QEP Resources (QEP) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

April 27, 2017

William Kent - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Audrey, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the QEP Resources first quarter 2017 results conference call. With me today are Chuck Stanley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Doleshek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

If you've not done so already, please go to our website, qepres.com, to obtain copies of our earnings release which contains tables of our financial results along with a slide presentation with maps and other supporting material.

In today's conference call, we'll be using non-GAAP measure EBITDA which is referred to as adjusted EBITDA in our earnings release and SEC filings and is reconciled to net income in the earnings release and SEC filings.

In addition, we'll be making numerous forward-looking statements. We remind everyone that our actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control. We refer everyone to our more robust forward-looking statement disclaimer and discussion of these risks factors facing our business in our earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Richard.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Will, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday we reported our results for the first quarter 2017. Similar to what has occurred each in the last four years, beginning 2013, production in the first quarter of each year has been weaker than the fourth quarter of the previous year. Winter weather and how we manage our drilling and completion operations in our northern region has a lot to do with that fall-off. In addition we were significantly ramping up activity in the Permian Basin. So our reported results don't really tell the real story of what was going on during the quarter, and Chuck will give you details about the activity ramp over the first three months of the year in a minute.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $171 million, which compares to $174 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $115 million in the first quarter of 2016. Production in the first quarter was 13.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, 586,000 Boes lower than the 13.7 million Boes reported in the fourth quarter of last year. Oil volumes were about 4.7 million barrels, down 200,000 barrels from fourth quarter levels. About 139,000 barrels of that decrease was in the Williston Basin due to downtime and the timing of new well completions during the quarter. Permian Basin oil volumes were up about 36,000 barrels and NGL volumes were 1.36 million barrels, down 120,000 barrels from the fourth quarter. About 50,000 barrels of that decrease was in the Permian Basin.

Natural gas funds (03:01) were 42.3 Bcf, down 1.6 Bcf from the fourth quarter of last year. Pinedale was down about 1.2 Bcf and Haynesville was down about 1 Bcf from their respective fourth quarter levels. Recall that we suspend new well completions in Pinedale in the winter. In addition we only refracked five wells in the Haynesville in the first quarter.

Crude oil comprised 36% of our total equivalent production in the first quarter, which was about the same as the fourth quarter of last year and about 2% lower than the first quarter of 2016. Our guidance for production volumes for 2017 remains unchanged from what we gave you two months ago.

QEP Energy's net realized equivalent price, which includes the settlement of our commodity derivatives, averaged $28.19 per Boe in the first quarter, which was $0.88 per Boe higher than we realized in the fourth quarter and $6.07 per Boe higher than we realized in the first quarter of 2016. The weighted average field-level equivalent price in the first quarter was $29.43 per Boe, which was 8% higher than we realized in the fourth quarter. Equivalent price reflects field-level crude oil prices that were $47.35 a barrel, natural gas prices that were $3.18 per Mcf and field-level NGL prices that were $21.36 a barrel. Field-level crude oil revenues account for 58% of total field-level revenues which was about the same as the fourth quarter.

Derivative settlements were an outflow of $16.2 million resulting in a loss of about $1.24 per Boe in the quarter compared to proceeds of $0.5 million or a gain of $0.04 per Boe in the fourth quarter.

Combined lease operating and transportation expenses were $139 million in the quarter, up from $132 million (04:48) in the fourth quarter of last year and up from $134 million in the first quarter of 2016. On a per unit basis, lease operating expenses were $5.29 per Boe which is up $0.80 per Boe from the fourth quarter due to higher workover expense in the Williston and Permian Basins and higher field fuel (05:07) expense in the Permian Basin. Transportation expense was $5.36 per Boe which was up $0.22 per Boe from the fourth quarter.

In spite of elevated level of LOE and transportation expense in the quarter, our guidance for lease operating and transportation expenses for full year 2017 is unchanged as we expect LOE to come down on a per unit basis as we ramp up production and get new surface facilities in place at Mustang Springs.

G&A expenses were $33.6 million in the quarter, down $5.4 million from the fourth quarter primarily the result of lower bonus and stock-based compensation expenses. And our guidance for G&A expenses for full year 2017 also remains unchanged.

Net income, I'm sorry, for the first quarter we reported net income of $77 million. Contributing to the net income was $177 million of unrealized gain on our derivatives portfolio reflecting lower forward curves for oil and natural gas prices at 3/31 compared to year-end. At the end of the quarter, the commodity derivatives portfolio was a net liability of $24.5 million compared to a net liability of $202 million at year-end. In addition, DD&A expense was $12 million lower in the first quarter than in the fourth quarter, reflecting the larger amount of proven reserves at year-end 2016.

