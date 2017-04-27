EQT Midstream Partners' (EQM) CEO Steve Schlotterbeck on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Nate Tetlow - IR, Director

Steve Schlotterbeck - President and CEO

Rob McNally - SVP and CFO

Lisa Hyland - SVP and COO

Analysts

Christine Cho - Barclays

Kristina Kazarian - Deutsche Bank

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nate Tetlow. Thank you. You may begin.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the first quarter 2017 earnings call for EQM and EQGP. With me today are Steve Schlotterbeck, President, and CEO; Rob McNally, Senior Vice President and CFO; Lisa Hyland, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Pat Kane, Chief Investor Relations Officer.

This call will be replayed for a seven-day period beginning at approximately 1:30 pm Eastern Time today. The phone number for the replay is 877-660-6853, and the confirmation code is 13650788. The call will also be replayed for seven days on our website eqtmidstreampartners.com.

In a moment, Rob will discuss the financial results and Steve will provide an operational update, we’ll then open the call to questions. But first, I’d like to remind you that today’s call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations.

Factors that could cause the Partnership’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today’s news release and under risk factors in both EQM and EQGP’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs. Today’s call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning’s news release and our analyst presentation which will be posted to our website for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

With that I will turn it over to Rob.

Rob McNally

Thank you, Nate. This morning, EQM reported first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $169 million and distributable cash flow of $155 million. In the quarter, EQM operating revenues were $203 million or 9% higher than the same quarter last year. Gathering revenues were up 4%, primarily from higher contracted firm gathering capacity.

On the transmission and storage side, revenues were up 15%, driven by 32% increase in firm reservation fee revenue. The increase in firm commitments is primarily from the incremental 650 million cubic feet per day of firm capacity by EQT on the Ohio Valley Connector, which came on line in the fourth quarter of last year. The quality of our cash flow profile continues to be reflected in the results as we generated 92% of revenues from firm reservation fees in the first quarter.

Operating expenses for the quarter were up about $10 million, primarily from higher depreciation and amortization, and O&M expenses, both driven by assets being placed into service during 2016. At EQM, we recently announced the cash distribution of $0.89 per unit for the first quarter of 2017, which is 19% higher than the first quarter of 2016. And at EQGP, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.191 per unit, which is 43% higher than the first quarter of last year. For 2017, we forecast annual distribution growth of 20% for EQM and 40% for EQGP. Beyond 2017, we continue to target 15% to 20% annual distribution growth for several years for EQM. This equates to 30% to 40% annual distribution growth for EQGP.

Now, turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $42 million of cash and zero drawn on our $750 million revolver. In the quarter, we maintained a 1.5 times coverage ratio and continue to hold strong leverage metrics with debt to EBITDA currently around 1.5 times. We continue to be in excellent shape from both the growth outlook and funding perspective.

I’ll now pass the call to Steve for his comments.

Steve Schlotterbeck

Thanks, Rob. I’ll start with the operational update. The construction of header pipeline for Range Resources is progressing as planned and we continue to expect an on-time in-service date in the second quarter. Once complete, the 25-mile high pressure pipeline will provide 600,000 dekatherms per day of firm capacity and is backed by a 10-year commitment.

Moving to the Mountain Valley pipeline. We continue to make progress on the regulatory front as we received the 401 water quality certificate from West Virginia in the first quarter. Also in the quarter, FERC issued an updated notice of schedule for environmental review, which designated June 23rd for receipt of the final EIS. We believe this updated schedule provides adequate time to receive the notice to proceed by November and keeps us on track to hit the year-end 2018 target and service date.

With construction anticipated to start in November, we refined the 2017 capital forecast to $200 million. This is simply a timing revision as a majority of the MVP capital is still expected to be spent in 2018.

On the gathering side, we continue to collaborate with EQT production on development plans across EQT’s core Marcellus acreage position. Gathering CapEx is expected to ramp throughout the year, consistent with the cadence of 2017 production activity, which results in volume growth through for the year being waited to the back half. Before opening the call to your questions, I want to briefly comment on our cash flow profile. Some of the EQM cash flow characteristics we routinely highlight are greater than 90% of revenues from firm reservation charges, meaning no volume or commodity exposure associated with that revenue, and this is consistent across both transmission and gathering. Also 90% of revenues from investment grade counterparties with the largest customers being EQT and Peoples Natural Gas, a Pittsburgh based utility. And long-term fixed fee contracts which include 16-year weighted average life on the transmission side and eight years on the gathering side.

