Goldcorp's (GG) CEO David Garofalo on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Garofalo

Thanks, Lynette. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With the continued focused on execution during the first quarter we saw low all-in sustaining cost of $800 per ounce compared to $836 per ounce in the first quarter of 2016. While we enjoying higher realized by product prices and weaker local currencies in Mexico and Argentina the positive impact of these factors on all-in sustaining cost per ounce was entirely offset by planned lower production.

The 4% decrease in our all-in sustaining cost per ounce is driven by the success of our targeted $250 million per annum sustainable efficiency program. This program is now identified over 100% of the targeted $250 million in annual efficiencies and remains on track to be fully implemented during 2018.

When compared to the first quarter 2016 planned lower gold production of 655,000 ounces was primarily due to the exhaustion of surface stockpiles at Cerro Negro, unplanned maintenance that impact stope sequencing at Red Lake and lower tons mined at Los Filos consistent with the revised mine plan, partly offset by on plan ramp up at Cerro Negro and Éléonore.

Overall gold production for the quarter was in line with our expectations as better than expected performance from Peñasquito offset the temporary issues at Red Lake. These temporary issues at Red Lake have been resolved and Red Lake has been back to normal throughput of approximately 1,700 tons per day in the month of April.

With a solid start to the year we are on track to meet our full year guidance with production of approximately 2.5 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining cost of approximately $850 per ounce. Quarterly gold production is expected to continue to be in a fairly flat range as compared to the first quarter as a planned decrease in grades of Peñasquito in the second half of the year will be largely offset by the continued ramp up of production at Cerro Negro and Éléonore and a return to normal operations at Red Lake.

The company expects to add to what is already the strongest growth pipeline in the industry with the previously announced 60 million ounce joint venture with Barrick in Maricunga district in Chile, financed by the sale of $500 million of non-core assets this year. Meaningful on planned progress is also been made on a robust pipeline of existing projects and we expect will drive a 20% increase in gold production, 20% increase in gold reserves and a 20% decrease in all-in sustaining cost per ounce over the next five years.

Turning to the first quarter results adjusted cash flows from operations were $269 million compared to $89 million in the first quarter of 2016. $130 million of these cash flows were used to fund sustaining capital, $74 million were reinvested in our growth pipeline, $65 million was used to repurchase the gold stream on our NuevaUnión joint venture and $15 million was used to pay dividends. Overall liquidity remains strong at $3.1 billion.

The site teams have done an outstanding job in identifying opportunities to unlock savings and efficiencies. Since the initial announcement of the $250 million target a year ago I'm pleased that not only have we identified over 100% of those savings, but we have delivered a significant amount of these efficiencies, which has resulted in an improvement in our bottom line again in this quarter. With the success of this program exceeding our expectations to-date we fully anticipate we will extend the program and increase the target beyond 2018.

During the first quarter Red Lake and Éléonore joined Peñasquito in the design phase of the productivity and cost optimization program. In the second quarter Peñasquito will begin the work of delivering the benefits that have been identified. Our robust project pipeline continue to advance during the quarter at the Coffee projects in the Yukon we submitted the environmental socioeconomic assessment application as expected and continue to progress on first nation and community consultation activities.

The camp was also reopened during the quarter following the winter shutdown and drilling has been restarted, which Paul will discuss shortly. At Borden in the Timmins district we commence the box-cut preparation for ramp development. The ramp will allow us to extract the bulk sample. From the ramp we'll develop underground platforms to further support exploration drilling of a deposit remains open at depth and laterally and to eventually commence full scale mining.

Also within Timmins district of the Century project a dedicated project team was established during the quarter. The concept study is completed and a pre-feasibility study commenced. We expect this year to complete the necessary work in order to covert a portion of the resources into reserves at mid-year. The prefeasibility study will then be optimized to improve the economics of the Dome pit and through the integration of additional potential mill feed from surrounding areas.

