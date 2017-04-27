As Tesla's Revenues Accelerate, What Can Investors Expect Going Forward?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) arguably creates some of the most revolutionary and technologically advanced products in the world, and thus, has achieved ground not many believed was possible just a few years ago. Right now, Tesla appears to be transitioning from a rapidly growing mid-sized technology/auto company into a relatively large diversified technology company with multiple expanding revenue generating pipelines.

Tesla's vehicle, SolarCity, and energy storage segments are experiencing substantial growth, while Tesla aims to improve margins which it may accomplish once the company fully employs its economies of scale capabilities. The underlying phenomenon could enable Tesla to fully transform from a niche EV auto manufacturer to a remarkable enterprise capable of producing and delivering EVs, energy storage solutions, and solar services on a mass scale.

Tesla's Technological Competitive Advantage

Some experts claim that Tesla is at least 2-5 years ahead of its competition in terms of technological advancement. Many competitors are now sketching up concepts to try to compete with Tesla in the rapidly growing performance EV market. While companies such asVolkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) have some interesting concepts proposed to be rolled out in the 2020s, Tesla is already here and its technology is extremely impressive for its time.

For example, the Model S P100D is the fastest accelerating production car in the world. It accelerates to 60 MPH in 2.4 seconds, faster than a $4 million Bugatti. In addition, Tesla's Model S is the safest car ever tested and starts at a fraction of the price of a performance luxury vehicle ($69,000 base), ($134,500 P100D).

Break Down of Tesla's Vehicle Production and Sales Analysis

Past, current and estimated data concerning Tesla, in conjunction with current fundamental developments, suggest that by implementing a relatively modest growth rate to Tesla's various revenue streams, and proposing the company could leverage its developing production advantage, it becomes a compelling argument that Tesla may be able to grow revenues, improve margins, and produce profits in the very near future.

Key Points and Hypothesis:

Tesla's Production Numbers and Projections:



(Charts courtesy of: Albright Investment Group)

Model 3: 20% Growth Rate 2018-2020, 15% 2020-2025

Model S, Model X: 5% Growth Rate 2018-2025

Energy Storage Potential

Tesla and LG Chem are essentially the only two companies sufficiently equipped to dominate the US battery storage market, which is expected to be worth as much as $30 billion in the U.S., Morgan Stanley's analysts predict. Tesla's energy storage business will roughly add $400 million in revenues to the company's top line in 2018.

U.S. Energy Storage Demand Projections

(greentechmedia.com)

On average leading analysts predict that the energy storage market

in the U.S. should increase to approximately $4 billion. Tesla's projected 30-50% share of the pie would equate to anywhere from $1.2-$2 billion, or an approximate $1.6 billion in revenue in 2020 we also use an approximate 20% growth rate 2020-2025. Tesla will also have ample opportunity to sell energy storage solutions in other major markets such as Germany, China, and many other countries around the world.

German Storage Demand Projected to Hit $1 Billlion in 2021

(greentechmedia.com)

Tesla's U.S. Energy Storage Revenues 2017-2025 (est)

What Will SolarCity Provide for The Future?

SolarCity's cash burn rate was severe and if Elon Musk hadn't come to the rescue, SolarCity may have spent its last days going through bankruptcy. However, now that the company is infused with Tesla, SolarCity has access to Tesla's resources that could allow the company to optimize, develop, and gain significant market share over the next few years.

Solar Industry Continued Growth Across All Market Segments



(seia.org)

Solar Industry: Significant Job Growth Engine



(seia.org)

SolarCity has shown a keen ability to aggressively increase revenues and capture market share remarkably fast. The company's current strategy to advance into many new territories and markets around the country could continue to provide revenue growth that may solidify into a multi-billion dollar cash flowing pipeline by 2020.

Although SolarCity had an average revenue growth rate of roughly 50% on average the past five years it is plausible to assume that the company can experience a period of slightly slower growth and continue to increase revenues by 20% yoy 2018-2025. Thus, by 2025 SolarCity could deliver an approximate $4 billion in revenues.

Are Model S and Model X Sales Decelerating?

Some skeptics believe that Model S and Model X sales are likely to slow down. Although it is plausible that they would decline some, however, it does not seem likely they are ready to fall off a cliff any time soon. Q1 numbers were excellent, especially considering that Q1 is traditionally the worst quarter throughout Tesla's history.

