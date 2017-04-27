American Express? More Like American Slowdown

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been extremely strong since mid-October, almost rising straight up with just a few pullbacks, but had since leveled off a bit, until a recent earnings week rally. The run has been impressive but was in large part predicated on expectations for improvement in performance, specifically due to rising rates and economic activity. You can consider the rise in share price to be correlated with a rise in expectations. It is true that the consumer is the strongest they have been in many years, but much remains to be done to really get the economy churning along again. That said, the financial sector has been bid up, so is it too late to do any buying?

To answer this important question, I will examine in this article the company's just reported Q1 earnings and key metrics. Let me start off by saying that the company beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Great start. The revenues beat estimates by $170 million, coming in at $7.9 billion. The negative here is that this was actually down 2.3% from the revenues taken in last year. Currency exchange adjusted revenue growth, factoring in interest expenses, was actually up 7%. That last part is really key. We still have to be mindful that this company is extremely vulnerable to currency valuation variability in addition to the fact that Costco (NASDAQ:COST) business now has been lost. So we see that adjusted revenues increased 7%. It is important to note that these increases came directly from credit card spending and associated interest and fees, as well as a strong net interest income.

Now what about the company's expenses? As you know these can make or break financial services companies. The good news is that the company's consolidated expenses totaled $5.5 billion, up just 1% from a year ago, and this is down substantially from Q4. Although expenses increased as a whole compared to last year, we should investigate deeper. Once again it is important to remember that last year's results included Costco-related rewards costs. It is also key to note that the company benefited from a much lower effective tax rate of 32% versus 35% last year.

What about the earnings figures themselves? Well, net income came in at $1.2 billion, down a wide 13% from the $1.4 billion in last year's comparable quarter. Factoring in these expenses and revenues, diluted earnings per share fell 8% to $1.34, down from $1.45 a year ago. Despite the falling income, it was better than expected by analysts and myself. These earnings per share were a strong beat of $0.06 versus estimates.

But what can we expect going forward? After all, as investors we care about the future, right? Well I will say that American Express is still resetting itself. The company has taken steps to move in the right direction to ensure its long-term viability, but realize the transition out of a number of reward/credit partners has made an impact. Still, I want to add in the quarter that the underlying loan portfolio and credit metrics remained excellent. Looking ahead, the outlook for 2017 is for earnings of $5.60 to $5.80. While these earnings should be comfortably met, I don't see a reason to buy here, given that the recent run up in shares has been dramatic. I would take some off of the table, especially in light of reduced market/rewards and intense competition, for now.