At Cochenour we completed the concept study and with positive economics we plan to develop a starter mine in the upper portion of deposit expect to clear an initial reserve estimate mid-year. We will complete a prefeasibility study relating to longer term sustainable mining that we expect to complete in the first half of 2018. As a reminder our targeted 20% increase in gold production over the next five years does not include any production from Cochenour, HG Young nor Dome Century each of which is expected to provide further production upside in that period.

Turning to Pyrite Leach Project at Peñasquito. Here is what we showed back in January at our Investor Day. You can see construction had not yet fully commenced. With the project now in full scale construction, you can see the significant progress has been made in the past three months, keeping on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. The foundations have been portable leach tanks, power thickener and other process infrastructure.

The Musselwhite Materials Handing Project is also in execution and excellent progress has been made. On this slide, you can see the existing ramps completed development and the plant development to keep it advancing towards its completion date in the first quarter of 2019.

To supplement our robust project pipeline we recently announced a 50-50 joint venture with Barrick in the Maricunga district in Chile. This joint venture will combine the Cerro Casale and Caspiche deposits into a single project, a similar investment model to our NuevaUnión joint venture with Teck Resources that combined the [indiscernible] deposits. At approximately $15 per ounce the entry cost is low in this world class district and allows to leverage the technical and financial strength of two large gold companies and share the inherent risk in advancing this project.

The combination of the Cerro Casale and Caspiche projects, which together have approximately 60 million ounces of gold as the potential to deliver significant economy of scale and provide increased rates of return over two standalone projects. While it's too early to quantify the synergies, we see the potential for a significant reduction in the overall capital cost and operating cost.

Lower capital cost as a result of reducing duplicate infrastructure that infrastructure also reduces the environmental footprint making it a more socially acceptable project for the surrounding communities. Lower operating cost are likely as a result of optimizing the mine plan and sequencing the two deposits in an approach that enhances the overall economics.

Following the close of the transaction, a dedicated project team will be form, so this project will not place an additional burden on the human resources of the core organization. The team would undertake the concept study that is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete, after which a prefeasibility study would need to be completed.

With a low upfront cost this transaction will be financed from the recent divestiture of our non-core assets, the vast majority of the deferred consideration will be invested directly into advancing the derisking the project through a series of concept, prefeasibility and feasibility studies.

These transactions reinforce strategy to continually upgrade the portfolio and focus on delivering sustainable gold production of 3 million to 4 million ounces per year from 6 to 8 core camps, which is expected to deliver an increase in net asset value per share.

With that, I'll turn it over to Paul for a review of our exploration activities.

Paul Harbidge

Thanks, Dave. The first quarter was focused on delivering on the promises that we had made in building the opportunities and foundation for future success. When I set out our exploration strategy last year one of the key areas was on the development of a pipeline of targets to deliver future discoveries. With a very focused exploration program we are starting to see the base of the resource triangle being populated with a number of new targets.

I'll now provide you with an update on a number of our exploration programs underway, and the results that we have seen. For further detail please refer to the exploration press release we issued yesterday.

And as Dave pointed out, with the announcement of our new Joint venture in Chile, we'll add two large land packages to our portfolio in the prolific Maricunga gold belt. Following the closure of the transaction a dedicated technical team will be formed to advance the combined deposits of Cerro Casale and Caspiche to feasibility stage, as well as embark on exploration programs in this very perspective district.

Starting with Cerro Negro, drilling programs targeted resource conversion as well as expansion at the Marianas Complex and Bajo Negro, hanging wall vein systems. At Silica Cap drilling continued to provide the scope for an initial evaluation of this high priority target with the Phase 1 plan to drill holes every 200 meters plus 1 kilometer target zone. This slide presents a schematic diagram of Silica Cap vein system as well as adjacent Bajo Negro vein. Further encouraging results were returned in support the prospectivity of this target.

Results however did not support follow-up work and this target has been rejected from the resource triangle. As we evaluate these early stage targets, it is essential that generative work continues to identify new opportunities. And with that we have engage a contract to complete a helicopter-borne electromagnetic geophysical survey over the entire land package and expect to be completed in the third quarter of this year. We are also going to embark on a property wide geochemical survey.