Capital expenditures on an accrual basis for E&P activities in the first quarter were $214 million. In addition, we also reported $68 million of acquisitions in the quarter. Our guidance for capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for 2017 remains unchanged.

With regard to our balance sheet, at the end of the year total assets were $7.24 billion, shareholder equity was about $3.6 billion. Total debt was approximately $2.05 billion, all of which were our senior notes and at quarter-end we had $338 million of cash and no borrowings under our revolving credit facility. Finally, earlier this month, Fitch reaffirmed a BB rating, stable outlook of our senior notes.

I'll now turn the call over to Chuck.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, everyone. Since Richard's already discussed our first quarter operational and financial results, I'll spend a few minutes providing more color around the operational results and then we can move on to Q&A.

We are very pleased with the results from the first quarter, from both an operational and financial perspective. On the operations front, we increased our operated rig count to seven during the first quarter, with five rigs drilling on our Permian Basin assets and one rig each on the Williston Basin and at Pinedale. As you saw on our release yesterday, we delivered very impressive results during the quarter, completing and turning to sales nine gross operated wells in the Permian, and 15 gross operated wells in the Williston Basin. And we refracked and returned to sales five wells in the Haynesville Shale.

Now let's take a closer look at some of these great well results. In the Permian Basin on our County Line asset, we completed in terms of sales five Spraberry Shale wells that were designed to evaluate a 16 well per mile large spacing unit wine rack pattern. These wells also evaluated what we are now calling our tank-style completions, whereby we drill and complete a group of wells in a roughly half mile wide block of rock in the Spraberry or a Wolfcamp tank before we place any of those wells on production. We believe that completing wells in this manner will maximize the amount of stimulated rock while minimizing well-to-well interference.

The early tank performance of these wells helps confirm our conclusion that these tank-style completion techniques are the appropriate development method moving forward for both of our Permian assets. The five wells had an average 24 hour peak IP of 1,803 barrels of oil equivalent a day. And by the way that was comprised of 88% oil, with an average lateral length of 9,900 feet. And the four wells that have been online for over a month have delivered an average of 1,443 Boe per day comprised of 85% oil, over 30 days. And the well that – in this group that has been on the longest has produced over 85,000 Boe in just 60 days, and it was still producing 1,350 Boe per day on day 60. We couldn't be more pleased with these results.

As you can see from our slide deck that we posted yesterday, there's – on slide 8 there's an illustration of our tank-style completion design and additional details. And on slide 9, you can find the location of the five Spraberry wells that we put online in the quarter and a graph of the cumulative production performance of these new wells compared to our earlier eight well per mile wide spacing test. And we've also included an industry average one million barrel of oil equivalent type curve. All of these results being normalized to 7,500 foot lateral length.

We ended the quarter with two rigs running on our County Line asset, and we had 13 wells waiting on completion, with eight of those wells targeting the Spraberry Shale, four in the Middle Spraberry, and one in the Leonard Shale. These wells are being completed tank-style to continue to evaluate 16 well and nine well per mile wide spacing in the Spraberry Shale and the Middle Spraberry, respectively.

In March, we completed in terms of sales our first four wells on our Mustang Springs acreage. One in each of our four planned target horizons: the Middle Spraberry, Spraberry Shale, Wolfcamp A, and Wolfcamp B. And all of these wells had excellent early time performance. The Wolfcamp A well had a peak IP 24 rate of 1,343 Boe, which was comprised of 85% oil, while the Wolfcamp B well had a peak IP 24 rate of 1,707 Boe, and it was 85% oil as well, from average lateral lengths of about 7,300 feet.

I think it's important to note that both of these Wolfcamp wells came online flowing naturally, i.e., we were not pumping them, and while they've barely been online a month, they have each averaged about a 1,000 Boe per day, comprised of 82% oil, over that one month period. The third well in the group targeting a Spraberry Shale, had a peak IP rate of 1,102 Boe per day from a 7,375 foot lateral, while the fourth well targeting the Middle Spraberry was still cleaning up at the end of last quarter.

These wells will serve as parent, or reference wells, to which we will compare the performance of the density pilot tests that are currently being drilled immediately to the north on Mustang Springs, as well as the rest of the development wells that will be drilled on the acreage.

You can see the location of the four parent wells and other details of Mustang Springs on slide 10, and a reminder of our density pilot plans on slide 11. At the end of the quarter we had three rigs running on Mustang Springs drilling density pilot wells, and we had two wells waiting on completion.

To help you think about the second quarter results, we have also planned to complete and turn to sales about 16 new wells from our County Line and Mustang Springs assets during the second quarter, with about half of those completions being turned to sales in June. As a reminder, we're working on pads with multiple wells so that will influence the cadence of well completions.

