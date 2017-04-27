Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For April 27th, 2017

If you're used to this series, jump to Table 1.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Since the values pulled for 4/17/2017, the biggest loser was Blackstone Mortgage Trust. That's interesting given that BXMT primarily takes on credit risk and the domestic equity markets are rallying. They also receive short-term LIBOR rates plus a spread on their loan, so their net exposure to short-term rates is positive. If rates go up, net interest income goes up. I don't like the P to B ratio for BXMT, but this was a pretty absurd week for them to take a dip. The two-year Treasury rate is up about 5 basis points since then. Investors are starting to get back on the train, expecting more hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The second strongest gain went to CYS Investments. Between the 17th and the 24th, the yields are up slightly. That means book for CYS will be down. This looks like a positive reaction to CYS beating expectations for earnings.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

Prices continue to climb higher. Book values are up on the year for 2017 for several mREITs due to thinner credit spreads, but they aren't up that much. This appears to be a fairly simple risk on / risk off trade.

Table 3

Here is the history of book value changes, same as last week since I'm not incorporating BVs for the earlier reporters. In a nutshell, BV fell throughout 2016. In my estimation, book values on average will be up mildly for the first quarter of 2016. Until the Q1 2017 values come out, table 3 will be the same each week.

Table 4

I like this next table simply for the final column.

AGNC's BV since the end of 2016 should be relatively flat. Their Q1 earnings report (I'm working on getting some coverage up) showed a slight decline but strong earnings for the first quarter. BV since the end of Q1 should be up a little, leading to relatively flat estimates for Q4 2016 to late April. How does the market react? Raise price to book ratio by 17.76%.

Annaly Capital Management's BV should be up slightly. The ratio climbed by over 20%. This level of absurdity reminds me of the bullish version of February 2016. This is not a change in fundamentals, this is a change in outlook.

Ratings

Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) is not really a mortgage REIT, but related to the sector. I give it yet another buy rating. Going the opposite direction, I'll put a sell rating on Five Oaks. Their price has done exceptionally well lately in the risk-off trade, but I think the rally is too big. These are my two ratings for the piece.

Open Orders

I'm hunting for some preferred shares. I recently posted my history of buy ratings from July 1st 2016 through March 10th, 2017.

My Positions

Long RSO, BMNM, ANH-C, and WPG. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $310 per year before the next price increase on May 1, 2017. Rates are going up because of the high cost of providing such detailed analysis. By signing up today, your price is locked in against future increases. I put together a guide showing my strategy for generating returns. If you want to learn more about investing in high yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, check out the reviews from my subscribers. In the last month I was able to correctly call the opportunity in shorting Orchid Island Capital (about a 20% return), shorting Western Asset Mortgage Capital (for a 6% to 7% return) which included a release when shares hit the target range to close the trade, and buying Resource Capital Corporation (up over 23% since the call) going into the earnings release.

Tipranks: Buy BMNM, Sell OAKS.