What To Expect From Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will report first quarter results on Friday morning, I'll take a look at what will be important and what we can expect from the company's report.

source: finviz.com

Exxon Mobil is trading at $81, just barely above the company's 52-week low, and about 15 percent below the 52-week high. This shows that expectations for Exxon Mobil are not the highest right now, which could mean an earnings beat is waiting for us.

In the most recent quarter Exxon Mobil has missed earnings estimates by a wide margin ($0.41 per share instead of an estimate of $0.70). Another earnings miss that big would likely send Exxon Mobil's shares below the $80-$81 level where the company's shares have bottomed out a couple of times over the last year.

Analysts are looking for earnings per share of $0.87, which would be almost exactly twice what Exxon Mobil earned in last year's first quarter, whereas revenues are expected to grow 40% to $67 billion.

There are good reasons for the expectation that Exxon Mobil will do a lot better than it did a year ago, with the most obvious one being that oil prices have increased a lot since then:

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Both WTI and Brent oil averaged about $33 in last year's first quarter, whereas this year's first quarter average is roughly $53 - a $20 per barrel price increase means that Exxon Mobil's upstream revenues increase by roughly $7 billion per quarter (90 days * 4 million barrels of oil equivalent a day).

The rest of the higher revenue number would have to come from higher gasoline prices and / or higher revenues from Exxon Mobil's chemicals division.

RBOB Gasoline Futures Contract 1 data by YCharts

Since gasoline prices are a lot higher than they were in last year's first quarter (up roughly $0.50 per gallon) a big increase in Exxon Mobil's downstream revenues is to be expected - Exxon Mobil as the world's largest refiner is poised to profit from such a development.

In last year's fourth quarter Exxon Mobil's revenues stood at $61 billion, which means revenues would have to increase by almost exactly 10 percent in order to meat the analyst consensus. As Brent, WTI and gasoline prices were up quarter to quarter, that does not seem unlikely, although an exact forecast is difficult due to variables such as refinery utilization and average production per day (which varies based on down times due to repairs, etc.).

During the previous quarter Exxon Mobil produced operating cash flows of $7.4 billion and free cash flows of $2.6 billion, additionally the company locked in $2.1 billion in cash from asset sales. With revenues as well as earnings expected to increase significantly, we can assume that Exxon Mobil will increase its cash flows as well. Exxon Mobil should double its Q1 2016 earnings. We can use this for a guesstimate for Exxon Mobil's cash flows: When those double as well, operating cash flows will total $9.6 billion for the first quarter (twice last year's $4.8 billion). With quarterly capex of about $5 billion, this would leave free cash flows of roughly $4.5 billion. Exxon Mobil would easily be able to fully finance its cash dividends organically.

Exxon Mobil's dividends (after this week's dividend increase) total $3.2 billion, which would mean that a little over $1 billion in free cash flow would be left over after the company has made its dividend payments.

Since Exxon Mobil's balance sheet is looking pretty good, debt payback is not the best priority. I believe the company should rather use its excess cash flows for acquisitions (such as the ones Exxon Mobil has made in the Permian basin) or for share repurchases.



Exxon Mobil has repurchased a lot of shares over the last years, with the share count dropping by almost 40% since 2002 - this alone allowed for earnings per share growth of more than 60%. Exxon Mobil has stopped repurchasing shares during the oil price drop though as the company's free cash flows were not high enough to finance the dividend and stock buybacks, and the dividend obviously was the number one priority.

But since free cash flows will very likely be more than high enough to cover all of Exxon Mobil's dividend payments this year, the company could reinstate its stock buybacks. Since shares are trading at a rather low valuation this wouldn't be a bad time to go back to shrinking the float.

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil trades very close to its 52 week lows - if the earnings release disappoints, shares could break below that level. With oil prices, gas prices and gasoline prices averaging prices that were a lot higher in comparison to the prior year's level, there is not much reason to worry about an earnings miss though.

Exxon Mobil will very likely be able to fully fund its dividend organically, and it will be interesting to see what management plans to do with any excess cash as the dividend increase we have seen this week was very conservative. Reinstating the stock buybacks now, as Exxon Mobil's shares are rather cheap, is not a bad idea, I believe.