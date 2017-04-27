CVR Refining, LP's (CVRR) CEO John Lipinski on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Jay Finks - Vice President of Finance

Jack Lipinski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Ball - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital

Johannes Van Der Tuin - Credit Suisse

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research

Carly Scales - Goldman Sachs

Phil Gresh - JPMorgan

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Greetings and welcome to the CVR Refining First Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

Jay Finks

Thank you, Doug, and good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Refining first quarter 2017 earnings call. With me are Jack Lipinski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Ball, our Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to discussing our 2017 first quarter results, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined under Federal Securities Laws. For this purpose any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, without limiting the foregoing, the words outlook, believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release. As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our 2017 first quarter earnings release that we filed with the SEC this morning before the opening of the market.

With that said, I’ll turn the call over to Jack Lipinski, our Chief Executive Officer. Jack?

Jack Lipinski

Hey, thank you, Jay, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. This morning, we reported net income of $67 million in the first quarter of 2017, and that compares to a net loss of $68 million in the first quarter 2016.

Our first quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $114.5 million, and that compared to $35.1 million in the same period a year ago. Operationally, both plants ran extremely well during the quarter. Wynnewood processed approximately 83,600 barrels a day of crude and Coffeyville processed approximately 130,800 barrels a day of crude. The combined throughput for the quarter was 214,400 barrels a day and that is a new quarterly record.

During the quarter, we completed the change out of the Wynnewood hydrocracker catalyst in certain plan turnaround activities. Turnaround expenses associated with the hydrocracker are expected to be approximately $13.8 million, of which $12.9 million was incurred in the first quarter and this is below our budget.

The Coffeyville isomerization unit, a unit used to increase the octane of light gasoline blend stocks, which shutdown on February 24. When during the course of the routine inspection, we discovered anomalies affecting certain vessels and typing. Because of the long lead deliveries, we expect the unit to return to service in June. While the ice almost down, we’re taking the opportunity to enhance this unit’s capabilities. The cost associated with repair and enhancements and are expected to be in the range of $20 million.

During the first quarter, we gathered approximately 73,300 barrels a day of crude, and that compares to 67,700 barrels a day of crude in the same period last year. Group 3 product inventory levels remain high in the first quarter and the Magellan system inventories were roughly at the same level as they were last year. Distillate inventories though averaged about 700,000 barrels lower than the same period last year.

The Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread averaged $13.34 per barrel in Q1, and that compares to $10.43 per barrel in the same period in 2016. The NYMEX 2-1-1 crack averaged $15.11 per barrel in the first quarter and that compared to $13.88 a year ago.

At this point, I’ll turn the call over to Susan to discuss the financials in more detail. Susan?

Susan Ball

Thank you, Jack, and good afternoon, everyone. As Jack mentioned, in the 2017 first quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was $114.5 million, as compared to $35.1 million in the same quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily driven by higher crude throughput higher, higher Group 3 crack spreads, and a significant reduction in the net RINs costs associated with uncommitted obligations. Also as a reminder, the 2016 first quarter was impacted by the second phase of Coffeyville bifurcated turnarounds.

In the first quarter of 2017, the more significant adjustments to net income of $67 million utilized to derive adjusted EBITDA for the Wynnewood major schedule turnaround expenses of $12.9 million and net gain on derivative is not settled during the period of a $11 million, and an adjustment related to the unfavorable impact under first-in first-out or FIFO inventory accounting method of $300,000.

Adjusted EBITDA was further adjusted for debt service needs of $10 million, Environmental and maintenance capital expenditure reserves of $35 million, $15 million for future major schedule turnaround, and $54.5 million for future cash operating needs, resulting in no cash available for distribution for the first quarter.

We continually review our remaining previously established reserves and evaluate future anticipated needs in conjunction with our capital plans and upcoming turnarounds to determine what additional reserves are needed to ensure adequate levels are maintained. We also made reserve amounts for other future operating cash needs as determined by the Board.

We are a variable distribution master limited partnership, and as a result, our quarterly distributions, if any, will vary from quarter to quarter due to several factors. For example, crude oil and feedstock prices, refined product prices, crude throughput rates, RINs costs, capital needs, and other reserves deemed necessary by the Board of Directors.

