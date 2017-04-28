SCANA's (SCG) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 15:00 ET

Executives

Iris Griffin - Vice President, Finance

Jimmy Addison - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Byrne - Chief Operating Officer, SCE&G

Analysts

Nick Campanella - UBS

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Michael Lapides - Goldman Sachs

Dan Jenkins - State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Stephen Byrd - Morgan Stanley

Ashar Khan - Visium

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates

Neil Kalton - Wells Fargo Securities

Stephen D’Ambrisi - Castleton Investment Management

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SCANA Corporation Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Anyone who does not consent to the taping may drop off the line. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Iris Griffin, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Iris Griffin

Thank you and welcome to our analyst call. As you know, earlier today, we announced financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Joining us on the call today are Jimmy Addison, SCANA’s Chief Financial Officer and Steve Byrne, Chief Operating Officer of SCE&G. During the call, Jimmy will provide an overview of our financial results, and Steve will provide an update on our new nuclear project. After our comments, we will respond to your questions. The slides and the earnings release referred to in this call are available at scana.com.

Additionally, we post information related to our new nuclear project and other investor information directly to our website at scana.com. On SCANA’s homepage, there is a yellow box containing links to the new nuclear development and other investor information sections of the website. It is possible that some of the information that we post directly to our website maybe deemed material information that has not otherwise become public. You can sign up for e-mail alerts under the Investors section of scana.com to notify you when there are new postings in the nuclear development and other investor information sections of the website.

Finally, before I turn the call over to Jimmy, I would like to remind you that certain statements that maybe made during today’s call are considered forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as shown on Slide 2. The company does not recognize an obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Additionally, we may disclose certain non-GAAP measures during this presentation and the required Reg G information can be found either in the Investors section of our website under Webcast and Presentations or in the slides for this presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Jimmy.

Jimmy Addison

Thanks, Iris and thank you all for joining us today. I will begin our earnings discussion on Slide 3. Earnings in the first quarter of 2017 were $1.19 per share compared to $1.23 per share in the same quarter of 2016. Increased electric margins primarily from a Base Load Review Act rate increase and customer growth as well as higher gas margins due to customer growth and rate increases at SCE&G and PSNC were more than offset by the impact of significantly milder weather when compared to the same quarter of last year. Additionally, positive variances in O&M and other income were offset by CapEx-related items, including depreciation and property taxes. In the footnote, you will notice that abnormal weather decreased electric margins by $0.24 per share in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2016, resulting in a negative $0.19 per share impact to earnings quarter-over-quarter.

Now on Slide 4, I would like to briefly review the earnings results for our principal lines of business. SCE&G’s first quarter of 2017 earnings decreased versus the same quarter of 2016 due primarily to the aforementioned significantly milder weather, which was partially offset by increases in electric margins from the continued recovery of financing costs through the BLRA. Additionally, gas margins at SCE&G increased as a result of a rate increase and customer growth. PSNC’s earnings saw increases versus the same period of the prior year due principally to customer growth and the rate increase. SCANA Energy’s earnings decreased due to significantly milder weather in the first quarter of 2017 versus the same quarter of 2016.

I would now like to touch on economic trends in our service territory on Slide 5. Through the first quarter of 2017, company’s announced plans to invest approximately $200 million, with the expectation of creating over 1,700 jobs in our North and South Carolina territories. At the bottom of this slide, you can see the South Carolina unemployment statistics as of March 2017 and 2016. South Carolina’s unemployment rate is 4.4%. Attesting to our state’s strong economic growth, over 50,000 or 2.5% more South Carolinians are working today than a year ago. The other states in which we have service territories, North Carolina and Georgia, continue to see stable unemployment rates of 4.9% and 5.1%, respectively. The Carolinas, and especially South Carolina, continue to be seen as a favorable place to do business. As businesses have grown and expanded, they have nearly saturated our state’s workforce, giving way to all-time highs in workforce and employment numbers with little change to unemployment levels. This continued success in turn has been a key factor in our strong customer growth.

