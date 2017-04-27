DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

April 27, 2017 11:00 am ET

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Steve Rubis, VP of Investor Relations.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Steve Rubis, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steven A. Rubis - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for DuPont Fabros Technology's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Our speakers today are Chris Eldredge, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Foster, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Certain matters discussed during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Additionally, this call contains non-GAAP financial information, of which explanations and reconciliations to net income and operating income, as applicable, are contained in the company's earnings release issued this morning. The release is available in PDF format under the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at www.dft.com.

I will now turn the call over to Chris.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. Today, I will provide comments on our leasing performance, our occupancy and inventory levels, pricing and yields, our Toronto market launch, cloud demand and the core differentiators of DFT.

There's a phrase you've heard associated with DFT in recent quarters, record-breaking leasing. You'll hear it again today, but on our larger scale, yes (02:01). Our team leased nearly 35 megawatts during and after the first quarter. This year-to-date volume represents another leasing record for DFT, building momentum for 2017.

We signed three pre-leases with our third largest customer at ACC9 and CH3, totaling 28.8 megawatts. These leases represent the largest transaction in DFT's history, surpassing the 16 megawatt pre-lease of SC1 Phase III in the first quarter of 2016.

Our customers continue to turn to us for their data center requirements. They recognize the high quality, well-designed and efficiently operated data centers built by DFT. We are excited to help our cloud and social media customers continue to grow. We value the increasing portion of our revenues generated by investment grade customers.

So let's get into some details. Year-to-date, we added two new leases and three pre-leases totaling 34.42 megawatts of available critical load. The weighted average term of these leases is 8.1 years. The average GAAP base rent of these leases is $89 per kW per month. When operating expense recoveries are included, the average rate is $112 per kW per month.

The pricing reflects unique features of the transaction and strategic benefits to DFT. We dramatically expanded the relationship with one of our best customers, a customer with a long-term track record of growth within DFT's portfolio.

We significantly decreased our development risk, reducing our leasing and capital costs. We further increased the amount of income derived from investment grade customers, further improving the quality of DFT's revenues.

We achieved these benefits at risk-adjusted yields well within our target range of 11% to 13%. To achieve our targets, we consider multiple factors on pricing any deal. What's the credit profile of the customer? How does it expand or deepen our customer relationship? How many megawatts are involved? What is the level of redundancy? N, N+1, N+2 or 2N? How many locations are included? Is it an existing facility or custom-built? How much leasing risk is removed? Is there customer participation in the design?

Our current sales funnel is full of deals of various megawatt requirements from multiple customer segments. You should expect rental rates to vary based on customer needs, competitive factors and the strategic considerations I just outlined.

You should also expect that we will price to achieve a track of (05:14) risk-adjusted returns on our shareholders capital. Those returns are targeted in the range of 11% to 13%.

So now let's look at each lease individually. One lease represents 4.2 megawatts at ACC7 Phase IV disclosed in our fourth quarter earnings release. We also signed a lease amendment for the remaining space at ACC7. ACC7 is now 100% leased and commenced. The unlevered GAAP return on investment is roughly 14.5% for Phase IV and 14% for the entire ACC7 data center.

The second lease represents 1.2 megawatts at CH2 Phase II. CH2 is now fully leased and commenced with great returns. The unlevered GAAP return on investment is roughly 13.25% for CH2 Phase II and roughly 13.5% for the entire CH2 data center.

So how we do on the three pre-leases signed with our third largest customer? The first pre-lease is for the full 14.4 megawatts of critical load in CH3 Phase I. We expect the lease to commence in the first quarter of 2018 when the phase is projected to open. Based on this lease and our current estimated CH3 development cost, CH3 Phase I should achieve an unlevered GAAP ROI between 11% and 12%.

We signed another pre-lease for 7.2 megawatts of critical load at ACC9 Phase I. The pre-lease will commence on May 1, because as of today, the phase is in service.

