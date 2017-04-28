Abaxis' (ABAX) CEO Clint Severson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Abaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 04:15 AM ET

Executives

Joe Dorame - IR, Lytham Partners

Clint Severson - Chairman and CEO

Don Wood - President and COO

Ross Taylor - CFO

Dr. Craig Tockman - VP, Animal Health Sales and Marketing, North America

Analysts

Erin Wright - Credit Suisse

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti and Company

David Westenberg - C.L. King

Mark Massaro - Canaccord Genuity

Joe Dorame

Thank you, Phil. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of Abaxis for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 ended on March 31, 2017. As Phil indicated, my name is Joe Dorame. I’m with Lytham Partners, and we are the Investor Relations consulting firm for Abaxis.

With us today representing the Company are Clint Severson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Don Wood, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ross Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; Ken Aron, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Craig Tockman, Vice President of Animal Health Sales and Marketing, North America. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. If anyone participating on today’s call does not have a full text copy of the press release, you can retrieve it from the Company’s website at abaxis.com or numerous other financial websites.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for record the following statements. This conference call may include statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this conference call maybe affected by risks and uncertainties, some of which are detailed under risk factors in documents filed by Abaxis with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Abaxis does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

With that having been said, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Clint Severson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abaxis. Clint?

Clint Severson

Great. Thank you, Joe. Good afternoon, everybody. I will make a few comments and then I’ll turn the call over to Ross, our CFO; and then, he’ll turn it over to Don, our President and COO. And then, after their short comments, we will take questions.

So to get started here. The headline numbers for the quarter and the year for me anyway are disappointing. We had some -- but we had some upsides in Q4 where we made progress on both the international market and the R&D lab that will show positive results over the next few quarters.

In constant currency, our UK business was up over 20%. Our international business was up double digits in Q4. And these results were due to our increase in market coverage over the last four quarters. In addition, we are seeing positive results from making some of the changes and optimizing our distribution strategy in the U.S., and we’ll have more from Don on this in a few minutes. Now, on the medical side of our business, the reagent discs grew double digits in Q4 and for the year; also more from Don in a few minutes.

In the R&D lab, we continued to improve the sensitivity for our high-sensitivity immunoassay projects, and we continue to make progress in the development of our new chemistry system that will read both chemistries and high-sensitivity immunoassays. We released a new therapeutic drug monitoring product in Q4, and we are completing the development of our two urinalysis analyzer instruments that we’ve been working on with the vendor for about a year, and should see some action with those products this new fiscal year.

Now, while we operate in a very competitive market and have seen some market churn, our products are more efficiently cost effective. So, when you loss business, it’s not loss forever, only temporarily. We are getting much more aggressive in putting in programs to alert the market of the downside of losing their VetScan. Other bright spots in otherwise disappointing quarter include double-digit increase in sales of VetScan instruments for the year, double-digit increases in hematology reagent sales for the quarter and the year, and double-digit sales increases in rapid tests for the year.

Now, while we missed our goal of double-digit sales growth in FY2017, we are making changes and investments in FY2018 to get it back. This will include an increase of about $8 million for the year investments in sales and marketing, mostly in the U.S. and additional $6 million in R&D for the coming year to complete all the new products we have in the queue including our first high-sensitivity immunoassay test for the vet market.

So with that kind of broad overview, Ross, you are on.

Ross Taylor

Okay. Thank you, Clint. I’ll review our financial results and other important fundamentals for our fourth quarter as well as for our full fiscal year 2017 which ended on March 31st.

To begin, total revenues in Q4 were $58.2 million, up 2% from $56.9 million last year. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced our revenues by about $600,000 or 1% compared to last year. For the entire fiscal year, our total revenues were $227 million compared to $219 million last year, an increase of 4%.

Total consumable revenues in Q4 increased 4% to $44.8 million from $43.1 million last year. Within now our consumable product line, total rotor revenue increased 4% to $32.6 million from $31.5 million last year. Abaxis sold a total of 2.63 million rotor units on a global basis in Q4 compared to 2.48 million units in Q4 last year, an increase of 6%. Hematology reagents also contributed to the growth in our consumable revenue in Q4. For the full year, consumable revenues increased 6% to $175 million compared to $165 million last year. The increase was driven by Piccolo rotor sales, hematology reagents and rapid assays.

