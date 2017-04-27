My No. 1 Benchmark For Portfolio Construction Plus Q1 Update

Our portfolio is under construction for retirement in 2023. Will we be able to compile a portfolio of sufficient size that will survive for 40 years? If so, the business plan needs a control system. In this article I will lay out beacons to light our way so we will reach 2023 in time.

The framework of our value and dividend growth business was described in the annual review of 2016: It should be up and profitable a few years before we close down our brick-and-mortar business, to have time left for adjustments.

Modeling portfolio survival

Our pension plans will cover some 60% of our lifestyle if we continue to work until 2023. By then, the older one of the two of us will be 65. The budget includes, for example, depreciation and repairs of the car, our residence and ourselves. While editing this article I bid farewell to a premolar tooth. Health expenses already start to inflate. Wisely, we have timed our son to leave our budget in 2023 to earn his own money.

To design a retirement portfolio yielding the complementary 40% let's peek into the crystal ball. While genealogy says that I may well be through at age 80, the predisposition of my wife suggests an active life at age 100+. In a worse scenario, nursing home expenses will enter. Their pricing models go like "get 1 pay 2". Thus I want a portfolio that survives and delivers that 40% until 2058, when the older one will be 100.

In terms of a graph, the value trajectory of the portfolio needs to link 2017, 2023 and 2058. Values are known for 2017 in euros and defined for 2058 as greater than zero. To solve for 2023, we need to determine a certain amount of euros, which must (1) comply with our savings power and (2) be enough to withstand withdrawals. In the following I will present one possible solution, which is the result of an iterative process to meet savings power and portfolio starting parameters for withdrawals on December 31st, 2023. Thereafter I will set a benchmark to put that solution into practice.

Deposits of 100%

Our small brick-and-mortar business is a simple income play in retail and service to the neighborhood. In general we know our numbers and are used to budget per annum also in private. Each year we define an annual contribution to the portfolio, transferred in one or two turns. I tried to reasonably model deposits (and their sources!) until 2022. The final projected deposit equals a minimum residual value of our bricks. In 2023 we will have accumulated an amount of euros, which I won't give away. Most SA readers favor dollars anyway.

Let's name that amount "Total Deposits of 100% in 2023," in short "100%," with an emphasis on deposits. Although I invest in dividend growth companies, I want our savings power to produce the "100%" without betting on any price appreciation nor reinvestment. Who am I to control the markets? If at all in the model, dividends received until 2023 may buffer unforeseen gaps in deposits. The blue line in Figure 1 shows deposits that reach "100%" in 2023 at age 65. The uncertainty of +/- 20% reflects modeling of savings power.

The far side of 65

The euro-value of the "100%" accumulated above is 30 times of our expenses - the 40% part. Inflation of 3.0% will zero out the portfolio at age 87 of the older one. Adding a dividend yield of 4% and a dividend growth of 5% will extend it to age 95. Now if we accept an annual capital gain of 2%, the portfolio will survive until 2064. That's age 100 for the younger one and not required in the model. Let's set inflation to 3.5% and the portfolio will cease in 2058. See the green curve in Figure 1 - it's perfect! The parameters are summarized in Table 1 and include the two secret ingredients in German portfolio design: tax and health & nursing insurance.

For German citizens there is no legal way for tax-exempt investing. Tax on dividends and realized gains is 27% or less over all income. In addition, health & nursing insurance takes 18% from salaries. Membership is obligatory by law. It may become effective for income on realized gains and dividends at any time between now and then. To be on the safe side, I subtract 45% from capital income. Tax, insurance and expenses increase with inflation.

The difference between net income and expenses reduces portfolio value. Withdrawals starting in 2024 at 6%, composed of 4% from dividends and 2% from capital gains, will do. The increase of 4% in withdrawals per year will accelerate. It is an output of the model.

The benchmark for deposits

Now that we have a model wherein the portfolio will survive until 2058, let's write down projected deposits per year. Table 2 shows a scale relative to the target of "100%," the core of the family's master business plan. In upcoming years I will have to justify discrepancies. Our distance to retirement is 23 quarters. Do you know your "100%" and your distance?

The stocks column indicates progress of diversification. The accumulation phase is split into construction and consolidation. Until the end of 2018 I want to work on diversification. And certainly I will make mistakes. That's why I want to allow time from 2019 to 2022 for refinements.

I set the current size of a full position to 1/33 of deposits rather than market value. Once again, I want to control our assets, not the market. Incidentally, 33 is also the current number of my teeth. With age it may become more difficult to bite through 10-Ks. We'll see how that evolves towards 2058 and remember to keep an eye on a manageable number of stocks.

In modeling 40 years, I tried to be as conservative as possible. I guess, here is the point where dreams are allowed. I have been learning Dividend Growth Investing (DGI) for about one year now. If there is only half behind it and health permits, we will celebrate our son's 60th birthday on his premises in the Caribbean in 2059. This June he will graduate from high school. My present will be the printed edition of earlyretirementextreme.com by Jacob L. Fisker. Check out his cash flow diagrams.