At the Coffee project the camp would reopen this plan in March following the winter closure and aggressive exploration program commenced further testing the advanced targets of Supremo T8 and T9 and Arabica, which are located proximal to the plant in Supremo open pit.

We've received the gold assay results from the first 17 holes, which are confirming continuity of multiple mineralized structures of both targets. As the season progresses and the winter freeze doors diamond drillings will come on stream and further early stage targets will be evaluated within a 10 kilometer radius of the planned operation.

This is a highly prospective area covering 60,000 hectors, but only 30% of the property is grid soil sample. As we test existing targets, we will also be generating new one, as we undertake additional grid soil sampling.

Last year we completed diamond drill holes at Latte to collect samples for metallurgical test work on the so far mineralization. Initial results have return encouraging results which would support further exploration of the so far potential.

Drilling to-date has only been completed to relatively shallow levels, where as a near surface mineralized system is expensive over several kilometers of straight length. In addition to the continued testing of oxide resources we'll also be looking to drill deeper holes to evaluate the transition and so far opportunities of this project.

The Peñasquito the emphasis this quarter was on the completion of a generative study over the entire history to generate a portfolio of new target. The exercise involved the integration of more than 10 data sets including geology, geochemistry, various geophysical surveys and drillings.

Total of 13 target areas were identified including two previously identified ones in Santa Rosa. A fair validation program is underway prior to ranking exercise and then field work activities will commence over the next few months.

At Timmins camp prospectivity analysis progressed during the quarter with the integration of 64 data sets. As you can see on this slide there are some very interesting preliminary results where the major gold mines in the camp of a strong association with free intrusions which may have acted a structural join mineralization.

Is also a close aspectual association with iron carbonate alteration and upper green shift minimal. There is also a strong Northeast component to the mineralized structures. Extensions to non-deposits have been highlighted as well as new targets being identified. This work will be completed in quarter two. It will be followed by field validation and the commencement of targeted valuation.

While Owl Creek was rejected from the resource triangle, the next target for evaluation is [indiscernible] which is a similar structural and geological setting to Hoyle Pond.

Drilling also commenced at Century project as part of prefeasibility study. Staying in Canada and moving to Éléonore while continuing to focused on extending of the no mineralization of the Roberto deposit to replace duplication. We also comments exploration on surface targets. Few target areas were drilled, target on the eastern side of the property and old camp target on the western side of the property.

At target six time in-house tested the magnetic anomaly which was up ice flow of a train of highly mineralized borders while we await the gold assay results core observation revealed the sequence of magnetic rich sediments in [indiscernible] with only narrow and week zones of mineralization.

While we await for the results, work is also underway to test for any mineralization below the boarders. At old camp seven diamond holes tested for gold and copper mineralization which is hosted by a share zone transgressing the conclusion. The drill holes got a five meter wide share zone over 1 kilometer in strike with varying degrees of silica. Again gold assay results are pending will be presented in quarter two.

Moving to Red Lake we are on track to replace a depletion for the year. The section on the left hand side of the side shows the areas targeted for reserve conversion during the quarter which progressed as planned. At Cochenour work continued on developing the geologic understanding of upper main zone support the start to mine and we are on track to release our first reserves for this project this year.

At HG Young work concentrated on the geological modeler and continuing to test this advanced target. Gold assay results received during the first quarter continue to support the model and develop this target. In the second quarter work will be focused on the development of geological models at all projects to support the mid-year reserve and resource estimations.

In summary, our focus remains on organic growth through targeted exploration around our perspective mines and projects and I'm pleased to see the advancement of our exploration programs. We are well positioned to achieve our 20% increase in gold reserves over the next five years.

Operator we would now be happy to take questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is from David Haughton from CIBC. Please go ahead.