Instrument revenues decreased 10% in the quarter to $10 million from $11.1 million last year, mostly due to lower Piccolo instrument sales. On a global basis, Abaxis sold a total of 1,461 instruments in Q4 compared to 1,594 instruments in Q4 of last year. For the full year, instrument revenues were $39.3 million, down 9% from $43.0 million last year, due to a decline in Piccolo instruments sales.

Focusing on our animal health business. Global veterinary revenues were $47.4 million in Q4, up 2% from $46.6 million last year. Veterinary consumable revenues increased 2% to $37.3 million, $36.4 million last year. Veterinary instrument revenues were $8.5 million, down 4% from $8.8 million last year.

For the full year global veterinary revenues were $186.7 million, compared to $177.7 million last year, an increase of 5%. Veterinary instrument sales increased slightly during the year to $32.9 million while consumable sales increased 6% to $147.1 million.

Looking just at Q4. Global veterinary rotor revenues were $25.1 million, compared to $24.7 million last year, an increase of 2%. Global sales of veterinary rotors were 1.58 million units in Q4 of this year, up 2% from 1.55 million units last year. Within the various geographies, our revenues from veterinary rotor units in North America decreased 3% in the quarter. Outside of North America, our veterinary rotor unit revenues increased approximately 16%. Growth outside of North America was driven by double-digit growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as in the Asia Pacific region. Veterinary rotors in United Kingdom grew at a mid single digit pace.

During Q4, revenues from other veterinary consumables, which we define to include hematology reagents, i-STAT cartridges, coagulation cartridges, and rapid assays, increased 4% to $12.1 million, compared to $11.6 million last year. The year-over-year increase in other veterinary consumables was a result of low double-digit growth in our hematology reagents.

Our business with Banfield drove the majority of our growth in our hematology reagents. Rapid assay revenues were about flat in the quarter, but I’ll mention that demand at the end customer level increased at a double-digit pace in the quarter.

Within our veterinary business, on a global basis during Q4, Abaxis sold 599 VetScan chemistry instruments compared to 680 VetScan last year. With regard the hematology, we sold 426 hematology instruments worldwide in Q4 compared to 391 in Q4 last year. In addition, on a global basis of Abaxis sold a total of 224 i-STAT and coagulation instruments in aggregate in Q4 compared to 203 last year.

Total revenues within our North American animal health business were $37.6 million in Q4, roughly flat with $37.4 million last year. Within North American animal health, we placed a total of 862 instruments with end customers in the quarter compared to 998 last year. Our instrument placements with end customers -- we placed a total of 862 instruments with end customers in the quarter compared to 998 instruments last year. Our instrument placements with end customers consisted of 396 VetScans in Q4 compared to 509 last year; 45% of VetScan placements this quarter were with new customers.

In addition, excluding a small number of installations in Banfield clinics, we placed 286 hematology instruments with end customers in North America compared to 296 last year. 58% of the hematology placements this quarter were into new accounts. Lastly, we placed a total of 180 VSpro and i-STAT instruments with end customers in North America compared to 193 last year.

Moving on to our medical division. Revenues for our global medical business were $9.5 million, flat with last year. The strength in medical rotors were offset by weakness in instrument sales. During Q4, the revenues for our North American medical division were $6.6 million, down 3% from $6.8 million last year. For the full year, global medical revenues were $36.6 million compared to $37.8 million last year. The decline in sales for the full year was driven by a $4 million decline of Piccolo instrument revenues. Approximately half of this decline was a result of comparisons against our large Piccolo instrument sale to China in FY2016, as well as the timing of orders from Abbott. Though instrument sales were down, it is important to note that for the full year Piccolo rotor revenues increased 10% to $28.3 million on a global basis.

Looking just at Q4, on a global basis, medical rotor revenues increased 12% to $7.5 million compared to $6.8 million last year. Sales of medical rotors were approximately 1.06 million units on a global basis in Q4, up 13% from 930,000 units last year.

Our Piccolo rotor sales in North America were particularly strong in Q4. Excluding sales to the U.S. government, within North America our Piccolo rotor unit sales increased 16% to 873,000 rotors during Q4 compared to roughly 756,000 rotors last year. The growth in our Piccolo rotors in North America was driven primarily by end customer demand.