In the first quarter 2017, our realized refining margin adjusted for FIFO was $222.5 million, or a $11.54 per barrel, as compared to $120.5 million, or $7.19 per barrel in the same quarter of 2016. The increase to refining margin was primarily driven by higher crude throughput, higher Group 3 crack spreads, and a significant reduction in RINs costs associated with the uncommitted obligations.

The NYMEX 2-1-1 crack spread averaged $15.11 per barrel in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to $13.88 per barrel in the first quarter of 2016. The Group 3 2-1-1 product basis averaged a negative $1.77 per barrel in the 2017 first quarter, as compared to a negative $3.45 per barrel in the first quarter of 2016.

The first quarter 2017 RINs impact was a negative $6.4 million, as compared to $43.1 million of expense in the first quarter of 2016. Impacting our RINs costs in the first quarter was a reduction in the value of the uncommitted RINs obligations, as well as decrease in pricing. Our consumed crude oil discount to WTI for the 2017 first quarter was $0.77 per barrel, as compared to a $1.53 per barrel in the prior year period. The Coffeyville refinery reported a refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact of $144.4 million in the first quarter of 2017, or $12.28 per crude throughput barrel, as compared to $69.2 million, or $7.15 per crude throughput barrel in the prior year period.

In the first quarter of 2017, the Wynnewood refinery reported a refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact of $76.9 million, or $10.21 per crude throughput barrel, as compared to $50.2 million, or $7.09 per crude throughput barrel in the first quarter of 2016.

Consolidated direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses were $4.63 per barrel of crude oil throughput in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to $5.27 in the comparable period in 2016. At the refinery level, Coffeyville’s direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses were $4.31 per barrel of crude throughput in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to $4.92 per barrel in the 2016 first quarter.

Decrease was primarily associated with higher crude throughput volume, partially offset by higher natural gas costs and repairs and maintenance expenses. The increase in crude throughput was primarily due to the turnaround activities during the 2016 first quarter.

Wynnewood’s direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses were $5.12 per barrel of crude oil throughput for the first quarter of 2017, as compared to $5.74 per barrel in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily associated with higher crude throughput volumes, lower repairs and maintenance expenses and labor cost, and partially offset by higher natural gas expenses.

We ended the 2017 first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $409 million availability under our ABL facility of $343.3 million, and we had availability under the revolver with CVR Energy of $250 million. Our total long-term gross debt outstanding, including the current portion was approximately $546.4 million. This was comprised of $500 million of 6.5% unsecured notes and approximately $46.4 million of capital leases.

Turning to capital expenditures. First quarter 2017 capital expenditures totaled approximately $19.6 million. Of the total capital expenditures in the first quarter approximately $17.5 million were related to environmental and maintenance capital and $2.1 million was related to growth capital.

In 2017, we estimate our total capital spending to be approximately $117 million, of which a $150 million is expected to be environmental and maintenance capital with the remaining being growth capital, primarily associated with the hydrogen plant project at Coffeyville.

With that, Jack, I will turn the call back over to you.

Jack Lipinski

Okay. Thank you, Susan. At this point, I’ll spend a little bit of time talking about the current quarter and some other activities. On our last earnings call, I commented that U.S. product inventories were looking to be a repeat of 2016. Interestingly, if you look at the data year-over-year, gasoline as of the last EIA report was at the very same level it was a year ago, and distillate is down around 7 million barrels.

What’s little troubling though is, it has dropped in the last two weeks, we’ve seen a book build in both of these products. And at these product inventory levels, we are at the high-end of the five-year range. The change since the end of the year was distillate has dropped about 11 million barrels and gasoline built conversely about 6 million barrels.

So inventories continue to be high. And what we find a little bit troubling is that, refinery runs at or almost all-time highs to this period. We’re seeing a refinery throughputs over 17 million barrels a day, which is about 95% of the utilization. So even though, we see exports increasing the amount of U.S. refining processing has increased to more than offset that. But we are seeing good demand that’s the good side of it. And so, maybe what I said will come to pass is that, 2017 will look an awful lot like 2016.

Talking specifically about the group, we continue to see high inventories. Our current distillate inventories in the Magellan system are about 500,000 barrels below where they were last year. And conversely gasoline is about 500,000 barrels higher. So, again, I think the whole system is pretty much full of product.

Talking about throughputs, again, we had an absolutely exceptional quarter at both refineries, they ran well. Everything was firing on eight cylinders, and we’re very, very happy with the results. And we’re looking – we’re prognosticating that we will run between 200,000 and 210,000 barrels a day for both refineries this quarter.