David Haughton

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for the update. Perhaps you could talk us through what your expectations are for the balance of the year at Peñasquito. The grade there kind of caught us a little bit off cut somewhat higher than what we anticipated for year clearly just taking the average for the year was not the right approach. Maybe you could help us fine tune our expectations please?

Todd White

Yes David this is Todd. I think the grades as we indicated earlier this year we did expect them to be in this range in the first half of the year, and we do expect them to trail off in the second half of the year as we stated during our Investor Day. So going forward, we still expect that same trend to carry on so that's what you should be considering.

David Haughton

Okay. So then for the second quarter we should also be thinking about plus 0.7 gram sort of thing?

Todd White

You should be, it will be in that range yes.

David Haughton

And then the guidance that we've been giving on the Analyst Day for the year average was around 0.5 gram level just talking gold here clearly. So that mean that it would have to be well below that and that in kind of 0.4 range?

Todd White

Yes that's correct, as it tapers off in the second half.

David Haughton

Alright, because that can kind of tapers into 2018 where the average number there was around about the 0.3 grams is that reasonable expectation?

Todd White

That's still a reasonable expectation, yes.

David Haughton

And also your throughput. Nice to see it up over the 100,000 tons a day. How comfortable are you at that 105,000 level?

Todd White

We're very confident in our throughput range of 105,000 to 110,000 very confident.

David Haughton

Okay, that's good thank you. Over to Cerro Negro also an outperformer there for the quarter, see that you still got the expectation of the underground ramping up to the 4,000 tons a day by mid-2018. Is that going to be kind of a linear ramp up or should we think about a step change once you get some other veins in.

Todd White

I think as we stated in the past we expect to be around 3,000 tons a day for the second half of the year, which then leads us into that 4,000 tons change as Marianas Norte development is finalized. So I would see there is a bit of a linear ramp up through '18 as Marianas Norte comes on.

David Haughton

Okay. And noticed that in the commentary that you've got Cochenour concept study there is also some expectation that you might get sustainable mining in the first half of 2018. What are you seeing there?

Todd White

So as we talked about with Cochenour our concept study we pass that into the prefeasibility for the starter mine. We do expect as we stated to generate on an initial reserve of the starter mine, the bulk of the prefeasibility work then is to take a look at the broader upper main zone. At which point when finish that we'd be prepared and ready to ramp that into our production plan in that '18 timeframe.

David Haughton

Okay, so you still focused on the upper area and the lower area still quite problematic as far as geometry goes.

Todd White

Yeah our focus is very much in the upper main zone right now yes.

David Haughton

And also I noticed in the commentary that Time Century is going to have its first appearance in your reserve statement this year, you've done quite a bit of work there. Would you be able to give us an outline as to what your concept is?

Todd White

So right now the base case on this would be a conventional truck and shovel open pit mine with a larger mill that somewhere in the 35,000 to 45,000 ton a day range utilizing the dome pit. So that will be our base case and that would be the basis of our initial reserve. The prefeasibility work that would continue we'll be optimizing that looking at various other mining methods as well as other ore sources and we'll complete that through '18.

David Haughton

Okay could that another ore source be Borden?

Todd White

Well Borden is already planned to be shipped to the Porcupine we would be looking at other potential ore sources in the Porcupine camp, El Morro sort of hits the list, it's in our reserve already. How do we actually bring that potentially into it so that's really what we're looking at.

David Haughton

All right thank you very much Todd.

Todd White

You bet.

Thank you. The next question is from Steven Butler from JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Steven Butler

Todd a question for you I guess or David on Peñasquito you talked at the outset Dave $35 million of additional rationalization savings at Peñasquito and maybe could you give us broadly speaking a number of bucket areas where you're thinking about focusing to realize those savings your rationalization improvements?

Todd White

Sure yeah absolutely so as we take in Peñasquito through the diagnose phase and in the design phase, probably couple three main buckets on it, one would be simple contract rate negotiations associated with our mark contract, we see significant opportunity there. Beyond that what really where we focus on then is in our overall equipment effectiveness in the mine predominantly obviously truck and shovel efficiency.

