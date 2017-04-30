Dividend Stock Yields 8%, Goes Ex This Week, Record Earnings, More Due In 2017

Looking for a solid citizen to add to your income portfolio? We've owned GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) for a few years now, and have written several articles about this steady, high dividend stock.

GLOP just reported record earnings for Q1 '17. What put it over the top? A new vessel acquisition in 2016 - that's the way its business model works. As GLOP acquires new dropdown LNG vessels from its parent/sponsor, GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), the new vessels' earnings increase the company's earnings and distributable cash flow.

(Source: GLOP Q1 '17 report)

The company had record revenue, EBITDA, and its second-best distributable cash flow in its history:

EBITDA grew 22%, and DCF was up 24.53% vs. Q1 '16:

Its distribution/unit growth was conservative over the past four quarters, growing only 2.22%, while coverage has stayed above 1.20x.

Unit count rose over 18% recently. In January '17, the company did a secondary offering of 3,750,000 common units at a public offering price of $20.50/unit. In addition, the option to purchase additional shares was partially exercised by the underwriter on February 24, 2017, resulting in 120,000 additional units being sold at the same price. The aggregate net proceeds from this offering were $78.0M.

This offering was done to partially fund its newest dropdown vessel, the GasLog Greece from parent GasLog. The vessel is currently on a multi-year time charter with a subsidiary of Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) through March 2026, and Shell has an option to extend the charter for a period of five years.

Management just raised the quarterly distribution from $.49 to $.50, and announced these dates; it goes ex-dividend this week, on 5/4/17.

Distribution/unit coverage has slipped a bit in the past four quarters, but still is at a strong 1.22x factor:

Options: GLOP also has some fairly attractive call options yields if you're looking to goose your income on a more short-term basis.

There's a $.65 spread between GLOP's price/unit and this $25.00 call strike. Here are the three main scenarios for this trade:

GLOP has been a good performer - it has beaten the market over the past year, quarter, month, and trounced it in 2017:

Analysts Targets and Estimates: Analysts raised their high price target for GLOP to $28.00 from $27.00 over the past two months.

Analysts haven't reacted yet to GLOP's Q1 earnings report; it's still a 2-to-1 upward estimate split over the past 30 days.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations: We've updated GLOP's metrics in this valuations table, which compares current valuations for several LNG shipping stocks - Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

We can't really say that GLOP is very undervalued at present, but it does have the second-lowest price/book in this small group of LNG shipping firms that we follow.

FYI, before you get too excited about TGP, look up its distribution and DCF history - both fell precipitously in 2016:

Financials: GLOP's metrics look mostly in line with this group, except for ROE, which ran in the 11-12% range over the past several quarters.

Debt wise, though, it has the second-lowest debt/equity and net debt/EBITDA ratios in the group:

Debt: Management has whittled down the debt load, and also has kept the leverage under control with the new GasLog Greece acquisition.

In early April 2017, it did a refinancing of part of its credit agreement, establishing a new $75M line:

(Source: GLOP Q1 '17 report)