We’re also happy to report that our joint venture with Velocity Midstream Partners, where we completed a 12-inch pipeline, that links the SCOOP oil play in Central Oklahoma is operational. Currently, we’re running about 17,000 barrels they give or take. And our plan is to run somewhere closer to 18,000 to 20,000 barrels a day in the near-term, and much more as drilling increases in the area and we are seeing a significant increase in drilling literally in our backyard.

So at this point, operator, I happily turn it over to questions.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Paul Cheng from Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Cheng

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Jack, on the dividend, what kind of condition that you need to see in order for you to feel comfortable to reinstate in?

Jack Lipinski

Okay. Well, every quarter we sit down with our Board and we decide what’s an appropriate level of distribution. There’s a lot of noise in the market today. We – with these inventories, we’ve seen crack spreads fall by over $2 a barrel just in the smelter alone.

There’s volatility in RINs prices, they’re still manipulated. And the only thing I will say is that, if we have excess cash in the future, and it seemed by our Board to be appropriate to distribute, that is our plan. We are not going to fill cash just to hold cash. We hold cash to make sure that we prudently operate the business and that was basically our decision right now.

Paul Cheng

Since that you talk about lien, given your content in D.C., what’s the latest spill the kind of timeline and probability about the RVO and depend on obligation, anything you can share?

Jack Lipinski

I mean, seriously at this point, we – there’s anything I would say would be pure speculation. We do continue to repeat and that the RINs market is now fundamental, said in our press release. If you look at the cost of ethanol and you look at the price that RINs trade for, there’s a huge speculative uplift. I mean, I will point you to Tuesday, when RINs moved or intraday 15% in price simply because there was a hearing going on in the Third Circuit Court in D.C. over RINs.

So you can see that the price of RINs will fluctuate wildly, because it’s manipulated. I mean, my view is always been that EPA needs to put a silver stake in the heart of the sand part that’s sucking the blood out of independent merger refiner. So that’s all I’m willing to say on it right now, because anything else, I would say would be pure speculation.

Paul Cheng

Have you been able to get a meeting with Scott Pruitt and over the last say month or so and see if you had any comment that you can share?

Jack Lipinski

Well, first of all, we generally don’t discuss our government affairs activities, but no, I have not been in Washington any time of late.

Paul Cheng

Okay. And Jack, you earlier that I probably come in a little bit late, so I do only get the current. You’re talking about a $20 million repair cost relate to which unit and what kind of impact is going to be?

Jack Lipinski

Okay. That is the isomerization unit at Coffeyville during a routine – during our routine inspection activities we found some anomalies. And it was prudent to shutdown the unit and replace that equipment some of which is a longer lead equipment. And if you take a look at our capital expenditures, Susan indicated that, some of our capital expenditures have increased and actually the isomer is probably the major reason why we did that. We refused to operate equipment that would be compromise in a way shape or form and hurt our employees or liabilities.

Paul Cheng

So that $20 million is not going to be a P&L item, it’s going to be a CapEx item?

Jack Lipinski

There will be a few million dollars of expense associated with it. But most of it will be capital.

Paul Cheng

And how that is going to impact your second quarter in terms new or the throughput for cost of Q?

Jack Lipinski

I mean, it’s impacted actually a part of Q1 as well. We have worked around and around all of those units. Coffeyville has a redundancy through several units of big reformer. We change crude slates to optimize our earnings. So if you want less light ends, you run a little heavier, or you just change and go – conversely go the other way and run less heavy, and quite honestly at the present time with price of Western Canadian slate. Operationally, we are focusing more on running more domestic crude.

Paul Cheng

And then final one for me. The first quarter margin realization compared to the benchmark indicator versus the fourth quarter of the first quarter, they have done very well. Is there anything that you lay about the quarter, why they have done so well comparing to the indicator?

Jack Lipinski

You know there is obviously a lot of things go into our margin capture, including any reserves, changes in amortizations or accruals, but I will say that the plants operated like scalded dog. I mean the yields were up, the volumes were up and so there are changes, multiple changes balancing the key changes that won’t move through at certain times, but we generally do not provide or never have provided a bridge to those numbers.

Paul Cheng

Okay, very good, thank you.

Johannes Van Der Tuin

Hi Jack, congrats on the good quarters.