As we mentioned in the release yesterday, we've also drilled in case (12:45) a second exploratory well on our almost 39,000 acre Central Basin Platform, Woodford play in Winkler County, Texas, that's targeting black oil in the prolific Woodford source rock. We plan to complete and turn the well to sales during the second quarter, so we may have some early results to share with you on next quarter's call. You can see the location of our Woodford play acreage on slide 6 in the slide deck.

Turning to the Williston Basin, we completed a total of 15 operating wells during the quarter, including nine on South Antelope and six on the Fort Berthold Indian reservation. The nine South Antelope completions were comprised of five wells in the Middle Bakken, plus two wells in the first bench of the Three Forks formation, and one in each of the second and third benches. These wells had an average lateral length of 9,575 feet, and an average peak IP 24 rate of 2,817 Boe per day, comprised of 73% oil.

On slide 13 you can see the location of these wells and a graph of their average cumulative production performance. We've also included on the graph the average cumulative production performance of our third and fourth quarter 2016 South Antelope completions, and at Williston Basin industry averaged 900,000 barrel of oil equivalent type curve.

We also completed six wells on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation during the first quarter, three wells in each of the Middle Bakken and the first bench of the Three Forks formation. All six of these wells were in their final stages of drill-out and early flowback at the end of the quarter. You can see the location of these wells along with other details on slide 14.

At the end of the first quarter we had one rig operating in the Williston Basin. That rig's currently on South Antelope, and we had a total of six wells waiting on completion with three each on South Antelope and Fort Berthold. In the Williston Basin, we contemplate completing and turning to sales eight new wells during the second quarter of this year.

In the Haynesville Shale we continued our highly successful refrac program during the first quarter, completing and turning to sales a total of five wells. You can see the location of our Haynesville acreage and recently refracked wells on slides 15 and 16. We continue to be impressed with the results of these wells, which are exhibiting early time performance that exceeds the performance of the wells when they were initially completed and turned to sales. We've included a plot of our historic gross operated production from the Haynesville on slide 17, and as you can see, our gross operated production volumes ramped quickly to a peak in 2012 when we suspended drilling activity in response to low natural gas prices. And then production declined through the middle of 2016.

However, since the middle of 2016, in a period of only nine months we've been able to more than double our gross operated Haynesville production which is quite an achievement without adding a drilling rig.

The second graph on slide 17 shows the remarkable performance of the refrac wells compared to the initial performance when the wells were first completed and turned to sales. As I mentioned on previous calls, these refrac wells behave like brand new ones, and this graph shows that they are outperforming the initial completions. We plan to complete a total of 20 to 24 Haynesville refracs this year, with seven to nine of those being completed and returned to sales during the second quarter.

At Pinedale we had one operated rig running during the first quarter. We had no well completions during the quarter, as we typically suspend our completion activity during the coldest part of the winter. At the end of the first quarter we had a total of 15 wells waiting on completion. Slide 18 has the details of our Pinedale asset.

On the A&D front, as we mentioned in our press release yesterday, we continue to optimize our acreage position in the Permian Basin through the first quarter. We acquired additional acreage during the quarter and we continue to swap acreage with offset operators with a focus on maximizing the number of long laterals that we can drill on both blocks. And our A&D team continues to evaluate asset packages in and around our core Midland Basin and Williston Basin assets as we look to increase our footprint in both of these prolific oil basins.

On a divestiture front, earlier this week, we engaged an advisor to assist us in divesting our Pinedale asset. We will commence the process in the next week or so and we anticipate completion of a transaction in the second half of the year. While we don't intend to provide any additional details or answer any questions about the process during this call, we thought it was important to inform you of this significant step in the ongoing streamlining of our asset portfolio.

In summary, we are extremely pleased with the strong well results we posted across our portfolio during the first quarter. As we anticipated, our crude oil production volumes began to accelerate during the quarter, with crude oil production during the month of March averaging 55,500 barrels per day, setting a stage for the continued ramp into the second quarter and the rest of the year.

As we continue to core-up our portfolio and shift our focus to our Permian Basin assets, we are well positioned to drive long-term oil production growth. We expect crude oil volume growth to accelerate through the rest of this year and into 2018, when we anticipate 15% to 20% growth in crude oil production compared to our forecasted 2017 volumes. The bulk of this growth will be driven by the Permian where we expect crude oil volumes should be up approximately 70% this year and another 60% to 80% next year as we ramp up well completion cadence on both Mustang Springs and County Line.

With that, Audrey, we can now turn the lines open for questions.

