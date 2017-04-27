Washington Prime Group's (WPG) CEO Louis Conforti on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017

Lisa Indest

Good afternoon and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. During today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and other matters that are not historical and are subject to the risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. For a detailed description of these risks, please refer to our earnings release and various SEC filings.

Management may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in our Press Release, Supplemental Information Packet and SEC filings which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Members of Management with us today are Lou Conforti, CEO; Butch Knerr, COO; and Mark Yale, CFO.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Lou.

Louis Conforti

Thanks Lisa, all right, let's get down to business. I’ll provide operational, financial, strategic and innovation highlights and Butch and Mark will fill in the details. First, I'd like to address the current binary path which exist today for retail assets below an arbitrary break point are relegated to deadmalls.com. This heavy handed demarcation based upon pretty blunt edged metric such as MSA size or solely upon sales per square foot, it’s just overly simplistic, of course sales per square foot is an important variable.

However, other factors need to be weighted accordingly including occupancy cost, catchment, competitor proximity, travel distance and cost of living adjustment. Take for instance infatuation with the country's largest MSAs. One of the most cited statistics out there, now you’ll hear it from just about everybody is 25 square feet of retail per capita, make no mistake this isn't about refuting the fact we're over retailed.

The real question is exactly where this over concentration exists and the answer might surprise you. We recently completed a study which showed there is a 12 largest MSAs exhibit 2.6 times more retail per capita when compared to the rest of the U.S. at 17.2 square feet. So we anticipated a relative wealth argument and so we employed cost of living adjustment in order to normalize median household income, guess what. [Concision] residing within our catchments materially benefit from less expensive housing as well as other living expenses.

In fact they exhibited a higher adjusted median household income than the national average. It's time for a more rational assessment of our cash flow characteristics. And for that matter, for hours as for that matter our entire peer group. Listen, I'm not here to defend landlords who haven't changed the look and feel of their assets. In Dallas, the housekeeper took Marcia Brady shopping for her first pair of White Whale Corduroy’s.

Nor am I an apologist for assets nearing functional obsolescence. The answer is to raise those. As for those retailers that are still out there, they quite frankly should gracefully take the escalator up to their great big checkout line in the sky where they can sit on a Bombay Company Rocking Chair in front of a Woolworths, Playing Checkers from KB Toys and listening to a CD shoplifted from Sam Goody.

Reminiscing about the good old days with County Seat, Chess King, Fashion Bug, Merry-Go-Round you guys - you get the point there is a lot of dynamism in this business and I think that we're going to continue to see change and it's up to us to a continue to help our tenants in a very different landlord tenant relationship.

Operational, so stabilization continues and we are improving visibility with respect to those activities and it's best illustrated by the following. Our portfolio wide occupancy was flat at 92%, while Tier-1 and Tier-2 Enclosed increased about 50 basis points to 90.7%. Tier-1 Enclosed which is comprised of 37 asset delivered comp NOI growth of 1.5%, which excluded a one-time property tax saving from the first quarter of last year.

Open Air delivered comp NOI growth of 2.9%, portfolio wide grew by 20 basis points, leasing volume totaled 1.5 million square feet, which was a year-over-year increase of 13%. And as it relates to two new lease signed, we sign 148 of them, which is a 53% year-over-year increase, pretty pleased about that.

I'd like to also point out that of the 1.5 million square feet for the quarter, 35% was food and beverage as well as entertainment related. We are first and foremost a leasing company. We initiated an incentive program in January, intended to diversify tenant mix and address low productivity space. Since implementing more than 125 leases satisfying these requirements have been approved.

Redevelopment is crucial. It is also crucial as you guys are all aware. As we promote our hybrid asset model of combining and closed an Open Air formats into vibrant town centers. We currently have 45 projects ranging between $1 million and $60 million, which substantiate $125 million to $150 million of annual capital spend and again we have a projected average ROIs and this is from historical presence standpoint of 9.5% and we hope to continue as such.

Butch will provide a detailed discussion of the various projects when he is up next, as well as our success and filling up vacated department stores boxes, in line space and just in general how we continue to reduce exposure to troubled retailers, quickly financial and strategic, which Mark of course will provide in great detail.

From those standpoints, our JV with O'Connor is expected to close by the end of the second quarter. As we discussed previously, it will result in reducing our net debt-to-EBITDA to 6.3 times, which will position us quite frankly as one of the best regional mall rates from a financial metrics standpoint.