Jack Lipinski

Oh, we were due one.

Johannes Van Der Tuin

I know, so now that you are building all these cash, what are you going to do with it, I guess is the question. But to put it more artfully, I think it really is, what level of cash are you comfortable building and at what level does it become kind of two high? And would you then kind of go to something that’s more like a distribution or is there something strategic or projects that you’d want to use the cash to work on instead?

Jack Lipinski

Obviously we don’t, we will not be using our cash for any major acquisitions, we have other ways of doing that. We have an ABL. We have a parent revolver, $250 million revolver with CVR Energy. So major acquisitions will not be done that way. It’s just a very difficult time to predict where margins are going to go, where accrued differentials are going? Where environmental cost will finally shake out and we just felt it prudent to hold onto that.

I mean if you just simply take a look at over a three week period, we’ve watched margins drop like $2.50, that’s enormous. And so at point do I think it’s going to stay there? Absolutely no, I mean, things always correct, when you too much capacity then some of it comes off. You’ve seen pressure on different groups, you’ve seen Canadian heavy become very relatively expensive. You have seen Bakken become very expensive with the advent of The Dakota Access Pipeline.

Permian Basin, we actually expect the opposite to happen. We think that the oil production there will have opportunities. We are going to see opportunities on our backyard, but it’s just not what level are we comfortable at, when we see a more normal market or we could read the market, the only thing I can assure you is that if we have more cash than we need to reasonably run the business, it will be distributed.

Johannes Van Der Tuin

Okay, all right. And then kind of just on RINs very quickly. I may have missed this, but what was the RIN expense for the quarter? And how should we think about it given the volatility going forward?

Jack Lipinski

Susan.

Susan Ball

So the quarterly RINs expense was a negative $6.4 million and that’s driven by pricing, pricing has come down, but it’s also based upon our valuation of our obligation, our uncommitted obligation at the period end. So that compare to $43.1 million expense in that prior year quarter.

Jack Lipinski

But on a run rate basis if you just look at 2017 alone, our expense we would estimate it to be somewhere in the range of $170 million.

Johannes Van Der Tuin

At current levels?

Jack Lipinski

At current levels. And the thing that’s really troublesome about us is how large that number is. I mean RINs are supposed to be a compliance to them. They are not supposed to be a traded community. You’re not supposed to have speculators in EPA programs and all of that exists. In our press release we gave an indication from about a week ago where ethanol prices were and where RINs prices were. It is $0.40 of RIN of speculative process and that’s simply wrong.

Johannes Van Der Tuin

And just on an anecdotal level when it comes to actually going into the market for curing those RINs, it can’t be particularly liquid market, so are you finding that the price reacts were heavily to any sort of hedging activity?

Jack Lipinski

Well, actually we don’t talk about any of our market activities, whether it be petroleum products or RINs and that’s – we just simply have never commented on that, not about the store right now.

Johannes Van Der Tuin

Fair enough. Good quarter. Keep it coming. All the best.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Paul Sankey

Hi Jack. How are you my friend?

Jack Lipinski

Hey, how are you Paul.

Paul Sankey

Good thank you.

Jack Lipinski

Doing well.

Paul Sankey

Jack, I think I’ll come back to the question on M&A and how attractive you are finding the current market and outlook, but first, could you give us a timeline for how things play out now, just an update on what’s going to happen next with regards to these steeped RINs, where do you think about its heading and anything else which is material in terms of what can come out of D.C., best guess of the current timeline, Jack, thanks.

Jack Lipinski

Okay, well, again, anything I say is speculative. The only thing I do know is that EPA is scheduled to come out with their required volume obligation at the end of May, which will give us an indication of what will happen in 2018. Beyond that, number one, I’m not directly involved in…

Paul Sankey

Like premised [ph] RINs prices would come down more, Jack. I mean I don’t want to initially hate them.

Jack Lipinski

Well, they initially did and this is why it is manipulated. If you take a look, RINs prices came down into the $0.30 range, mid $0.30, mid $0.30. And then this 90 day period or 60 day period expired when Congress or somebody could have done something and then they spiked up to the $0.50s and then they have worked their way back down. And then as a matter of fact on Tuesday I think $0.395 was reported and the day started at $0.46. I mean, when is the last time the [indiscernible] moved up or down 15% a day because somebody had a hearing in Washington, what you have is you have the consciousness of long speculators who will run to the hills once there is some clarity and we’re just hoping for clarity.

