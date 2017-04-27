Telenet's (TLGHF) CEO John Porter on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTC:TLGHF) Q1 2017 Results Conference Call April 27, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Telenet Investor and Analyst Webcast First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Goyens. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Goyens

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Telenet Investor Relations team, I would like to welcome everybody to our Q1, 2017 Earnings Call. I trust you all received our earnings release this morning and have been able to download the PowerPoint presentation from our IR website that will be used for this earnings call.

Before I start, I'm obliged to advise you that certain statements in this conference call are forward-looking statements. These may include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations associated with the evolution of a number of variables that may influence the future growth of our business. For more details on these factors, we refer to the Safe Harbor disclaimer at the beginning of our presentation.

Let me now briefly introduce today's speakers. First up, is John Porter, our CEO, who will give an Executive overview of the main achievements in the quarter. Next, our CFO, Birgit Conix, will guide you through our financial results. And after the formal presentation, we will open it up for Q&A.

So, John, the floor is yours.

John Porter

Thanks, Rob, and good evening or afternoon to everyone on the call. Before we dive into our financial results and then move onto the Q&A, I want to take a couple of minutes the highlights of important developments here in Telenet in the first quarter 2017.

First, I believe we’re really off to a good start despite the fact that net subscriber growth for our advanced fixed services of enhanced video, broadband Internet and fixed line telephony rolled over churn were impacted by increasingly competitive environment and the anticipated adverse impact from our January rate adjustments. We have achieved solid operational and financial results for the first three months of the year.

One key driver of the solid performance is our innovative all-in one converged legal offering, which we launched back in June of last year. Our quad-play bundles continue to gain traction reaching just below 190, 000 subscribers at the end of March 2017. This represents a robust net inflow of just over 37,000 subscribers in Q1 of this year. Excluding basis robust subscribers, this translates into a quad-play penetration of around 24% of our total cable customers as compared to around 21% in Q1 last year.

Zooming in on our operational performance on Slide 5, I'm particularly pleased with the robust performance of our B2B segment driven by our FLUO and WIGO bundles for SOHO customers. As Birgit will explain later, our B2B business developed robust double digit rebased revenue growth in Q1 driven by our security and connectivity solutions in the SME segment. On the B2B front, we go the extra miles to offer our customers a great customer experience and to help them drive their business.

In March this year, we launched the [indiscernible] or Digital Acceleration program aimed at helping smaller and medium sized companies with the digital strategy. Research by GFK shown the 43% of these companies do not even have a website, 56% don’t have a Facebook page and staggering 82% does not have any e-commerce solution.

Therefore, we lined up a team of 12 external independent experts covering the variety of digital topics ranging for social media, web designs and e-commerce. These experts are available over the coming months to perform a thousand visits for our customers, helping them to advance in the digital world. Customer feedback has been extremely positive boosting our net promoters score and driving the flux in the market that we seek to grow our penetration in market share.

On Slide 6, the network, we continue to invest in the upgrade monetization in both our fixed and mobile instructions. Our 500 million global network upgrade program has reached a milestone of around 44% of upgraded nodes at the end of Q1, 2017. And we’ll continue to target an upgrade ratio of above 60% by the end of this year. Through this program, we’re boosting the capacity of our cable network to 1 gigahertz or beyond, in order to unlock paid download speeds of at least 1 gigabyte.

As for our mobile infrastructure, we’ve upgraded around 700 macro sites or approximately 25% in the network by end of March 2017, and completed the rollout of just over 100 new mobile sites. I'm pleased to see that the migration for our MVNO customer base is progressing well as we migrated just over 135,000 postpaid customers or just over 11% of our MVNO base to our acquired mobile network, keeping us on track to achieve a 220 million of synergies as part of the base acquisition for 2020.

It doesn’t stop there, you see on Slide 7. We’re also investing in improving in-home connectivity for customers as customer expectations for seamless connectivity across all of the devices regardless of the network fair access and continuous to increase, we’ve recently launched Flow Tech a suite of smart technologies to ensure the customer can seamlessly access both fixed and mobile networks across all of their devices.