Ladies and gentleman, at this time we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from the line of Gabe Daoud with JPMorgan. Please state your question.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Maybe just starting in the Permian, some nice well results obviously both County Line and Mustang Springs. But, I guess, just a question on AFEs at Mustang Springs. Can you maybe just talk a little bit about the difference between the Wolfcamp's at around $7 million and I guess the Spraberry is around $6 million, is it completion recipe, is it depth? And then I guess maybe do you expect to get those down a little bit more in development mode?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, Gabe. The answer is yes, yes and yes. But to be a little more fulsome, I'll just remind you that we have drilled and completed a grand total of two Wolfcamp wells. So, I think we have room for improvement and efficiency and also as we work to perfect the completion design – as a reminder, we're pumping a slightly more intense stimulation on the Wolfcamp than on the Spraberry, so 300 or 400 pounds per foot additional proppant loading, about the same stage count and cluster spacing, but that's driving part of the cost. And as you pointed out, it is slightly deeper. So, well, the drilling cost and casing cost is slightly higher. But we think there's opportunity now that we've shifted from drilling the four parent wells into what I call well manufacturing mode, there's ample opportunity for efficiency gains on both the drilling and completion side.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it, thanks Chuck. And then maybe just a follow-up, maybe sticking to costs, I guess LOE in the first quarter may be just a touch high and that's, I guess, expected to move down as you move throughout the year on some infrastructure getting in place on Mustang Springs? Is that right?

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yeah, Gabe, it's Richard. There are couple of things that went on in the quarter with regards to LOE. Our workover expense was almost $17.5 million. It typically runs $3 million to $3.5 million a month, so we had a lot of – wells were getting back on production both in the Williston Basin and the Permian in the first quarter, and that was a big piece of it. And then, yeah, as you mentioned we just – as we get to those surface facilities in place and sort of optimize how we're operating Mustang Springs just the general cost across the board we expect to come down, whether its fuel, water, labor et cetera.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. Thanks, Richard. And then just on the March production rate, I appreciate you guys sharing that. I guess 55,500 barrels a day, I guess, can you just, and you talked about the completion cadence for 2Q. Could you maybe just talk a little bit more about the March production rate ramping into 2Q and I guess how that does impact 2Q volumes? And I guess what I'm getting at is, should we still kind of expect 10% quarterly oil production growth in the second quarter?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, I think you can see from the release and from our prepared remarks that we're going to be, again, back-end loaded with some of the completions coming online in the back half of the quarter. So, we should see a couple thousand barrel, 2,500 barrel a day average increase over our March rates roughly, and it's going to be pushed towards the back-end. And, I think, just the theme that I will repeat like a broken record is back-end loaded growth, its back-end loaded through the quarters and its back-end loaded as we go toward the third and fourth quarter.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks Chuck. And then finally, I'll just end with this. I know you said you can't really speak too much about the process such as Pinedale, generally. Just trying to think about like-kind exchange is still on the table and something you really hope to fully execute this year and then also what does this mean for, I guess, the Haynesville moving forward? Thank you.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks Gabe. Well, obviously, we would like to transact in the most tax efficient manner and our focus is still on trying to do that. Our A&D team is evaluating a number of opportunities as we speak. And just a reminder, we have 180 days basically to effect a 1031 like-kind exchange. So, pretty narrow window but we're hopeful that we can get something done. And on Haynesville, at this juncture, we don't have any plans to sell the asset. Nothing actively going on. But as we said, we'll continue to evaluate and optimize the portfolio to maximize shareholder value.

Gabriel J. Daoud - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great, thank you so much Chuck.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please state your question.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Morning guys. Say, Chuck maybe first just turning to the Bakken, how well results can certainly looked impressive on Antelope there, over 2,800 Boe (24:25). You mentioned on the prior call about a bit of reservoir pressure, but again with the results today, can you just maybe talk in regard to that if you're seeing any – continuing to see anything like that? Based on the results, it doesn't appear to be seeing that, but just any color you could add there.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, Neal. But I think the results speak for themselves and what we tried to do is put up the cumulative production performance. Not only are the wells that we completed this quarter, but also we had heard from some investors concerns about the previous couple of quarters of completion. So we posted those up as well so that you can see the cumulative production of the families of wells we've put on in the third and fourth quarter against the performance of these new wells. As you can see, the new group is slightly better than the average of the last two quarters, but still we would submit that these are a great reflection of the quality of the rock at South Antelope and further evidence of our assumption around well densities and spacing going forward.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Chuck, do you see pushing the completions as far as sand and fluid there? Or what are you doing? Or what do you plan to do maybe for the remainder of the year?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Our current completion design is roughly a 1,000 pounds per foot, roughly 50 stage completions in approximately 10,000 foot lateral. They're slightly shorter than that. But we've tried higher profit loading in the past at South Antelope. The rock is really good. We have not seen a big response to higher proppant loading. The biggest fundamental change that we've made over the past several years is that we have shifted from sliding sleeve completions to plug-and-perf completions, which we believe give us the maximum stimulated rock volume. But we have not seen a big improvement in proppant loading. We're pumping, on average a 1,000 pounds. We may pump 1,300 pounds in some parts of South Antelope and potentially over on the reservation. But beyond that, so far we have not seen anything to encourage us to go above that range.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And then just lastly on M&A. For things that you're looking at, is it fair to say you'd prefer to say in the same areas that you're in now? I guess what I'm referring to in Permian, particularly? It appears that from packages that are out there, there's more – a few more left in the Delaware than there is in the Midland Basin. Would you consider something like that or is it too premature to address that?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

