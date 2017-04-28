Boeing Results: Not Impressive At All

On the 26th of April, Boeing (NYSE:BA)reported its Q1 2017 earnings. In this article, I want to have a quick look at the revenues, earnings and cash flow to see what there was to like from Boeing’s earnings report.

Revenues

The consensus for Boeing’s revenues was $21.35B while Earnings Whispers even expected a revenue of $21.6B. Boeing reported revenues of $20.976B. So, Boeing missed by $374 million here and compared to the whisper number the miss is even bigger.

Table 1: Revenues The Boeing Company Q1 2017 and Q1 2016

What can be seen from Table 1 is that year-over-year revenues declined by 7.3% or $1.656B. This can mainly be attributed to lower Defense, Space & Security revenues, namely an 18% decline or $1.424B. Commercial Airplanes revenues were slightly lower and Boeing Capital revenues declined by $138 million, reflecting one aircraft less being taken up by Boeing Capital for operational leases.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security revenues were significantly lower year-over-year, where Boeing Military Aircraft revenues declined by $1.023B. So roughly 70% of the revenue decline in the BDS segment comes from the Military Aircraft segment. Network & Space Systems revenues declined by $171 million and the Global Services & Support saw revenues contract by $230 million. So the BDS department saw revenues decline in all its segments.

While the decline in revenues is significant, it is fair to point out that Q1 2016 BDS revenues were quite strong and hard to match and there is always a bit of alternation in the revenues. With that I mean, if we look at the Q1 reports from previous years the year that we compare it too is always better. This partially is caused by pressure on the department, but also because revenues from Q4 can easily slip into Q1.

Earnings

Table 2: Earnings The Boeing Company Q1 2017 and Q1 2016

Looking at Commercial Airplanes Earnings, we see that earnings increased on lower revenues and lower deliveries. It needs to be pointed out that in Q1 2016, Boeing recorded a pre-tax charge in the amount of $232 million. Without this charge, operating margins for BCA in Q1 2016 would also be around the levels of Q1 2017 or in other words: There is not a lot of margin improvement visible for BCA as of yet. On Defense, Space & Security, earnings decreased despite higher margins, but this was to be expected.

Non-GAAP core operating earnings came in at $1,709 million versus $1,694 million reflecting an increase in unallocated pension and other postretirement benefit income. So despite higher GAAP operating earnings, non-GAAP operating earnings remained more or less flat.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.01 versus the consensus of $1.95 or the $1.91 consensus as reported by Earnings Whispers. Boeing easily beat both of these consensus figures, but was 3 cents shy of the whisper number. While this is a strong beat, it seems to be solely coming from the tax rate being 25.9% for the quarter contrary to the assumed tax rate of 32%. Without this lower tax rate, Boeing would miss by $0.10.

Cash flow

Operating cash flow came in at $2.094B versus $1.275B in the same quarter last year. Although this represents a 64% surge, the earnings report explicitly mentions that this was driven by performance and timing of receipts and expenditures.

I estimated that about 60% of this surge comes from improvements on the Boeing 787 program, while the remaining 40% reflects timing of receipts and expenditures.

Free cash flow grew from $527 million to $1.628B driven by higher operating cash flow and lower additions to property, plants and equipment.

Conclusion

Boeing shares initially traded lower, and there is something to say about that. As expected revenues did decline, but that is not what really bothered investors. What was somewhat more bothering to investors was the fact that Boeing results were bolstered by a lower effective tax rate and not so much by efficiency improvements. Adding back last year’s charge to the Q1 2016 results shows that there were no strong improvements in terms of efficiency.

Year-over-year cash flow performance is also somewhat deceiving since it compares the cash flow performance of a quarter in which Boeing still saw its deferred production balance for the 787 rise with a quarter in which deferred balance for the Boeing 787 is dropping. This automatically causes a big swing in cash flow performance, a swing that already was anticipated.

In the end, however, Boeing’s Q1 earnings were not impressive, but they were not bad either. I think that is also what we saw in the market action post-earnings: The stock dropped first, only to recover the next trading day.