In addition on Slide 8, we keep on explaining our content offering for our customers. As you may recall at the end of last year, we've revamped our premium entertainment platform Play More as we enriched the linear viewing experience while introducing a new user interface with improved search and recommend features. In the course of Q1, 2017, we announced plans to continue to invest in promising local currency and beyond through co-production with our co-owned commercial channels VIER and VIJF as well as certain proprietary content.

Furthermore, we also expanded the sport offering of Play Sports added tennis with the ATP World Tour Masters, the existing offerings of domestic and foreign football, golf, Formula One racing, volleyball, basketball and hockey. Finally, we also enlarged our base offering by adding Bye Friend, a channels focusing on youth culture, which is currently exclusively available Telenet customers.

And finally on Slide 9, I’d like to elaborate a bit more on Telenet's innovation activities, which truly fits in a DNA of this company and is important to secure our future growth profile. At the end of 2015, we launched Telenet Kickstart program designed to boot the Belgium start-up community through structural partnerships with leading incubators and accelerators. Last year, we teamed up with Start it @kbc, a biggest start-up community in Belgium.

Also this year, we aim to continue to invest in the local and data power of the Belgium start-up community. In February, Telenet Kickstart supported BeCode, a Brussels-based youth empowerment initiative aiming to cultivate coding and developer skills of young underprivileged people. And in March, Telenet Kickstart participated in the new 12.5 million imec.istart investment fund, fostering digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Flanders.

With that, I'll hand back over to Birgit to review of our financial performance.

Birgit Conix

Thank you, John. As John mentioned in his introduction, we see an increasing intensity competitive market environment in the first quarter of 2017, impacting our operational results mainly individual area with 21,000 as you know and impacting our overall rate of net subscriber additions due to higher return. On the other side of spectrum, our conversed visual bundles continue to perform well as John mentioned earlier, while we also enjoyed robust growth in mobile postpaid with 43,000 net adds in the quarter.

Turning to our financial performance. For the first three months of 2017, we generated revenue of 616 million, representing an 11% increase compared to the prior year period when we produced revenue of 553 million. Our reported revenue increased was primarily driven by inorganic movement as flagged in our earnings release. On the rebased basis, which provides a better reflection on our underlying growth, our revenue in the first quarter 2017 remained broadly stable compared to the same quarter last year in line with our full year 2017 outlook.

Also, as I'm sure you’ve seen from our release, we changed the way we present our wholesale revenue which is now reported under other revenue versus mobile telephony revenue before. The change is due to the future composition of our wholesale business which also contains fixed regulatory wholesale. You can find all relevant details in our toolkit on our IR website.

Then on Slide 20, let's have a look at the underlying revenue drivers. Our cable business continue to deliver solid mid single-digit top line growth on a rebased basis driven by 3% higher cable subscription revenue and the 3.3 million increase in our B2B revenue coming from security services and connectivity solutions for the SME segment. This was offset by a 4% decrease in our mobile telephony revenue which continues to be impacted by structural and regulatory charge. In addition, we also generated lower revenue from handset sales compared to Q1 last year, as this is generally low margin revenue it's actually have positive impact on our underlying margin.

Then on Slide 21, as you may recall from the Q4 2016 earnings call, we expect 2017 to be a year of increased efficiencies where synergies from the base acquisitions, lower integration costs versus last year and overall tight cost control overcompensate for the revenue headwind we see. And we are well on track to deliver on the strongest as you can see on Slide 21, which I just stated on the rebased basis. Our operational cost base is down 5% compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Higher network and outsource labor cost are more than offset by lower cost related to mobile handset sales and subsidies, lower interconnection expenses as well as lower marketing and sales expense due to phasing. These improvements in our operational cost base together with lower integration costs have resulted in strong rebased adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% year-on-year for Q1 2017 totaling 289 million. In Q2, our EBITDA will be broadly stable on an absolute rebased basis, and this is due to a 6 million one-off benefits in Q2 '16 as a result of the Orange settlement and I just would like overly preempt on that.