On Slide 6, we present customer growth and electric sales statistics. The top half of the slide shows the customer growth rate for each of our regulated businesses. SCE&G’s electric business added customers at a year-over-year rate of 1.6%. Our regulated gas businesses in South Carolina and North Carolina added customers at a rate of 2.8% and 2.6% respectively. We are pleased to continue to see strong customer growth in the region. The bottom table outlines our actual and weather-normalized kilowatt-hour sales to retail customers for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. Sales were up over the previous 12-month period due to the abnormally hot summer, which offset the recent abnormally mild winter. Overall, weather-normalized total retail sales were relatively flat on a 12-month ended basis, consistent with our planned expectations.

Please now look to Slide 7, which recaps our regulatory rate base and returns. The pie chart on the left presents the components of our regulated rate base of approximately $11 billion. As denoted in the two shades of blue, approximately 86% of this rate base is related to the electric business. In the box on the right, you will see SCE&G’s base electric business in which we are allowed a 10.25% return on equity. The adjusted earned return for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017 and the base electric business continues to meet our stated goal of earning a return of 9% or higher. This mitigates the need for non-BLRA related base rate increases. We continue to be pleased with the execution of our strategy.

Continuing down the page, on our new nuclear business, we were allowed an 11% return on equity under the Base Load Review Act for all annual requests for revised rates that were approved prior to 2016. With the approval of our 2015 petition, the allowed ROE was revised down to 10.5% for prospective requests for revised rates, which applied to the requests that went into effect at the end of November 2016. Under the terms of our most recent order, the allowed ROE for the new nuclear business will be 10.25% for prospective requests for revised rates.

As a reminder, we are allowed a return on equity of 9.7% and 10.25% on our gas LDCs in North and South Carolina respectively. As you will recall, in South Carolina, the rates for our gas business are set according to the Rate Stabilization Act. Under that mechanism, the ROE is evaluated annually. If the earned ROE for the 12 months ended March 31 falls outside of a range of 50 basis points above or below the allowed ROE, we file to adjust rates in June, with the updated rates, if approved, becoming effective in November. On the slide, we present the ROE as of December 31, 2016 as we prepare the information as of the end of this quarter for the RSA filing. For this 12-month period, the earned return for SCE&G Gas was 8.47%. In North Carolina, we received approval from the North Carolina Utilities Commission for an annual $19 million revenue increase at PSNC Energy, which was effective on November 1, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the 12-month earned return for PSNC Energy was 9.44%.

Slide 8 presents our CapEx forecast. This forecast reflects the company’s CapEx projections through 2019 and is consistent with last quarter’s call. This forecast shows projected spending under the fixed price contract and does not include any revisions from our ongoing review of the new nuclear schedule and cost estimates. At the bottom of the slide, we have recapped the estimated new nuclear CWIP from July 1 through June 30 to correspond to the periods on which the BLRA rate increases are historically calculated.

Now please turn to Slide 9 to review our estimated financing plan through 2019. This plan includes the expected impact of the Section 174 income tax deductions as well as debt and equity issuances and is also consistent with last quarter’s call. As a reminder, during the interim transition and evaluation period for the new nuclear project, we are making weekly payments. The projected spend on the project during the interim period is relatively consistent with what has been forecasted in this financing plan. It is unlikely that these debt and equity issuances will occur in the exact amounts or timing as presented, as they are subject to changes on our funding needs for planned project expenses. We will update this financing plan and the CapEx plan shown on the prior slide once we complete our evaluation of the path forward for the new nuclear construction project.

On Slide 10, we are reaffirming our 2017 GAAP adjusted weather normalized earnings guidance range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share and our internal target of $4.25 per share. Our long-term GAAP adjusted weather normalized annual growth guidance target remains unchanged as we plan to deliver 4% to 6% earnings growth over 3 years to 5 years using a base of 2016’s GAAP adjusted weather normalized EPS of $3.97 per share.

