, and they fit our technology, people and asset base very well.

The market size of these three segments is large and we estimate it at $2-plus billion. The addressable market that our existing product portfolio and manufacturing plant assets can target is estimated at about 15% of this or approximately $300 million. So it's a big opportunity that we are targeting. This is why we believe we can grow the industrial business within our company at double-digit rates for the foreseeable future.

The two businesses we are focused on to capture these opportunities are ceramic media and mineral processing. For both of these businesses, we have added personnel resources and set objectives. On the ceramic media side, we're also expanding our product portfolio. On the mineral processing side, we're entering into agreements with other companies to produce products for them. In fact, just this week we started producing a product for the agricultural industry.

There is also a tailwind that should make the foundry market a much bigger opportunity for us. OSHA enacted regulations similar as they had previously enacted for the oilfield on reducing the permissible exposure limit, or PEL, that goes into effect in the mid-2018 for foundries. One way to comply with this regulation and improve recycle rates and quality of end product is to use ceramic media versus silicon media.

Another area we think we'll have nice growth for us is the frac sand business and as part of our strategy return our overall operations to generating positive EBITDA. We are in the process of bringing our Marshfield, Wisconsin sand facility to full utilization in the next one or two quarters to further increase our cash production and generate revenue from idle railcars under lease.

We continue to see growth in our environmental business with an increase in industry activity and market penetration of our products. Similar to our oilfield business, we are executing on a strategy to expand product sales into industrial markets.

Our strategy is to reduce our reliance on base ceramic proppant yet remain the industry leader. We believe the worst of this industry down cycle is behind us. While imports of low quality Chinese ceramic have been virtually zero over the last eight quarters, it appears some competitors are still pricing below cost; however, this is not a sustainable strategy over the long term.

Given the successful industrial and mineral processing trials we completed at our plants in the first quarter of 2017, we expect to generate revenue from our underutilized plants starting in Q2. Our dual approach of producing products for other companies and developing technology products for ourselves should bring opportunities to produce positive cash flow from assets that currently consume cash.

We are pleased with the progress we've made on our strategy to diversify and grow our revenue streams. While this is not an overnight process, we believe the resulting business composition will make CARBO a stronger company.

And, with that, I'll turn it over to questions.

Our first question comes from Blake Hutchinson of Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Blake Hutchinson - Scotia Howard Weil

Good morning, guys.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Good morning.

Blake Hutchinson - Scotia Howard Weil

Gary, I think at the end of your preamble there, you kind of laid out a goal to remain the leader in the kind of the base ceramic proppant market. But, I guess, as we look at the numbers in the interim, a nice shoot-up in average pricing, indicating the high level of content towards technologically-based products. And I don't think looking at the Q (11:18) that you've built much in terms of base ceramic inventory or it wouldn't look like it. Is there kind of a near or intermediate term very purposeful withholding of base ceramic proppant going on, given current pricing levels?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

That's more of a cash management issue. Quite honestly, we think the second half, and our clients are indicating to us, might have higher levels of base ceramic consumption. So, we did that in the first quarter The second quarter or towards the end of the second quarter that might change for us a little bit just because we are seeing some signs that the second half will be higher than that. But it's really kind of cash management there and try and use inventory.

Blake Hutchinson - Scotia Howard Weil

So, you want to do more of a just-in-time build-out if indeed the opportunity presents itself?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. Exactly.

Blake Hutchinson - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. And then your reference to the plant trials, I guess, in industrial product, I guess, was that a more internal prove-it-to-yourself type of operation or is this a demonstration done for kind of real commercial current opportunities?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Both, but primarily the latter. So, we had to show our new clients, let's say, that we could produce the product for them. And this is kind of exciting because it was kind of a drag to have these plants idle and it's now fun to watch our organization and our people start to go find ideas and talk to people. And like I said, I think we're starting this week or next week to produce an agricultural product. So, we're excited about that. We will do some products for ourselves. Our marketing and sales team is out there looking. We've added personnel that are experienced in that arena. And we have pending commitments with other companies to produce products for them. And so we're working it. So you really didn't see the benefit of that in Q1 at all. I think we will start to see, as I mentioned, some revenue in Q2. And I think that we will continue to grow that from now to forever.

Blake Hutchinson - Scotia Howard Weil

And is that – go ahead, Gary. Sorry.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

When you think about it – I mean, if you can get plants working, it's a tremendous cost change for us, right. Because if a plant is idle, it still costs you money. I mean, you have certain expenditures there that don't go away. But if we can get a plant or a line producing positive cash, that's quite a turnaround for us, just like the railcars will be a turnaround for us as the year progresses. So when things start to produce cash instead of consume cash, it's a great thing.

But it's exciting for me too. Our organization is excited about it. And like I said, we have several conversations with several companies, some in oilfield, like I said, some in agriculture and some in industrial. So we're just at those days right now where we're really starting to try and capture the opportunities.