I think it's too soon to address that. Look, our team has evaluated properties on both sides of the Permian. There's a strong preference because of the economies of scale to bolt-on in or around our existing footprint in the north Midland Basin. And also, we prefer the black oil system on the Midland Basin side, for a number of reasons.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thanks so much for the details.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Tameron with Wells Fargo. Please state your question.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Morning. Most have been answered. Chuck, I just want to go back to the question about the asset sale. And if I think about this, you have 180 days from – is it from nomination of that or from closing of that asset or what would be the timeframe? I'm just trying to figure out.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Hey, David. It's Richard. The rules are, you have to nominate your replacement property within 45 days of the closing of the divestiture. You get some leeway. You can nominate up to two times the amount of proceeds that you receive. So $1 billion you have to nominate $2 billion. And then you have 180 days from the closing to close what you nominated. So you have a month-and-a-half to nominate your replacement properties and you have six months to close. And you can, kind of, over-nominate if you want.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

And you can actually affect the reverse 1031 as well, where you acquire property and then do the reverse of what Richard just described. And we've done both in the past.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. That's helpful color. And then if I think about Haynesville versus Pinedale – and I know you talked about Haynesville, you said you're not interested in selling that right now. But, obviously, there's been a lot of – there's a lot of capital market activity potentially coming in that part of the supply chain. So I'm just trying to figure out why Pinedale versus Haynesville at this point. What was the thought process?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

I think we've talked about this before, but I'll see if I can reiterate. Pinedale is our senior asset. There's a strong interest from buyers in PDP-heavy or PDP-weighted assets in the current market. We view the Pinedale asset – it's been a great asset, it's been the foundation of the company for a number of years and a platform for growth for us, but at this juncture, we're running out of inventory to continue to grow production from the asset. And that's one of the primary drivers along with market interest in, as I said, PDP-heavy assets.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And last question, Haynesville. What the plan is for the remainder of this year? Is it one completion crew the rest – for the other nine months? Six months? Or how are we thinking about that?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, we've got – we've made some progress on accelerating the pace of completions. We started the year with a plan to complete 20 to 24 – recomplete, refrac 20 to 24 wells. And, as you see, we've been able to get more than what we anticipated at two a month that are done. So we'll continue to evaluate results, watch gas prices, and we'll make a decision later on this year whether to continue the program or suspend it. But the 24 that we stated, we'll consume before year-end and we've got an abundant inventory of additional recomplete or refrac candidates out there, so we can keep going, depending on what we see in the gas markets.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Okay. And there's still $3.5 million a pop (31:17)? Is that still (31:18)

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

No. They're about $4.5 million. We've increased the proppant loading on those wells and stage count in order to maximize fracture complexity.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

All right. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thank you. Folks, good morning. A question on the tank-style completion method. You speak about less interference and may be shorter shut-in times under this method. Can you sketch for us an old versus new picture here, that is can you maybe quantify the difference between this method and what would normally be applied in terms of the potential improvement in capital efficiency and maybe what it means for field-level returns?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

(32:08) I don't know if I can do a field-level return calculation in my head, Dan. But what I will say is that it's clear based on the performance of this family of wells returned on in the first quarter compared to an attempt to infill or come back into a block of rock in the Spraberry Shale, the two wells that we put on in the fourth quarter that the performance is markedly different in that by drilling and completing blocks of rock, putting all wells on at the same time, you avoid pressure sinks. I think you get a more even breakage or stimulated rock volume as a result of not having holes in your reservoir that serve as a sponge to take frac energy away. And as a result, we just see a remarkably better initial well performance and we think it's going to translate into higher recoveries.

A couple of other observations. This new family of wells that have come on have peaked much quicker than the old families of wells that we were doing sequentially rather than simultaneously on the completion side. So we're getting the water back very quickly, and we're hitting peak oil rates a lot sooner.

The other thing that we've observed and I emphasized it in my prepared remarks is a very high oil percentage compared to earlier wells completed in the same zone. We're still debating internally why that is, but even after, for instance, the one well that I mentioned that's recovered 80,000 barrels in the first couple of months online, the oil cut has remained very high in the gas/oil ratio much lower, almost by a factor of two than in previous completions. And we think that is a result of just better simulated rock volume and less drawdown across the wellbore that in previous completions is causing gas to break out sooner as a separate phase. That's a working hypothesis but one that we're continuing to think about.

