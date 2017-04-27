High Dividend, Low Volatility ETFs

Dividend paying stocks have outperformed non-payers over the long haul. However, the highest yielding stocks have not had the highest returns. We can see this when we group dividend paying stocks into ten buckets based on dividend yield. Decile 8 actually has the highest returns. The highest yielding decile of stocks had a volatility of return of 23% since 1927 while the average dividend paying stock had a volatility of 19%, according to data from the Ken French data library.

ETFs use a number of approaches to achieving high yields without incurring undo risk. For instance, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) uses diversification to spread its bets over a wide number of stocks and minimize single stock risk. The ETF holds over 400 stocks. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (NYSEARCA:VIG) screens for quality dividend growers. It only holds stocks that have increased dividends for ten consecutive years and pass other quality screens. Three other ETFs use perhaps a more direct method of minimizing risk among high yielding stocks. The PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD), the Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD), and the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) each screens for dividend paying stocks with low volatility.

SPHD follows the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index which sorts stocks from the S&P 500 by their trailing dividend yield. The highest yielding 75 stocks are selected with the number of stocks from any sector capped at 10. The daily volatility over the past year for each of these stocks is calculated and the 50 stocks with the lowest volatility form the index. Stocks are weighted by dividend yield but capped at 3%. Because both the selection and the weighting approach emphasize yield first, the dividend yield (gross of the expense ratio) for the stocks in the portfolio is a rather attractive 4.17%. This is double the yield of the S&P 500. Despite the high yield, the ETF has had lower volatility than the S&P 500 since inception. Even with capping the number of stocks from each sector at ten, sector bets can creep in and this is a concern. The ETF currently has a 22% weight in utilities compared to 3% in the S&P 500 and large underweights in financials and technology. Weighting by yield forces the fund to sell securities that have gone up in price and buy those that have fallen. While this buy low, sell high approach can be a source of alpha, it also causes higher turnover. Turnover has averaged 50% over the past four years. Despite this higher turnover, the ETF structure should help keep the fund tax efficient. Indeed, it has only issued a capital gain once since inception and it was for a nominal amount. In addition, the S&P 500 stocks that this fund delves in should have ample liquidity. The ETF's three largest holdings are Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Welltower (NYSE:HCN), and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

LVHD tracks the QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index. This index starts with a broader universe of 3,000 stocks, so unlike SPHD, LVHD includes small caps. It first screens for companies that have been profitable over the last year and are projected to remain profitable over the next year according to consensus analyst forecasts. Companies dividends must also be sustainable, namely their past and predicted earnings must fully support their dividends. The yield on the remaining stocks is adjusted upward or downward based on both stock price and earnings volatility. Stock Price volatility is measured using the trailing one year of daily data while earnings volatility uses the trailing three year earnings and forward two years of earnings estimates. Combining fundamental measures of volatility (earnings) with statistical measures (price) should improve the performance of LVHD's risk controls. Indeed, LVHD has had a lower standard deviation of daily return than SPHD since its inception in January of 2016. However, the added layer of risk control did not constrain LVHD's dividend yield compared to SPHD. LVHD's gross dividend yield 4.13%. While the methodology does limit sector bets to 25%, it currently has large bets on utilities and consumer staples. LVHD's three largest holdings are Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Boeing (NYSE:BA), and McDonalds (NYSE:MCD).

DIV tracks the Indxx SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index. This index screens for stocks with a beta to the S&P 500 of less than 0.85. Beta depends on two factors: a stocks correlation to the S&P 500 and its relative volatility. Stocks with low correlation and or low relative volatility will have a low beta. Next, all companies with dividend yields below 1% or above 20% are removed. Each constituent should have paid dividends consistently for the last two years. The universe includes REITs and MLPs but excludes BDCs. REITs and MLPs make up a large part of the portfolio due to their attractive yields. The index then selects the 50 highest yielding stocks. Stocks are equally weighted and rebalanced annually. Once a quarter, the index components are screened for dividend cuts or negative outlook concerning the companies' dividend policy. Sector exposure is capped at 25% but currently leans heavily toward utilities, real estate, energy and consumer staples. The average market cap for the ETF is only $5.8 billion, much smaller than SPHD and LVHD. At 0.45%, the expense ratio is high compared to other dividend focused ETFs. DIV's top three holdings are H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR), and Universal (NYSE:UVV).

In conclusion, SPHD, LVHD, and SDIV attempt to limit stock volatility when reaching for yield. Each of these ETFs have an attractive, perhaps aggressive yield. Because of the aggressive yield, we see the ETFs as appropriate satellite holdings to juice the average investor's portfolio yield, rather than being core holdings. Investors need to be aware of the large sector bets that these ETFs may take. Among the three, we prefer the simplicity of SPHD. We like the fact that SPHD's approach is intuitive, take the highest yielding stocks but leave out the riskiest among them. With over $3 billion in assets, SPHD is an established ETF that should track its index well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.