The third pre-lease represents 7.2 megawatts of critical load at ACC9 Phase II. The pre-lease is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2017 when the phase is scheduled to open.

Based on the three pre-leases to date at ACC9 and the current estimated development cost, we forecast ACC9 will achieve an unlevered GAAP ROI between 11% and 12%. These three pre-leases are particularly interesting. While cloud customers of this size can service our own data center requirements, we continue to see the value in outsourcing.

With portfolio occupancy at 99% as of today and strong leasing activity year-to-date, let's talk about inventory. We announced the commencement of our ACC10 Phase I and CH3 Phase II developments in our earnings release this morning. ACC10 Phase I will consist of 15 megawatts and has been designed for N+1 redundancy. Expected delivery is in the second quarter of 2018. CH3 Phase II will consist of 12.8 megawatts and has been designed for N+1 redundancy. Expected delivery is also in the second quarter of 2018.

Including commencement of ACC10 Phase I and CH3 Phase II, our development pipeline is now 51% pre-leased. Product development capacity totals 93 megawatts of critical load, of which 45.3 megawatts are available for pre-lease, 17.5 megawatts slated for delivery in 2017 and 27.8 megawatts scheduled for 2018 delivery. For 2017 delivery, ACC9 Phase I is 70% pre-leased, ACC9 Phase II is 50% pre-leased and SC1 Phase III is 100% pre-leased.

We are very excited about our prospects in Canada. The initial build-out will consist of four computer rooms totaling 6 megawatts of critical load. The initial build is forecasted to be placed in service in the fourth quarter of this year. We recently announced the hiring of a Regional Sales Director to oversee our Canadian sales efforts and appointed JLL as the exclusive real estate broker on TOR1. We view Toronto as a favorable wholesale market due to the limited existing capacity and Canada's data (09:47).

Let's turn now to demand trends. These themes should have a familiar room (09:54). The cloud continues to develop new services and move to data-rich applications. Innovation will continue to support tremendous growth among our cloud clients. Here's an example. In 2008, AWS users had to wait 15 days for a new service offering. Today, the same users receive two new service offerings a day. Such a pace of innovation continues to drive the healthy growth of the cloud. Additionally, growth in new service offerings, such as Facebook Live, are driving strong and sustained demand for data center space.

Let me close by outlining the five differentiators that will help DFT continue to unlock shareholder value over time. First, we are the only pure play wholesale provider. 82% of our annualized base rent comes from the cloud or cloud-like customers. Second, DFT remains the only data center REIT that is 100% owned and operated. We own all our data centers and the land beneath them.

Third, our operating portfolio consists of high quality state-of-the-art data centers. Our 99% occupancy is a direct result of the attractiveness of our portfolio and operating services. We have very low churn, in part, because our facilities attract sticky (11:22) infrastructure from clients, including network nodes, test and development environments and production environments.

Fourth, roughly 70% of DFT's annualized base rent is investment grade or equivalent, which we believe is higher than any publicly traded REIT. And finally, fifth, DFT delivers industry-leading EBITDA margins, in part because G&A remains below 5% of revenue, given our efficient sales force and back office. These five characteristics uniquely position us as a leading enabler of the cloud.

I will now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I will cover four topics today: first quarter 2017 results, development updates, capital markets, and our revised 2017 guidance.

Diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $0.45 versus $0.36 a year ago. The first quarter of 2017 included a severance and equity acceleration of $0.01 per share. Excluding this charge, earnings increased $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2017 attributable to two drivers: first, new leases commencing in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017; second, lower preferred stock dividends as we reduced our preferred shares outstanding in mid-2016 by $150 million through the redemption of Series A and B and issuing Series C, which carries a lower dividend rate. This was partially offset by the issuance of common shares late in the first quarter of 2016.

Normalized FFO totaled $0.77 per share for the quarter versus $0.67 per share a year ago, an increase of 15% or $0.10 per share. Normalized FFO benefited from increased operating income excluding depreciation as well as lower preferred stock dividends. These benefits helped overcome a headwind of $0.05 per share, which resulted from the issuance of common equity late in the first quarter of 2016.

