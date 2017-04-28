Nokia: Skeptics Might Reconsider

I still believe that this stock has legs, and buying at current levels continue to make sense to me.

I see the slowdown in the Network division's YOY decline as a positive sign that the predicted turnaround in 2017 is starting to take hold.

In the early hours of Thursday, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) reported 1Q17 results that pleased investors. While EPS of €0.03 only met expectations of $0.03, adjusted revenues of €5.4 billion ($5.87 billion) came in slightly ahead of consensus $5.75 billion. The outlook for the year has remained unchanged, except for a minimal €50 million upside in interest income and expense.

The modest headline beat, however, masked what I consider to be a more important achievement in Nokia's turnaround efforts: YOY revenue decline in the large Networks division (91% of total company revenues, 49% of op profits in 1Q17) was the smallest since the December 2015 quarter. That was about the time when the Finnish company started to feel the impact of lower service provider spend on its legacy business, and the stock began a steady descent from $7/share levels towards the low $4s, late last year.

This is relevant because 2017 is, as Nokia's management has pointed out, a year of recovery that should precede a much more encouraging 2018. Understandably, however, many analysts and investors have chosen to remain skeptical and watch the company's efforts from the sidelines, until more compelling evidence of a "sticky" turnaround could be observed.

It looks like that day has come, as the first leg of what I have called Nokia's U-shaped recovery is starting to take form. CEO Rajeev Suri has added color by disclosing that the company "generated healthy orders in what is typically a seasonally weak quarter."

Ultra broadband, down only -4% YOY this time vs. last quarter's -15% and 3Q16's -12%, seems to be pulling Nokia out of the gutter. Management quoted mobile networks as having provided notable strength to the overall portfolio in the quarter. This is precisely the piece of the business that should benefit the most from the 4G-to-5G wave of infrastructure spending over the next few years, which already seems to be bearing some fruits in 4.5G sales.

I was also encouraged to see resilient op margins in Networks, up 20 bps YOY on what seems to be one of Nokia's key strengths: cost control. See below non-IFRS op margins by segment since 1Q15.

Nokia Technologies continues to grow as initiatives like Withings take hold. But the segment may still see lumpiness in the future, mostly due to the typical uncertainties in the patent licensing business. On cash generation, Nokia failed to produce positive FCF on the back of increased net working capital. But the company's balance sheet continues to look strong, with net cash of €4.4 billion (already discounted for debt) representing about 15% of market cap.

On the stock

Nokia's turnaround seems to be on track and starting to gain steam. More importantly, I believe skeptics might now be more encouraged to jump in and ride the remainder of the updraft, as I believe the Finnish company has left the worst of the downcycle behind.

Last month, I adjusted my price target on NOK to $6/share. I will stick with my projection for now, as I see two opposing forces acting on the stock today: (1) expanded multiples (from 15x next-year earnings when I bought shares at $4.30 to 18x today) that produce some downward pressure on the price, and (2) momentum driven by potential buyers that were waiting for early signs of top-line strength before jumping in.

Those who choose to buy the stock at $5.72/share today might have missed the upside that I identified when NOK was unduly discounted as a result of Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) downfall, late in 2016. But I still believe that this stock has legs, and buying at current levels continues to make sense to me.

