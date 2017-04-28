Top S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Dogs Led By Washington Prime For Yield & Uniti For Upside In April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield S&P MidCap 400® dividend dog stocks showed 107.58% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small Dogs truly ruled April's S&P MidCap 400® top ten.

WPG was top S&P MidCap 400® dividend dog by yield and UNIT led by analyst targeted price gains as estimated 4/21/17.

"The S&P MidCap 400® provides investors with a benchmark for mid-sized companies, reflecting the distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P MidCap 400 stocks selected 4/21/17 by yield represented two of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Washington Prime Group (WPG) [1] was the one of nine real estate sector representatives in the top ten.

The other real estate representatives placed second through sixth, and eight to tenth: Uniti Group (UNIT) [2]; Care Capital Properties (CCP) [3]; Omega Healthcare (OHI) [4]; Senior Housing Properties (SNH) [5]; Medical Properties Trust (MPW) [6]; Hospitality Propeties Trust (HPT) [8]; LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) [9]; The GEO Group [GEO] [10].

One consumer cyclical sector firm placed seventh by yield, GameStop (GME) [7], to complete the S&P MidCap 400 top ten for April.

S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten S&P MidCap 400 Dividend dogs by yield as of market close 4/21/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

S&P MidCap 400 Top Dog Dividends For April

The aggregate single share price for the top ten S&P MidCap 400 top yield dogs was 27% compared to the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten, which was 73% of their combined total. A primary dividend dogcatcher goal is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. The top ten S&P MidCap 400 dogs earn a reward for their high dividend achievement.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show a more overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can take a time-out for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 21, 2017 was $27.23.

In contrast, the S&P MidCap 400 list was composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower priced than Dow dogs, the S&P MidCap 400 top ten showed that lower price produces more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $14.22 as of April 21. That's just 52 cents for S&P MidCap 400 versus a full 100 cents of Dow investment to reap one dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten S&P MidCap 400 Dogs Showed 5% To 21.05% Upsides To April, 2018; (5) Downside From One of Four Losers Was -30.26%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Calculated (6) A 3.25% Median Target Price Upside and 6.84% Net Gain From 20 S&P MidCap 400 Upside Dogs Come April 2018

S&P MidCap 400 top twenty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 21, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 1.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3.2% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Broker Analysts Predicted 8.8% To 24.3% Net Gains For Ten S&P MidCap 400 Dogs By April 2018

Three of ten top S&P MidCap 400 dividend dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for S&P MidCap 400 dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $242.86, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for UNIT.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was projected to net $237.89, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Compass Minerals International (CMP) was projected to net $136.42, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Western Refining (WNR) was projected to net $113.33, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

CoreCivic (CXW) was projected to net $97.61, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) netted $95.00 based on a median target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) was projected to net $93.92, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) was projected to net $92.31, based on a median target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 220% more than the market as a whole.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was projected to net $89.00, based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Domtar (UFS) was projected to net $87.69 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twelve brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 12.86% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (8): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One S&P MidCap 400 Dog To Make 30.26% Loss By April, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

The GEO Group (GEO) projected a loss of $265.57 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole. (GEO stock split last week and price plummeted thereafter, to exacerbate this forecast.)

Analysts Forecast An 107.58% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Stocks To April 2018

Ten top S&P 400 MidCap dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten S&P MidCap 400 dividend dogs selected 4/21/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P MidCap 400s Delivering 7.55% Vs. (10) 3.64% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P MidCap 400 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 107.58% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced S&P MidCap 400 top yield dog, Washington Prime Group (WPG), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 24.28%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P MidCap 400 dividend dogs for April 21 were: Washington Prime Group (WPG); Medical Properties Trust (MPW); Senior Housing Properties (SNH); GameStop GME); Uniti Group (UNIT), with prices ranging from $9.26 to $27.24.

Five higher-priced S&P MidCap 400 dividend dogs for April 21 were: Care Capital Properties (CCP); Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO); Hospitality Properties (HPT); Omega Healthcare (OHI); The GEO Group (GEO), whose prices ranged from $28.18 to $49.07.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

