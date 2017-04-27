3 Different Ways To Value Intel; All Lead To The Same Conclusion

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about my 3 favorite dividend stocks on the Dow and wanted to expand on each in separate articles. Today, I'm covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which has long been one of my favorite stocks. I like its growth potential (mostly through small acquisitions), low leverage, and the amount of capital that's returned back to shareholders. Those qualities normally translate into a premium valuation, but not with Intel. To prove my thoughts, I wanted to value the stock using three different approaches, and they all lead to the same conclusion. Intel is attractively valued relative to peers and the rest of the market.

Intel Financial Snapshot

Note 1 - Cash also includes short-term marketable securities, trading assets, marketable equity securities, and long-term investments.

Data in the tables above and the two below are from Intel's annual reports.

There's a couple things to point out about Intel's 2016 fiscal year. First, the increase in sales was largely attributed to the Altera acquisition. Gross margin compression was mostly a result of the Altera acquisition and the associated amortization of acquisition charges. Also contributing to margin compression were higher factory start-up costs, higher product warranties, and intellectual property charges. Second, profit margin was the lowest in the last six years as a result of the aforementioned gross margin compression and an increase in operating expense. Intel has been increasing research and development spend (shown in the table above), which I consider a good thing. Intel also has been spending increasing amounts on marketing and recognized $1.82 billion in charges related to its restructuring program. If you remove the restructuring charges, Intel's profit margin would have been approximately 20.4%, which is closer to historical averages. This leads me to believe that Intel will recognize larger profits in future years assuming a similar amount of revenue. Third, cash decreased and debt increased during 2016, which was attributed to the Altera acquisition.

A review of Intel's financial position wouldn't be complete without showing how it returns capital back to shareholders. This is what I love about Intel. It produces a significant amount of free cash flow which is returned to shareholders through a quarterly dividend and share repurchases. Intel's annualized yield is approximately 3%, but last year's payout ratio (see below) was only 40%. This leaves a lot of room for dividend growth, even if earnings are flat.

Intel also uses its strong free cash flow to opportunistically repurchase large amounts of shares (2011 and 2014). During 2010, Intel had 5.7 billion shares outstanding, which has since been reduced by 15% to 4.86 billion. This has had a significant positive impact on earnings per share.

Valuation 1: Market Comparables - $43.32/share (17% upside potential)

Instead of using one comparable metric to value Intel, I blended together three (Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Free Cash Flow). I believe this is a better approach given, some stocks will yield discounts or overvaluations based on which metric is used.

Intel currently trades at discounts according to forward P/E and EV/EBITDA. Intel trades at market according to EV/FCF. I believe the 17% upside potential I've calculated is conservative given Intel's growth rate, which yields a PEG ratio of 1.56 (only Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) have better PEG ratios).

Enterprise Value, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/Free Cash Flow by using Enterprise Value from Yahoo Finance and calculating Free Cash Flow from each company's annual reports for the last fiscal year.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

Valuation 2: Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model -$50.4/share (37% upside potential)

For Risk Free Rate, I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

For Equity Risk Premium, I used a figure calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

This model is quite sensitive to Beta, and statistics from different sources use different measurement periods and thus vary widely. I took the average Beta of large-cap technology stocks from Google Finance (the same seven companies I used in my comparables analysis). This is conservative since Intel has historically had a Beta closer to 1.00.

I calculated Required Rate of Return by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Projected Revenue assumes 6% growth for the first five years. Reuters and other sources have Intel's long-term growth at approximately 8%, which I consider aggressive, so I used a more conservative 6%. Keep in mind that I do consider it possible for Intel to have 8% earnings growth because of how much it has historically repurchased shares.

After the first five years of supernormal growth, the model assumes perpetual growth of 4%.

In this model, FCFE is assumed to be at 19% of revenues. That is another conservative assumption and assumes very little additional debt.

Valuation 3: Two-Stage Dividend Discount Model - $45.14/share (22% upside potential)

Dividend discount models are pretty simple but rarely used. I think it's appropriate for Intel because as its earnings increase, so will its dividend.

I used the same methodology for Risk Free Rate, Equity Risk Premium, Beta, and Required Rate of Return as in my Discounted Cash Flow Model.

Five-year annual dividend growth of 12% (1st stage) assumes that Intel grows its dividend until its payout ratio is approximately 60%.

After the five-year period of supernormal dividend growth, I have Intel's long-term dividend growth at 6% (2nd stage). This is more than the 4% long-term growth I used in my discounted cash flow model, but I had to account for continued share repurchases, which will help increase the dividend per share over time.

Conclusion

I believe Intel currently trades at a discount even though the stock is trading near 10-year and 52-week highs. I especially love the dividend that's supported by reliable free cash flow. Intel's ability to grow its dividend, continue building its cash balance, and fund acquisitions is admirable. The only factor that gives me pause is the valuation of the overall market, which is pushing up against some scary levels that have only been seen prior to large corrections. A market correction will pull down most stocks, even the ones that are attractively valued. This is the only reason I haven't bought Intel yet. I'll be waiting until there's additional clarity on Trump's corporate tax plan, which is a considerable factor in the ongoing bull market. With that being said, I believe more attractively valued stocks will perform much better relative to the market if there is a correction. Given that, Intel still represents a good stock to buy if you're uncertain on which direction the overall market is headed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.