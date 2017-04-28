Senomyx's (SNMX) CEO John Poyhonen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

John Poyhonen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sharon Wicker - Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Development Officer

Tony Rogers - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Serge Belanger - Needham and Company

Louie Toma - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon and welcome to the Senomyx first quarter 2017 earnings and corporate update conference call. Participating in this call from Senomyx will be John Poyhonen, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sharon Wicker, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Development Officer; and Tony Rogers, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that during the course of this call we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or financial performance of the company that involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ materially from the projections described in today's press release and this call. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to those discussed in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC.

I will now turn the discussion over to John Poyhonen, President and CEO of Senomyx.

John Poyhonen

Good afternoon to everyone and thank you for joining the Senomyx management team for our conference call and webcast.

Senomyx is off to a good start in 2017. We exceeded our financial guidance for the first quarter of 2017 and are well-positioned to meet key commercial revenue, business development, and R&D goals. More specifically, during the first quarter, we grew direct sales well over twice that of our previous highest quarter.

We also advanced our business development discussions with leading companies on potential non-exclusive collaborations on our natural sweet taste program. In addition, during the first quarter, we received regulatory authorization to commercialize a new cooling flavor ingredient. In March, we introduced our new natural high intensity sweetener under the common or usual name of siratose.

This natural sweetener is a miniscule component of Luo Han Guo, also known as monk fruit, which is the fruit of the Siraitia grosvenorii plant. This fruit is well-known for its sweet taste and has been used as a sweetener for centuries.

The discovery of siratose, which exists in less than 1% of monk fruit was facilitated by our proprietary taste science technology, allowing us to identify sweet tasting components of plants and other natural sources that cannot be identified through conditional human tasting methods alone.

Based on our comprehensive evaluation, we believe that siratose offers benefits over all currently available natural and synthetic sweeteners and blinded sensory evaluations, siratose has demonstrated greater potency and a better taste profile than rebaudioside A, the most commonly used sweetener from the stevia plant. And it is also superior to commercially available monk fruit sweeteners.

In addition, siratose has shown improved stability on low pH products, such as carbonated beverages and increased solubility making it easier to work with compared to all known steviol based sweeteners. Importantly, based on the preliminary work completed thus far, we anticipate a lower cost in use for siratose compared to commercially available natural high intensity sweeteners based on potency and our manufacturing cost side.

With respect to key next step in the timeline for siratose, we remain confident, our scientists have made important discovery to support the development of a commercially viable fermentation scale up route for siratose. The next projected milestone is establishing a proof-of-concept for the fermentation strain development to produce siratose.

Working with fermentation process experts, our goal is to achieve a proof-of-concept of the fermentation strain development by the first-half of 2018. Assuming we are able to achieve this goal, the next step is to optimize the strain development process and submit our grass notifications to the FDA by the end of 2019, keeping in mind the feasibility and timeline of these development activities is inherently uncertain.

We look forward to continuing to report additional progress and exciting progress. On the development front, our new cooling flavor ingredients, which we have named Coolmyx CL19 was determined to be Generally Recognized As Safe or GRAS by the Expert Panel of the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association of the United States during the first quarter.

The GRAS determination allows Senomyx to pursue commercialization in the U.S. and a number of other countries. Coolmyx CL19 provides a clean, long lasting cooling taste profile and we will initially pursue like confectionary and oral healthcare categories as a primarily target market, where cooling ingredients are commonly used.

Additionally, we feel that given Coolmyx CL19 unique Sanskrit [ph] profile, it will also be appropriate for use unless conditional product categories, such as beverages. Third parties are currently evaluating this cooling flavor and we are considering a broad range of strategic options for commercialization of this new product.

Also in the pipeline is our next-generation sweet taste booster, Sweetmyx FS22, which we present into the final safety study. Our goal is to submit our application for GRAS review and receive GRAS status in October 2017. We believe Sweetmyx FS22 is a compelling product targeted for use in a large nonalcoholic beverage category since it allows for the reduction of both sucrose and high fructose corn syrup.

In addition, we believe that it has improved physical properties to Sweetmyx F617 making FS22 easier to work with and we anticipate it will provide a lower cost in use for customers. In order to accelerate commercialization timeline, we are currently working with several third parties to evaluate Sweetmyx FS22 for potential use in their prop. We look forward to providing updates on our progress with FS22 later this year.