Worldwide revenues for Piccolo instruments were $1.5 million in the quarter, down 36% from $2.3 million last year. On a global basis, Abaxis sold 212 Piccolos in Q4 compared to 320 for last year. Lower sales in North America caused the decline in Piccolo instrument sales this quarter. I will note that our sales of Piccolo instruments in North America were very strong last year and at the same time Abbott reduced its Piccolo instrument inventories modestly this quarter.

Even though our medical revenues were flat in Q4, we view the performance of our medical division positively, as our medical rotor unit sales increased 13% during the quarter. This is significantly stronger than the 3% decline that occurred in Q3 which was the result of the timing of orders.

Turning to gross profits and expenses. In Q4, our gross profits were $32.2 million flat with $32.3 million last year. Our gross profit margin was 55.3% in Q4 compared to 56.7% in Q4 last year, a decline of a 140 basis points. On a sequential basis, our gross profit margin decreased 40 basis points from 55.7% in the December 2016 quarter. For the full year, gross profits were a $126 million, up 2% from a $123 million last year. During Q4, total operating expenses were $21.0 million compared to $20 million last year, an increase of 5%.

Our operating income declined about 9% to $11.6 million in Q4 as compared $12.3 million last year. The operating profit margin was 19.9% compared to 21.7% in Q4 last year. For the full year, operating income was $44.5 million compared to $46.4 million last year. Operating income was hindered in both Q4 and in the full year because of investments in R&D, and sales and marketing. Our reported EPS were $0.33 per share in Q4 compared to $0.37 last year. For the full year excluding the gain from the sale of our investment in SMB, our EPS were a $1.27 compared to a $1.38 last year. Lastly, I’ll review our rotor ASPs and costs. Our blended rotor average selling price was $12.40 in the March 2017 quarter compared to $12.69 in the March quarter last year. Our cost of goods for each rotor unit was $3.69 in the March 2017 quarter compared to $3.47 in the December quarter last year.

This concludes my remarks. And I’ll now turn the call over to Don.

Don Wood

Thank you, Ross. Abaxis’ total worldwide revenue grew 2% in the fourth quarter, as growth within our largest business, North American animal health remained soft. North American animal health revenues of $37.6 million was essentially flat with last year’s level of $37.4 million. We have made and will continue to make adjustments to improve our overall business and growth. We have started to see some signals that these efforts are starting to have a positive impact but it’s still early.

As an example of these strategic changes and our execution, and as we described in our last conference call, we have recently added about a half dozen distribution manager positions to oversee our distributor relationships. Their mission is to provide the distributors with better direction, communication, focus and training. With this change, we have been able to identifying areas of performance enhancement at the managerial and field levels with both teams. And we are making meaningful improvements in both of those areas. We now have more than 75 field sales in veterinary professional personnel to better serve our customers and distributor partners.

With this large sales team, we are realigning our territories to better serve our customers with more frequent visits from their Abaxis sales representatives and improving our distributor involvement. Importantly, we recently modified our field sales compensation plan to place a stronger focus on customer retention and higher consumable utilization within our customer base.

As discussed on prior conference calls, one of our strategies is to target former Abaxis customers that switched to competitive product. We call this our get back strategy. For example, we actively target lost customers to find out why they switched and often find that they aren’t happy with the recent choice. Furthermore, we often receive unsolicited calls from former customers that switch to competitive products, they were disappointed and now want to return to Abaxis product line. These customers clearly appreciate our efficient, easy to use, low cost products, our excellent service, and most importantly our accuracy.

We believe that as a result of our efforts to get back our customers, demonstrating the multiple advantages of Abaxis products that customers will be more wary of promises from our competitors and that our customer retentions will increase. Our new product pipeline is providing Abaxis with a larger portfolio of products to drive sales within our existing customer base, as well as strengthening our appeal to new customers. Our product pipeline also provides our distributors with a new reason to call on customers and to discuss our innovative products.

With regards to some of our specific new products, near the end of Q4, we began selling our new Phenobarbital rotor. Customer interest in this new rotor has been very high. Approximately 10% of our VetScan customers signed up for a pre-order for this new rotor during February and March. We believe our Phenobarbital rotor will be very popular. We think it should help drive acceleration in our veterinary rotor growth this fiscal year. This rotor, which also includes a panel of other chemistries that veterinarians need to monitor in patients taking the medication is significantly easier to use than other point of care Phenobarbital tests. The workflow involved in using this specialty rotor is identical to our other rotors, enhancing the attractiveness of our product.