This week we completed a discounted payoff of the $87.3 million loan secured by Mesa Mall $63 million. Think about it like this, Mesa Mall is the quintessential dominant secondary asset. It was just too darn levered where as the yield on the previous loan was 9%, the yield today after the $24.3 million lender write-down is 13%.

So Mark will detail the financial happenings during the quarter and I just want everyone to rest assured that every action we undertake whether per capital spend for redevelopment or an effect buying back may some off, all of those are subject to risk adjusted scrutiny.

So innovation, innovation from common area utilization as well as dining and entertainment is a priority. Our newly formed joint venture with Cleveland Avenue, a food and beverage venture capital accelerator provides us with the opportunity to beta test new restaurant concepts. We're also moving the food court to center court as we will work with local operators to provide interesting offerings including craft brewers, artisanal sandwich makers and the like.

Muncie and Orange Park malls are the first two locations and should be up and running in a quarter or so. In addition our eCommerce platform, tangible which is as patent pending and candy store, Shelby's Sugar Shop are in their final planning stages. Tangible just as a reminder as our concept, which curates Internet purveyors on a rotational basis allowing for a treasure hunt experience.

And with respect to Shelby’s, we teamed up with a national operator to roll it out, which combines bulk candy with regional favorites in a creative common area space. We're also going to kind of make it a little bit mobile to the extent that depending upon shopper traffic and kind of think about it as heat mapping will take that old fashion three wheeled bike and just pedal right on over there and sell candy. But I'm saying this for a couple of reasons, one we need to focus on the kinetic versus static. We need to be proactive versus reactive and we just need to create more dynamism within our asset.

Last thing I talked about, which I actually love and I’m going to give a shout out, as we say in the west side of Chicago for one of our my colleague. So as you know we install 50 Amazon lockers at 50 of our assets. We think it’s the largest installation within our peer group. We took it one step further by installing digital screens of the electronic couponing and promotional capabilities there's a pretty cool.

And when I considered to be the ultimate arbitrage, Kurt Palmer, our Head of Specialty Leasing and Sponsorship realize we could actually sell advertising slates on the lockers themselves and cut a deal with Coca Cola. So it’s on our website, I had every rights and our folks put it on our website today because I think it is evidence of lots of different things whether it would be the symbiotic relationship between e-commerce and physical space, whether it would be that there is not one dead, there should not be any unproductive dead areas within our assets.

And we will think about that I don't know if we're going to look like NASCAR, but to the extent that we have sponsorship and promotional capabilities. We are going to exploit them all for you guys. We are in the business of providing experiences that can't be replicated online and you'll see a heck of a lot more of this going forward. Rest assured we’re in sitting still, we expect a couple of busy days at ICSC next month and in the meantime we'll be continuing to grind it out.

Butch, you're up.

Butch Knerr

Thanks Lou. Listen business is tough right now, but we are making great progress because we have the entire organization working together to accomplish our goals. We are managing the risk, aggressively leasing space, and reinvesting in our portfolio to provide the differentiated experience at our centers.

Let me share with you some of our accomplishments. First, our leasing volume which includes executed deals and store openings totaled over 1.5 million square feet for the quarter. Our new deal activity increased 53% from the same period a year ago with 148 new deals totaling approximately 450,000 square feet.

At the end of the first quarter, we had 700,000 square feet of leases executed and not yet open with a total future income of approximately $21 million coming online in the next 12 months. In addition, our new deal pipeline which includes deals currently opt for signature, but not yet executed is up 62% versus this time last year. Releasing spreads for all new deals were up 15.6% driven by an 18.2% increase in our enclosed portfolio and 8.5% in our Open Air centers.

Our overall spreads for the entire portfolio grew by 2.1% in the first quarter. As of March 31, occupancy for the total portfolio was 92.7 flat when compared to the same period a year ago. In the enclosed portfolio, we've increased occupancy in the first quarter by 50 basis points to 90.7%. This is extremely noteworthy given the closure of almost 200,000 square feet due to bankruptcies. These results demonstrate our ability to replace underperforming tenants and illustrate the demand for space within our portfolio.