It's just better all around. Hierarchies, more complete and sooner peak oil rates, and better sustained production. So, going forward, we think it's the right approach for all of the rock that we're completing, both in County Line and Mustang Springs. And we'll continue this block style, or tank-style completion going forward. And, in fact, we're doing it in the Permian as we speak.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you. And as a follow-up to that, as we turn the calendar into 2018, what's the rig count and maybe the CapEx assumption behind the 2018 production growth guide and appreciating that much of the capital will be allocated to West Texas, can you give us a breakdown maybe by operating area, however rough a sketch, where we sit today April 2017?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yes. It's pretty early, Dan. I think last quarter we had that same question. And I think the initial well, rig count, operating rig count, was roughly adding one rig in the Permian. And it keeps everything else more or less constant. Obviously, Pinedale would move out of the equation. But as far as completed well counts, I don't have that information with me. But you can scale it up from adding a rig in the Permian and then think about continued completion efficiencies now that we're sitting on pads, drilling wells and bringing them online more quickly.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Got it. And then lastly here, just on the Permian itself and the completion methods today. And forgive me if you addressed this already in your prepared remarks, but what's the current completion design today in terms of a proppant and fluid pumped (36:15), as well as maybe stage spacing. And do you think you're touching the efficient frontier today on the completion method?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

We're currently pumping about 1,500 pounds per foot in the Spraberry's and 1,800 pounds per foot in the Wolfcamp's. The stage count is roughly 50 stages in a – in about a 35-foot cluster spacing. And fluid, I can't remember the fluid loading. But – I can't remember it. I'd have to get back to you on that.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Great. Thank you. Have a wonderful day. Thank you.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Corales at Howard Weil. Please state your question.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Yes. Good morning, guys. I just have two questions. One, on slide 9, when you show the tank-style versus the wells completed in 3Q, was the only difference the tank-style completion or was there other things done?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

It's good question. We did do a few other things with respect to the fluid technology we used. And I prefer not to get into the details around that but the tank-style completion seems to be the primary catalyst for the difference in performance, Brian.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. Okay. No, that's helpful. And then you talked earlier, and it's very helpful to give the completion to the timing for the first half of the year. Can you maybe talk about, I guess, you have 16 wells planned in 2Q in the Permian. Can you maybe quantify what the second half completions are in the Permian?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

It's about equal as the first half, but as we accelerate they come online sooner during the quarter once we get – what we're doing really is seeing the work down of the backlog from ramping up in the first quarter to five rigs. And so once we get up to sort of constant delivery rates, the wells will come on more evenly across the third and fourth quarters.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

So like 16 wells a quarter is a good number (38:36)

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yes, 16 to 20.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

We'll have a bunch of wells and one of the things that we're trying to do is be more precise in our communication with you, the analyst community, and the investment community on the difference between completion and put on a production because that has – that I think is causing some confusion because we can in fact have a pretty big number. The number that sticks in my head in the Permian is 25 or 27 wells completed at the end of the second quarter but we're only going to have 16 put on production, and that backlog is simply as we continue to do these tank-style completions we'll have them fracked but waiting for all the fracs to be completed before we can turn them to sales. So, it's a conveyor belt of completion activity and then we get the frac crews out of the way, we will drill out the frac plugs and put the wells to sales.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. And Chuck, maybe can you just quantify kind of an average pad and – that you're drilling in the Permian and from timing from spud to when those wells come online?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

I would refer you to – there's a slide in the appendices on the slide deck that we posted yesterday, slide 21 that shows a Gantt chart of the families of wells as we bring them on. You can see there, Brian, the number of wells, six for instance, the west pilot there, six well density Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B wells. The wells started the drilling in February and then final wells – this will be the first group of wells that we bring on under production. And they'll come on basically at the end of this quarter, early next quarter. So that gives you the window of the drilling and completion operations that are going on with this tank-style operation.

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. No, that's helpful. Thanks, guys.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kashy Harrison with Simmons Piper Jaffray. Please state your question.

Kashy Harrison - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Good morning, all. Just a few quick questions from me. Could you remind us what your price deck for the 2018 program is predicated on and how those plans would evolve at $50 oil, $55 oil and $60 oil?

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, I think we used $3.50 (41:22) for our base-case plan. And then we've got sensitivities around it. I don't think that – I'm at a point right now, given the earliness of trying to talk about 2018 to think about sensitivities to $60 oil or lower prices. But that was – the base case was basically $3.50 (41:46).