Then on the next slide, our accrued capital expenditures represented approximately 20% of our revenue in Q1 2017, reaching 126 million. Compare to Q1 last year, our accrued capital expenditures decreased 33% on the reported basis, but this is mainly due to the fact that we capitalized additional football broadcasting rights for both the UK and Belgium football championship in Q1 last year. Excluding this impact, our higher accrued capital expenditures primarily reflected the impact of higher network related investments both on the fixed and mobile phone as mentioned by John earlier on this call.

Then on Slide 24, for the first three months of 2017, we generated negative adjusted free cash flow of 60 million compared to negative adjusted free cash flow of 69 million for the first three months of 2016 when our adjusted free cash flow was impacted by 42 million of non-recurring items. Our adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter of 2017 was impacted by the payments of 114 million of cash taxes in Q1 2017 and higher capital expenditures as a result of our network modernization programs. Both items more than offset our underlying robust adjusted EBITDA growth, lower cash interest expenses benefits from our vendor financing program and an improved working capital trend. As we do not anticipate paying additional cash taxes in 2017, we expect our adjusted free cash flow to materially improve throughout 2017.

Then the next slide, at the end of March 2017, our net leverage ratio stood at 3.5 times which is expected to increase to 3.7 times post the SFR BeLux acquisition, which is currently pending final regulatory approval. This adjusted net leverage ratio remains within the Board's medium-term net leverage target range and provide us with ample financing flexibility for potential future growth related projects in line with our previously communicated Vision 2020.

Also please note that the debt maturity profile on Slide 25 does not reflect the effect of the successful syndication of the new term loan facilities, which will only finalized in the beginning of April. As a result of our latest refinancing, our 2025 debt maturity of around 3.1 billion is refinanced in 2025 maturity of $1.8 billion and the 2026 maturity of $1.3 billion. As a result, we will expand the average tenure of debt maturities from 8 years to 8.6 years, while reducing our annual cash interest expenses by around 8 million going forward. More details on this transaction can be found on Slide 28.

Then we go to the next Slide 27 having achieved solid results for the first three months of 2017. We reconfirmed our full year outlook at communicated mid February 2017. As a reminder, our full year outlook does not reflect the potential impact from the SFR BeLux acquisition, which is pending a regulatory approval. We are confident on our ability to close this acquisition before the end of the summer of this year.

With that, let me now hand back to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Michael Bishop from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Bishop

Just two questions please. Firstly, looking on the website, it looks you’ve got some sort of modest discounts on the [indiscernible]. So I was just wondering what the rationale is for that in the second quarter, if we were seeing churn stabilized after the price adjustment in the first quarter? And also what do you think now potentially slows the uptake of the WIGO product because as my understanding looking at least in the first quarter in Belgium, the loss of the incremental competition seem to be around fully converged so quad-play task in the market? And then the second question is it's very helpful to see the rebased mobile growth of minus 4% as there is lots of moving parts. But I was just wondering as we look forward throughout the year. How do you expect this to evolve? Should we think that it potentially can improve as you continue to add postpaid customers and maybe B2B mobile customers as well? Thanks very much.

John Porter

So, I'll give the second one to Birgit. But, look on that, to give you some clarity on the competitive environment, we I mean that you have put the first quarter in perspective. First of all, we did do a rate adjustment in the first quarter and we also net that really goes from second week of January through February and on the bills hit. So, we obviously, we're not shouting in the market particularly loud during that period.

The second thing is that the consumer numbers look a little bit worse than they really are because you see noted that SOHO numbers are very very strong. We did a very good job of adding SOHO customers in that period triple-play SOHO customers, but that's really -- many of those customers certainly not all of them, but many of them coming out of our consumer base. So on average moving a consumer customer to SOHO customer can increase their ARPU anywhere from 10 to 30 years. So we encouraged that kind of activity.

