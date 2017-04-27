Commentary On Consonance Capital's Top 5 Positions

A bet on Amarin could be a massive winner for the fund while Clovis could benefit near term if ARIEL3 data is positive.

For value investors, United Therapeutics appears to have promising medium- to long-term prospects and could be worthy of an initial pilot purchase.

For each fund, two articles will be forthcoming, consisting of top weighted positions as well as top new additions.

This is the first of a series in which I plan to present investors to several hedge funds I believe they should follow closely.

Analyzing hedge fund holdings can be a useful exercise in putting one's self in the mindset of an experienced manager while simultaneously hunting for new investment ideas.

In this series, from time to time, I plan on presenting to readers my thoughts on key hedge funds that I follow and their holdings. We will focus on largest holdings and the rationale behind them, as well as recent additions that could be promising and our thoughts on them. Hopefully, readers come away with an enhanced understanding of how "the smart money" thinks and a couple solid ideas worthy of further due diligence to boot.

Consonance Capital

Founded in 2005 by Mitchell Blutt, the fund tends to invest in small- and mid-cap healthcare firms. Blutt continues in the role of Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, utilizing his knowledge of the field to sift the market for opportunities. According to Insider Monkey, he currently manages just a bit north of $900 million along with Dr. Benny Soffer and Kevin Livingston.

Top 5 Positions and My Thoughts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

The stock is a current pick of mine that's seen a nice run over the past six months. Accounting for over 13% of the portfolio, it appears it's been taking profits shedding 23% of its position.

In December, Rubraca was approved for women with advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies and have a deleterious BRCA mutation identified via companion diagnostic test. Upcoming data from the ARIEL3 maintenance study could offer additional upside as the company seeks to expand to a larger patient population. One can think of Rubraca as a pipeline in and of itself, as it possesses blockbuster potential and the possibility to address a range of oncology indications, including gastric, prostate, and triple negative breast cancer.

While competitor Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) has a potential first mover advantage due to Zejula's broad label not requiring a BRCA mutation or other biomarker testing, speculation is that Rubraca could receive a similar label if efficacy in ARIEL3 is sufficient.

One last nugget for thought - AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) PARP inhibitor, Veliparib, recently failed dual phase 3 trials, so I wouldn't be surprised if the company went shopping in the medium term.

On the other hand, there is the potential of increased competition in this space, which could result in near-term downside pressure.

CLVS data by YCharts

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP)

This $2.5 billion company has been a disappointment for me since calling shares a core buy in September. It appears Blutt has been aggressively adding to his position, now accounting for over 10% of the portfolio.

Fourth-quarter and full-year results released in February were encouraging, with Q4 net sales up 27% to $310.3 million and full-year sales nearing the $1 billion mark. Delving a bit deeper, sales from its rare disease portfolio represented 43% of the full-year number. Management has guided full-year 2017 sales of $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $525 to $575 million. One of these drivers is Ravicti, for which it is hoping for approval of the sNDA to expand to patients two months and older, as well as planning a European launch later in the year. 2016 Procysbi sales grew 3% to $128.6 million while Krystexxa's fourth-quarter sales totaled $29.4 million, up 16% sequentially over the third quarter with management investing significantly in an enhanced commercial strategy likely to result in steadily growing sales throughout the year.

Also food for thought, after Fresenius Kabi's takeover of Akorn for $4.3 billion, I wouldn't be surprised if Wall Street turns to Horizon as a possible beneficiary of increased interest from other firms in the space. Such a takeover could go in the low- to mid-20s, representing a big win for Consonance.

On the downside, as the company's strategy has relied in part on price increases in the past for its approved drugs, it could be on the receiving end of increased regulatory and political scrutiny.

HZNP data by YCharts

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This position represents around 9% of its portfolio, with Blutt looking to steadily decrease his exposure to the name as the stock continues to show weakness since February.

Said weakness is due in part to slower-than-expected growth in sales of its pulmonary arterial hypertension medicines as patients stay longer on first-line therapies, with competition in the space also adding to headwinds.

While I consider shares fairly valued for the present, I believe, in spite of current headwinds, shares should be acquired by enterprising investors as such setbacks appear temporary in nature. Management has commented on a future potential significant jump in Orenitram, Tyvaso, and Remodulin revenues while additional launches in 2018 to 2021 are expected to double current sales levels.

Such a transition could take time, and it's possible Blutt is shedding shares in order to lessen exposure as well as hunt for targets with more immediate near- to medium-term upside.

Expect a more in-depth write-up on the company from me at some point in the next few weeks.

UTHR data by YCharts

Amarin Corp. (NASDAQ:AMRN)

In March Amarin's REDUCE-IT study achieved its 80% target number of cardiovascular events, with interim efficacy and safety analysis to be conducted by the independent Data Monitoring Committee by the end of the third quarter. Management estimates that trial data will be publicly displayed by the middle of 2018.

Full-year 2016 revenue totaled $130.1 million for the $850 million company, representing 59% growth over the prior year. The company has guided for 2017 net product revenue in the US of $155 to $165 million, as well as significantly strengthening the balance sheet by reducing debt burden from face value in exchangeable debt to $30 million from $165 million and beginning 2017 with a cash balance of $112 million.

By betting big on this position, I assume Blutt is expecting the possibility of an early stop due to overwhelming efficacy, which I know many investors are hoping for. As Vascepa sales could potentially achieve blockbuster status in the event of significantly positive data, such a bet could make or break his year.

As for myself, I avoid such binary bets unless I can get in early, achieve significant gains on the run-up, and then take risk off the table while maintaining long-term upside exposure.

AMRN data by YCharts

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Blutt recently reduced the holding by over 25%, which still amounts to 6% of the portfolio.

There are recent questions on Acthar spending, which generated $325.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. While MNK generated $130.4 million in free cash flow and repurchased 2.6 million ordinary shares for $158.8 million, that doesn't make up for the company being a prime recipient of political and potentially legal blowback over drug pricing (Acthar price was raised from $40 a vial to $35,000 and is one of the 20 most costly drugs for Medicare Part D program for those who aren't aware). With Acthar representing 35% of 2016 sales, any further bad news could significantly impact share price.

In my opinion, the company's significant specialty brands pipeline doesn't make up for risk taken by investors at this point in time, even though shares do appear quite cheap. Management talks a good game in diversifying away from Acthar, but it might be better to wait for concrete evidence instead of drinking the kool-aid.

As an aside, I not too long ago mentioned Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) as a potential winner with its patent pending formulation of Acthar likely to be the recipient of a licensing deal.

MNK data by YCharts

Conclusion

That's about it for this time. I hope readers found this helpful, and I hope to continue with part two of the series later on, focusing on Consonance Capital's most aggressively added new positions and the rationale behind them. I hope you will stay tuned, and look forward to your feedback and suggestions!