Revenues in the fourth quarter totaled $139.5 million, representing a 12% increase from the year-ago quarter. New lease commencements were the primary driver of the strong revenue growth.

Same store cash net operating income totaled $93.4 million in the first quarter 2017 versus $76.6 million a year ago, an increase of 22%. Same store, same capital cash net operating income in the first quarter 2017 totaled $75.4 million versus $71.1 million a year ago, an increase of 6%.

Chris previously discussed the expanded 2017 development plan that is a result of our year-to-date leasing success. We currently have seven projects under development totaling 93 megawatts, which are 51% pre-leased, leaving 45 megawatts available for pre-lease. The 51% pre-lease compares favorably to 29% as of our last earnings call, as does our backlog of $66.7 million versus $28.1 million as of our last earnings call. The backlog has increased 137% so far this year. Of the 93 megawatts under development, 50.8 megawatts are scheduled to be delivered in 2017 and 42.2 megawatts in 2018.

Our new development projects are ACC10 Phase I and CH3 Phase II. The first phase of ACC10 is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2018. It'll bring a much-needed 15 megawatts of capacity to market. ACC9 is now 50% pre-leased, leaving only 11.5 megawatts available for future pre-leasing and leasing, the majority of which is being held for current customers. DFT is currently out of inventory in Chicago with Phase II being 100% leased and CH3 Phase I being 100% pre-leased. We project bringing our next tranche of (16:20) capacity at CH3 Phase II online in the second quarter of 2018, totaling 12.8 megawatts.

For 2017, total CapEx spend is forecasted to be between $725 million and $775 million, which will be a record for DFT. Through Q1, we've spent a little less than $150 million, which we have funded through cash generated from operations and borrowings under our line of credit. We are forecasting that the remaining $575 million to $625 million of spend will be funded through a combination of cash from operations, borrowings and equity.

We are borrowing in Canadian dollars to fund TOR1 and anticipate putting a mortgage on this property upon completion of Phase IA. We anticipate a bond issuance to firm out (17:20) the financing for the U.S. dollar borrowing in late 2017.

On April 17, we paid our quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. DFT's anticipated 2017 annualized dividend is $2 per share, representing an estimated AFFO payout ratio of 63%.

Last, let me discuss the updated guidance. The full year 2017 normalized FFO guidance range is $3.01 per share to $3.13 per share, representing a decrease from the prior guidance of $0.03 per share or 1% at the midpoint. The driver for the decrease is a projected equity rate related to financing ACC10 Phase I and CH3 Phase II. This is partially offset with increased operating income before depreciation from our new leases, of which 20 of the 34 megawatts executed year-to-date will commence in 2017.

The low end of the range assumes no revenue from speculative leases that commence in 2017 and the high end assumes $0.10 per share of revenue from speculative leases. The second quarter normalized FFO guidance range is $0.76 per share to $0.78 per share, with the midpoint being the same as Q1 2017 normalized FFO per share.

Operator, we will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. Our first question will be coming from the line of Matthew Heinz from Stifel. Your line is now open.

Matthew Heinz - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Oh, thanks. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Jeff, I just want to make sure I heard correctly what you said regarding ACC9, that basically the remaining 11, 12 megawatts or so available there, were essentially spoken for (19:43)? And I guess, first off, is that correct? And if so, would that be the same customer that recently signed the deals in April or was that a prior customer and stability (19:56)?

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Hey, Matt, I'll start and if I miss something, I'll let Chris add some color in. Most of that capacity is being held for customers. I don't want to talk about our contractual vehicle that were holding it through, but most of that is being held. There are still some available for lease. And we're not going to say which customer it relates to at this time.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

What I can tell you is, Matt, it's a very strategic customer and it's not just one.