Furthermore, we think it will be an advantage in bringing new customers to Abaxis over our competition. Our canine pancreatic lipase test which we discussed in our conference call on January is completed and scheduled to launch at our national sales meeting being held in May. We already have preorders from over 600 customers for this new test. These preorders are bundled along with our view analyzer which is required to read the assay and provide a semi quantitative result automatically. We believe this unique semi-quantitative test for canine pancreatic lipase will lead to faster diagnosis, faster initiation of treatment and has a higher probability of an improved patient outcome compared to the competing product point of care, rapid diagnostic assays. The numbers of preorders we have received further increase our confidence that this will be a very successful product for us.

With regard to connectivity, our FUSE platform is nearing commercial availability. As background, the FUSE enables our analyzers to work bi-directionally with the clinic’s practice management systems. It allows our analyzers to be controlled from an iPad or tablet and it presents the result to the veterinarian in an easy to interpret manner. And it serves as an efficient client communication tool. The FUSE currently works with ezyVet, a cloud based practice management software system. We have completed beta testing of the FUSE with the ImproMed and we are in the final stages of beta testing with AVImark. Integration of the FUSE with ImproMed and AVImark is a significant milestone for us as we estimate that together these two software systems are roughly 55% of the veterinary clinics in the U.S. We anticipate integrating the FUSE with other practice management systems during fiscal year 2018. In addition, we recently hired two more individuals to enhance our connectivity team. We expect this team to continue to move the FUSE into best of class connectivity.

As we announced last quarter, we are entering urinalysis market with two products, a urine chemistry analyzer and a urine sediment analyzer. We continue to project our urine chemistry analyzer we’ll launch this summer. Unlikely other urine chemistry analyzers, this product can provide a semi-quantitative result. Moreover, we anticipate that the product will provide our customers with some noble urine tests, not found on other analyzers at the point of care. We continue to project our second urinalysis product, our urine sediment analyzer will also launch later in the fiscal year. We believe this will be a highly competitive instrument in the large and attractive market segment. We displayed both of our urinary products at the North American Veterinary Conference and the Western Veterinary Conference during the March quarter. Both products were extremely well-received by veterinary professionals at these conferences. These outstanding product additions will provide Abaxis with a high value entry into the urinalysis segment of the veterinary market and provide Abaxis a new revenue stream during our fiscal year 2018.

We continue to make very good progress with our high-sensitive immunoassays technology platform. We formally moved into engineering development last quarter, and the product continues to move on plan. We remain very excited about the potential for this technology to add high value immunoassays to our rotor platform, and the potential to combine immunoassays for chemistry test on a single rotor. This will be a game-changing technology and is generating great excitement for our team. The size of our product pipeline is unprecedented at Abaxis as a result of our investment in our internal R&D and our OEM initiatives. Our new products should be very meaningful to our future and they are already creating substantial interest from both current customers and potential new customers. They take Abaxis into new product categories and provide high value for our customers and much excitement for our field sales team.

Our distributors also appreciate selling new products that are innovative and provide better results and efficiency for their customers. In short, we feel very confident about our pipeline and its impact on our future growth.

A few highlights on our medical business. In our view, the North American medical division had a very good rebound in Q4, even though this division’s revenue at $6.6 million were down 3% year on year. Sales of consumables are most indicative of the strength of our business. And our sales of medical rotor units in North America increased 16% in Q4 compared to last year, primarily due to strong end-customer demand. This strong growth follows a year over year decline of 7% in Q3 that resulted from a shift in the timing of orders. Rotor demand from end customer -- demand remains excellent both in North America and globally.

North American Piccolo instrument revenues declined about 46% in Q4 as Abbott continued to reduce inventories of Piccolo instruments during the quarter, but they are now at a very low level. Importantly, end customer demand for Piccolo instruments was very good in the quarter and higher than our revenue number suggests. Abbott continues to show a high level of investment and dedication to our Piccolo product line. Abbott remains highly focused on the oncology and urgent care markets, and we note that rotor utilization of the Piccolo in the oncology markets tends to be very high, well above our system average. Oncology patients also like the convenience of being tested and treated on the same day as their visit to the center.

Furthermore, Abbott plans to introduce the Piccolo into new markets this fiscal year which we feel may further add to the growth of the Piccolo. Overall, we’re pleased with the execution by the Abbott team with our Piccolo product line.

