Apollo Mission: Sky High Dividends

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

The preferred share market has been a great place to invest, especially in the mREIT sector where almost identical preferred shares can have drastically different values.

The average price among the preferred shares we are tracking increased from $25.05 to $25.19. Time frame is April 16 to April 22.

Dividend accrual tends to run around $.04 per week, so an average price gain of $.14 easily outpaces the dividend accrual.

Recently, we saw rates move both higher and lower, but the ending values were roughly in line with where they were before. Consequently, the price targets are only moving slightly. Across the model they are down about $.03 for stripped prices, so regular prices for execution remain very similar.

Opportunity

There's a good opportunity to invest in a material difference in preferred shares from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). ARI-A and ARI-C preferred shares have similar call dates but are valued very differently when they should be closer together. ARI-A is the better choice and comparatively undervalued because the call date is slightly closer than ARI-C. Keep in mind, just because a preferred share is over $25 that doesn't mean it'll be called by the company. In general, if an mREIT wants to retire shares, it'll almost always retire common shares first.

ARI-C is in the red zone, meaning I think it's expensive and a sell, while ARI-A is lower in price and near the buy zone. There's a $0.66 difference in how close the shares are to a buy rating. This shouldn't be the case given how similar the two shares are in other metrics.

ARI-A is only 4 cents off from a clear buy rating the last time this was updated, making it not only appealing, but also substantially better than ARI-C. I believe ARI-A will be moving up in price and will not continue to sit at its low range historically.

The following chart helps us to analyze the various risk factors that are going into investing in the preferred shares of ARI:

The call date for both shares is around a month and a half apart. While this does give ARI-C slightly more call protection, it is not material enough to warrant the other differences. ARI-A is materially cheaper to its prior trading range. Looking at the above chart, it's at 49.64% over the past 52 weeks, which is low compared to other preferred shares in the sector. Additionally, the stripped yield is .57% higher than ARI-C. The difference in pricing could make sense if the call dates were materially further apart, but here we have a chance to invest in a preferred share which has dropped to the lower side of its price range.

Selling at a premium

Right now, the common stock is trading at a premium to book value. Since it's trading at a premium, it's far more likely ARI will be adding more shares. If management issues more common stock, it will improve the ratio of common equity to preferred equity. ARI preferred shares are at 3.77x for Market Cap/Pref Share Liquidation. Compared to the average among preferred shares, this is on the lower end. While issuing more common stock will help both preferred shares become more appealing, there is still a material difference in yields between ARI-A and ARI-C.

ARI is selling at a large premium to book value, which should cause concern to anyone thinking about investing and not having some idea of how the portfolio operates. CWMF previously wrote an article which explains how ARI is different than other mREITs and a nice diversification addition to a portfolio with multiple mREITs. Here's what the article explains:

"My goal over the rest of the year is to substantially increase the portion of the mREIT sector that is under coverage so I can provide more comparable analysis to unlock relative value and help investors find the best sustainable dividend opportunities and the best long/short pair trade opportunities. Apollo fits into my goals by offering a fairly different portfolio exposure from many of the mREITs I have been covering. In this article, I want to look into the impacts that LIBOR fluctuations can have on the results for ARI. Investors in the mREIT sector should be aware that many mREITs are negatively influenced by LIBOR rates increasing, especially short-term rates. However, the mREITs most influenced by those losses in value and income are the ones that are using heavy leverage, which is usually associated with large positions in Agency RMBS. Some mREITs, like ARI, are using a very different strategy."

Conclusion

ARI-A is the clear winner here with a better yield and at the lower end of its price range over the last 52 weeks. This is an opportunity where two preferred shares are valued too far apart. In this situation, ARI-A is a much better investment, especially with the material lower price range and the much higher yield. Compared to other preferred shares in this sector, ARI-A is one of the more attractive options. As of the last close, it is above CWMF's "buy under" target, but it is still one of the better choices. The one worrisome metric is the low Market Cap/Pref Share Liquidation, but with the common stock selling at such a high premium, we're likely to see new additional common shares.

CWMF's Views

Favorable view on ARI-A. I would love to see another slight dip to bring it underneath by "buy under" target values. ARI-C is simply overvalued by comparison, and I would favor selling shares of ARI-C (if I had any) and reinvesting the proceeds in ARI-A. CWMF recently posted every "Strong Buy" rating he had from 07/01/2016 through 03/10/2017 for the preferred shares across the entire mREIT sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANYTHING, ESPECIALLY ARI-A IF IT FALLS INTO MY RANGE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF.