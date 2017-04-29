PRO Weekly Digest: All About Banks With Harvard Winters

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at whether the recent flight from safety presents an opportunity in gold miners.

Why a favorable macro backdrop does not benefit all banks equally, the challenges facing online lenders and if investment banks will ever earn more than their cost of capital are topics discussed, and Harvard Winters shares a bullish thesis on WFC.

Feature interview

Harvard Winters (a long-time Seeking Alpha contributor) writes The Winters Report, an independent equity research publication on US banks. He previously worked as a financial services investment banker at Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and various middle-market investment banks and received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. We emailed with Harvard about why TBV is not a floor, when a bank should (and should not) buy back shares, and how he applies his investment banking experience to equity research.

Seeking Alpha: Can you talk about your experience on the sell-side and how that impacts your investment decision-making process?

Harvard Winters: I spent much of my career working as an investment banker, advising banks and other financial services companies on merger transactions and helping them raise capital, and that experience has proven to be especially helpful in writing bank research. But perhaps not for the reasons you might infer.

Let me elaborate. There are a lot of mergers in the bank space, and if you aren’t conversant in how the deals work, in how a good deal differs from a bad one, you really can’t talk intelligently about banks. Most bank deals are stock-for-stock, with cash consideration being a relatively small portion of the total. When I graduated from the University of Chicago with my MBA and returned to Wall Street in 1993, most big bank deals were being done under pooling-of-interests accounting. The consideration had to be 90% or more stock and there were a variety of other hoops that both the acquiror and target had to jump through for a deal to qualify for pooling. The main benefit of qualifying for pooling was that no goodwill was created, so no goodwill amortization expense depressed GAAP earnings.

Your eyes are glazing over, but hang in there. Here comes the punch line. Pooling-of-interests accounting was abolished at the end of 2000. I actually worked on the JPMorgan/Chase Manhattan merger, from the JPMorgan side, which was announced and closed late that year. It was one of the last big deals to qualify for pooling. Since then, banks (all companies actually) can use only purchase accounting for mergers. Goodwill is created, but the acquiror doesn’t need to amortize it, needing only to test it periodically for impairment. Banks can use cash in deals, as much as they want subject to regulatory constraints on leverage. And since you need goodwill as a plug to make the pro forma balance sheet balance, the more an acquiror pays, the higher its pro forma book value. New deals look nothing like old ones as a result.

How should an investor think about this manufactured book value? Some analysts advise them to ignore it. I am one of them; I care about growth in tangible book value. Other analysts are seemingly comforted by book value that balloons because of deals, even when that ballooning comes at the expense of tangible book value. So I’ve applied my perspective as a corporate finance professional to equity research to assess which banks are trying to build shareholder value and which are flailing. The latter camp is far from empty.

SA: What is your outlook for banks from a macro standpoint in terms of the key earnings drivers? Which banks are positioned to benefit (or suffer) in the current environment?

HW: I’m glad you asked that question because it touches on one of my pet peeves. Banks vary greatly in terms of their mix of spread vs. fee income (and within this, the types of fee income), their mix of loans vs. other earning assets, and because of all this, their returns on assets vary greatly. So how can one answer apply to all of them? I think some banks have been hurt more by today’s low interest rate environment than others, and they’ll benefit more if rates increase materially. For example, I’d expect Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to experience a far greater net interest margin improvement from a big rate increase than JPMorgan Chase would, simply because a lower percentage of JPM’s assets are loans and fewer of JPM’s assets are funded with low-cost deposits. Today’s low rate environment makes the two banks seem to have similar quality franchises and earnings power. They do not.

To build on this point, let’s spend a minute on one-year gap. "One-year gap" is the difference between the amount of a bank’s interest-earning assets that reprice within one year and the amount of its interest-sensitive liabilities that reprice. Divide this number by total assets and you have a way to compare how banks might benefit from an interest rate increase. Or so the thinking goes. Some investors have bought the most positively-gapped banks hoping to profit from a rate increase. But the fact is, if you look for a relationship between net interest margin changes and gap/assets from one quarter to the next, you can’t find one. The reason is that how these assets and liabilities reprice is as important as whether they do. Alas, there are a number of memes like this out there about banks. Investors who see through them end up beating those who don’t.