Our international business performed well in the quarter and the investments we have made outside North America during fiscal year 2017 are yielding benefits. International veterinary rotors grew in the mid teen pace, driven by growth in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Our international business is more volatile quarter to quarter that in the U.S. our growth rate of Q4 may not be sustainable. Nevertheless, we view the Q4 results as evidence the investment we made outside North America during fiscal year 2017 are yielding benefits.

Also our medical rotary revenue outside North America grew at a high single digit pace in Q4 and we are pleased with the performance of our business as well.

With that Clint, I’ll turn it back to you.

Clint Severson

Thank you, Don. And now, we’re open for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jonathan Block of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Clint Severson

Hi, Jon. You there, Jon?

Operator

We have Erin Wright from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Erin Wright

I guess, how should we think about the quarterly progression of the expenses that you laid out and should they be front-end loaded, evenly dispersed across kind of the year and how committed are you to those? I know it came in a little bit lighter than what you expected in the most recent year. Thanks.

Clint Severson

Okay. So, I think they’ll be spread out more in Q2, 3 and 4 than I would say a huge jump in Q1, so it will be spread between Q2, 3 and 4, pretty even later. Right, Ross?

Ross Taylor

I think that’s accurate. Yes.

Erin Wright

Okay, great. And then, how much progress I guess are you making on wining back customers and what is sort of the rationale behind those moves back to your business? And maybe what percentage of your North American placements were associated with those, I guess cases where you were able to win customers back?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, I think the main reason we win customers back is because the veterinarian didn’t realize that the difference between what we offer and what the competitive offer is so much less efficient. And so, they believe they brought something that was going to make them more efficient and it ends up making them less efficient. And so, -- yes, so, they want to undo the deal. And I’ll maybe let Craig comment a little further as he is closer to it. But, these get backs are starting to accelerate now as some of these customers have made the change for more than six months and realized that it’s not what they expected.

So, Craig, you maybe want to comment.

Dr. Craig Tockman

I guess really, Erin, all I’ll really comment is that it’s an accelerating process. The calls are fairly frequent, they’re daily, people are upset about unkept promises, higher costs, poor workflow, and they tend to be fairly large customers on top of it. And so, it’s important for us to do -- to get the word out essentially that when -- if and if they leave, they tend to be leaving for snake oil. And so, I don’t think we have a percentage or a ratio, but it’s frequent and it’s increasing.

Erin Wright

Okay. Thanks. And then, has there been any sort of -- just a broader question. Has there been any sort of changes in the competitive landscape in terms of pricing, bundling trends that you are seeing out there, thoughts on like the subscription base models as well? If you have any comments that would be great.

Clint Severson

Yes. No, I don’t think there is anything new. It’s pretty much the same as it’s been over the last six to eight quarters.

Okay. Our next question comes from Jim Sidoti from Sidoti and Company. Please go ahead.

Jim Sidoti

Can you just give a little more? You said $8 million increase in sales and marketing in fiscal 2018. What is that; is that people; is that incentive plans? Can you just give us a little more color what that is?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, I’ll comment and then let Craig because it’s mostly domestic but there is some international. We are adding more market coverage, both in Europe as well as in Asia. Clearly, you can see the cause and effect. I mean, our international sales were up double digits, and that’s really all tied to the addition of the sales and marketing resources that we added last year. But, it’s mostly people and programs. And I would say, it’s probably heavier on the people than it is on the programs. So, Craig, you can comment.

Dr. Craig Tockman

Yes. I think very simply, we plan to expand our own field sales and field teams. We believe that smaller territories will help us work better with our distributor partners, take care of our customers better and find better opportunities. We’re adding products. And so, we have a need for -- our people are going to be busier selling more things. And so, we’ve simply remodeled our field sales and our marketing plans. And we think that this will more than pay off.

Clint Severson

I’ll just add one more comment that when you add resources, sales resources in the field, it’s easy to measure the return. And so, we have been doing this for a long time. And clearly, it takes a quarter or two for people to get up to speed. But, once they are up to speed, the return is pretty clear.

Jim Sidoti

And will you be bringing the people on right away or will that be more second, third and fourth quarter?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, like I said before, the first quarter is not that much impact. We start seeing impact on the second quarter and then a spread between the second, third and fourth quarter.

Jim Sidoti

So, if you look at the $8 million you are spending on sales and marketing, the $6 million you are spending in R&D, it seems like you are starting out the year with a hole of about $0.34 to $0.40 on the bottom line.