Blake Hutchinson - Scotia Howard Weil

And I want to make sure we're thinking about the opportunity set and the timing of it correctly. I mean, I think at the outset of this endeavor, you talked about maybe being until (14:41) the year-end 2018 or something like that and kind of binary where we might see a big result then, but not much in between. Is this kind of a bit of an about (14:51) phase where maybe we can start kind of modeling in just a more gradual brightening of the process, or is there still a bigger balloon out there towards the end, in your opinion?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, our style is not to get too carried away ahead of time, right. But we are – this is the first time we told you we're actually producing something there in the second quarter that will generate revenue. So I think a gentle upslope during 2017 is probably the way to go. And, yeah, plants should produce X amount of money each month, right. I remember back in the heyday what our Toomsboro plant would produce per line, now we don't expect to be at that back in the heyday. But there is a lot of plants sitting around the U.S. that produce industrial products or mineral processing for other people. So, we expect to join in that and they're wonderful assets, right. And by the way, the plants are agnostic as to what they do, they don't care. So, I am excited about that and we've got our organization excited about it.

Blake Hutchinson - Scotia Howard Weil

Great. Appreciate the time. I'll turn it back.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

You bet.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Thank you. A group of questions. First of all, how many different firms have tried the QUANTUM product?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Let's see. I think we've had three different clients try it, and some upcoming jobs that will take place this year.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

And have any of those three done a second test after their first test?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

It's going to happen. We've been very – kept very tight control on this because we're still proving out the test and the parameters and all that. So, we really – it's a very slow, steady planning progress for us. But yeah, we'll have a repeat I think later this year. But it's still – we're really in testing mode on this, not – we've seen incredible results, in my opinion. It's amazing what we're seeing. And I think we'd mentioned on previous calls. Our job now – I have complete confidence in the technology and I think so does our team and our clients that we've worked for. What we need to do now is lower the cost of it, and we're working on that and allow it to become more mainstream, let's say. But it's just amazing to me what we're seeing and it confirms what a lot of us have thought over the years what happens to fracs, to downhole.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

That's helpful. I appreciate that, Gary. And then, in addition, I'd like you to expand, if you would, on your comments that you have customers that have told you that they're going to be expanding their ceramic consumption in the second half.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, there is some places I think where clients have proven. I think we might have said this in the Q4 earnings release where some clients had used in real high-stress area sand and it didn't work out, and we don't mention their names or anything. So there is demand in areas where the stress is just too great. I think you're also seeing some clients go back to work that historically haven't took a time out during this down cycle. So some of them are new names in the past year.

And the thing about what's happening now, given the size of things and there is another interesting thing that's happened in the industry is that, given the growth in the frenetic pace of things and the new hires, we're seeing a lot of operational delays, and it could be from downhole tools, it could be to frac equipment, it could be to various things, but some of these wells, which are large jobs for us – I mean, we've seen wells that take six weeks, two months to complete. So that's why we have some stuff – actually I probably should say some, but it's Q2, but we're kind of say no, we have to talk about that and move it out to Q3 because we just see a lot of delays and a lot of operational problems in the industry right now, which delays the usage, but we're confident about some things that clients have told us. But we're trying to kind of say that should be, look over the next two quarters instead of put it in the second quarter.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Thank you. And then I want to continue kind of on that path. Have you seen any refracs taking place, the sand was initially used and has crushed and then as the pressures have increased downhole and then they've come back and refracked and used a portion or a higher proportion of ceramics? And if so, can you talk about your experiences in that?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

What you've talked about is an historical thing that absolutely used to happen. But with today's economics or perceived economics by E&P operators and the mania to go as cheap as we can and all that stuff, we don't see it in the current cycle. If oil prices come up, you'd probably see it again. But yeah, that's a very – we've seen that pattern over cycles in the past. But today, I mean, it's lowest cost wins.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

And so, Gary, today it is normal to not have a refrac taking place with ceramic just because of where we're at in the cycle?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. And there's not a lot of refracking going on, right. I mean, that topic usually raises its head during down cycles and everybody thinks it's going to be the savior. And I've been through this so many times in my life that my former employer or where I'm at today, this is always the topic that comes up during down cycles. And the reality is it's very few wells. It's certainly in the low single-digits.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Thank you. I do have one additional question. The Permian and the SCOOP, what is the pressure tendencies in those areas? Meaning, are they able to comfortably start with sand or are they pushing the envelope using the sand versus other basins?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Well, we of course would encourage anything above 6,000 psi closure stress. I mean, we all know it's going to crush – sand is going to crush. But, yeah, the SCOOP/STACK or Western Oklahoma, you are seeing more ceramic than you would in the Permian. But a lot of these are driven by where we – there has been a movement to what's happening in 18 months versus what's happening over the life of the well. And there is no use fighting that. I mean, we'll still continue on with our religion of conductivity and worrying about EURs. But at the same time, we are going to expand other businesses in CARBO to deal with the reality of oil price what it is and a focus of 18 months what it is and all that stuff. But, yeah, there is a lot of wells. As I always say, there is 50% of the wells in the U.S. will have closure stress above 6,000 psi, the point at which the best white sand crushes – starts crushing.

