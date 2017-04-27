Bristol-Myers Squibb: Becoming An Increasingly Attractive Target

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) reported very positive first quarter results on Thursday morning, with revenues as well as earnings growing at an attractive pace. Earlier this year we heard chatter about a takeover of BMY by either Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) or another big pharma -- since Bristol-Myers Squibb hasn't gotten expensive yet and due to the strong results we have seen now, BMY looks increasingly attractive for a takeover.

source: finviz.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb trades at $56, up 4% today, as the market seems to like the first quarter's results. BMY's shares still trade 26% below the 52-week high though, and the market capitalization of $90 billion is in a region that could be affordable for some companies.

StreetInsider had reported that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) as well as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) could be interested in making a takeover offer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb reported revenues of $4.9 billion, up by 12% over the prior year's quarter. The revenue growth rate, as well as the earnings growth rate, was better than analysts had expected, with EPS hitting $0.84, beating estimates by $0.11.

Main drivers of BMY's strong revenue growth were Opdivo (up 60% yoy), Yervoy (up 25% yoy) and Eliquis (up 50% yoy). With $1.13 billion in quarterly sales Opdivo now is BMY's biggest drug - the fact that it is also the one with the highest growth rate poises well for the future. With new indications Opdivo's growth is likely far from over: Europe's CHMP has recommended the approval of Opdivo for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in April. In the previous month the CHMP has recommended the approval of Opdivo for squamos cancers of the head and the neck, and the FDA has approved Opdivo for an updated indication in April as well (Classical Hodgkin's lymphoma, after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation).

With new indications like these Bristol-Myers Squibb should be able to remain on a growth track with its biggest drug, thus it is not a surprise that the company has increased its guidance for the current year:

Adjusted earnings per share are seen coming in at $2.85 to $3.00 (midpoint: $2.93), whereas the previous guidance midpoint was $2.80. This 5% boost to the company's guidance means that BMY is trading at roughly 19 times this year's earnings, which is not an excessive valuation for a company that grows its top and bottom line by double digits.

Another positive is BMY's strong cash position and the company's ability to generate huge cash flows: Bristol-Myers Squibb holds $9 billion in cash (its debt is lower than that, which means that BMY is one of few biotechs with a positive net cash position), whereas operating cash flows were $1.4 billion in the last quarter. An acquirer interested in taking over BMY would have access to the company's cash position after a takeover, which would allow repaying some of the debt taken on the finance such an acquisition immediately, and with BMY's cash flows (~ $6 billion a year) paying for the acquisition becomes much easier.

RHHBY Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

With free cash flows from $9 billion to $14 billion, Roche, Novartis and Pfizer would theoretically all be able to finance an acquisition of BMY. Adding in a FCF contribution of $4 billion from BMY's business, Pfizer would command an annual free cash flow of $18 billion - $7.8 billion are being paid out in dividends, which means that roughly $10 billion would be available to repay the debt the company would have to take on to buy BMY. If Pfizer cut its dividend in half (the company did so after acquiring Wyeth in 2009), this would leave after dividend free cash flows of $14 billion a year - more than enough to make a serious bid for BMY with its $90 billion market capitalization.

Novartis and Roche have several billion of annual free cash flow left after paying their respective dividends as well, although these two do not generate as much cash as Pfizer. In times of very low interest rates an acquisition would still be possible, especially since the acquirer could also pay parts of the acquisition price by issuing new shares.

Whether BMY will be acquired by either of these companies is not known, but it seems possible, and due to Bristol-Myers Squibb's combination of good operational progress and a rather low valuation, together with a market cap that is still low enough to make an acquisition possible, there definitely is some potential for a bid by either of these majors.

Due to its good results, and positive growth outlook and significant shareholder returns (with its dividend yielding 2.9% and $2 billion in stock buybacks in the first quarter) Bristol-Myers Squibb is also attractive for investors without being taken over, as capital appreciation (in combination with compelling income generation) seems likely for the coming years - BMY is expected to grow its earnings per share by 12% annually through 2022.

Takeaway

Bristol-Myers Squibb reported strong results this week, which makes the company more attractive as a takeover candidate. Rumors about a possible acquisition have been brewing over the last months, and due to the company's still rather low valuation and operational progress I believe such an acquisition has become more likely.

With its strong growth outlook and attractive dividend BMY is not looking bad as an investment pick on its own either, and investors seeking a combination of growth and income could enter a position here as the stock still trades at just 19 times this year's earnings, which isn't expensive with markets trading at all time highs.