That being said, obviously that was an opportunity for our competitors to aggressively competing in the market and to make a lot of noise and it did. But there is a reasonable consistency in the level of customers that they're winning from us. It's not very spiky particularly. It's not causing us to do anything outside of our normal cycle of offers and year on fixed for mobile.

The churn is definitely not coming from the 4P days, it's coming more from 2P and it's probably a little bit more of the 3P than we had expected, but certainly from the 2P days. But we if there is some sort of discounting on [indiscernible] I'm not really familiar with it, but it's a no relation related to the competitive environment on normal cycle. And we're confident that the level of losses to competition and wins from competition from that manner remained reasonably consistent. Is that okay Michael, understood?

Michael Bishop

That was really helpful.

Birgit Conix

Yes and then on mobile. So indeed on -- so on mobile, what we see is we saw that in the first quarter, so we have a low of out of bundle revenues, out of bundle impact let's say that will continue throughout the rest of the year. And if what we expect that trend and then what we also foresee is an impact of the prepaid registration. As you know that there by the 7th of June, the customers need to be registered and any customer that hasn't been registered, there we will see revenue impact. And then on the other side on the other end, we continue to see growth on visuals, so which will be reflective for the Netis. So, I hope that is giving you a bit of reason.

Michael Bishop

Yes, just maybe as a quick follow because you mentioned in the press release, you're two thirds of the way through the prepaid registration. So should we think that the impact is particularly as you probably focused on the higher value prepaid customers in the first quarter anyway so the remaining third is fairly low value? Is that the right way to think?

John Porter

We're little bit of there down around 50,000 to 60,000 sims, but there are as a period in which we everybody in the market needs to switch off any sims that aren't registered. So that's about the risk gain opportunity. So we -- because we think we've done a good job of registration our customer and we think we're ahead of some of the other operators that maybe present as much as opportunity for us as risk. So, I don’t expect to see a lot more impact from the prepaid registration.

I mean anybody covers mobile knows that we’re going through a substantial period of headwinds both from a regulatory standpoint but also just on the consumer behavior standpoint in terms of how to bundle revenue drying up, roam and drying up. The changes in MTL or -- and et cetera. But, we’ll be up, we’ll be through those headwinds by the second half of 2018 and we expect a lot more to do in the growth in the mean time, we’ll have still having growth success in the winning both our customers and the former base customers and the customers on the competitors into legal.

Michael Bishop

Great. Thanks.

Birgit Conix

And just, yes, just to add on that, these sims are as we planned for this year.

Operator

The next question is coming from Vikram Karnany from UBS. Please go ahead.

Vikram Karnany

I have few questions, firstly in terms of fixed line regulation. There is lot of noise that there regulator could announced a potential cost of regulation and its market review. How do you see this as an opportunity to you to expand in the Wallonia region taking advantage of any potential regulatory changes? Have it moved to cost plus or is still more of a headwind in terms of competition? How do you see that? Secondly, in terms of base network, can I check I know how do you see the net product evolving as you have migrated now 135,000 customers? Do you see that migration trend to accelerate further this year? Are you seeing improvement in terms of your NPS scores over there? And finally question in terms of a network upgrade plan, you're targeting speeds of 1 gigabyte that’s what you're saying to 60% of nodes by 2017. What's the medium target beyond 2017? And do you have ambition to accelerate this further or do we see 2017 is a peak year in terms of capital intensity and we should see normalization of that trend as network upgrade program kind of move slowly and gradually from here on? Thank you.

John Porter

Those are some big fat questions you're asking, still I can do it. Yes, look on the fix regulation, I know certain one of our competitors in market is beating the drone on cost plus. I think it’s a very pretty mature to anticipate what the outcome of regulators from you is going to be. We expect their commentary at the end of May or into the summer. There is a series of reviews at the European level amongst the regional regulators. So, it’s a marathon, not a sprint, it’s a long way to go to determine what if any adjustments to the current rate of regulatory framework are going to be made. So, it's not full well conclusion and if they're telling you that there it is then they're don't know what they're talking about.

