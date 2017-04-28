Wait On National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is down about 10% over the last month but bottomed late last week and has shown a small amount of strength post-Q1 2017 earnings. There is a lot to consider with this company now in light of the recent report. Fortunately, the company beat on both the top and the bottom line, but is really suffering in every segment except in completion and production solutions. There's a clear cause for concern, but it may just be a waiting game before this company starts to take off.

Source: National Oilwell Varco

What Has To Happen For This Stock To Pop?

To answer this question, we look to the recent earnings report. This round of earnings was the fourth straight quarterly earnings beat, which either means expectations are too low for the company or the company is actually excelling. The key takeaways are as follow:

Completion and Production Solutions was the only segment to see a QOQ increase in quarterly earnings, up 8%

Wellbore Technologies was down 5% QOQ

Rig Aftermarket was down 5% QOQ

Rig Systems was down 8% QOQ

It's interesting how revenues are still sliding for a majority of this company's operations. Now, the QOQ increase in Completion and Production Solutions is a clear positive, but it's more than offset than the weakness experienced across all other segments. Really, the large slide in Rig Systems revenue YOY has me concerned. That's down from $926 million in Q1 2016 to now just $393 million. Does it make sense? Hardly, considering that rig counts only continue to increase and that crude has essentially doubled YOY. The question now becomes: Why are revenues still falling?

There's a few ways we can look at this. In terms of revenues, the company has a mix of 52% onshore and 48% offshore. Offshore drilling continues to exhibit weakness with lower dayrates, and naturally, with that being the case, lower operating revenues are the result. The company in its onshore operations has really made significant strides in its horizontal drilling tech, with constant improvements each quarter. The problem is that these products are becoming more efficient and, thus, come at a lower cost to E&Ps and have to be replaced/serviced less frequently. That hurts revenues. Now, while that could be blamed for some of the revenue declines, the fact of the matter is that rig systems revenue continues to decline and that's hurting this company.

The problem has been that revenue from the backlog has continued to trend down and isn't projected to start picking up until FY 2018. Rig orders and backlog orders just haven't been as high as they once were and that's going to continue to impact the top-line until we really start to see robust fundamentals. To offset this weakness, NOV has really tried to expand its NOVOS platform, evident by the contract it received in the Anadarko basin earlier in the year, but it doesn't cover all of the losses. Clearly, it's a waiting game. Rig counts need to continue to increase and crude prices need to continue to trend up as these will have positive, albeit indirect, effects on the company's future earnings.

Source: Bloomberg

One positive to take away is that the company has reduced the size of its loss QOQ. Last quarter, the company posted a net loss of $717 million, and that has shrunk to just $120 million. YOY, however, there's actually no improvement. Costs have come down marginally, but from the YOY perspective, it's clear that those costs cuts have just been offset by operational weaknesses. That's not the type of investment that individuals are willing to commit capital to and it makes sense why this stock has been trading rather sideways for the past few months and why its uptrend since the bottom in oil has been limited.

However, there are more positives when we begin to look at the company's balance sheet. There's a low level of debt due in the near-term and the company has a cash position of $1.48 billion. There's only $500 million in debt due this year, which is easily covered and the next maturity isn't until 2022. If this company was heavily levered, I'd say there is a real cause for concern and potentially shorting this name would be appropriate, but that's not at all the case here. Instead, it just looks like a decent hold while we wait for this market to sort itself out. If the current yield was higher, this would be a great stock to hold, but the total return potential is derived heavily from capital gains at this point and I don't expect this company to experience a significant uptrend until mid-next year when the Rig Systems segment starts to recover.

Source: Bloomberg

Hold Now, Buy Later

Late last week, NOV was heavily oversold, after falling from $40 to $35 in the matter of a month. The stock is still down 3.45% on the year, and while the twelve month total return is 14.67%, the performance the last six months has really been disappointing. While some may look at the YTD downtrend as an opportunity to buy, I'll be the first to say that investors need to know their time horizon with this name. If you're buying for the long-term, I'd say it's a smart decision, but not for the short-term. Rig Systems revenue is too impacted right now for this stock to take off in the short-term, absent of a major positive development in core fundamental factors. I believe this is a medium-term story, where the stock will really start to pick up steam after 1H 2018.

Source: Bloomberg

NOV is my best bet in the O&G services sector because of the historical chart. On a five year basis, we can see that this stock has barely started to recover over the past twelve months, despite crude oil nearly doubling and natural gas up past $3.00/MMBtu. If it were to return to where its 200 DMA was before that began to slip, we'd be looking at a 100% return in this name. Even if that takes five years, that's annualized returns of 20% plus dividends. That's a quality return that's bound to beat the market. This stock, over the long-term, may also outpace its historical pricing, given how suppressed the stock has been over the last twelve months. Investors are sitting on the sidelines with this name waiting for conditions to improve before they commit capital.

Source: Bloomberg

Taking a look at the street consensus behind this name, we can see that the ratings back up what I'm thinking. Approximately 70% of analysts rate this as a hold, with a few sells and a few buys in between. The average price target, interestingly enough, is $40.04, which implies return potential over the next twelve months of 13.9%, which, if this were to occur, wouldn't be a bad return at all while investors wait for fundamentals to improve.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

While crude prices and rig counts are in a materially better position now than they were twelve months ago, O&G services companies like National Oilwell Varco haven't performed well because Rig Systems revenue remains impacted with a lower number of contracts, service performances, and lower realizations from the backlog. When the tide turns, this name will shift from a hold to a buy as the long-term capital gains potential is substantial; however, until then, investors are going to have to remain patient with this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.