For example, over the last eight months, we have successfully addressed approximately 70% of the limited Aeropostale, PacSun, Wet Seal store closures. As it relates to traditional department stores there were approximately 350 closures announced earlier this year with only four of those residing in our portfolio.

We view these as an opportunity to redefine and reenergize our properties as the town centers within our markets. For example, at three of the four impacted locations, we already have redevelopment plans in place that will make our centers more relevant, expand our catchment area and keep our shoppers in the centers longer.

In fact over the last 24 months, we have started or completed redevelopment activity at 13 former department stores that include uses such as specially grocers, entertainment, big-box tenants, junior anchors, fitness centers, theatres, casual and sit down restaurants, off price retailers office and medical and residential.

As we previously stated, redevelopment within our portfolio is the best return on investment in order to continue to unlock value. In the first quarter we approved $50 million for additional investment into our assets as part of our continued plan to spend between $125 million and $150 million a year on redevelopment.

Let me provide a few examples of the projects underway. At Classen Curve, Oklahoma City, we're under construction with two multi-tenant buildings adding 30,000 square foot of new retailer to this already vibrant center. The expansion will open in two phases starting in the fourth quarter of this year. We are adding first to market retailers such as Athleta, Soft Surroundings and Arhaus Furniture along with Francesco’s, Cos Bar and Board Room for Men.

At Palms Crossing in McAllen, Texas, we have started construction on a 16,000 square foot expansion which is scheduled to open early next year. At West Town Corners in Altamonte Springs Florida, we are under construction with T.J. Maxx, Famous Footwear and Five Below to replace the former Sports Authority box that vacated last year. And at the outlet collection in Seattle, Washington, we started construction on a 43,000 square foot Dave & Buster’s which will open in 2018 further demonstrating with a diverse offerings we continue to add to our centers.

And finally, before I turn it over to Mark, I want to thank our associates for all their hardware. Thanks Mark.

Mark Yale

Thanks, Butch. Let's now move on to review of our balance sheet, where we continue to take steps to reduce leverage and enhanced our overall liquidity. As previously discussed, we're excited about the upcoming closing of our second O'Connor joint venture involving seven of our retail properties. Primarily through this transaction along with plan, property, give-backs so I'll discuss in a moment, we will say solid reduction in overall debt levels allowing us to drive down our net debt to EBITDA to approximately 6.3 times on a pro forma basis.

We have locked in a blended rate just about 4% on approximately $225 million of financing on three of our unencumbered properties to be contributed to the new O’Connor JV. We're expecting to close on the joint venture next month. Discussions continue regarding the ownership transition to the loan servicer for Southern Hills. During the quarter, we also commenced discussions with the special servicer on Valley Vista Mall.

We expect the transition to occur for Southern Hills during the third quarter and close through year end for Valley Vista. As Lou mentioned, earlier this week, we were able to execute on a discounted loan payoff for Mesa Mall. The $63 million payoff of the $87 million note was funded with availability on our credit facility the asset is now unencumbered.

Beyond these loans, we only have one other 2017 mortgage debt maturity remaining which is WestShore Plaza. Our current plan is to unencumber the asset with proceeds from the new O'Connor JV. In terms of liquidity, we finished the quarter with over $100 million of cash on hand and we have approximately $607 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility giving us just over $700 million of assessable liquidity at quarter end.

Accordingly, and even when considering the recent Mesa investment, we will have nearly $900 million of total liquidity availability post closing of the second O'Conner JV. This is a solid position for the Company as it allows us to fully commit to our redevelopment pipeline for being patience on the bond execution front.

As we previously discussed, we are interested in issuing a longer tenure bonds within the next nine to 12 months to extend the debt maturity profile of the Company. But bond markets continue to be constructive the negative narrative around retail, specialty malls does not provide a good window for execution. We'll continue to keep a close eye on market conditions.

Now let me turn to our quarterly financial results. Our FFO for the first quarter was $0.42 per diluted share ahead of our guidance range going into the period. NOI contributions from our portfolio were generally ahead of our expectations for the quarter with a positive growth rate of 2.9% from an Open Air portfolio.

This was offset by a 1.8% decline from our enclosed portfolio for growth was muted by a one-time tax appeal savings recognized during the first quarter of 2016 along with the impact from last year's tax on Arrow and Sports Authority bankruptcies. We're neutralizing for the tax appeal savings. We've seen total portfolio growth slightly positive for the quarter including approximately 1.5% growth from our Tier-1 Enclosed portfolio.