So, there is an opportunity of course I think I've said before it's a Telenet ambition to be a national 4P provider and it’s a little bit premature to tip a hand on exactly how we would be doing that. But it certainly over the next few years, we have a national wireless network. We will continue whether organically or inorganically to find ways to have a fully integrated offer across the entire national footprint by 2020 which is what we're targeting. In terms of the base network migration, the 150,000 once that I referenced either a lot of it's about testing the network and testing the customer experience.

We'll be entering the period where we will be migrating between 150,000 and 200,000 a month. We just did a dry test and the calling at group where network is was rated number one in voice reliability and experience. Our data performance has improved markedly and in some cases is better and certain aspect of our competitors. And that's on a national basis we've only upgraded about a third of the network. So, we're very happy with the network performance and so far experience has been very very quiet with a confidence in our ability to accelerate the migration to the point where we will be substantially migrate by the end of the year.

In terms of the network upgrade plan, it is our intension to have the full downstream capacity upgraded by the end of 2018 and then we'll be looking at the upstream capacity, which is very important maybe not necessary today for consumers, but very important for us in the basis market because it puts us at parity or in terms of the experience of laboratory premise. So, we are not going to take our full off gap on the either the fixed or the mobile network. And your assumption of that implies that we have sort of peak traffics period between now and the later part of next year it's through that. And that we've so soft guidance that our CapEx will be coming down as we move forward 19 or 20. Hopefully that covers it.

Operator

The next question is coming from Paul Sidney from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Paul Sidney

I must have three questions please. And question, one, you've made some commentary in the release that you've seen some positive postpaid sub-segmental of BASE. I just wanted to clarify, does that mean that the BASE mobile postpaid ads were actually posted in Q1 or does it mean less negative in Q4? And just a follow on to that, do you think this better momentum has been driven purely by the double data offer you launched in the quarter or actually is net quality starting to make the difference to customer choice? And then secondly just on the video office, do you think the price increase this year landed less well than last year? And then just thirdly, can I just clarify your answers to previous question, did you say the majority of the Telenet mobile customers will be migrated onto the BASE network by the end of 2017? Thank you.

John Porter

That was your last year.

Paul Sidney

Yes.

John Porter

The first one, Base ads we know we don't think we segment that, but just as a general commentary meaning in the standalone mobile base environment which is obviously Brussels some of the Brussels and in whether are we -- we are adding postpaid subscribers. We are losing prepaid subscribers, but that’s a structural change in prepaid. So, that’s quite encouraging under the footprint of course the base -- the standalone basis also competing with legal. So, we target those customers to get into legal packages. So, on a standalone basis, we are not adding postpaid base customers under our footprint. But the fact that we can still compete and we have a compelling consumer value proposition for the standalone mobile offer is quite encouraging.

And then I think the double-data is clearly has been a sweet spot. I will say that it’s been more effective than forms of discounting in these kind of things or handset offers. So, that’s also something that I look obviously more of the market also from our competitors is kind of the global phenomena of mobile to see operators instead of providing Internet offers that only most accept at the competition. But generally speaking it's just, it’s a matter of focus and it’s a matter of the base standalone consumer value proposition and in fact that we’ve we will generate a little bit more excitement in our retail network and with our advertising targeting standalone market sustaining the year.

Birgit Conix

Okay. And then maybe finally, so Paul, with regards to your question on the migration of the MVNO subscribers, so actually the current plan is to have all the customers migrate by the end of next year 2018 not 2017.

Paul Sidney

Okay. Thanks. And just on the video losses. Do you think the price increase this year landed less well or as same as last year?

