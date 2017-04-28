Oil Price Floor Drops As Market Getting More Bearish For The Short Term

source: Stock Photo

With various disparate and offsetting factors having an impact on the price movement of oil, it has struggled to find a consistent price range, as over the last week to two weeks the floor has been lowered by about $2 per barrel.

Much of that has been from the failure of OPEC and others to significantly boost the price of oil. Talk of extending the cuts is also having less effect because it would simply continue doing the same thing that is being done now, which is to support oil at about $48 per barrel to maybe $55 per barrel.

Hedge funds that had taken a lot of long positions have been starting to gradually reduce their positions; no longer convinced OPEC can deliver on its promises.

This is evidenced from the latest EIA report, which showed U.S. oil inventories dropping by 3.6 million barrels last week. Under normal market conditions that should have been strongly supportive of the price of oil. But since the 94.1 percent rate of refinery utilization was the highest seasonal level since April 2001, it underscored consumer demand didn't match gasoline and diesel supply.

Gasoline and diesel stockpiles

It isn't surprising with refinery utilization so high that gasoline and diesel stockpiles were up. Gasoline inventory was up 3.4 million barrels last week, and diesel stockpiles rose 2.7 million barrels.

The decline in crude inventory was more than made up for by the rise in gasoline and diesel inventories.

This was one of the key reasons the market wasn't impressed by the drop in crude stockpiles.

If refinery utilization remains at current levels or higher, it could be a frustrating catalyst that works against the production cut in place. After school gets out and the busy driving season arrives, it may not be as strong as a factor. For the next couple of months it probably will be.

Assuming Libya can keep internal strife managed through the remainder of 2017, it doesn't offer a positive scenario for the price of oil to gain upward momentum.

Libya production climbing once again

The on-gain, off-again production of Libya is once again on the upside, as the country has resumed production at its biggest oil field, Sharara. On Thursday, National Oil Corp. Chairman Mustafa Sanalla, said, at this time, Libya's "overall production is 491,000 barrels a day."

It has stated in the recent past it has the goal of boosting production to about 1.1 million barrels per day by the end of 2017. If it achieves that goal, it would add another 600,000 barrels per day to global supply.

For that reason, assuming U.S. shale, Canada and Brazil produce at projected levels, it's one of the key metrics to watch in regard to whether or not OPEC and others will have much effect on the price of oil for the rest of the year.

The interesting thing is the market appears to be ignoring Libya at this time, and if that's what's actually happening, if it is able to maintain internal peace and achieve its goals, oil will struggle to move beyond the range it's in now. As a matter of fact, it'll probably struggle to hold $50 to $52 a barrel if Libya ramps production up that quickly.

Long-term investment concerns

The IEA and some others have been nothing if not consistent in their ongoing concerns over the drop in investment in oil and declining reserves in other markets.

It said this:

"The key question for the future of the oil market is for how long can a surge in U.S. shale supplies make up for the slow pace of growth elsewhere in the oil sector."

First, it needs to be understood that the IEA is made up of 28 oil producing countries which look out for their best interests. So when a statement like the one above is made, it needs to be filtered through that understanding.

How I read it is the U.S. is getting a lot more upstream investment capital lately, and that means other countries aren't receiving the needed capital to expand their resources. There can be no doubt that includes a number of the 28 countries in the organization.

As to the idea lower investment at this time is going to hurt oil supply further down the road, that isn't necessarily true. The reason why is shale companies have increased productivity so quickly and strongly, they can produce a lot more oil at a lot lower cost and with a smaller upfront investment. Shale production in the U.S. doesn't need the amount of capital offshore and other oil locations outside of shale need to explore for, develop and produce oil.

Now I agree there will eventually be a need for more investment, but because shale producers have thousands of DUC wells ready to quickly be completed, and are able to rapidly add more, there is time to develop these more immediate profitable assets without having to spend outside of the segment to ensure future reserves that will meet growing demand.

This applies differently to each company, depending on whether or not they have exposure to shale, and to what degree.

But at the macro level, I don't see lower investment being a concern for the next several years. I'm more concerned about federal lands being opened up for further exploration and development, than lower CapEx.

Conclusion

The price of oil is going to continue to bounce around within a fairly tight range, with the bottom of that range recently dropping by about $2 per barrel. To possibly offset the recent downward pressure on oil, OPEC may push for an extension announcement sooner than it was going to, in order to stop it from dropping further.

Over the next couple of months, with refinery utilization high, it's highly probably gasoline and diesel stockpiles will remain high. That isn't likely to change much until the summer driving season in the U.S. arrives.

Since it lines up with the expected extension of the production cut deal, which would be announced in May or early June, that has a strong chance of raising the floor on oil prices to slightly above $50 per barrel again.

The degree to which Libya is able to increase production levels will determine, along with the pace of rising U.S. oil production, how much of an effect an extension of output cuts would have.

At this time the market isn't concerned over the level of investment in new oil exploration and development because it can spend less in the U.S. shale sector and offset any immediate challenges, by which I mean the next four to maybe five years. I see maybe two to three years from now, once shale production is at high levels, expenditure from the stronger companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will be allocated to new areas.

For the next couple of months the price of WTI oil should be in a range of $48 per barrel to $53 per barrel. That could temporarily get a boost when OPEC announces the extension of the output cut deal, which I think is guaranteed. The only question there is whether or not the countries now participating in the cuts will agree to participate in further quotas.

