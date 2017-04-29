Retirement Strategy: You've Saved, Invested, And Retired. Now What?

The big day has come. You have worked your tail off for 45 years, and now you have $1,000,000 in a portfolio that has been compounding its dividend growth through dividend aristocrats via reinvesting all dividends paid over a 30-year period. The big day comes, and you stroll into your bosses office and say, "Adios amigo!" Or something like that.

You have a portfolio of about 10-20 stocks, which include very nice positions in the following stocks:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): A great stock to buy just about any time!

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): Rather "cheap", given the headwinds oil has faced.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): Everyday products for everyday needs will always be a must-own.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): The most recognizable name brand in the world, even if it is facing the normal changes in the landscape of its business.

AT&T (NYSE:T): A cash machine that is not just about telephone calls any longer.

A conservative current yield after 30 years of compounding as well as dividend increases will probably be quite higher than 5%, but for argument's sake, let's just be very conservative and say 5%. You are married, both aged 66, and collect a somewhat above-average combined social security benefit of $38,000, and your expenses have been averaging about $60,000 annually, which is also above the average but solidly middle class.

A fear runs through your body that is pretty close to panic now that you realize that you might need to spend principal just to make ends meet at some point, and that does not even cover your costs of taking one or two nice vacations each year!

The very first thing that goes through your mind is probably, "Oh my goodness, what if I run out of money before I die?!" Am I right? Of course, I am - you know I am!

Why do we think this way?

It's very simple: We have all been sold a bill of goods that EVERYONE will live to 100, and you're almost definitely going to live past the age of 95! Who sells this stuff? The financial industry, so that they can keep your money invested longer and keep making money from YOUR money, by scaring the crap out of everyone.

The Simple Truth Is That We Will Not Live Forever

Most of us overestimate how long we will live because it has been drilled into our heads that we better be careful not to outlive our resources. The world has made some amazing strides in the medical field so that we do have a shot at living a longer life, and you would think the experts in the field of actuarial charts and tables would build these advances into their life expectation projections. Well, they have, but we are not told this by the financial industry because if you start taking out your money faster than what they tell you to do, THEY will lose money!

Here is what the Social Security Administration has to say about life expectancy:

According to data compiled by the Social Security Administration: A man reaching age 65 today can expect to live, on average, until age 84.3.

A woman turning age 65 today can expect to live, on average, until age 86.6. And those are just averages. About one out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past age 90, and one out of 10 will live past age 95.

Please don't misunderstand me. I hope we all live to 150 and are able to lift our forks to feed ourselves and to use our brains to day-trade forever, but if an agency like the SS Administration has people who do nothing but calculate life expectancy odds so they can report to the Federal Government how much of a shortage it will face in 15 years, who would you tend to believe has more accurate numbers? Your financial advisor who has a vested interest in you keeping your money tucked away for their income, or a government agency that has based its very existence, without a profit, on keeping the system alive?

We all want to be conservative and not run out of money before we check out, but maybe, just maybe, we should not be so wrapped up in trying NOT to spend, after spending a lifetime working, saving, and investing to have an enjoyable retirement during our later years!

Guess What? I Even Have A Chart For That

I realize this chart has plenty of assumptions, but when we think about how much we can safely withdraw, we still need some assumptions. Now, I myself use this sort of withdrawal planning for my own lifestyle and simply plug in the numbers for my own situation. I did it by hand, so there is no link available to the spreadsheet, but I will do my best to explain it to you within the comment stream if you want me to:

A very conservative capital appreciation rate of 3% annually and a really conservative dividend increase rate of 5% annually. By keeping your portfolio invested in dividend income generating aristocrat stocks (such as the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio shown in this most recent article), in year one, you withdraw $22k to cover expenses, and as expenses (or inflation) increase by 3% per year, so does the withdrawal amount each subsequent year. Keep in mind that the assumptions here are that the portfolio value will increase by 3% annually and with a YOC of 5% adding even more value.

For the first four years, you stick to the plan and get used to living without a paycheck coming in every week. Note the column on the right at age 70. It is now that an amount taken out of the portfolio, over the $60k expenses kicks in and, obviously, could be used for anything you want. Five years later, there is a column for a "bonus" amount that can be taken from the portfolio, and this amount can be whatever you might want, within reason, to do whatever it is you want to do with it. That amount is flexible, but you shouldn't feel awful if you take a chunk of money. As you can see in the right-hand column, the portfolio value has continued to INCREASE anyway!

Since it is basic math, you can move the numbers around any way you want and plug in the amount that you personally have, and you can tinker with it, with or without the bonus columns! The entire idea here is to try not to deny yourself the pleasures you have earned to enjoy!

THAT IS WHY YOU HAVE BEEN DIVIDEND GROWTH INVESTING FOR 30+ YEARS!!

The Bottom Line

I am not suggesting or endorsing a plan that consists of wild spending the minute you walk out of the "door." I do, however, feel the need to offer a different mindset, coming from someone who, at age 68, has health issues and has needed to really think about this stuff.

I believe that we really need to be honest with ourselves when it comes to not only our tolerance for risk but also about our longevity and how we can enjoy what we have worked so hard to achieve over many decades.

Do not forget to enjoy life!

Not To Bore You, But ...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