These characteristics provide tremendous stability to our business model and provide great transparency to our investors. But taking a step further, what drives these cash flows is effectively investing capital and projects that generate returns in excess of our cost of capital. We typically talk about returns on organic projects in the terms of a five to seven times EBITDA multiple or generating mid to high teen returns. Frankly, most if not all MLPs talk about similar goalpost.

Looking back over the past five years, you can see through our reported numbers that we have executed on what we say. The return on capital employed at EQM has been consistently near 20% since the IPO in 2012. Our approach is to invest in projects that are backed by firm commitments and when possible building upside to project returns through low cost expansion opportunities. This model has been effective in establishing our predictable and growing cash flow profile, and we intend to continue with this same disciplined approach going forward.

In summary, we had another solid quarter from both the financial results and operating perspective. We look forward to executing on the opportunities set in front of us, investing in solid returning projects and ultimately creating significant value for our unit holders.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Nate.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Steve. Operator, we’re now ready to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Christine Cho with Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.

Christine Cho

Good morning, everyone. I wanted to start with your E&P affiliate has acquired some acreage over the last six months that was dedicated to another party. We saw you guys renegotiate the Statoil dedications last year. So, are you guys thinking about doing something similar here? And to add to that, we saw one of your peers getting a processing JV. As you think about building CapEx post-MVP, is processing something that you guys would like to get back into or are you busy with trying to expand your footprint -- pipeline footprint?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Christine, certainly, we are looking to renegotiate some aspects of the contracts that came with the Trans Energy and Stone acquisitions. And I think we remain highly confident that we will do that. We are just looking at kind of taking a holistic view at it. And it takes some time to renegotiate those. But I think just like we did with Statoil, we expect that there is a win-win opportunity for both parties. So, we continued to pursue that remain pretty confident that we’ll get something beneficial done.

On the processing side, yes, we saw that JV. And I think certainly now, as we’ve expanded our EQT’s expanded their exposure to wet acreage in the Basin, the view is that the growth of wet gas will be little faster than otherwise assumed at EQT. And I think that might now create enough scale for us to consider ways for us to get into that part of the business. I would say more likely through an avenue like the joint venture that was announced by one of our peers rather than us, starting from scratch and try to build a processing business on our own, I think that’s -- that might be a bridge too far for us. But, I think something along the line to the joint venture certainly might make sense.

Christine Cho

And can you especially remind us what is your processing agreement right now? Is it multiyear or is it life of lease?

Steve Schlotterbeck

The processing agreements are -- they are multiyear; they are not tied to leases. And our marketing arrangements allow us to take the products and market them ourselves which we are looking at as we build scale whether we should do that and take the marketing on our sales rather than let MarkWest do it on our behalf.

Christine Cho

But MarkWest does the marketing for you guys right now. So, they just cut you a check?

Rob McNally

Yes.

Christine Cho

How high -- it looks like your NGL production is somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 barrels per day, potentially higher as ethane is consistently in the black up there. How high can this NGL production go over the next couple of years?

Steve Schlotterbeck

I don’t know if we are ready to provide a multiyear forecast on that, Christine.

Christine Cho

But do you think it would get to a place where you would feel comfortable taking capacity on some of these NGL takeaway projects?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Yes. I think it’s definitely possible. And the reason we’re not ready to give numbers is we’re still incorporating the acquisitions, and EQT is relooking at their development plans with the new acreage. So, the multiyear forecast isn’t solid yet. But clearly with the addition of fairly significant amount of much wetter acreage, we will be building scale in that much faster than we thought, say a year ago. So, I think definitely that’s something we will be looking at.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kristina Kazarian with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Kristina Kazarian

So, I am going go a little weed on the first today. But can you guys just remind me, I got a lot of questions around MVP and help me out as well, like in specific around tree clearing, like when push comes to shove, what’s the first date I need to start; what’s the last date I need to finish in service? And what else I should be watching for? Is there like a timeframe on Virginia permits, any incremental details on that would be lovely?

