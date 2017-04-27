IEA Warns Of Potential Supply Deficit In The Coming Years

The long-term oil bull thesis is really hinged on the dramatic decrease in global upstream capex spending, which has resulted in conventional fields globally to start seeing spikes in depletion.

IEA warns that a potential supply shortage could be on the horizon as US shale is unable to offset the global production decline.

IEA notes that oil discoveries in 2016 hit a new low not seen since it started tracking year discoveries in 1950.

In an article published by the Wall Street Journal yesterday, Sarah Kent (the journalist) goes on to describe a report she received prior to publication from the IEA. The report, which is set to be released in July, goes on to describe potential supply shortages in the global oil markets by 2020 due to the lack of new conventional oil fields being discovered.

According to data compiled by Rystad Energy and analyzed by IEA, oil discoveries in 2016 amounted to just 2.4 billion barrels of potential oil, or the lowest level since IEA started tracking annual discoveries since 1950.

Offshore drilling, a third of global oil supplies, continues to decline amidst the bearish oil price projection. IEA said that in 2016, only 16% of the conventional projects approved were offshore, which is 24% below the average of 40% between 2000 and 2015.

In the near term, however, traders and analysts are focusing their attention on the global crude storage glut. Global surplus storage will likely keep sudden supply shortages in check as producers can de-stock inventory to combat any supply shortfall, but inventory is finite.

The issue, we continue to believe, isn't how oil prices will remain lower for longer, rather, it's how much it could potentially spike in the case of a supply shortage.

As we wrote in our OMD piece yesterday detailing the "real bullish oil thesis", global conventional production plays have started seeing spikes in depletion rates. One explanation for the spike in depletion is related to the lack of capex being spent to maintain the fields, but another part is the lack of capex being spent on exploration.

As c.m.s, a very knowledgeable subscriber of ours said yesterday:

The main aspect of depletion versus decline is that the more straws you stick in the bottle, the faster that bottle is emptied and the greater the need to find new bottles. So failure to spend on exploration will be the real eventual limit. Exploration is only profitable in the longer time frame, and that is not what surviving until tomorrow is about.

Our focus on following capex leads us to the conclusion that global non-OPEC ex-US production will continue to decline if capex doesn't rebound anytime soon. We think oil prices will need to recover materially before seeing a capex response, and even in the case capex rebounds, the potential increase in supply won't come for another 3-5 years. In the meantime, US shale production will grow, but unable to offset the global decline. In turn, oil prices will rise.

The long-term bull oil thesis really doesn't get any more complicated than this, but the market's infatuation with short-term data, technical levels, position crowding, and other noise events will continue to dominate short-term price action. In the meanwhile, the long-term fundamental thesis continues to strengthen.