Clint Severson

Jim, it depends on how effectively improving our gross margin and getting our sales back up double digits. And so, the impact on the bottom line if we are successful at hitting our goals, the impact on the bottom line is not that much. It doesn’t grow much but it doesn’t go down much either.

Jim Sidoti

So, but like you said, it takes a couple of quarters, so that people start contribute.

Clint Severson

For every input, you’ve got to give an output. Right?

Jim Sidoti

Right.

Clint Severson

And so, we manage this really tight. We don’t just throw money at things. We expect to return and we put the return in the plan. And so, like I said, if we hit our sales objectives and we continue to improve our gross margins like we have in the past, yes, the impact to the bottom line is not that much.

Jim Sidoti

I guess my point is though, if you look at the year, earnings in fiscal 2018 will be a little more backend loaded than they have been historically because of the way the you expect things will slide and then it’ll take a little while of the contributions to kick in.

Clint Severson

Right. That’s true. Yes.

Don Wood

I might add to that though, Jim. You’ll probably see some benefit from our Phenobarbital rotor in the June quarter and maybe some for the new canine lipase tests. So, it may not work out quite the way you’re thinking.

Jim Sidoti

Okay, alright. And the Abbott and Alere folk seem like they got together last week and they’re going to close that deal. Any impact on you as a result of this?

Clint Severson

Yes, Don why don’t you handle that one?

Don Wood

Jim, speaking with Abbott and again, we have a confidential agreement but I can tell you we’ve been working with them on this since they announced the earlier acquisition and now looks like they’ve gotten so close. They expect nothing -- they don’t have a complete comprehensive metabolic panel, the Piccolo, and it’s still going to be one of the center focuses with i-STAT as what they sell. I think it actually could have a positive effect because the footprint of point of care is so much larger now at Abbott and we’re going to fit right in the middle of it. And the nice thing is as this ends up, we just finished our quarterly planning meeting with them and almost all of our marketing programs for fiscal year 2018 are already launched; they’re out there; they’ve done a significant amount of work on oncology and urgent care, videos and fliers and commitments to conferences, magazine ads, et cetera. So, honestly, I feel very good that that shift on the Piccolo has already pulled out in a nice way, in a wonderful way. And no matter how busy they get with these new products that we’re going to be rolling pretty good.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. And then, on the R&D line, I assume the bulk of that is the new high-sensitivity immunoassay test?

Clint Severson

It is. I mean, that’s the biggest chunk but we have other projects in our lab that are accelerating as well. But, the high-sensitivity immunoassay and the new instrument that’s designed to read both at the same time are probably the biggest chunk. Yes.

Jim Sidoti

And you still think that we can see that hit the market at sometime in fiscal 2019 or is that…

Clint Severson

Yes. So, we have internal goals on this stuff. And I think we have a shot at potentially getting the first veterinary TSH test done by the end of 2018; we have a shot. If we don’t get it by the end of 2018, it’ll be the first part of 2019.

Jim Sidoti

So, do you think feel pretty good that sometime in 2019 you’ll have that on the market.

Clint Severson

I do. Yes.

Jim Sidoti

Alright. It sounds like you’re busy.

Clint Severson

Great, yes. Thank you, Jim.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from David Westenberg from C.L. King. Please go ahead.

David Westenberg

Hello, guys. Thank you for taking the question. So, can you talk about FUSE and your confidence in it coming out this quarter? And then sort of a follow-on to that. Can you talk about the rationale for waiting for it to be available on both of Henry Schein and practice management systems?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, I’ll make a comment and then I’ll turn it over to Craig. So, yes. So, we have the FUSE running outside the U.S. on practice management systems that just aren’t sold here in the U.S. So, it’s available and ready to go and it has been for while. And so, now, we are waiting for the suppliers of the practice management systems to get up to speed and get it hooked up. And I think the Henry Schein software, I think they have a largest market share in the U.S. Hence those are the ones we’re working with first.

But, Craig, I’ll let you comment.

Dr. Craig Tockman

The internet [ph] piece was recently just finished. So, since we are getting our reports and our confirmation from both outside and from the software side, we will start selling to those customers right away. So, the strategy is not to wait for both. The AVImark is really pretty much done. I think there [indiscernible] was that couple of small changes need to be done on the AVImark side and then we will get that out. So, as soon as both sides say that the integration is working, will be selling.