In yesterday's earnings release, we did raise our FFO guidance for fiscal year 2017 to range of $1.64 to $1.70 per diluted share primarily attributable to the recently executed discounted loan payoff at Mesa Mall. Our first quarter comp NOI was ahead of expectations. We are maintaining our full-year guidance range of flat to 1.5% growth as recent 2017 bankruptcies such as Vanity, Payless and H.H. Gregg will pressure overall growth for the remainder of this year. There were no other major changes to our key guidance assumptions.

Finally, we are introducing FFO guidance for the second quarter 2017 in the range of $0.40 to $0.42 per diluted share. We expect comp NOI in the second quarter to be essentially flat compared to the year prior.

We will now take your questions.

Caitlin Burrows

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. I was just wondering in terms of the same-store NOI guidance for 2017 being flat to up 1.5%, over the past few quarters the Tier-2 have been negative. So I was wondering, what does it take to get the portfolio above that kind of low single-digit range and/or kind of low single-digit range and/or kind of what does it take to get the Tier-2 to get a positive territory?

Louis Conforti

Well, hey Caitlin, it’s Lou. Let me just Tier-2 for a second because we cast an especially wide berth when we characterize assets as Tier-2 and it's manifested at a top of list two quarters. Since I've been here as well as this quarter and Lisa maybe you can give the exact number, but our comp NOI growth in Tier-2 ranged from I believe a negative 22 to positive 18. And I want to provide one snippet to that in a second, but the reality there is something situational about all of those assets.

Now Indian Mound, last quarter I believe was that a negative 18 and this quarter it was Lisa – now is that positive 18. So these are assets where quite frankly we had the – if we wanted to be cute, which we would have a pretty cogent argument to raise to move those into Tier-1. So they're transitional and they're transitional because they might have been neglected because Butch was smart enough to move a crummy theater operator, replacing with a new one. So it's not kind of a one stop answer for Tier-2.

But let me tell you a Mesa is a great example of an asset, which was Tier-2 fundamentally because it was encumbered, it was just over leveraged and with a little bit of our blood, sweat and tears and a little hugs and kisses, that is a sensibly we do these year-end very rigorous and reviews sensibly that’s the type of asset they can go to Tier-1. Did I answer your question?

Caitlin Burrows

Caitlin Burrows

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Lisa Indest

Lisa Indest

Caitlin Burrows

Caitlin Burrows

Mark Yale

Mark Yale

We are investment grade. We've got a stable outlook. We've got significant liquidity. We've got a great unencumbered pool over $300 million of our EBITDA comes from unencumbered properties. So we're very comfortable and certainly optimistic that there will be a window for us and notwithstanding that when close on the O'Connor JV, we're going to have ample liquidity that gives us the ability to be patient to find the right window for us.

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Caitlin Burrows

Caitlin Burrows

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Hey, DJ.

Daniel Busch

Daniel Busch

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Daniel Busch

Daniel Busch

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Daniel Busch

Daniel Busch

Mark Yale

Mark Yale

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Daniel Busch

Daniel Busch

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Daniel Busch

Daniel Busch

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Daniel Busch

Daniel Busch

Mark Yale

Mark Yale

Floris van Dijkum

Floris van Dijkum

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Floris van Dijkum

Floris van Dijkum

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Floris van Dijkum

Floris van Dijkum

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Floris van Dijkum

Floris van Dijkum

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Floris van Dijkum

Floris van Dijkum

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Ki Bin Kim

Ki Bin Kim

Mark Yale

Mark Yale

Ki Bin Kim

Ki Bin Kim

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Ki Bin Kim

Ki Bin Kim

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Ki Bin Kim

Ki Bin Kim

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Mark Yale

Mark Yale

Ki Bin Kim

Ki Bin Kim

Mark Yale

Mark Yale

Ki Bin Kim

Ki Bin Kim

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Caitlin Burrows

Caitlin Burrows

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

And as we think about future redevelopment and a broader redevelopment having control of the whole site makes absolute sense and will be very helpful for us. We have the window to get it done and we got it done on terms of that we've felt made real sense for us and our partners.

Caitlin Burrows

Caitlin Burrows

Butch Knerr

Butch Knerr

Caitlin Burrows

Caitlin Burrows

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

Louis Conforti