Portfolio Update: Quarter 9 of 32 to retirement.

No capital was contributed in Q1 2017. However, we agreed upon deposits to reach the 33% mark set for 2017. This will allow to work on diversification as planned. I focus on dividend growth companies and try to apply Buffettology style analysis. However, I do not want to rule out dividends-without-growth or growth-without-dividends.

Mid-2016 I was inspired by various SA authors to screen stocks for Standard & Poor's credit rating. Earlier, in June 2015, I had bought McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) without thinking of ratings. It was downgraded to BBB+ in November 2015 right when its price went up and opposite to the market. Someone said thou shalt not buy outside your circle of competence. I'd assume to least partly comprehend how MCD functions. Not so for S&P ratings, which are nontransparent third-party opinions to me. Hence I shouldn't "buy" them. Nevertheless I use those ratings now as a screen for financial health. The reasoning for this aberrant behavior is trust in people I've never met.

Transactions

Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) was sold with a profit to free money for growth and income.

Suncor (NYSE:SU) was switched to SU.TO at the Toronto Stock Exchange. I added 30% and track it as a new position. Holdings in home currency simplify analysis and tracking. Transaction costs at interactivebrokers.com were a moderate convenience fee. Additionally, since my base is euro, USD exchange rates are bypassed. According to their homepage, Suncor increased dividends in CAD from 2006 to 2015, skipped 6 quarters and raised again in Q1 2017.

New positions are CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Target (NYSE:TGT).

TGT was bought on January 30th at a forward P/E of 11.9. Recent earnings estimates suggest 16 on buy. This makes TGT my third most expensive stock after SU and MCD.

CVS is allocated to the healthcare sector and industry of healthcare plans by Morningstar and Yahoo. Bloomberg puts it under retailers of food & staples. That's exactly where I see it.

My breakfast starts with a cup of coffee, Vitamin C and Silymarin capsules, a pill against high blood pressure and one against nature (Cetirizine). Even the antibiotics that I am taking since January seem like staples. Of course there is more to a pharmacy than selling packets over the counter. Integrated services distinguish our pharmacy from competitors.

PFE is our fourth drug maker. I'd like to collect more but need to limit that sector/industry.

QCOM generates 32% of revenues from royalties. My investment thesis is that royalty companies remind me of customs castles in the Rhine valley, where I grew up. That business concept is an evergreen. I'm lovin' it.

The number of companies is now up from 12 to 16. Five out of them increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years. Below 10 years there are 5 starters, 4 maintainers and 2 cutters. Median is 6 years, target is 10+ years.

Table 3 shows holdings from a constructor's point of view, partly with data from buy dates.

S&P CR is the Standard & Poor's credit rating.

Years (current) gives the number of years of consecutive dividend increases, here used for quality of management. See the CCC universe maintained by David Fish and the Canadian Dividend All-Star List maintained by "DGI&R."

SMC is a trial to differentiate below 10 years of increases into Starters, Maintainers and Cutters. I think that for example a bank that maintained its dividend during 2008-2010 at a payout ratio below 100% deserves a bonus, somehow, over banks that cut dividends and still paid out of more than 100%.

Price on buy: Each position was bought in one instance.

P/E and yield are listed for buy dates. Yield on cost for IBM (NYSE:IBM) and MCD are now 3.2% and 3.9%. For TGT, see text above.

Deposit weight refers to contributions from inception in 2015 until end of 2017. A weight of 3.0% now means a full position. The sum of 101.4% and reflects realized gains and dividends.

BP (NYSE:BP), IBM and MCD were bought as full positions in 2015 for income and speculation. It's time to check their compliance with the business plan before adding. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Central Fund of Canada (NYSEMKT:CEF) were deliberately bought as double positions.

What next?

There are 14 open positions in the portfolio. Figure 2 shows weights from Table 3 for sectors and gaps to fill. Insurances might get their own slot. Selling a sense of security seems as appealing as the royalty concept. CVS and AAPL were allocated to Consumer Staples and Discretionary, respectively.

I have compiled a list of 150 stocks that passed various screens and experiments with gradings. Yet there is no shopping list with buy prices at hand. It took until February to put deposits from April 2016 to work. It certainly is whining on a high level, but deposits seem to come in faster than I can due my due diligence. I have no idea how to park cash. CEFs take their fees, ETFs seem virtual. On the other hand, there is no need to produce surplus tax until retirement. So I guess I'll take the time to learn rather than burn.

Our crystal ball provided a clear vision of our bright and long future as retirees. Still, as of pressing the submit-button, there is this gut feeling. Did I overlook something in modeling the distribution phase? While I am working on a plan B, I welcome your comments and a frank discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL ABBV AMGN BP CSCO CVS GILD IBM MCD PFE QCOM RY.TO SU.TO TD.TO TGT WFC, CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.