I will now turn the call over to Steve to provide an update on our new nuclear project.

Steve Byrne

Thanks Jimmy. I would like to start with a training program update. Last week, our maintenance, chemistry, radiological protection and engineering training programs gained initial accreditation from the National Academy for Nuclear Training. This is a multi-year endeavor and a significant achievement for the project. These training programs now join our operator programs which were previously accredited. I would now like to discuss some of the activities at the new nuclear construction site. Slide 11 presents an aerial photo of the construction tabletop from the first quarter of 2017. From this view, you can gain perspective on the proximity of the units two and three to our operating unit one near the top of the picture. Unit one is currently in a routine maintenance and refueling outage and is on schedule.

Slide 12 presents a schematic view of the five large structural or CA modules that are located inside the containment vessel. We have placed all of the major CA modules for unit two and have placed CA01, 04 and 05 for unit three. Slide 13 shows an aerial view of the unit two and unit three nuclear islands. The left side of the slide shows unit two. With the addition of the second containment vessel ring in February, you can no longer clearly see all of the large CA structural modules, which as I previously mentioned, have all been placed. Additionally, you can see the shield building and the containment vessel as well as CA20. Unit three is on the right side of the slide. You can see CA01, CA04 and CA05. Outside of the containment vessel, you can also see the CA20 and the shield building beginning to take shape.

Slide 14 shows an example of the installation of a mechanical module. In this case, it is safety related Q223 module being lowered into the unit two containment vessel. This is a direct vessel injection or DVI wall skid, which is a part of the passive core cooling system. Slide 15 shows a picture of the unit three CA02 module inside of the module assembly building or MAB from earlier this year. This module has been completed and is awaiting placement. Slide 16 shows the unit three CA03 module in the MAB, where it is being fabricated. Currently, all 17 sub-modules have been assembled and the last few are being welded together.

Slide 17 shows pictures of the placement of panels that make up the fifth course of the shield building for unit two. As you may recall, these panels are placed, welded together and filled with concrete. We currently have 150 of the 167 panels needed to complete the unit two shield building. Slide 18 shows the progress of the unit three shield building. We have placed, welded and filled the second course of the panels and 82 of the needed 167 panels of unit three shield building are on site.

Slide 19 shows the placement of one of the nine roof trusses for the unit two turbine building. All nine have been installed and you can see in this picture the yellow overhead bridge crane that was placed last quarter and the progress that had been made since then. Slide 20 is a photo of the high pressure turbine lower casing being placed in the unit two turbine building. Each unit has three low pressure and one high pressure turbine. All lower outer casings have been placed for the three low pressure turbines. Final torquing and adjustments are being made before installing the lower inner casings for the low pressure turbines. Slide 21 shows the arrival of one of the two unit three steam generators that were received on-site in March. We now have all four of the steam generators for units two and three. Steam generators transfer heat from the reactor that convert water to steam needed to spin the turbine.

Slide 22, before we open the call for questions from analysts, I would like to provide an update on the ongoing work that has been taking place during the interim transition and evaluation period. This slide outlines some of our options, but any path forward would need to satisfy the growing generation needs of our customers. Our goal is to reach a decision that balances the needs of our customers, our stakeholders and our company. We will continue to provide information and updates whenever possible about the decision.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now be glad to respond to any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Julien Dumoulin-Smith of UBS. Please go ahead.

Nick Campanella

Hey, good afternoon. This is actually Nick Campanella on for Julien.

Jimmy Addison

Hello Nick.

Nick Campanella

Hi, I was curious if we could talk about the frontal guaranteed for a moment, based on where to be triggered, do we have any sense the cadence for those payments, i.e., would it lump-sum or rather spread out over a period of time?

Jimmy Addison

We really don’t yet, that’s yet to be determined. Of course first, we got to determine what the damages would be and then have some discussions around the timing.

Nick Campanella

Thanks. That’s all I have for now.

Jimmy Addison

Okay.

Operator

The next question will come from Travis Miller of Morningstar. Please go ahead.

