David Einhorn: GM Is A Tough Fight

Per David Einhorn's 1Q investor letter, he notes that he's making more noise than he'd like with General Motors (NYSE:GM). He hasn't made this much noise since going public with a similar dual-class plan for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2013.

Einhorn privately presented the dual-class idea to GM but was rejected. Instead of selling its stake and moving on, Einhorn and his sometimes activist hedge fund Greenlight Capital are pressing the issue; having gone public, as they believe there is "a lot of value to unlock and the company did not fairly evaluate our [Greenlight's] idea."

As I've noted before, Einhorn's dual-class plan was perhaps misrepresented (by GM) to the credit rating agencies. Instead of the potentially new dividend shares being a debt, it's supposed to be flexible, according to Einhorn.

The opposite side.

On the other side of creating two classes of stock for GM, there's the idea of simply cutting the dividend completely. Notable value investor, Warren Buffett follower and advocator for cloning Mohnish Pabrai has been a General Motors investor for awhile. In fact, the stock has been flat for the nearly five years that Pabrai has owned it. However, Pabrai notes that he's historically "detested" auto companies: "You know, unionized, very high [capital investment], subject to consumer taste," says Pabrai. But since GM came out of bankruptcy, Pabrai has been a fan.

He is against Einhorn and the dual-class plan, supporting management. But notes that cutting the entire GM dividend isn't a bad idea, given the cyclicality of the auto business. With that, GM wouldn't be beholden to a semi-fixed debt that is a dividend and would be able to use that cash to reduce its debt burden and reward shareholders with buybacks.

However.

Although cutting GM's dividend means more cash, it won't be following Pabrai's plan anytime soon. Its sizable 4.4% dividend yield keeps many institutional investors interested. GM's largest shareholders -- Vanguard, State Street and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) -- aren't interested in losing that dividend, nor are they interested in a dual-class structure, seeing it as an unnecessary step to complicate the GM corporate governance. Buffett has a consistent record of going against activist investors. Einhorn's financial engineering plan will have a tough time winning over the large passive investors -- and the passive investors likely enjoy GM just as it is: a massive way to play the auto market for relatively cheap from a valuation standpoint with a sizable dividend. GM's core mission of selling cars isn't getting any easier, with competition (i.e. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and ridesharing) and a topping out of auto sales.

Both Einhorn and Pabrai do agree on the fact that GM shares are very much undervalued. Pabrai puts fair value at $50 to $65 a share. Einhorn feels that shares could hit $43 to $60 with his plan. Einhorn says this will be a "tough fight" and that he believes fellow shareholders share similar sediment when it comes to getting GM's stock price higher. I disagree. The dual class structure is still a distraction for a company that needs to worry about a topping automarket. I think ultimately, GM and Einhorn come to some sort of understanding that involves a share buyback and perhaps shares get to the $45 mark, but it won't be with a new class structure nor a dividend cut and will likely take 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.