Matthew Heinz - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thanks. And just as a follow-up. What the kind of funnel look like on ACC10 at the moment? I know it's very early, but if you could just speak to the funnel there, and I guess, just generally in the cash per market. And also, I know that you were holding some space at ACC8, which was a smaller building and not really necessarily suitable for turnkey. Just wondering if you've had discussions with customers regarding a build-to-suit opportunity with that space.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, but, Matt, we were holding some space at ACC7, which we talked about a little bit on the last call. In that 4.2 megawatts was leased. ACC8 would be a build-to-suit. We also have ACC 11, which would be – add (21:11) some additional capacity. So we've had talked to customers about it and that's really all I could share with you.

The second thing is you talked about the funnel for ACC10. When you lease 28.8 megawatts of capacity, obviously, there's a replenishing phase with any type of funnel, but we're very, very pleased with our funnel and our current pipeline.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, I think starting (21:33) ACC10 shows the strength of our funnel.

Matthew Heinz - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks a lot of guys. Nice quarter.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Thank you.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Rollins from Citi. Your line is now open.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Two, if I could. First, I was wondering if you can talk a little bit more about what you're looking to accomplish in Oregon and how we should think about timing in (22:04) future investment for those facilities.

And then secondly, maybe just taking a step back just in terms of the types of activity that you're seeing, do you see a lot of competition for the deals that you're winning? Or are these deals that you're able to book, because there's something that you have that your competition can (22:30) offer like-for-like? Thanks.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Hey, Mike, it's Jeff Foster. I'll talk about Oregon here for a second. So we're still in the design phase for OR1. So I cannot say that if I'm having (22:43) megawatts, it would be – I would suspect it's going to be closer to a Toronto amount of megawatt than an Ashburn amount of megawatt just because it's not yet a fully developed market like in Ashburn or Chicago. We're still projecting late 2018 for Oregon to come online. And with that, I'll turn it to Chris for the other question.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, hey, Mike. There's definitely increased competition in Chicago and Virginia, but when you look at this opportunity, the 28.8 megawatts, I mean, I think it was ours to lose from the beginning. We had a tremendous relationship with this customer. They value our operations team, they value the things that we do for them. So as I mentioned on the last earnings call, people do buy from people and I think it's a tribute to the team here at DST why we won this opportunity.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks. And one last if I could. Can you talk about your future plans in Santa Clara?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Sure. I mean, Santa Clara is unique market, land is scarce. And I can tell you we're actively in the market looking for land, but the price of land in that market has went up significantly. If we could find something at the right price where we can get the right returns, we'll be active in the market.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, and Mike in the immediate future, SC1 Phase III is projected to come online in Q3 100% pre-leased.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks very much.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

You're welcome. Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah, thanks. So I was interested in any commentary about the rent escalators on the new leases signed. Is it 3% or does it deviate from that?

And then, if you can also talk about the $89 per kW per month, is year-to-date (24:36) is there a 1Q average of new leasing rate that we can think about for just Calendar 1Q?

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, Jon, I'll address this question. So the escalator is in line with our normal 2% to 3% and we always disclose year-to-date. We don't disclose quarter-by-quarter on the price. So the $89 is what we're disclosing at the time (25:03).

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, maybe circling back on just the nature of the leases so far. You put full service versus triple-net. I might have missed that, but can you provide a little more color on that?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Sure. They've been all triple-net so far this year.

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then circling back on the Facebook situation and renewal prospects, any additional perspective to add (25:32) beyond what Chris said in the script?

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, well, the first renewal of Facebook is in the summer of 2018 and we're going to continue discussions with them about new opportunities and about the renewals. When you look at the infrastructure there that's in our facility, it's pretty sticky in nature. So we're very comfortable with the discussions with Facebook.

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew DeGasperi from Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Andrew DeGasperi - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Thanks for taking my question. I guess, just broadly speaking, given the strong demand you're seeing from the cloud, I mean, are you potentially looking at new markets? I know you're still in development with several and some (26:19) design phase in Oregon, but are there any additional series you pretend (26:23) looking at that have attractive cost power?

