Hedge Your Portfolio NOW With VIX Futures On The Cheap

While the stock market roars again as the world enjoys a relief rally after the French elections, a lot of trouble still lingers above and under the surface. It is true the French election results are positive, and U.S. earnings look bullish. However, Europe isn't out of the woods yet. Concerns about the economy are spreading, North Korea is unpredictable, and Trump's impulsive decision-making process can lead to a catastrophe at any minute. Any of the above issues have the capacity to create an avalanche in the markets, especially at the current lofty valuations where the market is trading.

In order to hedge your portfolio against any of the above-mentioned events, the VIX June contract provides the best exceptional value, as volatility for such a long-term period has rarely been this cheap. As the VIX is negatively correlated to any equity long portfolio, a 1% fall in the market should result in an approximately 5% or more rise in the VIX which should offset any monetary loss.

While hedging, via $VIX (VIX), ETPs such as UVXY, VXX had catastrophic results this year as volatility collapsed. Buying the VIX June contract now with 57 days to expiration (currently trading at 13.05), seems like a very good bargain (irrelevant if markets continue to rise higher).

It is enough to look at the following chart that shows where the VIX second contract (with 55-57 days to expiration) was trading at:

January: 14.18

February: 14.53

and

March: 14.57

The months mentioned above were characterized by extremely low volatility where markets made new highs, and the S&P and DOW traded in tight ranges not seen since 2007. Recently, things started to look more shaky for the Teflon Don(ald). Questions concerning whether the economy will undermine current stock valuations started to surface among notable hedge fund managers. The timetable for tax reform, which would likely have a bigger immediate effect on overall economic growth, seems highly uncertain, and this is without mentioning the mad man in North Korea that seems willing to start a nuclear war at any time.

The risk for this position is very limited, but existent. Out of the last four VIX expires, three were under 13, and an expiry below 13 will result in a loss. With that being said, volatility is as much art as it is science. At these low levels it is possible that long-term volatility will stay the same as markets rise as we have seen in the past few days. If volatility does go down, any small losses on the Hedging (VIX June position) will be highly offset by gains on the long portfolio positions.

With that in mind, buying the June $VIX contract with 56 days to expiration at 13.05 seems like a low risk, high reward position, regardless of if it is for hedging or speculation.