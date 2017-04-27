Assessing The Future Of Reliv

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) is one of many direct selling companies that sells a variety of weight management powders and supplements. Over the past several years the company has seen a steady decline in sales as distributors have continued to leave the business. Recent actions by the company, coupled with a series of poor management decisions, have resulted in multiple losses. A review of the business model and financial position leave questions regarding the sustainability of the company.

Reliv differentiates itself from other multi-level marketers that sell nutritional products by focusing sales on baby boomers. That idea, on paper, makes sense. Baby boomers are among the largest cohorts of buyers and have around $1 trillion of disposable income. According to a study by Natural Products Insider, an industry trade association, protein supplements are a top health concern for aging populations. So why is a company that sells protein supplements geared towards baby boomers not seeing sales increase?

Reliv relies on an inefficient channel to sell their line of products. The direct selling channel is not a particularly effective means to introduce products to real consumers, especially not baby boomers. One marketing study found that older Americans spend significant time watching television and conducting online searches. When asked how they prefer to make purchasing decisions, baby boomers responded by suggesting that they preferred familiar brands they recognized. Large numbers of baby boomers identified television and the internet as their main means of seeing nutritional brands.

Source: Google/IPSOS Survey

As a direct marketer that uses distributors to introduce the products in face to face sales pitches, Reliv is working against marketing data that suggests baby boomers want to buy health goods from trusted brands advertised online or via television. Reliv does not spend any material resources on advertising of any kind. By forgoing the top means of reaching older consumers, the company is missing the mark on attracting new consumers.

The direct selling industry has been waning for years. Traditional direct sellers, like Avon, have struggled and are now largely surpassed by multi-level marketers that more closely resemble a pyramid scheme model than a direct selling model. Recruiting distributors who recruit other distributors, all making minimum purchases along the way, has been an effective model for many companies, regardless of whether genuine consumers were buying. That model has been more effective at attracting younger participants who have the energy to recruit and build downlines. For baby boomers, there appears to be less desire to "build a business" during their retirement years.

As another SA contributor correctly noted, Multi-level marketers tend to grow as the economy worsens and people look for additional means of income. That trend did not occur in Reliv, which had more distributors before the recession in 2007 than after the recession in 2009. Since peaking in 2007 (at 69,970) Reliv has seen their distributor base decline by 36% to just 45,513 in 2016. Older people, despite taking a hit to retirement accounts in 2008, have other sources of supplemental income, social security being the most common. Given that most MLM distributors earn little in terms of profit, seniors are less incentived to take on a direct selling business when they have a stable minimum income. For a company that relies on older distributors, that is a core problem and explains why they didn't grow during the recession.

Source: 10-k

Management has blamed the most recent decline in distributors (and sales) on changes to the compensation plan made in February 2016. The company reduced incentives to recruit by paying less to distributors. Generally, that is a recipe for disaster in a company that can only survive if recruiting increases.

On the bright side, not all is lost with the company. They still maintain a stable cash position as well as two lines of credit that are more than enough to finance operations for the foreseeable future. The company has a market capitalization of just $12 million but has a stockholders equity of $14.9 million which includes $3.6 million of cash and a deferred tax asset of $3.2 million. While the fundamentals of their business are likely to remain in a state of decline for the foreseeable future, the company isn't faced with bankruptcy fears at the moment.

That being said, at less than $1 per share, and little volume exchanged daily, the company remains a significant risk to investors. With the reduction in distributor compensation it seems unlikely that there will be a sudden uptick in retention or recruitment numbers. Sans those metrics improving, the company has little chance of long-term growth without fundamentally restructuring their business towards a more traditional sales model that takes advantage of baby boomer purchasing preferences. Investors should stay clear until management makes efforts to change the business. In the last 10-k, the company included language indicating their commitment to multi-level marketing, making a fundamental change seem unlikely for this year. It appears Reliv has the means to continue operations, but don't expect more than a sequential decline for the coming years.