Lisa Hyland

On the tree clear, this is Lisa Hyland. On the tree clearing, we have at least until the end of March to do the tree clearing for MVP. So, if you look at mid January, early February if we could start clearing the trees, we would be able to do to get the whole ground cleared up in that timeframe. So, I think we still have plenty of time to get the trees down based on our current expectation of when we will get the notice to proceed. What’s the second part to that question?

Kristina Kazarian

Yes, the latter part, what we should be watching timeframe for in terms of other permits, particularly maybe timeframe on Virginia stuff or what not?

Lisa Hyland

So, clearly, the FERC permit is the first thing that we will be looking for. And in addition to that, we will be looking for permits from Virginia on the 401. And we have been in contact with those folks and are expecting that in the early fall timeframe.

Kristina Kazarian

And then my second question, taking a bit of a different direction is thinking strategy wise around the EQT midstream portfolio companies going forward, a little bit of different angle from Christine’s question, which is how do I think about what we turn this company into over the longer term. Is it a pure-play dry gas name, almost all take or pay, is it more of a bigger regional midstream player? And you know also keeping in mind you know what we are thinking about in terms of the EQGP monetization running two tickers below EQT at the same time? So, a lot of parts to my question.

Steve Schlotterbeck

So, I think strategically, I think our view is that we are building a Marcellus regional major player in the midstream business. So, it doesn’t necessarily limit us to dry gas. And I think the view is MVP is obviously fully in focus for us right now. But as we start to get confidence and getting that project going and look beyond, I think we see opportunities to expand our reach from Marcellus, but even further into the higher growth markets, particularly the Southeast and the Gulf Coast. So, we are -- they’re just thought at the current time, but I think that’s our view is having a connection between the biggest supply base in the U.S. and the biggest growth demand basins could provide a real competitive advantage for EQM and EQGP. So, that’s kind of strategically where we are thinking. I think it’s premature to talk about specific projects beyond MVP to do that, but that’s kind of how we are viewing the business.

Rob McNally

There’s a significant amount of growth that will come to EQM, because of EQT’s consolidation strategy and the growth in production expected at EQT will over the medium to long term drive a significant amount of growth for EQM as well.

Kristina Kazarian

And the latter part of the question, which means we’ve got our two tickers now, we also in the back of our mind have GP monetization up at the parent as well. How do I think, just updated thoughts on that?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Okay. So, I would say that running the two tickers is fine, it’s accomplished some of the purposes that we wanted for to accomplish. But we do recognize that as we are now the high splits and as the IDR take continues to grow that it makes the cost of capital EQM higher. And so, at some point in the lifecycle of the entities, it’s likely that there will have to be a simplification of some kind to take care of the cost of capital burden that EQM is faced with. Certainly there are some potential for EQT to monetize some portion of its stake in EQGP or capital, but there is no hurry to do so.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. Just picking up on a piece in earlier question, when you talked about the NGL and you might look to -- if you’re going to market yourself, pick commitments on pipelines to move them. Do you possibly look to parlay that commitment into in equity stake into any of those projects? Could you integrate further downstream, I mean it seems like processing is on the with NGL pipes or fracs, could that also be on the table as well?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Yes, absolutely. I think anything where we have enough scale to be able to ask for an equity stake in any midstream related project is exactly the way we’d be thinking about it.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great. Thanks. And then, just as far as EQM, management, later date at least, congratulations on the COO role. But the last we saw there was a search firm that was looking for a long-term replacement there, just wondering if you could provide any updated color there as far as how that process might be going and whether you are looking internal or external candidates or anything to share?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Yes, Jeremy. I think we have tried to be pretty open that Lisa has for a quite a while now intended to retire in the first quarter of 2018. So, that was always the plan and there has been no change to that. That really gives us the chance to take our time and search for the right replacement for Lisa. Lisa has been keen in getting MVP to where it’s at, and we are relying on her to get us through the permitting phase and into the construction phase. And we are going to take the next whatever it is, nine months or so to do a thorough search for right replacement, and that will include external and internal candidates. I think it will be an open book search for us.

Lisa Hyland

11 months.

Jeremy Tonet

Sounds good. Thanks for that. That’s for me.

Steve Schlotterbeck

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. It seems we’ve reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Steve Schlotterbeck

That concludes the call. Thank you all for listening today.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, you may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.