And then following that we see mill efficiency once we take advantage of the increased mining rates that we expect with that. So if you take a look at that it's about a third of those but we expect to get out a contract renegotiation. And then the other two-thirds would come out of operational efficiencies in the mine and the mill.

Steven Butler

Okay. Sorry Todd the first thing you mentioned several contracts just several contracts you'd been looking at preferring rates is what you're saying?

Todd White

Yes we've got several - the largest contract being our mark contract on the truck fleet we do have other smaller contracts that we have, that we do see opportunity in but the primary driver that's our mark contract.

Steven Butler

And then just lastly on Dome Century are you looking at booking only a portion of Dome Century into reserves here in this June update to be released I guess with your two quarter results but is it a partial reserve booking that we're thinking?

Todd White

It would be a portion of the resource that we have stated yes. So we don't expect with their base case that we would see the full resource into the reserve.

Steven Butler

All right okay. Thanks very much guys.

Thank you. The next question is from Botir Sharipov from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Botir Sharipov

Hi, everyone congrats on solid results. A couple of questions from me, looks like you guys moving up the Chile Colorado pit up forward mine plan could you possibly comment on how that could affect your grade in 2018 in Peñasquito and maybe give us a guidance on the tonnage and grades for the pit for the Chile Colorado?

Todd White

Sure so the grades that we had previously discussed at the Investor Day would have included the Chile Colorado influence that was our base in the plan that we presented earlier in the year. So you should see no change in that based on Chile Colorado, which we expect to see produce ore in the late 2018 timeframe.

Botir Sharipov

Okay, but the grades generally higher than Peñasquito?

Todd White

No grades would generally be a little bit lower on that than Peñasqo.

Botir Sharipov

Okay, great.

Todd White

But it does have a higher element and component of by product.

Botir Sharipov

Okay. And on Dome Century I believe you guys previously mentioned that you're contemplating something like 50,000 to 55,000 ton per day operation has that changed you guys are looking forward at the smaller sort of operation right now maybe with possibility of CapEx being significantly lower than $1 billion mentioned before?

Todd White

Look I think we've looked at a range of that it seems to be kind of falling out into the 40 to 45 somewhere in that range as we're completing that work right now and we'd give you an update when we have that.

Botir Sharipov

Great. And last question somewhat I guess is sequential for you guys, you sold Los Filos and obviously you're closing out, shutting down Marlin can you maybe give us an update on Alumbrera divestiture and I appreciate there are two other partners to the party here but maybe could give us an update on the potential deal on the working?

David Garofalo

Yes there is no process fee Marlin Alumbrera, but there is a potential extension of mine life that I'll let Todd talk to.

Todd White

Yes so just in terms of opportunities there I think we're looking at - is there an opportunity here, I would say that looking at some of the initial work, there is maybe a bit of life extension in the short-term, but we are certainly looking at is there additional there, could be longer than that, but I wouldn't expect it to be more than maybe three to four years at the outside.

Botir Sharipov

Right, now it's - you're running the plants towards the end of 2018, right that's the base case?

Todd White

That's correct.

Botir Sharipov

Okay, thank you. That's all from me.

Thank you. The next question is from Anita Soni from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Anita Soni

Hi, good morning guys. My question is with regards to the overall guidance for the year. So I think Dave you said that it would be relatively flat for the rest of the year. But is that from the basis that we now exclude Los Filos and then move forward from there with Peñasquito having a good second quarter and then coming off in the second half and then in the second half of the year Cerro Negro continue to ramp up?

Paul Harbidge

Yes that's correct, I mean when you take all those offsetting factors, we expect production to be more or less flat within a fairly tight range over quarter in quarter out over the course of the rest of the year.

Anita Soni

Okay, but that's excluding that - so just to be clear, excluding the impact of Los Filos?

Paul Harbidge

Well, Filos is sold, yes so it would definitely not being included going forward.