Does that your question, because I think that was really around the waiting.

David Westenberg

That was very helpful. So, there seems to be just misconception that you guys have only new capital sales without any sort of like longer term contract. And just a little time consuming, [ph] this kind of a question, but can you break down further different kinds of sales models that you guys use whether it would be a straight up capital sale, capital sale combination with contract. I seem to be getting some - some confusion here.

Clint Severson

Yes. So, we sell multiple ways because we feel that by offering different options, we allow the doctor or the clinic to buy as they like. So, we can sell straight cash, we can sell straight lease -- lease and a capital sale, and we also have multiple reagent programs, where there is a longer term contract, where the customer commits to a certain purchase of rotors and/or packs or cartridges or rapids. And the increments come with that deal. And we also have programs where simple rebate programs. So, we have essentially four categories of sales programs, and the majority of our sales today are long-term contracts.

David Westenberg

Great. Thank you very much. And then, have you been making additional efforts on large accounts? I know that you’ve shifted the compensation to be tied a little bit more to consumables, have you seen any progress with some of the larger -- gaining and retaining large accounts?

Clint Severson

Yes, I think absolutely. We have a dedicated team actually that is there to assist our field sales people to find, locate and close those larger customers. About 45% of our sales last quarter, instruments of new business were related to one of our either strategic accounts or our contracts with our GPOs. So, we have a definite focus on that.

David Westenberg

Great. And then one last question for Ross. Can you talk about the increase in the rotor cost? Sorry, if I missed this on a call.

Ross Taylor

Yes. I don’t think we went into many details there. But there were some production variances that hit the cost in the quarter and our new facility that we leased couple of quarters ago has come on line on our P&L. That was really the impact. I think for -- kind of looking ahead the next fiscal year, I would expect that the cost of the rotors going to be in that $3.50 range if not a little bit below. I think if you take the average of what we reported for each of the fourth quarter and fiscal 2017, our cost for fiscal 2018 will probably be below that level.

Okay. Our next question comes from Jonathan Block of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Scott [ph] on for Jon. So, guys talked about little bit what you are doing with the distributors, bringing on a half dozen distributor managers. Are you guys where you want to be with the strategy as there is still more to go in terms of fortifying this? And is there any more work that would be down there?

Clint Severson

So, we evaluate our distribution strategy every single quarter to make sure that we are optimizing to their strengths, our strengths and their strengths and that we are getting the leverage that we need out of a lot of powerful distribution. And of course that’s our responsibility to make sure that we get that leverage. We can’t wait for them to just offer it. We have to identify it and pull the trigger and make sure it works. So, we are looking at that all the time, and modifying things as they need to be modified. And that will continue.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, in terms of the software rollout, it seems that you are making some progress there. Have you gotten any feedback from the marketplace just how that’s being received, is this leading to the more attention, more competitive wins, anything you could provide there would be very helpful.

Don Wood

I think that the beta sites that we have are extremely happy. The customers that we are starting to show this to are very excited. It is a big piece of customer attention as people continue to move towards pay for those practices and more information. And so, we think it’s very important. It’s one of the reasons we hear from all of these folks coming back that they might have switched just because of the load of connectivity that is not working so well as they thought it would. So, we work hard to make sure this is a very, very good product.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Mark Massaro of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Mark Massaro

The first one is if you look at the increased budget for sales and marketing, maybe a little back of the envelope, might assume somewhere in the order of maybe 30 to 40 additions to the headcount. Am I somewhere in the right ballpark, looking out to fiscal 2018. And can you speak to mix of those sales people, both in North America and outside the U.S.?

Clint Severson

Yes. You’re high; it’s not that many. I don’t think we really want to tell everybody exactly how we are going to do this, Mark.

Mark Massaro

In terms of -- I know it’s relatively early days trying to win customers back. Can you speak to any quantitative data to suggest maybe you’ve won back a couple of dozen accounts or -- and you mentioned that some of these accounts are large in nature. Should we be thinking of these as maybe more of that practices or how can you maybe characterize these?