Kashy Harrison - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Excellent. And then how does the service cost inflation come in relative to your expectations year-to-date? And then what are your expectations for the rest of the year? And then would you be willing to enter into multi-year service contracts to support your multi-year drilling program?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

So service cost inflation has tracked about what we've expected. We've talked about some inflation across various components of the well construction process, an anticipation that's been baked into our capital estimates. As I've said before, and I'll reiterate, I prefer not to talk about our expectations around individual components because if I do, by the time we get off the call, the providers will be here to present us with their new rates. So I'd rather say that we're pretty comfortable with our estimates of inflation going forward.

With respect to long-term contracts, the ability to control all of the components in a long-term contract is still not a guarantee of a fixed cost for completions going forward. There are pass-throughs of labor costs and other variable components that make these contracts far from fixed price guarantees. And as a result, we have tended not to enter into those types of contracts.

Kashy Harrison - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got you. Thanks for that. And then just a last one for me. Could you talk a little bit about the impact of DAPL to your differentials and how we should think about oil differentials heading into the back half of this year?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, obviously there's been a lot of noise as a result of the delays in DAPL and a lot of the physical buyers who came out strong earlier in the first quarter obviously in anticipation of imminent completion, got a little skittish, but we've seen basis differentials pull in by a couple of dollars in the physical market. And I believe that it will continue to grind in as buyers compete for oil pipeline barrels versus rail barrels to be shipped to some refiners who still desire the Bakken crude oil as part of their refinery product slate. So I think it will help. It certainly is improving returns as we look at the relative economics of a Bakken well versus a Permian well as the basis continues to grind in so.

Richard J. Doleshek - QEP Resources, Inc.

Hey, Kashy, it's Richard. Just to give you an illustration. Our differential is about $5.65 in the fourth quarter, is about $5.25 in the first quarter. So we did see some tightening and certainly as a percentage of what's going on, it's a little bit better, but it's not like we're capturing multiple dollars so far.

Kashy Harrison - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Got it. That's it for me. Thanks for the time, guys.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Christensen with Drexel Hamilton. Please state your question.

Robert L. Christensen - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Hi, yeah, good morning. Chuck, could you estimate what it would take to keep how many rigs and holes to hold the Williston Basin production flat? Can we do that with one rig for a while?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Good morning, Bob. That's a great question. The answer is no. With one rig, we'll continue to see production decline mid- to high-single digits. Two rigs keeps it flat, but there's a period, especially if we put two rigs on South Antelope where we dip even lower because of having to shut-in existing producing wells for completion activity as we infill. So that's the tension around adding a rig at South Antelope is the amount shut-in volume at least for sometime offsets the ability to put up – the volume response from putting on new wells. So current plan is to run one rig there and move it back and forth between South Antelope and Fort Berthold in order to minimize shut-ins on both assets.

Robert L. Christensen - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Then a follow-up question is over on your Woodford. Have you fracked that well yet?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

We are in the process as we speak, about half done.

Robert L. Christensen - Drexel Hamilton LLC

What, you were mentioning that maybe you'd put a different fluid on the rock than what you did in the first frac. Is [Technical Difficulty] (47:03) materially different or any chemistry that you can make us optimistic about?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well we have done everything we can to minimize any sulfates or sulfites in the water that we're using to frac the well. And we're using some inhibitors to hopefully avoid mobilizing the barium that's native in the Woodford that causes the barium sulfate formation. So we will see if the chemists have come up with the right solution.

Robert L. Christensen - Drexel Hamilton LLC

And when you drill the well, did you see the same sort of properties in cores or whatever that you saw in the first well while drilling?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

We did not core the second well. We simply drilled it as a development well. But, the drilling went fine. We had shows as we would anticipate seeing in the well. And from our at least observations from the drilling and performance of the well while we were in the open hole, it looked quite similar.

Robert L. Christensen - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Thank you very much.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Bob.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen Our next question comes from the line of Gail Nicholson with KLR Group. Please state your question.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good morning, everyone. I'm looking at the parent wells of the Wolfcamp A and the Wolfcamp B, you talked that those wells flowed naturally. Are they still flowing naturally? And then how does that change maybe your perception of recoveries in that area?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Right, Gail, they flow naturally for about a month. We decided to put them on pump before they had actually died, just to keep the rate up. One of the important things about flowing naturally is, it indicates good reservoir energy. In fact, surprisingly, good reservoir energy. We were not anticipating the wells flowing for as long as they did. So we were quite pleased by that.

