My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q1 2017 Summary

In this article, I will share my portfolio, changes in the past 3 months and stocks that are currently on my wish list.

I believe that someone who writes about financial assets should expose their main holdings to his readers.

Introduction

After a very volatile 2016, 2017 started pretty calmly. In Q1 2017 my portfolio achieved a total return of 4.57%, which is fantastic. Moreover, with no dividend cuts, and several dividend raises and new cash deployed into it, I managed to increase my dividend income significantly. After several years of executing my strategy, it makes me excited to see the progress.

In Q2 I plan to keep investing the same amount of money each month in order to keep my portfolio growing. I am going to ignore any background noises, which will be more significant going forward, as politics might frighten investors. Just as investors were worried about a possible Trump presidency or the Brexit, they will be worried that something else might happen. From my decade of experience, investors tend to be either too pessimistic or too optimistic. My goal is to be indifferent, and keep investing according to my plan.

The main macro events in my opinion for Q2 are a possible interest rate hike and the election in France. The markets are afraid the far right candidate Marine Le Pen will become the president of France. She is campaigning against globalization and in favor of leaving the European Union. I don't think that she will win the elections, as all the other candidates will unite in order to defeat her. The situation in Syria and North Korea is also a little bit delicate, but I don't believe it will affect the broad market soon.

If Le Pen does win the elections, I think that investors will have some great buying opportunities. The markets will again be too pessimistic. Even if she does win, she will need the support of the National Assembly, the lower house in the French parliament. As all major parties oppose her radical agenda, it will be almost impossible for her to implement her dangerous ideas.

Looking backward, the portfolio performed as I expected. Dividends were paid, and raises that were expected came just on time. I will keep executing my plan while ignoring the any possible interference.

Investment Allocation

At Q4 2016 I liquidated my LendingClub (NYSE:LC) position as well as a short term deposit I had. Therefore, in this quarter I put the emphasis on my three accounts: the brokerage account, the pension fund and my medium term account, which is managed for me by an investment firm. My dividend growth portfolio was 83% of my assets. In order to try and balance it, I allocated more funds to my two other accounts.

Right now my portfolio accounts for 80% of my investments, and I am willing to lower this figure to 75%. I am not sure that I will be able to do it in 2017, as it will require me to save more than I can at the moment. However, I don't see it as a crucial goal, because my dividend growth portfolio is very well diversified.

My Goals

There are no changes to my financial goals in 2017- I would like to keep increasing my net worth, and dividend income. On the personal side, I may travel abroad twice this year in Q3 and must save for these two trips. This is why I am not sure I will be able to allocate more funds to the pension fund and the medium term account than I usually allocate.

I would also like to gain some more knowledge. I would like to study for an MBA, and learn more about finance. I would also like to read more books, and gain new knowledge on different subjects, and practice my hobbies some more. So far I haven't read any professional books.

My goals are helping me to arrange my time, and stick to my long term plan. If you look at your long term plans, without setting short term goals, it is easy to get lost.

Sector Allocation

As my brokerage account is my largest asset, I keep allocating money there according to my optimal sector allocation. As I am still accumulating, I don't mind buying stocks from sectors I am over-allocated to, but I still don't want to totally ignore my optimal allocations. Over the past quarter I put an emphasis on telecommunication, consumer discretionary, and some utilities and information technology.

My optimal allocation has not changed, as I am happy with it. Financial companies were great investments over the past quarter. I didn't buy any companies in that sector, but the due to the amazing rally in the sector it still accounts for over 14% of my portfolio. I probably won't be buying any REITs as well.

I really lack some companies in the IT sector. I am looking at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and several other companies. I would also like to find some suitable companies in the energy sector.

Optimal Allocation Current Allocation Sector 20.0% 21.9% Consumer Staples 12.5% 12.3% Health Care 12.5% 12.4% Industrials 12.5% 14.2% Financials 10.0% 10.1% Consumer Discretionary 10.0% 8.4% Energy and Materials 8.0% 5.0% Information Technology 7.0% 8.8% REITs 5.0% 4.4% Telecommunications 2.5% 2.6% Utilities

My Portfolio

The following table shows my current holdings in my brokerage account. All the companies below are part of my dividend growth portfolio. I know that Alphabet doesn't pay dividends, but as it started a buyback program in 2015, I hope it will add a dividend in the years to come. You can read my article about Alphabet here.