Will Tesla Achieve Production Targets?

The company recently reported that to optimize growth in its manufacturing operations for the Model 3 vehicle production Tesla acquired a specialized German engineering firm, Grohmann Engineering.

Tesla also implied it was confident it could produce 5,000 Model 3s per week by year's end 2017. The company also stated that in 2018 it will be able to ramp up production to manufacture 10,000 Model 3s per week.

Should Investors Doubt Tesla's Production Ability?

Many of Tesla's past production problems have been attributed to either lack of batteries or production issues. However, it is plausible to presume that Tesla might be able to alleviate such problems from occurring in the future.

Tesla's Gigafactory could produce enough batteries and energy storage solutions to supply all of Tesla's car demand and the needs of business and individual consumers on a mass scale.

Will Model 3 Demand Be Strong Enough to Sustain Revenue Growth?

There is enormous anticipation for the Model 3 vehicle and quite honestly it feels like there has not been an even of this magnitude in the auto industry in a very long time. Strong demand is demonstrated by the $690 million the company had in deposits as of September 30th 2016 we believe Model 3 growth rate could sustain approximately 25% through 2020 and a growth of 20% 2020-2025 seems attainable.

Volkswagen's Future Competition Prospects

Volkswagen is proposing to enter the 100% EV market in 2020 with a roll out of a series of cars including a rival SUV that might directly compete with the Model X.

Could There be an Advantage to having Increased Competition?

Increased competition should be extremely lucrative for the EV industry in general. By 2020 EVs could represent a rapidly growing, cost-effective, widely-used mode of transport.

Tesla is the current leader in this market and could retain its position in this space by unleashing its economies of scale production advantage in 2018 and beyond.

This would provide Tesla with great pricing power opportunities along with licensing, services, parts and mutually beneficial partnership deals and contracts that will deliver additional revenues and could help Tesla improve its gross and profit margin, while possibly boosting the bottom line.

Is Tesla A Technology Company or a Car Manufacturer?

Tesla is somewhat of a hybrid car company that is a technology company at its core. Tesla also has a whole technological infrastructure built under its enterprises that will enable Tesla's multiple business units to contribute significant revenues toward the bottom line. This could improve Tesla's gross margins and may continuously drive revenues significantly higher. Tesla with 1.38 million cars in 2025 would possibly have slightly less than 2% of the entire world car market.

In addition, Tesla has produced a gross margin of 23% on average over the last three years. Conversely, GM's (NYSE:GM) gross margins are 11% and Ford's (NYSE:F)'s are 10% over the same three-year period. Also, in the future Tesla has the potential to boost margins to a level more in line with an expanding technology company, such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), with a price to sales ratio of 6.74 and a trailing P/E of 31.27 or (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has a price to sales ratio of 3.14, a gross margin of 32% (past three-year average) and a P/E of 183.

Amazon is a compelling comparison to Tesla, because Amazon also declined to produce revenues in order to implement a massive and efficient infrastructure system over time.

The Takeaway

Due to Tesla's technological advantage and various revenue streams with substantial growth potential, the company could continue to capture additional market share in all its core businesses. In addition, the company can significantly improve margins by implementing its economies of scale advantage, and therefore has the potential to become a very profitable enterprise.

There was a time when Elon Musk poured virtually his entire fortune into Tesla to keep the dream alive, and right now Tesla's future appears brighter than ever.

Key Statistics and Price Targets:

Financial Projections 2017 2018 2020 2025 Auto Production 109,000 500,000 730,275 1,378,469 Total Revenue $12.3B $28.6B $39.5B $70.5B Gross Income $2.82B $7.17B $10.92B $22.56B Gross Margin % 23% 25% 28% 30% Net Income $700 M $1.79B $2.97B $6.7B Shares 163 M 163 M 163 M 163 M Earnings per share $4.30 $10.90 $18 $41.50 P/E 93 55 44 36 Price to Sales 5 3.5 3 2.8 et Income Margin 5% 6.20% 7.50% 9.50% Market Cap $63B $100B $120B $197B Price Target $400 $600 $800 $1,500

(some charts, estimates, calculations, and analyses were developed by Albright Investment Group, and are all based on publicly available information).