Anita Soni

Okay. The second question is with regards to Red Lake. So you guys indicated that you're up at 1,700 ton per day now in this quarter, could you give an idea of how the grades would evolve over the course of the year? I mean just I think you look at the grade it was a little lower than I would have thought. Whether or not your pace fill issues had an impact on grades, I guess my question?

Todd White

Yes so obviously we expect the grade to increase a bit over the remainder of the year, the pace fill issues really was it really drove the sequence and delayed basically some high grade zone stops that were planned, we weren't able to get to them in Q1, but those are now coming out. And we do expect to see the grades slightly up over what you saw in Q1 for the remainder of the year at Red Lake.

Thank you. Your next question is from Gerg Barnes from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Gerg Barnes

Yes thank you. I just wanted to revisit the PLP project to Peñasquito in the MD&A today you talk about the carbon pre-float and that being able to treat some uneconomical and some stockpile. I thought PLP was mostly retreatment of tailings, but I haven't seen this before about the pre-float.

Todd White

Yeah so the PLP itself is really the call it scavenging of the final Pyrite in the tailings. However because that is a cyanide leach process as we process some of our higher carbon ores, if we don't manage that issue we end up with preg [ph] rubbing which then impacts our ultimate final recovery.

So as part of the PLP there is a carbon pre-float circuit which when we're running the higher carbon ores, we basically pre-float the carbon out so that we eliminate that leaching efficiency in the PLP leach.

Gerg Barnes

And the discussion here about previously uneconomical coming back in, does that extend the mine life at Peñasquito via this process.

Paul Harbidge

I think really what it does is it's predominantly focused at some of the lower grade or medium grade stockpile ores that we have, which have higher carbon content emit, it essentially assures the ability to process those ores.

Gerg Barnes

And all of this included in this 100,000 to 140,000 ounce bump in production you're expecting.

Paul Harbidge

That would be correct, yes.

Gerg Barnes

Okay, good. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Tanya Jakusconek from Scotia Bank. Please go ahead.

Tanya Jakusconek

Yes, hi good morning everybody. Just wanted to ask a question coming back on Peñasquito and thank you very much Todd for the grades on the gold side. Do the byproduct credit product metals also follow a similar trend during each of the quarters?

Todd White

Hi Tanya they do. We do see both the lead and zinc also follow a similar trend downward in the second half of the year.

Tanya Jakusconek

Okay, thank you for that. And then maybe just Todd on the Red Lake camp and maybe if just the chart the way you chart it. But if you look at the chart the project pipeline chart that you've put out with your Q1 and you compare it to your Q4. There is a change in how you are showing some of the projects and it appears that there is a 6 or 12 months delay in some of studies coming out of the Red Lake camp. Is there something different there is change there or is it the way that chart is shown?

Todd White

I think it's the way that chart is shown, when we speak to Cochenour the starter mine is we have passed into prefeasibility, we are active right now, the infrastructure is in place. I think when we look at the broader prefeasibility on this what we are really referring to there is again the larger upper main zone and that's going to be depending upon development up and down from where we sit today and Cochenour that's really what drives that.

When we speak to HG Young it really based on where we are at in the concept study and the various alternatives that we are seeing to access that ore body. All of that is I think that timing is based on the timeframe these are drive the decline from surface or the drive underground development to access the ore body, so it's timing wise there.

Tanya Jakusconek

Okay. And so the aim is still to have obviously to deal with this declining grade that's going to be happening from the high grade zone in 2021 and beyond you still feel that you will be able to get both of these into to deal with that decline?

Todd White

Yes, correct. We're still comfortable with that the fact that we are starting the starter mine at Cochenour now is a good indicator that we will start to see ounce is come out of there in the short-term and with HG Young slightly behind them about a year, year and a half.

Tanya Jakusconek

Okay. Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Garofalo.

David Garofalo

Okay. Well thank you everybody for participating today. If you have any follow-up questions please don't hesitate to call myself or any my senior management team Lynette in particular. Thanks for your attention today.

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