John Porter

I would say less well because Orange was quite aggressive in advertising price increase. So some full paid ads in the newspaper. And we have commentary from a politician which I think is very misplace relative to the out price. And it's actually the matter is no one has one of the lowest standalone broadband for prices. In Northern Europe, we have a standalone broadband offer €27.80, which is cheaper than France, cheaper than Netherlands. And we think because our triple-play packages have such a very robust video experience, which is where our consumers want. But that’s comparing apples and peers so some of the price comparison that goes onto market and some of the reaction we get is misplaced because our consumers is quite validated by our churn results, our voting for the quality experience not just based on few shekels.

Operator

Your next question comes from is coming from Emmanuel Carlier from ING. Please go ahead.

Emmanuel Carlier

A mixed quarter I hope my question has not yet been asked. So three questions, first of all on the market review, could you comment a little bit on when you expect an outcome and why it is taking longer than expected? Secondly on route, it seems fairly silent on the file. So could you maybe comment a little bit if you believe that, it could still be an asset for sale in the mid-term or you believe that opportunity is now away? And then Turkey on shareholder remediation, could you just give a little bit more color on what is -- what will make to decide to distribute cash yield not. Is that dependent on when the markets review will be out or on some other shifts, if you could just provide a bit more color? Thanks.

John Porter

Okay on the market review as I said earlier, we expect the OTT to come with its commentary at the end of May or sometime thereafter. It's the beginning of long process. There is of course review at the regional level after. There is review at the PN level. There is just because of the OTT says, oh, maybe should add more that doesn't mean that it's legislation. It means there is a lot of discussions to do and it's a marathon not a sprint. Why is it taking so long? Well, say everything takes along. Okay, when you're dealing with a level of political complexity and regulatory complexity, that we have here, things are going take longer than people would like.

When it comes to Wu [ph], Wu is very much I think reinvigorated a bit under the leadership of Jeroen Bronselaer, who's the former CEO of BASE and they're in the market and they've been aggressive and I believe getting some wins so that's nice to see.

On the political regulatory front, I think Wu [ph] is part of Netis and Netis is going through a review by the parties involved and by some external reviewers and that is going to take most of the summer. So we're certainly as I said many times our friends to do and want to support them where we can we are supplier to them in terms of MVNO et cetera. But in terms of anything transformational or strategic that's all the back burn giving all review and instructions going on with them.

And on shareholder enumeration that's sort of out of cycle for the Board's to be reviewing shareholder enumeration, I'm sure something they will take a look at after they have financials in the first half and something that they would look at again. we should be in the normal cycle which would be in the after full year result, but you can see from a leverage set even performance so there is a far transaction where 3.7 times and there is really nothing else from the horizon other than hopefully in the rapid acceleration among the free cash flow international is all the things that they'll be thinking about we will get it in the half year and in the full year.

Operator

The next question is coming from Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Roshan Ranjit

Just on back to the mobile migration, John, you're quite clear in the rate of migration. But given we have seen I think an increased vacancy of these promotions and I think you mentioned Wu, you've got year on promotion, I think we’ve seen some from mobile. Is there scope of potential to accelerate that migration given that you’ve got 11% move across our present? And secondly just on the CapEx side, I think you had to the SFR BeLux potential closing of that deals. Is there a significant difference between the level of investment in the Brussels network in terms of the upgrade to 1 gigahertz? And how should be maybe think about that in the wider context of the 500 million upgrade program? Thanks.

John Porter

Yes. The SFR footprint has got fair 100,000 customers or so like dense. So, from a network standpoint, I think we have allocated about 30 million for the upgrade in the acquisition case. So, it's not material where we'll take to get that up to the growth of network standard which is their intent. And there is quite a bit of fire on the ground as well that we’re aware of and there is a lot of doubt. So, shouldn't be a hard for us to start to address network issues which have been a bit of the problem for the net cable or SFR over the last couple of years as they should develop an impact but not a big price. Yes, the on the migration, acceleration I would have before having down the Lyca deal, I would have agreed with what your assessment that we could really accelerate that. I think that I don’t know how Rob, we put something on Lyca right, right.

Rob Goyens

I mean on the migration part?

John Porter

No, on the transaction?