And then secondly, also sort of bigger conversation that tax reforms sort of came through, just wondering what your thoughts are on that.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Well, I'll take the first part and I'll let Jeff take the tax reform stuff. I mean, I saw the one page yesterday, but he's the better person to answer that than me. But let's talk about new markets. Our focus right now is to execute in Toronto and Oregon. Of course, we'll always evaluate what's going on in some of these new markets. We talked a little bit about on the last earnings call that we had plans under contract in Phoenix. So we're exploring new markets, but right now our plan is just to execute in those two new markets.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, Andrew, on the tax reform, I didn't read the entire document myself. And as for me (27:11), I'm focusing right now on the rate differential between individual and corporation. There's 20 (27:18) percentage point spread there and that would change the nature of how we want our dividend to be back. I think it's way too early to tell, just lost a couple of bullet points that are out there, but that's what I'm focused on today.

Andrew DeGasperi - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dave Rogers from Baird. Your line is now open.

David B. Rodgers - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Hey, good morning, guys. Chris, maybe one question for you. The average lease term I think on the deals you signed, 8.5 years. Maybe talk a little bit about kind of what the trend has been there and how you came with the customer to get to that kind of 8.5 years number, how that fits in with your maturity schedule going forward as well.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Well, I'll let Jeff talk about the maturity schedule. But last year, I think we know the average lease term was over 12 years. With this one, it was 8.1 years and it's typically, this customer, their lease is a little bit shorter than what we did last year. So we're very comfortable with the lease terms on this deal. We think this customer has tremendous potential to expand with us in some of these new developments.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah. And on the lease maturity schedule, it's going to go out like the 20, 25, 25th timeframe, which you're pretty right, maturities right now. So that's a really good fit.

David B. Rodgers - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Is there any staggering of the deals that you're doing now so they don't all come due kind of as a bullet (28:39) maturity at some point?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

I think it verify a (28:42) deal.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

I mean, some of those come due basically the board (28:47) as you described and others were staggered. It depends on what the customer wants and what we have available to lease and when we'll be opening facilities.

David B. Rodgers - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Okay. That's helpful. And then, Chris, maybe a little bit on the dedicated sales force in Toronto. I know you've added a lot sales people since you joined the company. Having a dedicated sales force in market at a specific asset, is that something that you would always plan to do there? Or were there something that kind of triggered you want to do that in Toronto?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, we think it's important. Obviously, Toronto is a new market for us and our sales force is still much smaller than all of my peers. It's one person. So it's not a large sales force like you think. It's somebody that has a lot of experience in the market. And the partnership with JLL, we think it's going to bring a lot of benefits to the relationship. They're already bringing customers in for tours. So we're really excited about our prospects in Toronto. We think we're going to be pretty successful.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

And just for clarification, the one person is just our Toronto sales force. We do have some in the U.S (29:41).

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah.

David B. Rodgers - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Okay. Got that. And then, Chris, you talked about a variety of different verticals in the backlog of tenants you were tutoring and talking with. Can you kind of talk about maybe outside of cloud where you're seeing the most activity?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, obviously, cloud is the not one vertical right now in (29:57) social media. So we're seeing a lot of activity in the Toronto market from financial services, pharmaceuticals, enterprise type customers. It's great. We think it gives us a great opportunity to add some high-quality new customers in a new market.

David B. Rodgers - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Great. Last question for me, Jeff, and maybe just talk about a little bit of the rationale about pre-announcing the equity offering at some point for the year and any additional thoughts you have around that.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, I wouldn't call it a pre-announcement, just that I modeled it in my guidance because I think you guys will be able to do the math that we said and do these two new developments without going above our 5 times net debt-to-EBITDA. I did not want to create a thought process that we were just going to disregard that key metric. So in order to stay under that, I had some models and equity and went ahead and decided – I think as you described the prudent nature to disclose that.