SA: To follow up, what is your outlook for online lenders such as OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK), Lending Club (NYSE:LC), etc. in terms of the underlying business economics and their stocks?

HW: I haven’t really looked at them much. I’m sympathetic to the idea that banking is ripe for disruption, but I’ve always thought that payments would be easier to disrupt than loan origination. We’ll need a tough credit cycle to prove the assumption that online lenders are actually good at what they believe they’re good at.

I’m an old man. If you show me a company and there is a massive divergence among analyst estimates for that company’s earnings next quarter, it’s hard for me to own it. I was lucky enough to discover the game of poker about 15 years ago. It has helped me understand probability better than any statistics class I’ve ever taken. I try to think about stocks probabilistically. In poker, there are prudent risks and there are crazy risks. There are crazy risks in the stock market too.

SA: Do you think the investment banks can consistently earn more than their cost of capital? If so what levers will they have to pull? If not what implications does this have for valuations (or is this already priced in)?

HW: The fact is that, as smart as the people at the top investment banks are, aggressive leverage was a key component of their high returns on equity pre-2008, and with their current status as bank holding companies, that aggressive leverage probably isn’t coming back. I don’t know when or if higher returns on equity are coming. There was a great article a few months ago in The Economist about how Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) was in the process of reinventing itself, eliminating entire trading desks with automation, things like that. They seem to expect that the future will be very different from the past, and they plan to be prepared. Time will tell if other investment banks follow suit.

SA: MHC conversions have historically been a source of alpha due to the relative lack of coverage - is this still the case? How can investors track these opportunities? What should they look for?

HW: There aren’t many MHCs out there today, at least not big ones. I count 26. The largest, TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL), has a $4.7 BN market cap, the second largest, HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE), $642 MM. About half have market caps below $100 MM. Guessing when the conversions will happen is the trick. For how many years have investors anticipated the TFSL conversion?

What’s interesting is how bad the returns on these stocks tend to be once the conversion takes place. The thrifts end up flush with excess capital, easy marks for targets looking to sell at ridiculous prices. As an example, People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) has yet to see its tangible book value per share get materially above where it was just after its 2007 conversion. Its stock price never exceeded its pre-conversion high. I’ll grant that it would have been difficult to leverage all that capital without acquisitions, but what about just paying it out via dividends? PBCT swapped tangible book value for goodwill, and shareholders suffered greatly because of it. PBCT’s track record is hardly unique among the universe of converted MHCs.

SA: Can you discuss the regulatory environment, how it might change under Trump and how it impacts M&A activity, shareholder returns (buybacks), etc.?

HW: I’m sure banks, especially the largest ones, are irritated by the regulatory environment. Are regulatory compliance costs high enough to meaningfully hurt return on assets? I haven’t seen evidence of this in bank profitability ratios. Would a looser regulatory environment help banks? Sure; banks would be able to do things that regulations currently prevent. Some banks, like Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK), have high loan concentrations in certain higher-risk loan categories, and at least before Election Day, there was speculation that these banks might be forced by regulators to diversify, putting material downward pressure on their net interest margins.

Those fears have now faded. I have no idea how to predict even what President Trump wants to accomplish on the regulatory front, much less what he is capable of accomplishing. Bank stocks rallied materially after Election Day, I think, for the following reasons, in declining order of importance: (1) corporate income tax rate cuts; (2) higher interest rates and NIM; and (3) a lower regulatory burden. In my opinion, the first is by far the most important.

SA: When (and why) should a bank pay a dividend vs. buy back shares?

HW: If a bank has the chance to buy its shares below intrinsic value, repurchasing them is preferable to paying dividends. Investors who are taxed on dividends when they are paid prefer capital gains, because taxes on them are deferred. So do buybacks convert dividends into capital gains? The gain from a share repurchase is modest unless the repurchase program is big and/or the shares are bought in at a material discount to their intrinsic value. One big problem is that it’s hard for a bank CEO to consider his/her shares overvalued at any price. And that can lead to trouble.