We think that, obviously, the more reservoir energy there is in the rock, the higher the potential recovery efficiency. But it also likely negatively impacted the 30 day rates, because the wells were flowing naturally. They were declining whereas if we had had artificial lift in them from day one, we probably would have seen higher rates and higher 30 day averages. But we were quite pleased with the early performance, and continue to be.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Great. And then with the Pinedale now up for divestiture, any thoughts about potentially reallocating the capital in the Pinedale in the 2017 budget to elsewhere in their (50:03) portfolio?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yes. Well, obviously, it depends on timing. We're not going to change our pace of well completions at Pinedale as a result of putting the asset up for sale. We have one rig running there. It's a relatively small percentage of our budget this year. So it's $35 million, $40 million of total capital. So we will have spent, by the time we get a divestiture done, a fair amount of that capital because of the completion inventory that we have built, the backlog of wells waiting on completion that we have built up that I'm sure a new owner would want us to continue to complete.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay. Great. And then just looking at the acreage over in that Winkler County area where you're testing the new concept design. If the second well is more successful, is there anything that needs to be done infrastructure-wise to build that area out before you could potentially allocate a larger portion of capital to that asset to develop?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yes. We'll have to build, obviously, additional oil and gas handling facilities out there. Whether we do it ourselves or have a third-party do it is an open question. But you are in the middle of the Central Basin Platform, and there's a lot of historic shallow production and deeper production surrounding that acreage. That acreage is in a donut hole that is surrounded by historic classic Central Basin Platform Permian production and deeper Devonian and Paleozoic reservoir. So there's a lot of very nearby infrastructure. In fact, there's an oil line that crosses across the acreage footprint. So there's plenty of takeaway capacity. It's just a matter of infield infrastructure. And we can build that out pretty quickly as we delineate the acreage.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Great. Thank you.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Nelson with Goldman Sachs. Please state your question.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Good morning. And thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to come back to the question around potentially monetizing the Haynesville asset. And I guess if you were to find kind of this ideal Midland Basin bolt-on that did come in above the Pinedale proceeds. Is it fair to say that you'd be more inclined to part with the Haynesville then rather than issue equity given your current trading levels, or how would you think about potentially funding that acquisition?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

John, thank you. I think that's a fair statement. We would prefer to monetize additional assets rather than issue equity in the current stock price environment.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

That's helpful. And then just as a follow-up, if you couldn't immediately find use for the Pinedale proceeds in the Permian or the Bakken, would you be willing to look at a new basin or would you just be comfortable putting those proceeds on the balance sheet?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

My preference is, as I stated earlier, would A) be to bolt-on in and around our existing footprint in either the Permian or the Williston. But absent those opportunities I think we'll be patient, because their – despite popular perception to the contrary, there are a number of opportunities out there, especially in the Permian, that are not part of public processes. And so we're continuing to look for those and we've had success in bolt-ons in and around both County Line and Mustang Springs. It's eating the elephant a bite at a time rather than one big transaction, but there are multiple hundred millions of dollars of potential bolt-on activities just around our existing footprint.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

That's really helpful. And then one if I could just squeeze in just nomenclature verification per – I'm more of a finance than technical guy. Is tank-style completions equivalent to zipper fracs, or can you just help me kind of understand what the difference might between those two?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, Zipper fracs are really working on multiple wells at the same time. So you'll frac one stage or you may have two frac crews, so if you envision having two wells where you are simultaneously pumping fracs at roughly the same lateral position in the wells, and so you'll pump a stage in one well, then pump a stage in the offset well slightly closer to the heel of the well, and then you pump in the first well again so that you can mesh the individual stages together like a zipper, if you were zipping up a well.

Our tank-style completions use both zipper fracking but we are not putting any wells in a vertical tank to sales until we get all of the completions done. And the idea is to not create any pressure sinks or any further basin and (55:32) the virgin reservoir pressure until we get all the rocks stimulated and we think that by doing that we maximize a stimulator rock volume.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

I follow you, that was really helpful. I will let somebody else hop on, thanks again.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Velie with Capital One Securities. Please state your question.

Brian Taylor Velie - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Good morning, everyone. Most of my questions have been answered, but just one quick one on completions for the year in the Permian. You mentioned the range of about 16 to 20 per quarter as kind of an average to think about. Is there any difference to that full year number? I think previously it was 75 to 80 to expect for the Permian in 2017. Is that still the right range should we be thinking about?

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Yes, it's in the range and obviously as we step into whole manufacturing on Mustang Springs, we're hopeful we can pick-up the pace some going forward.

Brian Taylor Velie - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you for the clarification. That's all I've got.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentleman, that does conclude our question-and-answer session. At this time I will now turn it back to Mr. Chuck Stanley for closing comments.

Charles B. Stanley - QEP Resources, Inc.

Well, thank you all for dialing in today and for our first quarter results call. We appreciate your interest in QEP. Richard and Will be on a non-deal roadshow next week in the Midwest. Hope to visit with all of you soon. Have a great day.

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation, you may disconnect your lines at this time.