Sector Company Ticker % of portfolio % of income Information Technology Apple Inc. AAPL 1.82% 0.91% Health Care Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.85% 1.41% Financials Aflac Incorporated AFL 2.52% 1.83% Financials Ameriprise Financial AMP 0.87% 0.64% Utilities Avista Corp AVA 0.75% 0.84% Financials Bank of America Corporation BAC 2.32% 0.96% Health Care Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX 0.90% 0.47% Energy BP plc BP 1.45% 3.19% Financials Citigroup C 1.23% 0.42% Health Care Cardinal Health Inc CAH 1.23% 0.95% Industrials Caterpillar CAT 2.17% 2.21% Consumer Discretionary Carnival Corporation CCL 0.50% 0.42% Health Care CVS Health Corp CVS 0.67% 0.53% Energy Chevron Corporation CVX 2.23% 2.87% Consumer Discretionary The Walt Disney Company DIS 2.92% 1.24% REIT Digital Realty Trust, Inc DLR 2.50% 2.57% Industrials Emerson Electric Co. EMR 2.36% 2.40% Industrials General Electric Company GE 2.26% 2.29% Consumer Staples General Mills, Inc. GIS 1.23% 1.27% Information Technology Alphabet Inc. GOOG 1.43% 0.00% Information Technology International Business Machines Corporation IBM 0.82% 0.89% Health Care Johnson & Johnson JNJ 5.18% 4.25% Financials JPMorgan Chase JPM 1.80% 1.33% Consumer Staples Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB 1.66% 1.55% Consumer Staples The Coca-Cola Company KO 2.56% 2.75% Consumer Discretionary McDonald's Corporation MCD 3.40% 3.00% Health Care Medtronic plc MDT 1.85% 1.23% Industrials 3M Company MMM 0.98% 0.75% Energy Magellan Midstream Partners MMP 2.06% 2.97% Consumer Staples Altria Group Inc MO 3.65% 3.89% Consumer Discretionary Nike NKE 0.95% 0.38% Industrials Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC 1.88% 1.23% REIT Realty Income Corp O 1.47% 1.88% REIT Omega Healthcare Investors Inc OHI 3.57% 8.03% Consumer Staples PepsiCo, Inc PEP 3.38% 2.99% Health Care Pfizer Inc. PFE 0.57% 0.68% Consumer Staples The Procter & Gamble Company PG 1.51% 1.46% Consumer Staples Philip Morris International Inc PM 5.60% 6.63% Information Technology Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM 0.89% 1.21% Consumer Discretionary Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL 0.58% 0.36% Utilities The Southern Company SO 0.85% 1.23% Telecom AT&T Inc T 2.38% 3.64% Consumer Staples Target Corporation TGT 1.30% 1.78% Financials T. Rowe Price Group TROW 0.61% 0.61% Industrials Union Pacific Corporation UNP 1.29% 0.90% Industrials United Technologies Corporation UTX 0.98% 0.70% Financials Visa Inc V 1.55% 0.35% Consumer Discretionary V.F. Corporation VFC 1.28% 1.20% Energy Valero Energy Corporation VLO 0.55% 0.74% Telecom Verizon Communications Inc VZ 2.01% 3.07% Utilities Wisconsin Energy Corp WEC 1.03% 1.10% Financials Wells Fargo & Co WFC 3.29% 2.95% Consumer Staples Wal-Mart Stores, Inc WMT 1.02% 0.87% REIT W. P. Carey Inc. WPC 1.26% 2.43% Energy Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 2.06% 2.39%

I currently own 56 companies. I added one new position in the past quarter. The new position is The Southern Company. While it's not from the IT sector, I found it attractive during the quarter as the share price dropped due to another delay in the Kemper project.

Acquisitions made in Q1 2017

Information technology: I only bought Alphabet in this quarter, as I found the valuation attractive at the beginning of the year. I am still looking for more IT companies that can fit my portfolio, but at the moment the only candidate I see is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). However, the current legal issues make me fell a little bit uncomfortable.

Telecom: I bought some more shares of Verizon. While it seems like AT&T is doing the right moves trying to grow through acquisitions, I chose to buy VZ. The disappointment form their earnings, and acquisitions made the company pretty attractive from valuation point of view. Sure, there are many obstacles, but I think VZ will be able to deal with them.

Consumer Discretionary: I bought more shares of V.F Corporation. I bought them as the price kept dropping more and more. Investors are a little bit worried about retail companies. I think that while retail companies do have new challenges, most of them will be able to cope with them, especially the larger and mature companies. VFC owns some of the strongest brands, and I think that they will prevail.

Utilities: I initiated a new position in this sector. I bought some shares of Southern Company. I initiated the position after the company announced that the Kemper project will be operational at the end of April 2017. This additional delay will cost $70 million more. The share price declines, and I initiated a small position. As a long term investor, I am not worried about minor delays.

Sales made in Q4 2016

In the last quarter I didn't sell any stocks. I usually only sell stocks if they cut the dividend. I find that strategy wise, it allows me to avoid investing in collapsing companies like Kodak. However, I did sell some put options. I sold put options on Microsoft, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Qualcomm, Target and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). Some options will expire in January 20th, 2018, and some in May 2017.

What am I looking for?

You probably recognize the chart below, as it is part of analyzing stocks - using it contributes to my analysis thesis. I keep looking for type 2 stocks mostly, as they offer the best combination of growth and income.

Another stock I would like to own is a type 3 stock: Starbucks. However, I still didn't have the opportunity to buy it for a compelling valuation.

Stocks to Consider

These are the stock I am currently looking at, and you will probably see some of them in my next quarterly update. I would love to hear in the comments more ideas for companies in these sectors or other sectors.

Healthcare: Cardinal Health. The share price declined lately, and it is an opportunity for me to increase my position. CAH will probably announce another dividend increase next month, and while the company offered a weak guidance, it also said that growth will resume next year.

Information Technology: This sector is a little tricky. I don't have enough exposure to the sector, but the valuation is very high on most companies. I will keep looking at Alphabet, and I might also buy more QCOM if the legal issues are resolved.

Energy: I am a little bit light in that sector after selling some positions due to dividend cuts last year. However, I am not sure that I see any attractive companies at the moment. I will look for attractive entry points for Exxon Mobil (~$75) or Valero.

Conclusion

I believe that Q2 might be as volatile as 2016 was if Le Pen wins the elections. Even if she doesn't win, there are enough uncertainties to frighten investors. Therefore, I believe that market dips will allow me to buy type 3 stocks like SBUX for a more compelling valuation. At the moment, I will stick to my plan and buy fairly valued quality companies.

I will keep buying stocks on a monthly basis as I execute my long term plan and achieve my short term goals. I hope you all had a fantastic quarter, and wish you an even better second quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL COMPANIES IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.