David B. Rodgers - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Okay. Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Frank Louthan from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

(31:11) seeing...

Operator

Pardon me, Frank, your line is now open.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Hey, Frank, we can't hear you.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

The pre-leasing reduction that you have in the pipeline here, when we look at that chart you have with your top customers, how should we expect that to change over the next 12 months or so (31:28-31:34)?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Hey, Frank, will you give a call back on a different line?

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah. We can't hear anything you're saying.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

We'll put you right back in the queue.

Operator

Okay. We'll move on to the next question, which is coming from the line of Colby Synesael from Cowen. Your line is now open.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. The contemplated equity offering is anticipated to have a $0.10 impact for 2017 and assuming, obviously you that in the next month or so, it's going to have a six-month impact, so call $0.20 on an annualized basis. Do you think that the incremental growth that you'll be able to achieve from the new facilities, which you're building out, could allow you to make up for the anticipated dilution that would be coming from that equity offering?

And then also, just going back to ACC9, how long do those customers get to hold that space before you'd be allowed to start marketing that to others? And what's the likelihood in your view that they actually do take that remaining space in that facility? Thank you.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Hey, Colby, it's Jeff. I'll take the first one, the math question. Absolutely, we think that the NOI that we generated from these two developments will have the impact between the stock (33:01).

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

And, Colby, I can't give you the dates on ACC9, but I can say that there's a strong possibility that they will lease the space. We had a similar 4.2 megawatts in ACC7 and I told you guys on the last call that customer didn't take it, but we had somebody else right behind and they wanted the 4.2 megawatts. So when you look at our pipeline, as I mentioned, we're very pleased with it. I don't think it'll be an issue leasing the space.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. And I guess, just one other question since you alluded (33:30) to those so quickly. In Toronto, the 6 megawatts in Phase I, do you anticipate that that's going to potentially go to one customer, or do you think just based on the market dynamics that it's more likely that that will be split up and sold to a variety of customers?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

It's hard to predict, Colby. I mean, there's some opportunities in the pipeline for that level of leasing, but there's also some opportunities that are smaller. So if I had a crystal ball, I would think it would be multiple customers.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Overall, the opportunities on average in Toronto are definitely smaller than Ashburn and Chicago. It's a different type of market.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Frank Louthan from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Sorry about that.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

I can hear you.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Much better, Frank.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, good. If we look forward, looking at your pipeline of deals and so forth, how should we think about it from a logo perspective, what sort of industries and so forth that you're attracting and looking at your chart with your top customers? We look at all the pre-leasing that now you put on the books today, you told us about today. Fast forward a year or so, are we likely to see that mix change? Are you seeing some diversification come in? How should we think about that?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Well, we're definitely seeing some diversification, but as the cloud continues to grow, you're still going to see continued leasing from the hyper scale. I mean, their requirements are going through the roof. They're adding new types of applications. I mean, you look at the growth of AWS, you look at the growth of Microsoft, you have companies like Oracle, gets deeper and deeper into cloud, you have IBM SoftLayer. So there's a tremendous market opportunity out there. Especially with deals of the size of the 28.8 megawatts, I think you're going to continue to see that from cloud providers. But the smaller deals are going to come from the financial services, the enterprises, the financial, actually pharmaceutical vertical. So I think it's going to be a healthy mix to be quite honest with you.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. All right, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dan Occhionero from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Dan Occhionero - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi, guys. Good morning. Question on the equity offering again. So what's the timeline that's being assumed in the guidance? And kind of following on that, is there any reason you guys use the ATM in the first quarter? And I guess, the third part of the question is on the stock repurchase. So can you talk about the strategy of adding that?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

All right. Yes. So I'll do the last two first. So on the ATM, we have been working on at least that we announced the (36:16) 28.8 megawatts first in time and we thought it would have a positive impact on the stock. So I don't want to issue at a price lower than I thought the stock would be at in the near-term future.