Travis Miller

Good afternoon. Thank you. I was wondering if you could update us on the 30-day versus 60-day decision whether or not try to get the 60-day review period?

Steve Byrne

Yes. Travis, this is Steve. We are attempting to extend that interim assessment agreement that we have that expires at 30 days, which I think is tomorrow. As of right now and there is always a lot of last minute details to be taken care of, but we don’t see any impediments at this point to having an agreement in place sometime by either later today or tomorrow.

Travis Miller

Okay. Any idea, would 60 days be enough, would another 30 or would you try another 60 days or…?

Steve Byrne

Yes. I think our goal is to extend it for another 60 days.

Travis Miller

So a total of 90 days then?

Steve Byrne

That’s correct.

Travis Miller

Okay. And then one other question related, the weather impact, how much of that’s either $0.19 year-over-year or $0.24 versus normal, how much of that you get back or will get back through your various clauses that you have?

Jimmy Addison

Really none of that Travis, so that’s just related to the electric business. The weather impact in the two LDCs in the Carolinas is really captured already within the quarter in the accounting. So the cash of it may be a little later but that’s all captured in the accounting, so that $0.24 versus normal is all related to the electric business.

Travis Miller

Okay, very good. I appreciate it.

Operator

The next question will come from Steve Fleishman of Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Steve Fleishman

Good afternoon. Couple of questions. So, the – you presented an update to the commission a week or two ago and did talk a little bit about some productivity issues. Now over time, I think there were some issues with people not showing up for training, could you maybe give more color on how that’s going, productivity overall?

Steve Byrne

Yes, productivity is largely unchanged. The issue with folks not showing up for training, that we did see a spike in that the first week that has ameliorated somewhat. So right now, we would typically get, I want to say, 20% of the folks that we would recruit not showing up for training. That’s a fairly normal number. I think we reported that it had spiked to 50%. It’s back down to 30%, so perhaps a bit higher but nothing to be alarmed about any longer. So that’s going well. Fluor is committed to stay on as the construction manager. So, they are still responsible for construction. So, the issue of attracting the craft will go through some bumps in the road with that, but we are pretty confident in Fluor’s ability to staff the project.

Steve Fleishman

Okay. And when you say productivity has largely unchanged, is that from when you gave the update two weeks ago or is that from going back to kind of pre-bankruptcy?

Steve Byrne

Yes, if I take a look at this year, I would say it is largely unchanged for the year.

Steve Fleishman

Okay.

Steve Byrne

So if we take a look at March’s numbers, we generally get report outs from the contractor that are lagging by month, so sometime in mid-April, I get March’s number. So in reality, I wouldn’t have a good gauge today as to what the productivity numbers are as they have been impacted by the bankruptcy process or not since bankruptcy was what March 29, I think it was.

Steve Fleishman

Okay. And then when you gave the update to the Commission and to us before that, you did say that based on the data you had at that time that the cost was within the level of the value to guarantee. Is there any update that you can provide on that?

Steve Byrne

Yes, I think what we said, Steve, was that the estimate from Westinghouse, their estimate to us of what it would cost to complete above what our current fixed price contract amount is would be within the amount that is the parental guarantee from Toshiba. Now whether we recoup that money through the Westinghouse bankruptcy process or through the Toshiba parental guarantee, we are ambivalent to where it comes from. It’s just that we believe that the increase, I think, we have advertised that as about $1.5 billion and the parental guarantee is a little larger than that. So, we feel that right now that based on the numbers we’ve received from Westinghouse that it’s captured. Now what we are doing in this interim assessment period is our own evaluation as to what the duration is going to be and what those costs are going to be. So, we have to assess the commodity’s unit rates. We have to assess how much labor hours are involved in completing the project. So, we are in the middle of that evaluation now and we will come up with our own schedule and our own cost estimate and then we will see how close we were to the Westinghouse estimate.

Steve Fleishman

Okay. And then lastly, just in terms of the site, is everybody basically getting paid through either you or Westinghouse at this point in terms of the contractors?

