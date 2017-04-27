Stock Picks Are Everywhere. How To De-Clutter?

Being opportunistic and taking advantage of dislocations, including going against the grain, can be more profitable with less risk.

The world of investment newsletters are likely changing over the next several years due to technology.

"All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don't work out." - Peter Lynch

The newsletter service has been a 'growth' industry since the early 1980s. People from all walks of life can start one with little capital and tout their picks, real or not. If they can build an even semi-decent track record, with the proper marketing, they can generate a significant base business.

We believe that the financial advising market has changed. While many investors still want those "hot stock tips", many just want to achieve financial independence while being able to sleep soundly at night.

The last two market declines were very sharp in their magnitude and helped provide an aura of skepticism towards Wall St. The burn that investors received from both the dot.com euphoria and then bust, as well the financial crisis of 2008, is still felt today. We have heard that the current bull market is the most 'unloved' in history, likely because of the recollection of those events.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 over the last 20 years. Those two declines are quickly apparent. As is the sharp move higher since the lows in early 2009. Looking at that chart and reading The Heisenberg's articles on Seeking Alpha is enough to make you sell everything and hide out in the man-made bunker in the back yard.

Today, investors are not so much looking for individual stock picks, whether it is to generate yield, or for total return. Instead, they are looking for guidance that is primarily geared towards portfolio construction and a safe, consistent yield that is not subject to the whims of the market.

Certainly, there are places for individual equities in one's portfolio - we hold them as well. However, make sure you understand the risks of owning what you own. Also, understand the correlations of the picks that you are investing. For instance, investing in a dozen solid-yielding midstream MLPs can be lucrative when the price of crude is going up, but when it falls, the correlations of those securities are likely close to one.

Many investors come to Seeking Alpha for advice on how to position their portfolios. They are either looking for a new stock idea, income idea, or yield idea. The industry may indeed be shifting away from this type of framework and towards construction as well as risk avoidance.

We were inspired by a recent forum post by Joseph Cafariello:

Your experience, Brad, is a very important one for all of us, those who currently are or are considering to be listed on the Marketplace. The major tak-eaway from your experience is that financial advising has changed. Stock recommendations are available everywhere on the web, and in most cases, they are absolutely free. What we need to do is offer something more than just a recommendation. This is the value of something like the Marketplace, as it shows us very clearly what works and what doesn't. What doesn't work anymore is the simple service of stock recommendations. So, what can one offer instead? Herein lies the most daunting challenge of every financial advisor's career: remaining relevant. Required here is innovation, creativity, and practicality. The internet has empowered everyone with an internet connection to manage their own portfolios with plenty of low-commission brokers and even more freely available stock recommendations to choose from.

Selecting stocks that may have significant correlation to each other, without analyzing how they fit into an overall strategy, can result in a surprise during a correction. Most marketplace services, including ours, have not been adequately tested during a significant correction (although we were running capital during the financial crisis in a similar strategy).

The hunt for yield has produced a significant amount of coverage on dividend-paying stocks. This is not a surprise given the financial repression implemented by the Federal Reserve. Interest rates have collapsed since 2008 and are only now starting to recover.

For the retiree (especially those that are products of the Great Depression) who previously invested only in certificates of deposits (CDs), their paycheck was decimated in 2008. The chart below shows the income generated from investing $100,000 in six-month CDs in each year.

Going from $5,240 in annual income to $338 equates to a 93.5% pay-cut. More retirees today would not be able to handle that kind of pressure on their expenses.

That has forced that retiree to venture up the risk chain, maybe into muni bonds. The muni bond holder may move to investment grade, while the investment grade corporate bond owner may move into high yield. High yield investors moved into equities, and so on.

One of the more popular strategies over the last several years has been dividend investing, whether it would be DGI or simply yieldcos. We worry that the current era of dividend growth may be coming to an end and that historical figures used to assume future growth may be grossly inflated.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, dividend growth was down 0.4%, and for the full year, was up 0.6% compared to 2015 when adjusted for special dividends, currency effects, and other factors, according to the Henderson Global Dividend Study.

Corporate leverage is at a record high, and with rates rising, interest expense will be on the increase. With higher interest expense, the amount of capital available to pay or increase the payment of dividends will be lower.