William Joseph Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management LLC

Thanks for allowing all the questions.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

You bet.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Good morning, guys.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Good morning.

Ernesto Bautista, III - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Hi, John.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

A quick one on Marshfield, Gary. If I'm doing my math right, stated nameplate is close to 375 million pounds a quarter. Can you say how close to full utilization you were in Q1?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

In Q1, not very much, no. I can't remember what our output was there.

Ernesto Bautista, III - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. John, I think we had mentioned in the past that we and in our materials today that our intention was really to ramp that up. We had exited the year with one crew at the plant, one shift and we're continuing to work that up toward full capacity.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. And we've proved before too that even though the nameplate was 750,000 tons or 1.5 million tons that we can exceed that.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Right. And related to that, are you considering expanding that plant once you reach full utilization? Is that a thought yet?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I think we have other opportunities with other producers and that makes more sense for us instead of putting capital into an expansion.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Makes sense. And thanks for the revenue guidance. That implies about $40 million of incremental revenues year-over-year at the low end. Could you quantify how much of that increase you would expect to come from base ceramic versus sand versus other?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

It will come from – just remember in Q1 of last year, base ceramic was still pretty high, better pricing, all that stuff. So, no, it's going to come from the technology products – the ceramic technology products, it's going to come from oilfield sand, it's going to come from environmental business. They are all doing great. And the industrial ceramic is gaining speed. All of them saw year-on-year gains. So, that's where it's going to come from. And then whatever we can do in mineral processing is more (25:49). So, now that – it'll all be driven by the other businesses. Here's what makes me really happy about this year.

So, last year at this time in Q1, base ceramic was 70% of our business, let's say, and this year it's something over 30% and yet we grew the company business 5% year-on-year. So I'd tell you I really like what our team has done. I like the direction we're going and, once again, we kind of expect base ceramic to be better in the second half too. But we're putting our foot on the gas on everything else and that helps reduce our reliance and helps us with this crazy cyclicality and economic stress and all that stuff. So, I'm very proud of everybody in CARBO for what they've done. That is an amazing turnaround in one year.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Yeah, it is. And one quick one for you, Ernesto. I know it's contingent on earnings. But if cash outlay was $24 million during Q1 and $9 million is transitory then is $13 million in cash burn the right number for Q2 or will it be lower than that? And I'm excluding the $12 million.

Ernesto Bautista, III - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah. John, I think you're hitting the nail on the head. We would probably guide to something mid to low teens with respect to cash burn going into Q2, that improving in the second half of the year. Obviously, we have a continued goal of getting to sort of a breakeven level as we exit or even positive as we exit the year So I think that that is correct.

And just to emphasize a couple of things. Obviously, we have other cash that isn't reflected on the balance sheet currently. There will be an infusion upon the completion of the post-closing conditions. With respect to the refinancing transaction, that's another $12 million that will come on the balance sheet. And then, obviously, we've got opportunities to, as we've discussed in the past, monetize other assets at this point something that may be more of an opportunity here in the shorter term is potential to maybe monetize some of our international assets. We did engage a firm to help us survey the market. Interestingly enough, there is an interest level in the market for some of our international assets. So I think we'll review that internally and determine exactly how we want to proceed. But, obviously, if there is a good opportunity to monetize that then we'll take that into serious consideration.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Perfect. And one last one for me. Gary, on the Eagle Ford well that you mentioned in the press release, was CARBOAIR pumped on a standalone basis or was that in tandem with sand?

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

I think that will lead in (29:05) with sands.

Ernesto Bautista, III - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Yeah.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay, great. Well, thank you all for the time. I appreciate it.

Ernesto Bautista, III - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Take care, John. Thanks.

Gary A. Kolstad - CARBO Ceramics, Inc.

Okay. Thank you, once again, for joining us this morning. I want to summarize a few key points.

We started 2017 with another quarter of progress, as we execute on that strategy to return the business to generating positive cash. As we exit 2017, we currently believe we'll see strong double-digit revenue growth of at least 40% compared to 2016, which would be led by our ceramic technology products, industrial ceramic media, frac sand and environmental businesses. We will reduce cash burn in Q2. And while the down cycle has been extremely challenging, we're very confident in our technology products and people and executing the strategy we've laid out, and I think that makes us a stronger company moving forward.

So we look forward to seeing you on the next quarterly update. Thank you.