I mentioned that bank stocks rallied after Election Day, some by 40% or more. Do bank CEOs realize that the justification for that price increase is contingent on President Trump making some big changes that help banks, or do they believe that the market was “wrong” about their stocks for years, and now it’s “right”?

SA: In your excellent call on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), you brought up a point about how some investors (incorrectly) believe a bank’s share price shouldn’t dip below TBV - can you explain why?

HW: It’s akin to thinking a bond should always trade at par. Why? The multiple at which it trades should relate to its ROE, shouldn’t it? If that ROE is below the cost of equity capital (which is currently somewhere in the neighborhood of 9% for banks), shouldn’t it trade at a discount to TBV? But this is lost on some people. Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF), a 5% ROE bank, is selling itself for 1.6x tangible book. Go figure.

There are many mediocre banks now trading at 2x TBV. It feels like 2x is becoming the new valuation floor. Some investors are comforted if the multiple of stated book is materially lower. I consider that irrelevant in terms of fundamental value.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

HW: As I said above, some banks’ valuations make sense only if President Trump cuts corporate income taxes considerably. Other valuations don’t seem to count on these cuts, meaning that their valuations could benefit if the cuts come, but the valuations won’t suffer, or at least they won’t suffer as much, if the cuts don’t come.

I like WFC. It has a great ROE and trades at a conservative multiple (1.87x TBV-PS at tonight’s close). It is cheaper than many banks with inferior ROEs and TBV growth track records. WFC will weather the account scandal (a scandal that has yet to lead to an earnings restatement or a big special charge, in contrast to problems that have occurred at each of the other megabanks in recent years). Some investors equate being big with being slow-growth. At least in terms of WFC, that is a mistake.

***

PRO idea playing out

In April 2016, Brion Morrison said Adcare Health Systems (NYSEMKT:ADK) deserved a 35% haircut as it was priced for perfection with weak tenants and unfounded optimism generated by a strategic review. In the past year, the stock fell ~50%, which Brion attributed in an update comment earlier this month to the sale of the Arkansas properties at a 10% cash cap rate, bankruptcy of a facility operator, patient lawsuits and firing of the CEO for lying about having a UCLA MBA. He puts the fair value at around $1 and said if ADK uses its cash balance to purchase properties (and replace FFO from Skyline), it may be able to tread water; however, several years of history suggest even this may be challenging.

Call from the archive - LIMAF

Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF) is down ~5% (in CAD) since Ivan K. Wu shared his bullish thesis two months ago. However, given President Trump’s recent criticism of Canada’s support for domestic lumber/dairy industries (and NAFTA in general), the fact that the stock is only slightly down may actually be a bullish sign. A week after publication, Linamar reported its 22nd consecutive quarter of double-digit operating earnings growth and increased the dividend 20% while CEO Linda Hasenfratz downplayed the ultimate impact of protectionist rhetoric. With the growth story appearing to remain intact, and the original target price ~60% above the current price, this thesis may be worth revisiting.

Noteworthy PRO articles

In addition to the two top ideas we published this week, we wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: New Seeking Alpha author Gideon Value makes the compelling case that controversial death care company StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) offers 50-100% upside over the next year as new management corrects “self-inflicted wounds” and the stock re-rates to its historical yield.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA takes a look at whether the recent fleeing of safe havens by investors presents an opportunity.

With gold selling off following the recent French elections and geopolitical concerns still present (although apparently not priced in), I ran a screen of PRO Long ideas from the Gold sector.

Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of April 27 close):

Timmins Gold (NYSEMKT:TGD) by Peter Arendas: Published on March 10, 2017, up ~10% since publication, and author's price target offers 100%+ upside. Even at the current gold price and assigning no value to the San Francisco mine, the Ana Paula mine alone provides significant upside potential as TGD should be able to finance construction with minimal to no dilution.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) by SomaBull: Published on February 20, 2017; unchanged since publication. GFI is a steady 2 million ounce gold miner that trades at a valuation similar to companies that produce 400,000-800,000 ounces of gold and generate far less cash flow.