Paul Sankey

So that was going to be the end of May, EPA and then what happens to be on that? I mean you’ve been a big proponent of the change in point of obligation and so and what’s the latest on all of that stuff?

Jack Lipinski

Well, the last thing was the EPA denied the petition to move the point of obligation. They opened up an extended comment period. And I think we’re in the 90-day period, right now where EPA has to respond and then the battle begins there.

Paul Sankey

Okay, so that we’re sort of Lindbergh [ph] essentially is to the next stage beyond the EPA’s mandate for 2018?

Jack Lipinski

That is correct.

Paul Sankey

Gracias and then the follow-up was just that you mentioned the M&A in parsing in the previous answer, well how do you see the life of land out there? Thanks.

Jack Lipinski

You know it’s interesting, I mean there is something that obviously perks up, we are still very interested in growing our logistics business, the Velocity deal was one part of it. We continue to grow our gathering, we are now picking up crude in the Permian in higher and higher levels. And we expect to significantly lower gathering business this year. And so we will be looking, you know again, we kind of put on hold for a while, but at some point here we think it will be time to spin out CVR Logistics and you know we’re just going through the right point, get the right level of distributable cash and see some semblance of order in the refining business, which will give us a runway to do that and we think that’s a lot of value. As far as other opportunities out there, I’m sure you – you know everybody saw it and everybody that I don’t see anything happen right now.

Paul Sankey

You still have a straight target to grow refining elsewhere, do you?

Jack Lipinski

Well, we would like to just expand our area. Our first target obviously would be the logistics, because that’s low hanging fruit. You know we sit in the group which is actually not a bad area to be. But other areas have – the change in the crude markets is making it more difficult to look at M&A. I mean a few years ago you would love to have a northern refinery where you could have accessed Bakken and significant discounts, today Bakken is no longer that discounted, I think it’s getting pricy. We believe that Permian Basin, you know the Delaware and Permian Basins are going to be phenomenal producers. We also believe the same thing in Oklahoma with a refinery in Wynnewood is literally sending out approvable.

So we think those areas will give us benefit. You have to look when you do M&A. What is your long-term play? What is going to happen? I mean, the guys on the East Coast no longer really have any economic access to Bakken. And yet they spend, I don’t know how many tens or hundreds of millions of dollars building roads or so. You have to have a longer view and I’ve been at this for a long, long time. So the older I get the longer my forward view has to be clear before I’m going to pull the trigger on that thing.

Paul Sankey

Okay, Jack, thanks a lot.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Carly Scales

Hi. This is Carly on for Neil. Thanks for taking the question. My first one is on venture. You guys had a competitor this morning talk about their view that the RIN cost is reflected in the crack spread. So I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about what gives you confidence that the RINs are not reflected in the crack?

Jack Lipinski

Well, first of all, you know for the fact that the small retailers are getting their arrears then by the big retailers and the majors. So the – by virtue of the fact that these big guys can lower their price below the same delivered cost – below the cost than in a small mom and pop can tells you that it’s not all in there. There may be some component of RINs in the NYMEX price.

But I believe it’s regional. I believe that it has a lot to do with the actual cost to blend regionally. And someone who says it’s all in the price is probably singing his own book. And generally people say 100% of the RIN is in there are profit-sharing from RINs. Okay. Plain and simple, I disagree with Gary Energy.

Carly Scales

Great. I appreciate the color there. And then I guess, the last one for me, wanted to get your current perspective on crude depth. We’re seeing U.S. production ramping and Canada production has been impacted by the Syncrude outage. So wanted to see, where you see Brent/WTI and maybe the WCS differential is going in in 2017/2018?

Jack Lipinski

Okay. Well, that’s a good question. I mean, what we look at is, obviously, WCS has gotten very pricey for a number of reasons. The Brent TI currently sits at roughly $2.50. I don’t see anything driving that tighter. As U.S. production ramps up, Brent is going to be basically the world market crude and domestic production will ramp up and sell at a discount to just the more you produce, the bigger the discount.

I think you’ve also seen changes because of OPEC. OPEC has cutback and they’ve cutback certain grades. We were following a – what we called our internal market basket or sour basket of crudes that we put together ourselves. In a year-and-a-half ago, those were like $3.50 below WTI, this morning, it was like a $1.50 below WTI.