Steve Byrne

Yes. Now, this is the post-petition amount, so from the time we declared bankruptcy on, the agreement that was struck with the bankruptcy and approved by the bankruptcy court was that we would prepay Westinghouse for those amounts and then Westinghouse would make those disbursements to the vendors and subcontractors which they have the contracts with.

Steve Fleishman

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Michael Lapides of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Michael Lapides

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just when you think about the parent guarantee from Toshiba, what is the process if you and Santee Cooper and Toshiba don’t agree on what the amount due under that is? I mean, if you say it’s $2 and Toshiba says it’s $1.50, is there something in the contract that says how that will get resolved whether it’s through a formal arbitration process or some kind of litigation process? We are talking about billions of dollars here, so the potential for one side taking the numbers is different does exist I would believe?

Jimmy Addison

Yes, Michael, it’s Jimmy. I am sure that, that could be and in fact, it would surprise me if it doesn’t start out that way. But I would say that we have got a pretty good track record of being able to come to reasonable conclusions. And you can just look at how the history of the project over almost a decade now when we have had differences, so not to say that we will at this time, but that would certainly be our approach, but it takes reasonable people on both sides.

Michael Lapides

But is there – in the contract, is there a formal mediation or arbitration process to hammer out the details or you will have to setup a new process and come do an agreement that way?

Steve Byrne

Yes, Michael, this is Steve. I am not certain because the parental guarantee is actually captured in a separate agreement, because this survives the EPC contract. Certainly, in the EPC contract, we have arbitration and mediation type provisions. I am just not sure as we sit here today if that separate agreement on the parental guarantee contains some kind of a clause. We can look and get back to you on that.

Michael Lapides

That would be great. And then just one question, I mean, every quarter you guys – and these are great filings and we really appreciate it, the quarterly BLRA filings. I noticed the first 4 to 6 months of 2017 had a host of milestones or target milestones in them, lots of them in the April, May timeframe. Can you just talk about your – where you sit in terms of kind of hitting a lot of those milestones? Steve, you went through a few of them on the call, but just kind of curious whether you think in general the milestones you’ve provided the commission that you would hit in the first 4 to 6 months of the year? Are there any that are still outstanding whether it’s getting reactor coolant pump equipment onsite or the concrete fill of the nuclear island or some of the others related to the containment vessels?

Steve Byrne

Yes. Michael, there are lot of puts and takes on the schedule and on the milestones. And as you maybe aware, in the last settlement we had with our Public Service Commission, we had agreed that we are going to stop updating the milestones and there really are only two milestones left that we owe the commission and that is completion of the two units. Now that said, we will look at those BLRA milestones and report to the Office of Regulatory Staff on their completion. Of course, they are onsite daily. So, it’s pretty obvious there. From a milestone perspective, I would say that Westinghouse is still lagging behind where they had hoped to be and that’s one of the things that we are going to take a look at going forward as we transition – if we decide to continue the project, as we transition to an owner-directed model, we will look at removing some of the impediments that Westinghouse is seeing to completing these milestones and getting them done. They do have a number, you are correct, that are due up this quarter and next quarter. So, if we look at the near future, we should set the second of the two-steam generators for Unit 2 in the second quarter. We should set the third ring section on Unit 2, the containment vessel ring section in the third quarter. And we should also set the pressurizer, which is a large component in the reactor cooling system again late second quarter, early third quarter. The shield building courses, they are going very well. So, most of the milestones you see in the second quarter are going to be Unit 2 milestones. Most of the things that we are doing on Unit 3 involve concrete pours as people don’t have a lot of insight into. And so if I report those out that will be very boring to people. So, those generally are not targeted milestones.

Michael Lapides

Got it. Thank you, Steve. Much appreciated. Very helpful.

Operator

The next question will come from Dan Jenkins of State of Wisconsin Investment Board. Please go ahead.