How To De-Clutter

Even sophisticated DIY investors tend to migrate to 'what works' for them. Investors then tend to overweight the sector or focus on what has been working. We saw this get many investors in trouble in 2014-2015 when many were overloaded with MLPs. When oil cratered, those securities were clobbered.

That is not to say dividend growth stocks will crater too - although they are stocks and even the safe ones saw massive draw-downs in 2008-2009.

Having all your eggs in one basket can result in significant drawdowns and pain to the portfolio. MLPs have a commodity as the underlying investment, which makes them highly volatile.

On April 25, 2017, NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) dropped by nearly a quarter, wiping out three years of distributions. The reason for the decline was weak 2017 guidance and a failure to raise the dividend. Yes, you read that right. It didn't raise the dividend, and investors sold the stock off by 25%!

NGL data by YCharts

Investors should construct a core portfolio that is well-diversified and serves to meet their objectives. The first is ascertaining the objective you wish to attain, whether it is income for retirement, growth, safety, etc.

They then can build satellite portfolios to take advantage of opportunities that they see in various other security types, sectors, and the overall asset allocation.

How We Do It

Our investment philosophy can be described as contrarian with a value (or growth at a reasonable price) tilt. Our Core Portfolio is meant to generate a high-single-digit yield with more diversification and safety than holding a basket of individual equities.

That ~8% yield means we are generating equity-like returns with much less risk. The compounded S&P 500 return over the last several decades has been just above 9%, including dividends. Our aim is to achieve those types of returns but take much less risk and realized volatility. We also like yield over capital gains - even though there is a tax consequence - as yield is real and consistent each month or quarter whereas capital gains are hard to rely upon.

It is a go anywhere approach hunting down the best risk-reward trade-offs without ever taking excessive risks. We think most of the stock pickers today focus on the high-flyers - high beta names that will zoom on an expansionary market. Our picks tend to be the opposite. That is a trade-off for us. Keeping up with the market can be difficult, but we're willing to accept that deal if we can significantly outperform on the downside.

We think we are in the latter innings of the cycle. While a severe downturn or recession is not likely over the next six-to-nine months, we are looking at safety. Given that cash earns nothing and that we do not know how prolonged the current overbought environment will last, we prefer to hold securities that are more defensive while generating yield to wait.

Today, we are finding the closed-end fund space as richly valued. Our largest holding, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (NYSE:PCI), has realized a 30% return in the last year, and the discount has closed to less than 1% from double digits last spring. This is replicated across most of the CEF market and BDC spaces.

Still, the CEF space, from a standpoint relative to other security types and assets, is attractive, and the current yields in a truly efficient market should not exist. Earning 9-10% yields in a diversified widget is typically achieved with massive amounts of leverage and volatility.

However, we continue to shift the underlying sectors to take advantage of where we see value. Our strategy last summer was a three-legged stool approach focusing on combating a rising rate environment. We have recently begun shifting away from that model and towards a credit safety approach while picking off solid yield-generating securities in the equity space, baby bonds, and in preferred stocks.

We remain opportunistic and have found some value in select areas of high yield equities, namely REITs. MLPs are another area where we are watching. We are bearish on oil and are awaiting further pullbacks before jumping into that space. There is some value in preferred stocks and baby bonds that we've accumulated over the last six months, especially when interest rate scares bubble up and the securities are sold off. We do not remain wedded to any single approach, which, as we noted above, can result in portfolio concentration risk.

Points to consider:

Be careful of concentration risks. Following many authors on SA and other services can lead to holding too many positions and missing the underlying philosophy behind their ownership.

Keep an eye on asset classes and their performance. Know what drives that performance and how the market is currently positioning them.

Contrarian strategies work. Markets and securities tend to overshoot simply because of human biases. One of the hardest things that must be learned is buying when everyone is selling. Or conversely, holding cash when the market is zooming.

Know what you own! This cannot be stressed enough. Most investors have no idea of the risks in many of their holdings.

Lastly, correlations matter! Have an overall strategy and not just a hodgepodge of individual securities that appear attractive.

There is no magic formula or perfect elixir. Alchemy doesn't exist. Typically, achieving better returns means taking greater risks. However, by investing the time and staying abreast of all sectors and markets, we can be tactical and opportunistic to take advantage of areas of cheap valuations while staying true to our principles of not reaching for yield.