Rob Goyens

Yes. So, we actually -- so with regards to the position more generally, so we believe before the summer or around summer time close with that transaction…

John Porter

No, not SFR, I already talked about SDFR. So, I think we did it’s a matter unlike this. So, we have many, many sims that we’ll be bringing over from wholesale standpoint over the summer. So that’s going to delay a little bit on migration plans. So that’s why we’ll sit the migration growing in 2018. So, we’re certainly we were targeting to get as much over as possible at the end of 2017. But, because of the -- we’re really building a pretty robust wholesale business. And that’s going to probably push it out couple of more months.

Operator

The next question is coming from Ruben Devos from KBC Securities. Please go ahead.

Ruben Devos

Yes, two questions please. The first one related to vendor financing. If I'm not mistaken you've had about 38 million gross impact from vendor financing and free cash flow in Q1 with a split between OpEx and CapEx around 40% to 60%. Would it be possible to provide an idea on how this down would look like going forward? The reason that I'm asking is that I'd like to have a better view of your cash CapEx profile and required the storage versus the accrued CapEx due to the different recognition of Soccer, the operating users payments and of vendor financing? The second question regarding your net subscriber losses in video. You indicated the competitive environment has intensified. I understand that the opening up the cable hasn't that impact, but could you give an idea of the degree of cost cutting at this point? And should you read that households who are considering to cut the TV subscription is becoming a more of a topic for Telnet? Thank you.

Birgit Conix

Yes, I will answer the -- yes, those vendor financing, so indeed, so the 38 million vendor financing impact that we have over last three or four for '17 in total, it is around €130 million to €150 million that we see as vendor financing benefit this is as community before. So everything remains unchanged. And as we discussed before as well the growth is coming from animalization of the same with current supplier. So, that is a -- and then of course new supplier on-boarded, but that will have such a hike in 2017.

Ruben Devos

Could it be possible to provide a split between the OpEx and the CapEx that you've recognized for the vendor financing. Because I guess Q1 it was around 40% of the total financing impact in your free cash flow was OpEx related and net subscription was CapEx related. I'm just wondering because I'd like to have few on your cash capital expenditures, which is quite different from your accrued capital expenditures?

Birgit Conix

Yes, it's a bit early to say event which is that depends on the suppliers that we are on boarding and so we believe some CapEx so our OpEx probably latest around year I can give you better view on the new suppliers as well.

Ruben Devos

Okay.

John Porter

Yes, I wouldn't read any core cutting trends into that if you remember. I mean guys you know we do video have been doing video every quarter for the last 5 years, 10 year in that manner, but the majority of the lift is due to the access.

Operator

Your next question is coming from James Ratzer from New Street Research. Please go ahead.

James Ratzer

Yes good evening thanks very much. Indeed, I've got two questions please. The first one is just regarding the issue about your price increase and the impact it had on churn, which I know churning Q1 is normally seasonally high that it was up kind of 1% roughly speaking year-on-year. I mean how should we be thinking of churn going now into the back half of the year? Do you think churn will remain out structurally around 1% higher than what we saw in 2016? Or do you think actually we go back to the levels we saw through the rest of 2016? And the second question I had is just regarding the exposure to out of the bundle mobile revenues, which I think you highlighted was one of the drags we saw in Q1. How much kind of additional exposure do you think you still have to that please? Thank you very much.

John Porter

Yes. I'll do the first one and Birgit you can talk about how the normal revenues. Look, the -- I think there was a multiplying effect of aggressive competition during the price of increase in the first quarter. There is no question price increase are getting more difficult. And I think what we’re trying to do is the lot more innovative with that about how our customers, how we increase our offer by giving a lot more value to customers and giving them reasons to consolidate their health and communication standard with one customer provider which is what we go a little deep and stay tune because it maybe other products that pursue that same growth.