Dan Jenkins

Hi. I also had a question related to something in your last status report and that was your comment there related to the I-tax submittal rates and you mentioned those needed to increase significantly. And I was wondering if you could update us on the status of that progress?

Steve Byrne

Yes, we are starting to become more and more comfortable with the I-tax. I think we have got a little under 100 submitted so far. There is 873 per unit, but they are the same, so they are duplicates between unit two and unit three. So the completions, while the rate is not probably up to where we would like to see it, the process is getting smoothed out. So Westinghouse is getting faster and giving the information to us. We are getting a little bit better at turning them around. And then once they get submitted to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, it’s a relatively short timeframe before they get them posted in the Federal Register. So that process is going pretty well. We are also working pretty closely with Southern on these, because as you might guess, majority of the I-tax are the same for their units and for our units. It’s just the site-specific stuff that would be different. So the I-tax process in my mind is going better than we had anticipated. That said, there is still by a way of coming that we have tried to prepare the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for and I think they are ready from a staffing perspective to handle those.

Dan Jenkins

Okay, that’s all I have. Thanks.

Operator

The next question will come from Stephen Byrd of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Stephen Byrd

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jimmy Addison

Sure, go ahead Steve.

Stephen Byrd

I wanted to just touch on Sanmen in China and just checking with you to see if – how the status and progress is going at the Sanmen site?

Steve Byrne

Yes. Stephen, this is Steve. We don’t have – I don’t have a latest update on Sanmen. I don’t know that I have got anything beyond what we updated last quarter, which was that they were through their hot functional testing. They had a couple of issues that they had to resolve, which would be normal during a test like that. Once they make the corrections to those issues, some of which are wall trim replacements. They have got some installation that didn’t stand up to high temperatures that they have got to replace. And they have got a heat exchanger issue, I think that we would not have to deal with. But once they get those corrections made, then they will redo that portion of the test and then they would go into fuel load and start up. My understanding is that the first Haiyang unit is also waiting those same corrections. So even though they didn’t get to the point where like the installation melted, they know they have got to change that as well. So they are making the changes on both the Sanmen and the Haiyang unit. So the Haiyang unit won’t finish their hot functional test until after those Sanmen corrections are made. But both – we anticipate that both units will load fuel this year and start up this year.

Stephen Byrd

Okay, thank you. And then just shifting over to – I guess I am thinking about Federal support for your project, should we be thinking there is some chance or possibility that there could be some degree of Federal support, whether it will be from the Department of Energy or some other agency in terms of wanting to support base load clean power, is that at least a possibility or should we be thinking that’s relatively unlikely?

Steve Byrne

Well, I think the most objective thing to say about that is they certainly are – seem to be supportive of trying to get the production tax credit date extended, which is if you think about it that was what those credits originally put out there for us with new projects like this, they know they are going to be challenges and the credits are put out there to entice some to go out and be the first movers. And so just with these delays, it put us close to those deadlines. So that would be the most tangible objective thing that can be done. And I know the Department of Energy understands that very clearly from personal conversations with them recently. And certainly, South Carolina’s delegation does as in both the House and the Senate bills have been introduced to provide for that and with over 20 co-sponsors only to one. So we are hopeful that, that gets traction.

Stephen Byrd

Great. Thank you very much.

Steve Byrne

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question will come from Ashar Khan of Visium [ph]. Please go ahead.

Ashar Khan

Thank you for your time. I just wanted to check in Jimmy, so right we had this tax agreement that you talked about, I thought that helped us to maintain our ROE at the rate that is as I guess somewhat un-great, so couldn’t we have utilized more of those tax credits in this quarter to offset this weather, I am just trying to get a sense of how that works, do you wait till the end of the year to apply those credits or are you using some assumptions throughout the year or could you just walk me through how that works?

Jimmy Addison

Sure. And I think you just about answered your question, which is we really expect to wait over in probably in Q4, so the idea is to use these credits to mitigate each annual BLRA revised rate increase and to use part of it to ensure that the business stays – the base business stays in a reasonable return of that 9% and 10% in a quarter. As you can see, what we filed there on the – what we have on the slide there is we estimate it’s a little higher than 9.75%. So it’s still well within that range that we suggest as a reasonable return on the base business and that’s despite some historically mild weather in the first quarter.

