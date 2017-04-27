Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: More Supportive Storage Figures Ahead

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +74 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.189 Tcf. This compares to the +64 Bcf change last year and +57 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 18 traders and analysts pegged the average at +72 Bcf, with a range between 62 Bcf and 91 Bcf. We expected 69 Bcf and were lower than the consensus. We were off by 5 Bcf on this storage report.

Since we reset our track record, we are currently 18 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.189 Tcf storage figure while consensus is off by 9 Bcf. Our estimates have now come in well below the EIA storage figures three weeks in a row. One explanation of the difference is due to our pipeline loss assumption when modeling out natural gas production. We could be underestimating the amount of gas production by a factor of 0.5 to 0.8 Bcf/d.

Looking at our current injection forecasts, the next two weeks should tighten the storage balance relative to the five-year average once again. Colder than normal weather in the first week of May is expected to prompt an increase in residential/commercial demand that will help lower the expected injection figure. Power burn demand in the meantime has been recovering nicely and sits around 25 Bcf/d today.

Fundamentals currently support a price level of $3.10/MMBtu, which is expected to move up materially if US gas production disappoints again in May.

