AT&T: You'll Have To Pry My Shares From My Cold, Dead Hands

AT&T (NYSE: T) recently reported an earnings miss on the top line, yet adjusted EPS met expectations. Consolidated revenues slipped 2.8% on record-low equipment sales in wireless. EPS fell on a headline basis, but adjusted EPS grew to $0.74 (in line) from a year-ago $0.72. Cash from operations was $9.2 billion, and free cash flow came to $3.2 billion.

Since earnings were reported, eight highly negative articles have been published on Seeking Alpha bashing the stock to no end.

I see this as a classic case of first-level thinking. A first level thinker says sell the stock after bad news comes out and buy the stock when things are going well. The fact of the matter is in order to be successful you have to do the exact opposite in order to make money in investing. Think of first-level thinking as checkers, second-level thinking as chess. Warren Buffett's classic quote, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when other are fearful," is a classic example of second level thinking.

Times of turmoil in a solid stock like AT&T often present the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors. This is basically the only time you can buy a stock at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of bad news or panic.

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. The herd running for the door is what creates the opportunity to buy a solid company with sound prospects at a discount. Hopefully, you have some dry powder stored away and take advantage. AT&T is in a period of transformation. This quarter was very choppy with a multitude of moving parts. Nonetheless, the good far outweighs the bad.

Cash flow was strong

Cash from operations came in at $9.2 billion. Free cash flow was $3.2 billion even though AT&T increased capital spending by $6 billion for the quarter. CEO John J. Stephens stated on the conference call:

"Free cash flow was $3.2 billion, the same as last year, even though we increased capital spending to $6 billion for the quarter. We had improved working capital and lower tax payments in the first quarter and chose to reinvest those efforts in the business. While this made first quarter capital spending levels higher year over year, our CapEx guidance remains unchanged."

The bottom line is AT&T remains a solid cash flow machine. The company maintained its guidance of $18 billion in cash flow from operations for the entire year. Now let's turn out attention to the competitive environment.

Unlimited wireless wars

Despite all the hullabaloo regarding AT&T getting crushed by the unlimited wireless wars, it seems the company's strategy to offer discounts on bundled services has worked out very well. Stephens stated:

"Our moves to combine the value of mobile with video have had the desired positive effect. In fact, trends are now back to where things stood before Unlimited plans were reintroduced by our competitors back in February."

So the two main items many have concerns with are doing just fine. Cash flow from operations was solid and the oh so scary wireless wars turned out to be a dud. In fact, the company actually turned in it's best-ever EBITDA margins. Stephens stated:

"Despite all the competitive noise in the quarter, we turned in our best-ever EBITDA margins. Our EBITDA margin was 41.8% with wireless service margins of 49.3%."

Furthermore, the company maintained adjusted EPS guidance with adjusted EPS growth expected in the mid-single digits. What's more, Stephens stated the company is "expecting adjusted operating margin expansion even in the current competitive environment."

All these facts coupled with the company's progress in its vertical integration plans make the stock a solid Buy right here right now. I'd say any sell off in AT&T shares represents a great buying opportunity for savvy dividend growth and income investors. The fact the stock barely moved after such a huge miss on the top line tells me there is a significant margin of safety built into the stock today.

Current Chart

The stock has hardly moved down and was actually up right after earnings were released. It's not about AT&T's current quarterly results. It's about the company's future prospects. I submit all the negative headlines are from those who fail to see the forest through the trees.

The Bottom Line

AT&T is a dividend aristocrat which has increased the dividend for the past 32 years. The current yield of 4.85% is best in class and more than doubles that of the average SP 500 stock. What's more, If the company was able to keep increasing the dividend through the dot com bubble popping and the great recession, I have no doubt AT&T can do it now. It almost feels like all the negative press is just hype to get shareholders to sell. I have a message for those who would have me sell. You can have my shares when you pry them from my cold dead hands. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