Ashar Khan

Okay. So if you want to make some – those earnings will show off if you want to do something in all that in the fourth quarter then, right, is that correct?

Jimmy Addison

That’s right. And Ashar, it would really – what we would do is any adjustment we will make would really impact it in the fourth quarter and forward.

Ashar Khan

Fourth quarter and forward, okay, fair point. And then Jimmy, can you give us a little bit sense of – you highlighted to the commission doing completing both plants, completing one plant and of course, the other option was walking away, I am assuming you are continuing the work on both plants right now, I am just trying to make a sense, did you get some feedback from them or no or anything you can share from the commissioners?

Steve Byrne

Ashar, this is Steve. The update that we gave was an Ex Parte Briefing, so we didn’t really get a feel other than from the questions. It’s clear that the commission is very interested in this and they want to update as soon as we get some more information, which we have committed that we will go back and get to them. But the – I think they are well aware of – they sort of view that provisions on abandonment and they know, because we told them that we are going to be evaluating and completing both units, which obviously will be our preference. But from a prudency perspective, we have to evaluate whether or not mothballing one, abandoning one would be in our best interest. Now, from a load perspective, we still have growth in our service territory and we still have a need for the power. So more unlikely we couldn’t just abandon one and then forget about it, we would have to build something else and more unlikely, that would be gas. So we will be evaluating all those scenarios against a gas going forward scenario.

Ashar Khan

Okay. And if I can end up with as this review period is going to get extended, you usually file an update report after every quarter, right, so March, I guess you filed one, which will show up and after 45 days, right, in May 15?

Jimmy Addison

Yes. BLRA quarterly report, that’s correct.

Ashar Khan

So are we going to see any...?

Jimmy Addison

I am sorry our plan is to file that end of next week.

Ashar Khan

End of next week. So Jimmy, are we going to see any new numbers or all those reports are still going to report old numbers, because you are going through this review process, which might take another 60 days, so are we going to get any new data in terms of your filing and your BLRA application which goes in, in May for next year, are we going to get any new data or do we have to really wait for the end of the 60-day period, new 60-day period, which would be, by technicality, end of June?

Jimmy Addison

Yes. So we are going to file the report as we should update what we know at the end of March, but we are not going to have any conclusions of this analysis at that point.

Ashar Khan

Okay. So then really all those reports are basically kind of right, no value, then right, so we have to wait for the conclusion of the analysis to get the real numbers?

Jimmy Addison

Well, I wouldn’t say that. I think they have a lot of value in that they point out areas of concern and that kind of thing. We are complying with the regulatory orders, but you have to form your own opinion about the value of them.

Ashar Khan

Okay. Thank you so much. You are so kind.

Jimmy Addison

Certainly.

Operator

The next question will come from Paul Patterson of Glenrock Associates. Please go ahead.

Paul Patterson

Good afternoon.

Jimmy Addison

Good afternoon Paul.

Paul Patterson

A few quick ones, the – with Vogtle, there was a DIP financing motion filed by Georgia Power and others regarding intellectual property, have you guys made a similar filling and if not, why not?

Steve Byrne

We have not made a similar finding and the reason is that we have escrowed intellectual property, so we have access to intellectual property. I think the Vogtle concern was that some of the perhaps filing a lien or that person providing that line of credit or the credit funds for Westinghouse might decide to try to take title to the intellectual property as well as some of the real property. So we don’t have the same issue.

Paul Patterson

Okay, great. And then with respect to the 60-day extension on the evaluation, was that – what caused that, is that because you guys have gotten more of a sense of the – of what you guys have to do now after the first 30 days or was it kind of always what was contemplated or sort of – what’s causing, I guess the extension of the evaluation period?

