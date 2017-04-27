Electronic Arts: The Rapid Industry Growth Does Not Justify The Current Price Level

There is a risk of a 10-18% drop in the value of the company’s shares, according to our calculations.

The interactive entertainment industry is growing fast, but not fast enough for the fundamental justification of the current share price.

Electronic Arts is going through the roof and is continuously getting "buy" recommendations from analysts.

Electronic Arts, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EA) shares gained around 40% on a year-over-year basis. The share price is on the decade highs while the stock is still getting bullish recommendations from various analysts. Our fundamental analysis presented below shows that even the most optimistic approach does not justify the "buy" ratings in the long term.

It seems that EA, which is one of the top 10 video game companies, is now in favor among equity analysts. Different resources provide almost the same recommendations: buy or hold. Furthermore, bullish recommendations are prevailing. Here are some of them (as of April 21, 2017):

The EBITDA multiple derived from EA's current market price exceeds 20x, as per our calculations. This figure implies the market's expectations about the company's growth potential. Let us look at the expected growth rates in the video games industry:

(Source: EA's presentation)

Of course, there are different views on the growth of the interactive entertainment industry, but we can see that high growth rates are anticipated. For instance, Newzoo.com is expecting the following:

"The global market to grow at a CAGR of +6.6% toward 2019, eventually reaching $118.6 billion with mobile gaming at $52.5 billion."

The recent Super Data assessment is as follows:

"The worldwide digital games market grew slightly, 4%, year-over-year in February to $7.83 Billion. The growth can be attributed to a 9% and 8% year-over-year growth in the mobile and console segments, respectively, balanced by shrinking pay-to-play, free-to-play, and social segments this month."

On January 31, 2017, EA provided the Q3 FY17 prepared comments, in which the company's management shared its opinion about Q4 FY17 results:

"Guidance for the fourth quarter is for net revenue of $1.482 billion, including the recognition of $407 million in deferred net revenue. We anticipate cost of revenue to be $242 million. Operating expenses are expected to be $591 million, including $50 million in stock-based compensation and $1 million in acquisition-related costs."

According to the management guidance and historical data, we can calculate the following growth rates (2016-2017):

- Revenues +9.2%

- Operating Income +28.7%

In the optimistic scenario of our DCF model, we assume the revenue CAGR at a level of 9.2% (2017-2021), which will reflect the previous year-over-year numbers. It is higher than the average growth rates for the industry, but EA has an impressive portfolio of a franchises (expected to steal market share from competitors), which includes the both mobile and console segments:

"FIFA 17 was the top-selling console title in the world for 2016…The unique player base of Battlefield 1 is more than 50% larger than that of Battlefield 4 in its comparable launch quarter, with more than a third of players being new to the franchise or new to EA. …We are deeply committed to players in our Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 communities. Throughout the year ahead, we will continue to launch new content and new experiences to expand these vast and dynamic games… Battlefield 1 is on course to be our best Battlefield ever. Sell through of FIFA 17 during Q2 and Q3 was 8% higher than that of FIFA 16 in the same period last year, and FIFA Ultimate Team sales continued to grow strongly. Like Battlefield 1, FIFA 17 is on course to be our best-selling FIFA of all time.… In Mobile, we had a record quarter. Net sales were $174 million, up 7% year on year, with growth again led by Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Madden NFL Mobile, SimCity BuildIt! and The Sims FreePlay also made strong contributions to the quarter. NBA LIVE Mobile and FIFA Mobile are delivering strong installs and engagement, which we believe we can translate into greater monetization over time". - (Source: EA Q3 FY17 Prepared Comments)

Moreover, the company revealed its strong plans for the new releases:

"We're thrilled to bring a new Star Wars Battlefront game to fans worldwide in the 2017 holiday season. In the past two years, Rogue One and The Force Awakens have opened new storylines and captured the imagination of hundreds of millions of Star Wars fans. We've listened closely to our passionate Star Wars Battlefront community, and expanded our existing game with more great content and experiences since its launch…Our next Star Wars Battlefront will be even bigger, taking players into more locations, and allowing them to play with more heroes and characters across multiple Star Wars eras. …We will continue to drive innovation and competition in our EA SPORTS franchises. FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year … Our Madden NFL franchise will transition to the Frostbite engine with Madden NFL 18, unlocking major visual advancements and new gameplay experiences that will excite dedicated Madden players, football fans, and sports fans overall. Our complete roster of EA SPORTS titles in FY18 will also include NHL 18, a new chapter of our UFC franchise, and an all-new NBA LIVE game launching in the fall. … We're also excited to have a new Need for Speed title launching in FY18. … And at the end of the fiscal year, our BioWare studio will be delivering an all-new IP - a clean-sheet design with new concepts, new gameplay mechanics, and new stories set in a unique new universe." - (Source: EA Q3 FY17 Prepared Comments)

The success of the main franchises has been key to the five-year period of constant growth in EA's top line:

(Source: Company's financials)

The historical total revenue CAGR (including deferred net revenue from online-enabled games) was at the level of 6.4%, which is reflected in the "base case scenario" of our DCF model.

The growth of the operating income in our DCF model is set at 28.7% in 2017 optimistic scenario, which is in line with FY17-over-FY16 similar figure. Thereon (2018-2021), it is calculated based on the operating income margin, at the level of 26%, which equals the implied FY2017 margin.

The same operating income margin (around 26%) is common for the movie giants: Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) and Time Warner, Inc. (NYSE:TWX) have similar figures (Source: Wsj.com). These rivals are also active in the video games industry (they are in the top 20 list) and have similar business model risk: the "business is intensely competitive and 'hit' driven" (Source: EA's recent 10-Q).

Furthermore, there is a close cooperation between Disney and EA on the Star Wars franchise. Hence, we believe that the operating profit margins of the leading companies in the gaming industry with robust portfolios of franchises like EA and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will converge with the top companies in the movie industry with similar business models.

The above assumptions are key to the valuation model. You can see the dynamics of the forecasted revenues and EBITDA figures in the chart presented below (this is the optimistic case):

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

EA's operating income margin in 2016 was 21.85%. It is the base for the calculation of operating income in the "base case scenario" of our DCF model.

Our DCF model shows that, after the implementation of all optimistic assumptions, the target range per share of $60-85 is lower than the current market price of the stock ($94.34 per share as of the time of writing).

This means that there is a significant downside risk for the stock:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

However, if the market participants continue to value the company at a multiple of 20x the EBITDA and higher, they will find an upside potential even at current prices:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

We think, though, that a 20x EBITDA multiple is incredibly high, yielding an expected annual return of only 5%, all things being equal. This is definitely not the growth rate one expects given the multitude of risks around the stock.

Our model shows that, after incorporating reasonable assumptions (the "base case scenario"), the calculated target range per share is $50-70 per share. This implies a significant downside risk for the stock.

Conclusion

Our fundamental analysis, mainly based on the results of the comprehensive DCF model, shows that Electronic Arts is overvalued at current market prices. We recommend staying away from the stock as the potential upside does not justify the risk and the current price likely reflects the most optimistic scenario. The target price range is $60-85 per share, which is 10-37% lower than the market price of the stock.

Investors that want exposure to volatility in the company's share price may want to look at stock options, paying special attention to long-term spreads. In this case, the key objective is to not overpay for the expected volatility in the underlying stock.