So all the sour grapes are exciting. And domestically, you need to be located where you can take advantage of increased production. And in our view, we play with two of the biggest ones, Southern Oklahoma even the stack in Northern Oklahoma, as well as West Texas and New Mexico.

So, I think WTI/Brent will say wider and longer. I believe that once the Canadian issues resolve themselves, you may see a slightly wider discount. But I don’t think you’re going to go back to the huge discounts that we saw a year ago on WCS.

Carly Scales

Great. Thank you.

Phil Gresh

Hey, good afternoon. Just to start, I want to come back to the RINs question just on the quarter. Just to confirm that the $6.4 million was the absolute expense in the quarter, is that correct?

Susan Ball

It’s correct.

Jack Lipinski

That’s correct.

Phil Gresh

Okay. And I think last year’s first quarter was $43 million, is that correct?

Susan Ball

That’s correct.

Phil Gresh

Okay. So but you expect for the full-year, it’s going to be $170 million relative to the $6 million [ph] this quarter?

Jack Lipinski

On a run rate basis based on estimated production and current RINs prices and our ability to blend our own at – our wholly-owned terminals and other terminals. We believe our net brand expense will be somewhere in the range of – and again, as follow. I’m giving you kind of a range like we’ve always done in the past about a $170 million.

Phil Gresh

So there’s something specific in the first quarter that cause it to be so much lower than that?

Susan Ball

Sorry, 2000.

Jack Lipinski

I think, we do not discuss the details of RINs purchases, RINs obligations and the line. So I would prefer to leave the earnings statement stand as it is.

Phil Gresh

Okay, understood. And then maybe just a little bit more color on the reason for such a large reserve increase in the first quarter. I guess, I’m just thinking, you now have $400 million in cash and I understand there’s a lot of volatility in the business. But there’s always been volatility in the refining business. So is there something more volatile now than what you’ve seen in the past, Jack, that makes you more cautious?

Jack Lipinski

No, when we – what it is it’s short-term cautious. Okay, look, we run somewhere in the range of 70 million or 75 million barrels of crude.

Phil Gresh

You see going into earnings crack spread stopped at $2 a barrel?

Jack Lipinski

That’s a $150 million. I’m not saying, we’re going to lose $150 million, but the run rate is significant. There is volatility in the RINs market. There is unexpected events that will come up. The last thing that we want to do is find our self short of cash, and we will happily distribute that cash when we see better numbers.

Now, to give you an idea, when we first came out with this MLP, we publicly stated that we would always try to maintain at a minimum one year reserves of all expenses and just put them in the back, that’s roughly $225 million to $240 million. And then we have a turnaround coming up in Wynnewood at the end of the year, which is expected to, I guess, be in the range of about $80 million give or take at this point.

So that cash is going to get wind down at the end of the year,. So when we do our forward cash forecast, true, we could had a distribution this quarter. But we felt that, okay, let’s see what Q2 looks like, and at that point, every quarter we go with our Board and redetermine what we should be doing. And we’re not going to be building cash for cash sake alone, we’re going to be building it the shorter-term for what the business may bring.

Phil Gresh

Okay, that’s clear. Thanks a lot. Now, just a last question, I know you’ve got a bunch of crude differential questions, I just want to ask one more since you brought it up. Just how are you thinking about Bakken with the start of the Dapple [ph] and what it might eventually trade at relative to say WTI, if there’s enough pipeline takeaway capacity on the Bakken that we don’t need real, not that we wouldn’t have real, but in theory we might not need it. How do you see that playing out?

Jack Lipinski

Well, a little bit okay, here’s a few things. If you see huge increases coming up to Cushing from Oklahoma, or other locations, that is one scenario. And if that happens then I would expect Bakken and Cushing and Bakken clearbrook to be almost parity and people are going to be the pipeline cost. However, if a lot of the West Texas production find its way down to the Gulf Coast and Cushing comes up short of crude, I think that will also change the dynamic.

But right now, I mean, if you’re buying a clearbrook and you were shipping to Cushion, that Bakken is delivering it above WTI. And I’m not going to say on a refining value, it’s anywhere close to the value is little.

