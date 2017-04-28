Kiwi Gains After Trade Figures, Busy Data Day In Japan Ahead

The kiwi gained in early Asia on Friday, with a deluge of data from Japan ahead expected to set the regional tone.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was last quoted up 0.17% at 99.02.

In New Zealand, the trade balance deficit came in bang on expectations of Z$3.67 billion in March year on year. NZD/USD rose 0.12% to 0.6882 after the figures.

Ahead in a busy data day, Japan reports household spending, seen down 0.8% in March month on month, national core CPI seen up 0.3% in March year on year, March unemployment which is expected to tick up to 2.9% from 2.8%, provisional industrial production for March seen down 0.8% month on month along with forecasts for April and May also slated, and retail sales seen up 1.5% year on year in March.

Later, Australia reports private sector credit expected to gain 0.5% in March month on month.

USD/JPY was last quoted at 111.26, while AUD/USD last traded at 0.7467, up 0.03%.

Overnight, the dollar traded higher against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, shrugging off the release of mostly downbeat economic data, while the euro fell after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

The dollar continued its march higher for a second straight day, despite weaker-than-expected economic data as both Initial Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders were weaker than expected, while pending Home Sales fell.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday, its Pending Home Sales Index, declined 0.8 percent to 111.4.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 257,000 for the week ended April 22, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, new orders for U.S. durable goods rose 0.7 percent in March, which was far less than the 2.3 percent rise in February and well below expectations for a 1.2 percent increase.

Elsewhere, the euro lost ground against the dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the eurozone's economic recovery is "increasingly solid" but tempered sentiment by insisting that inflationary pressure "remain subdued."

Draghi's comments came fresh on the heels of an interest rate decision from the European Central Bank. The ECB left its benchmark interest unchanged at a record low 0.00%, in line with expectations.

