Nasdaq Closes In Record Territory As Earnings Expectations Heat Up

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors piled into equities after better-than-expected earnings, but gains were capped by the release of mostly downbeat economic data.

Wall Street turned positive in late-afternoon trade after bullish pending Home Sales data lifted sentiment, but weaker-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims and Durable data weighed on the upside momentum.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index declined 0.8 percent to 111.4.

"Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 257,000 for the week ended April 22," the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, new orders for U.S. durable goods rose 0.7 percent in March, which was far less than the 2.3 percent rise in February and well below expectations for a 1.2 percent increase.

The Nasdaq closed at record highs as investors piled into tech stocks ahead of earnings from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

In corporate earnings news, Under Armour Inc A (NYSE:UAA) posted its first ever earnings loss on Thursday, but shares close more than 10% higher as the retailer's first-quarter results were not as weak as analysts had feared.

Meanwhile, tech giants Alphabet, Intel, Amazon, and Microsoft posted better-than-expected earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.03% higher at 20,981. The S&P 500 gained 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.39% to close at 6,048.94.

The "Bulls and Bears" on Wall Street

The top Dow gainers included Under Armour, Inc. up 9.9% and Under Armour, Inc. C (NYSE:UA) up 9.3% while Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) added 8.5%.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) down 8.2%, F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) down 7.5%, and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) down 7.1% were among the worst Dow performers of the session.

