I Bought More; This Mall REIT Is Stronger Than You Think

Management is fighting for shareholders and demonstrated why owning malls can make more sense than underwriting them.

This is a quick update on developments in the market. We've seen a strong "risk-on" mentality, which means traders are selling Treasuries and moving into stocks. This is relevant to us because the movement higher in Treasury yields usually correlates to a movement higher preferred stock yields, which means lower prices. Thus far, preferred share pricing is holding up remarkably well. The mortgage REITs are also holding up absurdly well, though some of the equity REITs took a fierce hit. Ironically, investors seem to see equity REITs as a better proxy for bonds than the equity of a mortgage REIT filled with bonds.

The risk-on mentality stuttered slightly over the last 2 days, but through 04/25/2017 it was very strong. Investors are pouring into riskier assets and out of bonds.

WPG

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is back under $9, which puts it under my "buy under" target price. Earnings came out after the market closed on 4/26/2017, but this was initially prepared on 4/25/2017. As a quick update, I feel WPG was priced for terrible and consider the results that were actually reported pretty solid. It wasn't great, but it was better than the market anticipated.

I want to share my outlook from prior to the earnings:

My rating is in effect until the earnings come out. When the earnings are released, it means potentially new material information that could alter the outlook.

I've been adamant that when the facts, my opinion is free to change as well. Based on the information we have thus far, a "buy under $9" rating looks appropriate. The target price could move up or down after earnings.

The call took place while the market was open, but Seeking Alpha already has a transcript out.

The recent weakness could very reasonably be seen as correlation to Treasuries (as REITs sometimes show), but most mortgage REITs actually own positive duration and saw prices go up. That was a clear market failure. Another very viable argument is investors being concerned about the earnings release. That is a legitimate concern, but again, based on the information available I think buying shares under $9 is a reasonable play. Due to the risk level, I've suggested WPG as a reasonable yield play for around 2% of the portfolio.

*Update* It was around 2% of my actively managed portfolio before the earnings, and I increased the position to slightly over 3% of my actively managed portfolio in late trading on 04/27/2017.

This is very different from my play a few months ago on Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:RSO), which had nothing to do with earning dividends and everything to do with predicting earnings and price movements.

Let's Talk About the Fundamentals

I'll have more on earnings within a few days, but the picture didn't change all that much. WPG beat consensus estimates and came in a bit ahead of my expectations. The argument for owning WPG is still based on fundamental valuation, so I want to dive into those metrics.

When an investor is valuing an equity REIT, there are a few key factors they need to look at. In my view, and I'm probably in the minority here, I think account quality comes first. Before I compare FFO/price or AFFO/price to peers, I want to determine if management is providing quality numbers for those metrics or if they are sticking in poor quality adjustments.

When I'm comparing FFO and AFFO numbers across equity REITs, I like to strip out the "add back" of stock-based compensation expense. Most REITs include this as an adjustment to help get closer to a "cash basis." How would you feel if over 10 years your ownership in a company declined by 10% because 1% of market capitalization was paid out in equity-based compensation each year? You would want to include that expense in evaluating the company, right? I would, and I do. Fortunately, this is a very small value for WPG, which means the metrics management provides are already within a rounding error of what I would calculate.

How Cheap is WPG?

Forward FFO guidance (provided by management) has an average value of $1.67 per share (range of $1.64 to $1.70). Shares closed at $8.94. That represents an 18.68% forward yield of FFO on share price. That isn't just high; it is insane. Since FFO from WPG doesn't include a bunch of garbage adjustments, I'm pretty comfortable that even the bottom end of $1.64 more than covers the annualized dividend of $1.00. The payout ratio is just under 60%. Investors expecting a dividend cut aren't just forecasting bad performance; they are forecasting annihilation of the company.

Where are other equity REITs trading?

Ratios in the 16x to 20x range are not uncommon.

Let's take a look at what is easily one of the best equity REITs, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). By any measure, O is a vastly stronger company. However, O recently revised their forward AFFO guidance to $3.00 to $3.06 per share. The midpoint gives us $3.03. As a quick note, FFO and AFFO for Realty Income Corporation are usually quite similar. They also provide high quality financial data that doesn't require much adjusting.

However, Realty Income Corporation trades at $59.45. In other words, they are trading at 19.6x forward AFFO. Yes, O is a stronger company. Yes, they have stronger tenants and higher occupancy. Yes, they have a lower cost of debt. However, the question remains whether investors are comfortable suggesting that WPG is so terrible that it merits trading at a little over 5x forward FFO.

What is the Market Thinking?

WPG owns a bunch of malls. They aren't the kind of malls the market likes; they are generally considered inferior malls. However, some of these properties actually have great characteristics such as being the only mall over $200 miles (talking about Mesa Mall there).

Yes, some of their tenants are going under, but WPG has been able to release a substantial portion of the space.

Yes, malls are the victim of a major shift in technology. As most investors are aware, there was a huge black swan event within the last 9 months. That black swan was the creation of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and internet shopping. Wait, hold on, I'm getting word that Amazon existed prior to last summer. How can that be? WPG traded as high as $14.15 within the last 52 weeks and spent a good chunk of time above $12.00.

So what happened? Investors had the idea hammered home again and again that inferior malls are "the next big short." Actually, it was lower quality mall debt that was the next big short. WPG proved why that thesis makes sense. They renegotiated a non-recourse loan backed by one of their malls. The deal removed about $24 million in principal. Yeah, you think some homeowners know how to renegotiate a loan - WPG's management did it perfectly. They could've thrown back the keys and laughed because the loan was worth more than the property, but they went one better and got the lender to agree to reduce principal dramatically. Now WPG gets to keep the asset while saving around $24 million.

This is the fundamental difference between owning the mall debt (ouch, lost over 25%) and owning the mall that is forcing the renegotiation.

Conclusion

WPG remains a buy. Shares closed a little under $9.00 again today, after soaring in the early hours, and I took the opportunity to raise my position. WPG may not have the strong position of REITs like Realty Income Corporation, but at this price it remains very attractive. The dividend is more than covered, the accounting quality looks good, and management is battling for the shareholder. Despite all the fundamental challenges for the sector, it is worth more than this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, RSO.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Consult a professional who knows your objectives and constraints. Tipranks: assign buy WPG.