I think get out of the rate increase business entirely I do it for sure. But, on -- in terms of its long-term impact on churn, I think, yes, it was -- I think we can do better. I think -- I don’t think structurally we have a 1% increase problem, but we have some increase problem because we have the competitor that’s using our network so selling on very high quality broadband channels. And they're going to get a certain amount of customer every month, whether it's enough to make them happy or to making us unhappy that’s remains to be same that it's -- the churn is not going to be down 7% again it's going to be something around between that and where was in the first quarter this year.

Again, imagine a period of time in which something which happen which would disrupted even further because we’re -- as I said really looking at whole product suite and really getting behind these whole household customers solutions which customers are finding very, very attractive. The MPS and WIGO is extremely, extremely high so it's clearly working and there are improvements in the WIGO where coming which will do more, even more embedded. And every customer is in WIGO, the churn is sort of -- debt rate. So, what we can get into WIGO, lift the market is for our competitors the win share. Is that your question?

James Ratzer

Yes. That’s great. Thank you very much.

John Porter

Birgit.

Birgit Conix

Yes. And then on the all the bundle unfortunately I have to tell you that we do not provide absolute numbers in order of magnitude of out of bundle. And so, just reconfirming what I've said earlier. So, we are currently according to plan, so everything being calculated in our guidance. And so other vendor follows us as a general trend in the market on that specific mobile revenue. And also we have as we also said earlier a bit of an impact on the prepaid registration that is also something that we had planned for and so that's all unfortunately I can say about that.

James Ratzer

Is that sounds like that something that's kind of could continue both in shift of one off effect in Q1?

Birgit Conix

No, it's something that it's really general trends also have the consumer behavior of growing less out of bundling and also more generally stakes not included in the bundles of potential. So, it is as for seeing we really start that would be with you.

John Porter

We also like plan absolutely play us. I mean we're trying to take a competitive diagram. In WIGO voice is I am willing to -- and in Europe, there is no a lot of bundle roaming or anything like that either. So, we do this as its coming and we've done is used an advantage as appose to that.

Operator

We now take our final question coming from [indiscernible] from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Firstly on the [indiscernible] How important is for you and how confident are you to returns are right? And then secondly I was wondering, what part of the decline in mobile revenues comes from possible revenue cannibalization as existing Telenet based clients migrate to WIGO. And if you could give us what percentage of WIGO customers are new to Telenet? Thank you.

John Porter

Well, I'll answer the first one and then I'll give second one to Birgit. What I can tell you about the JPO is that, the right allocations will be selling up very soon and we remain very confident that we will get the right that we require within the budgetary envelope that we set for ourselves. So I mean essentially when it comes to the JPO, all ways lead to Telnet, so we truly never feel like we're out of it when it comes to JPO. And we're doing some interesting things with it too. So stay tuned and when we get those, right. We'll be able to talk more about some of the ways that we're going to take it to probably next, so and then very truly the Mobile One again.

Birgit Conix

Yes, unfortunately we need to answer that this is commercially sensitive of course it is between two of our own brands. So, yes, please tell me what is possible to see and what is not the best. [Indiscernible] Normally we do not disclose these type of numbers.

John Porter

The only thing I would actually complement is that, so the bulk of the WIGO customers that we have currently within our total customer base, which is just below 190,000 that you've seen from the release substantially come from internal migration. So, those are customers that we already have an issue with it before. Of course driving additional penetration within the households as you've seen from our robust mobile net apps that we have been delivering, not just in this particular quarter, but also since the second half of last year when actually WIGO was first launch. So, the 43,000 and mobile since that we generated in postpaid are actually underlying demonstration over the solid momentum that we have in this marketplace despite the competitive environment. And but there is all we can see for now in terms of split.

Operator

This completes this Q&A session. I would now like to hand the call back to Mr. Goyens for any competition or additional remarks.

Rob Goyens

Okay, thank you, operator. So, ladies and gentlemen that will conclude today's earnings call. Should you have any further questions, I look forward to further discussing with you offline during one of the next days. We also look forward to seeing you during one of our upcoming virtual conferences. And you can find updated overview on our Investor Relations website. I would like to thank you all for participating and good bye.

John Porter

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect, ladies and gentlemen.