On the repurchase program, since we're having ATM, I wanted to have a repurchase program, just protect, that's definitely down buying the stock, which basically have another tool or a tool bag ready to go (36:35). And then on the timing of equity, we remodeled it using the ATM. We've modeled it as a market offering, but I don't want to get into any specific timing. We did model about $300 million of equity, but the timing and the exact amount, we'll determine that, and the vehicle that we're going to use. We'll determine that based on how the market is and what looks like the best way for us to go.

Dan Occhionero - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. Thanks for that. And just one other question, switching gears a little bit. So there was an article couple of weeks ago on datacenterknowledge.com talking about Apple and how they've been growing the model space that they lease over the last several years. To what extent are you guys speaking with them about increasing their space requirements?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Well, I can't comment on Apple, but I just read what you read. And so what we see and what we hear on The Street that, yeah, they're continuing to grow and they're very aggressive in the market.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, I think we talked in the past they are somewhat and actually coming off (37:45) AWS for their iCloud and going into either leased or company owned data centers.

Dan Occhionero - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jordan Sadler from KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to clarify on the pre-leasing. You mentioned, I think when you talked to customers, was this a hyperscale cloud provider? Could you clarify? And then, maybe just characterize the size of the overall demand funnel today? You've done that on prior calls and I'm curious if you're still at those peak levels.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Well, Jordan, I'll talk about the funnel first. I think I did a little bit at the beginning of the call. When you take out 34.42 megawatts out of the funnel it's a (38:43) replenishing period. But as I mentioned earlier, we're very pleased at the level the funnel is at right now and it's continuing to grow each day. We hired a new sales person in Toronto. He is helping us establish an even stronger, more robust funnel in that market. So we're pleased and very excited about our pipeline.

And you asked the question what vertical it is. Well, I just find hyperscale a little bit different than others. I call them the three big hyperscale providers. And all I can tell you that it's not one of the three large hyperscale providers.

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And then, in terms of the returns, you did talk about Chicago and Northern Virginia in the 11% to 12% range, obviously, large leases and buttoned up early. But did that slip a little bit relative to your previous anticipation?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

No. Jordan, there's been no change to that. I think, Jeff, has always been clear when he has talked about that that if we can get a large pre-lease, we're okay with an 11% return. So there's been no change. And when you look at Toronto, we said 13% from the beginning, because the tax leakage – and our target is 12%. We've exceeded the expectations in Chicago and we've also exceeded the expectations in Virginia in ACC7, but the target has always been 12% and for a large pre-lease we've always said it's been 11%.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, very similar to SC1 Phase III where we took 11.5% for that large pre-lease.

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. With these types of leases, are (40:13) ramps in them or you're not seeing that in the market today?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, we're not really seeing for our size deals. We're not seeing the ramp request of multiple month free rent. We're still seeing the normal three, four months to build out the space. We're freaking (40:29) really beyond that.

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

All right. That's helpful. Thanks, guys. Last one on the amendment. Can you offer a little bit of insight into what happened there? It looks like they soaked up the additional square footage. Was there incremental rent? What does the amendment entail?

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

I can assure you (40:46).

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yes. So what's that exactly? I know (40:50) our flexible density model of ACC7. I mean, we also hedge it to (40:57) CH2. So we handled each funnel a little bit differently. At ACC7, we leased every megawatt in the building, really had no ability to get any more megawatt in the building and had half a room left. So we went to the person who was in the other half of the room and said, would you like to spread out and use the whole room, and if you would, then here's what we would charge you for the rest of the room, no additional power. So that's what we signed.

At Chicago, second building in Chicago 2, we had one entire room leftover and because of that, we were able to position some power equipment inside the room and outside the building to service that room and able to sell an extra amount of power and you saw that on prior calls where we increased the megawatts of (41:45) Chicago building. So you're going to start and see things like this at our buildings, because there are puzzle where you try to put together the suite and the megawatts and usually we run out of megawatts before we run out of suite.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

And just a current example with the hyperscale cloud providers. They're taking higher and higher density space, which requires less square footage. That's a trend that we're seeing.