Phil Gresh

Right. Okay, thank you.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Chi Chow

Thanks. Good afternoon. Jack, your operating performance in the quarter is exceptional, so well done on that front. I think I want to dig into this – kind of digging it a little bit more from Paul Cheng’s first question. Can you talk at all about, how you accomplished that in the quarter? Was it more outside on product – or on realized product prices? Were you able to capture cheaper feedstocks than what we are seeing on pricing at Cushing and Midland, or were there any other operating efficiencies?

Jack Lipinski

Obviously, there’s a number of things that go into expense, including adjustments to expense quarter-to-quarter, sometimes the impact is negatively this time the impact that is positively. We actually ran really well. Our product yields were good and the timing of our sales was exceptional.

And so we did have some benefits from crude differentials. Wynnewood wasn’t very happy because of some issues, but Coffeyville was okay. And we also resell some of it well – we don’t get, we have 35,000 barrels a day of space coming down from Canada. We use – we’re using less and less Canadian, because it’s price and we resell the rest. And we bought some of that crude at very, very favorable forward pricing, which will roll back down into our margin capture.

Chi Chow

When you talk about adjustments to expense, you’re talking about cost of goods, or are you talking about?

Jack Lipinski

No, no in other words if there is – if there are reserves at there are mark-to-market changes and any obligations all of that. We do not go into any great detail about what they are nor am I prepared to do right now just don’t do it, nobody else really does.

So the reality is that, we had several favorable changes to that and we’ve had other quarters, where it’s been against us and our margin capture dropped. I don’t ever look at – I don’t like to look at margin capture as a metric you guys have heard me say that over and over again. I look at run rate EBITDA on a per barrel basis, and that’s how I actually run the business.

But the margin capture was very, very good. And look, our operating expenses were down and I’ll give kudos to my operating team, they did a phenomenal job. I mean, Wynnewood literally ran a capacity the entire quarter, even with the hydrocracker turnaround. And people say, well, how did you do that? It’s because what we did is, we adjusted crude slates to maximize the profit at the plant.

We inventoried certain feedstocks that we’re processing right now. And we will run them off during the quarter. And it’s just been complex of a lot of good luck, because when hard work need some intelligent people. And so I’ve got a bunch of guys that I want to give a lot of credit to at the plant. And it’s really their story this quarter.

Chi Chow

Great. Thanks. You mentioned you’re gathering more barrels out of the Permian these days. Are you seeing any issues with rising API gravities on those barrels? And has that caused any sort of operation issues in your system?

Jack Lipinski

Okay. No, we do and what we will do and we’re doing it to – not to a great extent, but probably a little more than before. We’re trying to bring crude in at a 45 API level. If we hadn’t to buy crude, that’s not that level will swap it out when it gets Cushing for WTI.

Chi Chow

Okay. So…

Jack Lipinski

But basically, we try to keep Wynnewood in that 45, 46 API range.

Chi Chow

Is Coffeyville able to process higher gravity crudes?

Jack Lipinski

I’m sorry?

Chi Chow

Can you process higher gravity crudes at Coffeyville?

Jack Lipinski

We can if we run it with like more heavy Canadian and that’s what we were doing. So if you look back in times passed, we’ve won. So if you needed to make a cocktail and heavy Canadian was profitable to run and condensate was profitable to run. You would put two together on our throughput barrel, it would yield like a mid gravity crude. However, right now, we’re seeing no benefit, or little benefit to running a lot of heavy Canadian, we’re rather reselling it. And so, yes, we are rejecting more and more, even though we may gather it, we will reject it, and then fill it back in and sort it out for WTI or other crudes.

Chi Chow

Okay. Final question sort of just go back on the RIN thing. But the company booked a $186 million biofuel blending obligation as a liability at year-end 2016. Can you clarify exactly what that liability represents?

Jack Lipinski

We do not discuss in any detail or absolute RINs obligations. The only thing I will say is that, we operate within the law and within all the provisions of the RFS.

Chi Chow

Okay. You expense RIN though, but you still have the obligation. So [Multiple Speakers]

Jack Lipinski

We do not disclose in any great detail and nor will we. The exact strategy we use to buy RIN to – while we may have or may not have as any reserves, or obligations. So I’m sorry, I just want to schedule and say that RIN.

Chi Chow

Okay. That’s fine, great. Thanks, Jack, I appreciate it.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Jay Finks

Thank you, Doug. I’d like to thank everyone for listening to our conference call today. As a reminder, our conference call will be available for replay during the next 14 days. Please visit our website cvrrefining.com or contact Investor Relations for additional information. Thank you.