Clint Severson

So, we’re going to be careful about disclosing that, not because we don’t want you to know that we don’t think it’s a lot; we just don’t to let our competitors know exactly what’s going on out there. We’ll let them figure out how to calculate what the results are from our efforts. But, I can tell you that the ones that we have gotten back are ones that we’re extremely disappointed in the changes they made. And of course that tends to be case, right, the ones that are most disappointing are the ones that ring the bell first and are easiest to get back because they’re the most disappointed. And so, as time goes by and folks out there use the competitive equipment and compare it with their past experience with the Abaxis equipment, yes, most of them are going to see a difference. They’re going to see a big difference. And I think some customers are probably shy about, embarrassed about coming back and saying hey, look, I made a stupid deal, can you help me get out of this thing, and some are more aggressive.

But, we have a very aggressive program in place where folks will be able to hear about the experiences and some of the examples that we have identified. And the best way to deal with this stuff is shine a light on it. The best way to handle competitive pressures where the customer may not be satisfied with taking a product that’s just as good as another product is to shine a light, communicate the information, make sure everybody’s aware of it, make sure that your customer does an evaluation before they actually sign. And so, that’s really the crux of our program, getting the information out, encouraging people, not to just sign a deal before they do a thorough evaluation and that’s the best approach.

Dr. Craig Tockman

I think it’s not out yet but probably in the next week or two we’ll have -- if you go to our website and look for the reunited campaign, and you’ll see how the story is, and that will be a good idea as to what to look for. It’ll be up in the next week or so.

Mark Massaro

Okay, thank you. And you sold your sediment analyzer at NAVC and you indicated that you might try to shrink the size of the prototype. Can you speak to how that progress is going and maybe some of the milestones we might be thinking about over the next couple of quarters?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, our team is actually meeting with our vendor this week to determine that. And I think the -- we have a couple of approaches, one is to have a larger machine that might have a little lower cost per test and then have a smaller machine that might be a little bit higher cost for test. And then people that buy the bigger machine early on can trade it out for a smaller machine, should they decide they want a smaller one. So, we’re checking out all those options and our goal is to have sediment analyzer launched this fiscal year.

Mark Massaro

Great. And my last question, can you speak to some of the moving parts on the gross margin line? Obviously you have a step up in investment this year. I am thinking if gross margins are roughly flat, give or take, with the step up in investment, we may be looking at a negative earnings here for fiscal 2018. Can you just speak to if I’m somewhere in the right ballpark directionally?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, I’ll comment now and then, I’ll let Ross comment after me. Okay. So, a lot depends on our veterinary rotor sales. Veterinary rotors have the highest gross margin of any product at Abaxis. So, if we start getting our veterinary rotors growing in the double digits where I think they should be, that’s where they should be, the impact of the gross margin would be positive. And clearly, probably our second best gross margin product is hematology reagents. So, again, we’ve got to continue to sell our hematology machines like we have in the past. And as that business grows, that’s great gross margin. And probably the third highest gross margin products are the Piccolo rotors. And so, they are growing double digits now. And so, the challenge on the earnings side is going to be the output from the input, and then can we continue to reduce the cost of the rotors and can we continue to grow the volume, especially the vet rotors. That will really determine what the bottom line is going to be. Ross, next.

Ross Taylor

I think Clint captured most of that. I think the only thing I would maybe emphasize or add is, the vet rotors are probably our highest gross margin product; they are certainly our largest product line by far. So, the mix of vet rotors and hematology is kind of key to the mix and the gross margin in FY2018. I think assuming a favorable mix, we should see some improvement in the gross profit in FY2018. And I think as we’ve typically done historically, we have typically brought the rotor cost of goods per unit down, each fiscal year. So, I think there is a good chance we will do that again in FY2018.

Clint Severson

And then, I’ll just add to that. The CPL, the canine specific lipase test also is a very nice gross margin to it as well. And we expect that to actually do really well in the field because now we have a test where you can specifically diagnose pancreatitis in dogs; and because it’s semi-quantitative, in most cases, you are not going to need to send it out for a conformation test. You’d be able to do an ultrasound or look at other symptoms and make your diagnosis. So, we think that will become state-of-the-art as customers get experience with it. That has a nice gross margin too.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to CEO, Mr. Clint Severson, for closing remarks.

Clint Severson

Great. Okay. I want to thank everybody for tuning in. The team here at Abaxis is very busy. Clearly in the lab, in the R&D lab, they’ve got aggressive schedules for these new products and sales and marketing; we are adding resources and yes, optimizing our distribution. Yes. So, we look forward to our call in July and wish you everybody a very pleasant afternoon. Thank you very much.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