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for the color, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Gutman from Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Robert Gutman - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thanks. Thanks for that.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

(42:25) how are you doing?

Robert Gutman - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Yeah, good, good. Thanks. So you guys mentioned that...

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

(42:30) Rob.

Robert Gutman - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thanks a lot. So you guys mentioned the last quarter I think that you could get board approvals for Portland this year. I was wondering if this could incur additional CapEx and if this is accounted for the capital raise?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yes and yes. So it's modeled as part of our CapEx guidance for year, the $725 million to $775 million, assumes that we get approval for OR1 Phase I this year and we've spent some money on it this year and it's also accounted for in our capital plan.

Robert Gutman - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Lukas Hartwich from Green Street. Your line is now open.

Lukas Hartwich - Green Street Advisors LLC

Thank you. Hey, guys. The 29 megawatts of pre-leasing, I just wanted to clarify, is that all one customer?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

It is. It's one customer.

Lukas Hartwich - Green Street Advisors LLC

Okay. And then, do you guys ever look at powered-shell deals or do you focus more on the turnkey space?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Our focus is more on the turnkey space, but we'd look at a power-base shell, but it's not our core business.

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Yeah, ACC8 is a building that's powered (43:55) based shell, but if we could find a build-to-suit or something other than the powered-base shell, we would tend to focus on that.

Lukas Hartwich - Green Street Advisors LLC

And then in the current portfolio, is there any powered-shell in there?

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

There is no.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

No.

Lukas Hartwich - Green Street Advisors LLC

Okay. Great. That's it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jon Petersen from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Jonathan M. Petersen - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thanks. I think I just have one question. So Chris, in your prepared remarks, one thing that you mentioned was demand from Facebook and their new Facebook Live platform. Just kind of curious with your conversations with the company, what the data center demand is from an application like that? Are we talking about a few megawatts kind of scattered around the country or are we talking about dozens of megawatts?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Each application is unique in itself, and we haven't really talked about the specifics of that application in general, but from what we see from historical opportunities, typically an application like that is 4 megawatts across multiple locations because for a video you have to be close to the edge to get the good effect or high-quality type video.

Jonathan M. Petersen - Jefferies LLC

Got you. I guess, how do you feel about your portfolio in terms of being close to the edge? I mean, do you have to be like in, like the Equinox type facility or you're saying you need (45:18) to be in the market?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

No, not at all. I think we feel very good about our portfolio being close to the edge. When you look at Loudoun County, 70% of global IP traffic runs through Loudoun County. So there's more eyeballs in this market than anyplace else. So we feel very, very, very comfortable.

Jonathan M. Petersen - Jefferies LLC

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jordan Sadler from KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thanks. I just want to follow-up on the leverage question. Given sort of what you're modeling in terms of the equity and obviously, the development spend, what is total forma (45:59) leverage look like at year-end on a debt to EBITDA basis?

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Jordan, it's around a normal 4.

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

4 times. Okay. And then, just thinking about the ramp in FFO, because, obviously you'll had a couple of big moving pieces here as some of these chunky developments come online and leases come online along with them. Can you give us a sense of what the fourth quarter and what year-end quarterly run rate might look like or how FFO will trend through the year?

Jeffrey H. Foster - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

I'm not really prepared just to do fourth quarter guidance right now. Rather I'll keep that at (46:45) quarter-by-quarter as we go. I'll leave it at that.

Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. Well, I guess, you've given us 2Q guidance. So we're reasonably well off. Appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Jordan.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah. So the customer that you did a lot of the pre-leasing with, are you in discussions with them about Toronto as well?

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

No. We're not in discussions with them about Toronto at this time.

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I'm not showing any further questions, and would like to turn the call back to Chris Eldredge for any closing remarks.

Christopher P. Eldredge - DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

I just want to thank everybody for attending the call today, and look forward to seeing everyone at NAREIT in June. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference and this does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

