Alphabet: Amazing Adjusted Numbers

The market shook off the removal of the non-GAAP numbers leaving the stock poised for $1,000.

Heading into the quarter, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) faced two potential hiccups to the quarterly numbers. The ongoing YouTube ad issue was expected to provide a headwind to revenues and not reporting non-GAAP numbers might discourage investors on valuation metrics.

The company though is surging following Q117 numbers. The question now is whether to chase the stock now above $930 in after-hours trading.

My investment thesis on Alphabet was that the stock was headed to $1,000 only possibly delayed my the non-GAAP numbers and YouTube distraction. The Q1 results show that Alphabet didn't skip a beat on the YouTube issue and smart investors understand that GAAP isn't impacting to cash flows.

Alphabet reported that Q1 GAAP EPS was $7.73 and beat estimates by $0.35. Revenues smashed estimates by $500 million suggesting that YouTube was only a minor blip.

The other income swung revenues this quarter in favor of Alphabet as the figure hit $215 million this quarter. Last Q1, the search giant was hit by a $213 million loss from the category due to losses on marketable securities and foreign currency exchange losses.

So while the EPS beat was possibly made by this roughly $0.50 swing in other income, the stock is hard to justify over $900 with GAAP EPS estimates listed down at only $33.33. The stock trades at 28x those estimates.

The actual non-GAAP EPS estimate was up at $9.43. The stock is much more reasonably priced using the 2017 estimate of $41.51. Alphabet only trades at 22.4x those estimates.

GOOGL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The reality is that Alphabet is valued based on traditional EPS numbers for tech stocks that exclude one-time charges that primarily includes stock-based compensation. For the quarter, SBC costs were $2.0 billion, up from $1.5 billion last Q1.

Source: Alphabet Q117 earnings release

Using the 20% tax rate, the non-GAAP net income would jump about $1.6 billion. With 702 million outstanding shares, the EPS impact is about $2.28. The estimate suggests an actual EPS of $10.01 by eliminating the non-cash charge.

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet is poised to hit $1,000. Unfortunately for those still on the sidelines, the market isn't going to provide a dip buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.