Jimmy Addison

Yes. I will tell you, Paul that we had always looked at a longer period than 30 days to do the evaluation. But going back to when we were putting this in place, a very, very short timeframe leading up to an impending bankruptcy. And we want to get everything prepackaged such that it could be filed easily with the bankruptcy court and that made coordination not just between ourselves and Westinghouse, but also Southern Company. So we got that finished. Going forward however, there is – we don’t view there to be necessarily a link between a Southern agreement and our agreement so that we can really do our own thing in the next 60-day period. So we had sort of a vision a 60-day to 90-day period all along, but we had to get the thing done initially in order to get the time – filing timeframe for this bankruptcy proceeding. So that 30 days was the agreed upon amount, so we are doing exactly what we anticipated we would do.

Paul Patterson

Okay, that makes sense. And then finally, just the safe harbor, it did – I did note that there seem to be a mention, which I hadn’t seen before about new joint owners, possible joint owners, with respect to the plants. And is there – I guess, what was the reason for the cause of putting that in there, is there any potential for new owners?

Jimmy Addison

Well, I just think as we go through this evaluation, I don’t know how significant a risk is, but there is some risk that the two current partners in the arrangement could end up at different evaluations of the different options that Steve outlined earlier. So again, not putting any – not suggesting that will happen, but it’s just cautionary.

Paul Patterson

Okay, thanks so much. I appreciate it.

Jimmy Addison

You’re welcome.

Operator

And the next question will come from Neil Kalton of Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

Neil Kalton

Hi guys. On the tax credit extensions that you are looking for, any sense as to how fast those bills might progress through Congress. And then also how important are the PTCs for you to really move forward with this project, would you move forward if you didn’t have clarity?

Jimmy Addison

Neil, it’s Jimmy. So there is at least three different routes as how they might move through. There is – in the very near-term, there is going to be in the next week or two weeks, likely a continuing resolution to continue to fund the Federal government. There is some possibility that they are a part of that. If not, there is a possibility that they are part of a more comprehensive tax reform. And then a third channel at least is just the bills get introduced on the floor standalone, so any of those three might happen. And then as far as your question about criticality, I mean there is three large influencers over the viability of these projects. One is the validation of the estimated cost. The second is the recovery of the response of – financial responsibility from Westinghouse/Toshiba. And then third are these tax credits. And all three of those are in the billions of dollars, so they are all critically important. And we have impressed upon everyone that has a vested interest in South Carolina and in nuclear and in America that listen to us that the timeliness of this is very, very important to this evaluation. So I can’t say absolutely that absent those, part or all of the unit would go forward. But it is very, very, important to the viability.

Neil Kalton

Right. Thank you.

Jimmy Addison

Certainly.

Operator

The next question will come from Stephen D’Ambrisi of Castleton Investment Management. Please go ahead.

Stephen D’Ambrisi

Hi guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question.

Jimmy Addison

Sure.

Stephen D’Ambrisi

I just had a follow-up on Ashar’s question, my understanding of the rate background rider was not that it provided incremental earnings, I think you are saying that it could be used to offset weather, but rather that it would be used as a credit to rate base, which would in turn increase your earned ROE, all things considered, so can you just walk through that, would it give you incremental earnings in the fourth quarter or is it just lower your rate base, so your earned ROE looks optically higher?

Jimmy Addison

No, it’s the latter. It just affects the lower rate base, so the ROE is higher.

Stephen D’Ambrisi

Okay, alright. That’s all I had. Thanks very much guys.

Jimmy Addison

You’re welcome.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to Jimmy Addison for his closing remarks.

Jimmy Addison

Well, thank you. We remain focused and are working diligently to determine the most prudent path for our nuclear project. Our goal is to reach a decision that addresses the needs of our customers and all of our stakeholders. During this complex transition and evaluation period, we remain committed to providing you with timely information and updates as we move towards a decision. As always, we continue to focus on operating all of our businesses in a safe, reliable and efficient manner. We thank you for joining us today and for your interest in SCANA. Have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.