CEFs And Goldilocks: Is It Different This Time?

Closed-end fund investors are a funny bunch. The more the discounts-to-NAV tighten, that is, the higher the prices of their fund holdings get relative to fundamental valuations, the more they bemoan the state of the market! Imagine stockpickers blaming their portfolios for appreciating too much!

Of course, CEF investors do have a point. As prices increase, reinvested dividends buy an increasingly smaller share of the fund. And selling the fund position has a not-insignificant opportunity cost in foregone income, so market rallies tend to find CEF investors in a somewhat uncomfortable position even as they enjoy appreciation in their portfolio valuations.

Following the market over the last few months strikes us that CEF investors have been particularly unhappy. Average CEF discount stands at a 3-year high crimping investors' compounded returns and making everyone nervous about funds getting too expensive.

Is there something peculiar about the current market environment that is putting all of us punters, I mean investors, in a pickle?

We begin with a highly simplistic analysis by splitting the market into a 2-dimensional picture of weekly bond and stock returns.

For bonds we go with the Bloomberg Treasury Index, and for stocks we go with the S&P 500. We can quibble about these selections as they are not particularly representative of CEF holdings, but what we lose in complexity we (hopefully) gain in insight.

At this point we have a world of 4 possible weekly scenarios:

Positive Bond and Positive Stock weekly returns

Positive Bond and Negative Stock weekly returns

Negative Bond and Positive Stock weekly returns

Negative Bond and Negative Stock weekly returns

How do CEFs respond on average in this world? No Nobel prizes on this discovery, but we see below that CEFs on average respond most positively to the scenario when bonds and stocks rally. And when we say "respond positively" we mean both total returns as well as discounts, both of which move higher. The other three scenarios do not look as good in comparison.

Our next step is to see whether there is something different about the current market environment that may be driving CEF prices and discounts higher. Lo and behold, it looks like there is. The total percentage of weeks in 2017 with both positive bond and stock returns is significantly higher than in all other years in the past 10 years.

Armchair market theorists among us will say that you don't typically expect bonds to rally (yields fall) when stocks rally as well because an environment of falling yields tends to be recessionary or risk-off. In fact we should expect many more instances of weekly returns where bond and stock returns have opposite signs. And this is indeed what we find, with 66% of weekly returns over the last 10 years being of this kind.

So what do we make of the current environment?

One possible explanation is that bonds have gotten ahead of themselves as inflation breakevens surged and are now paring their losses. Increases in inflation readings have slowed, and hard data has not followed through on strong sentiment readings. The market is also pricing in a lower rate of Fed hikes.

On the stocks side of the ledger, the corporate tax plan, the deregulation agenda and softer tones on NAFTA are driving stocks higher. So it is possible that currently the bond and equity markets are less connected than before, with the regulatory and policy agenda driving the split between the two.

It is also, however, possible that the bond market is expressing a more bearish view on the direction of the U.S. economy than stocks.

So what is the nightmare scenario for CEF investors? We struggle to come up with one frankly given our positive outlook for corporate credit health and a very low default rate in credit markets. Yes Retail and Subprime Autos are a problem, but it's difficult (yet) for us to see them as the canaries in the coalmine.

Apart from a hawkish policy mistake and uncontrolled inflation we don't expect a large sell-off in CEFs which just means that investors will have to continue grumbling and moaning for a bit longer. Let us know in the comments if you think we are missing something here.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.