I will now turn the call over to Sharon Wicker who will discuss the direct sales progress and business development activities. She will be followed by Tony Rogers who will review our financial status and outlook, and I’ll return after the Q&A at the end of the call. Sharon?

Sharon Wicker

Thank you, John. Direct sales of Senomyx has Complimyx flavor ingredient offerings grew to record levels during the first quarter, with revenues increasing by over 250% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

We continue to earn new business with world-class flavor house customers and their forecasts for future use of our products are promising. We have also registered another win since our last quarterly earnings call. So our win count now stands at 17 wins across 14 different flavor house customers.

The win occurs when a flavor company orders a sufficient amount of volume of one of our five Complimyx ingredients to support use in a commercial product. This means it will be formulated into a consumer product goods or CPG client product offering that will be sold on the market. We are tracking wins by flavor company by product, so each flavor house customer has the potential to achieve five wins, that is one for each of our current portfolio ingredients.

We remain encouraged by the sales performance of our existing flavor house customers based on the growing number of repeat orders. These reorders are a result of the initial customers win, as well as expanded sales of the flavor ingredient to new consumer products companies.

As discussed on prior earnings calls, the sales teams CPG poll call efforts have been effective in creating awareness of our Sweetmyx, Bittermyx and Savorymyx flavors by food and beverage manufacturers which in turn is leading them to contact their preferred flavor house suppliers for additional information and requests for samples.

We believe that an accelerated focus on expanding relationship with target CPGs will create greater urgency for use of our Complimyx ingredients and project brief requests these companies make to their flavor house suppliers. In the first quarter, we announced that we had built a newly created position, Senior Director of Sales to lead our sales organization in the field and that we also added an experienced flavor ingredient broker with a proven track record to represent Senomyx in Asia and Oceana. We remain enthusiastic about the positive impact we anticipate these additional resources will have on our direct sales efforts going forward.

Moving to business development, in March, we made important disclosures related to the plant source, the expected manufacturing process, and anticipated development timeline for siratose. These disclosures have facilitated our pursuit of new non-exclusive collaborative relationships for natural sweet taste program. Collaborators would benefit from immediate access to siratose, as well as access to future natural product discoveries that come out of this research program.

Potential partners continue to express significant interest in our natural sweet program as they view it as an initiative that can support their calorie reduction goals, while maintaining the great taste of their product offerings. We have built a pipeline of about 20 excellent collaboration candidates and we remain confident in our ability to begin adding partners to our syndicate during 2017.

It was a very productive quarter for Senomyx’s direct sales program and our siratose disclosures allowed us to make important progress towards engaging additional collaborator for a natural sweet program. I look forward to reporting additional progress during our next earnings call.

I’ll now turn the discussion to Tony Rogers, who will provide an overview of our financial status and outlook. Tony?

Tony Rogers

Thank you, Sharon. Senomyx begins 2017 with very good first quarter financial results. Revenues and net results for the quarter were approximately $300,000 better than guidance. This favorable outcome is primarily due to a strong quarter of direct sales.

In the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, commercial revenues increased to $2.6 million from $2.1 million in the same period 2016. Higher direct sales of our flavor ingredients to flavor houses and higher royalties from our sweet taste boosting ingredients led to this 26% improvement.

Excluding a one-time commercial milestone earned in the Q1 of 2016, the remaining commercial revenues comprised of royalties and direct sales increased over $1 million, or 67% in Q1 of 2017, compared to Q1 of 2016. Development revenues decreased to $1.8 million for the first quarter 2017.

This was primarily attributable to lower R&D funding revenue from our sweet to taste program collaboration with Firmenich. The research funding period under this collaboration came to its contractual conclusion in July 2016. Firmenich will continue to make royalty payments going forward, which we recognize as commercial revenue.

Turning to expenses. Research, development and patent expenses decreased by over $1 million, or 19% to $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. These decreases are primarily due to lower personnel-related expenses partially offset by higher outsourced R&D cost.

First quarter selling, general and administrative expenses were consistent with prior year at approximately $3.1 million. Approximately, $800,000, or a 11% of these first quarter 2017 R&D and SG&A expenses were non-cash stock-based expenses.

The net loss for Q1 2017 was $3.4 million, or $0.07 per share. Regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter 2017, the company expects total revenues of at least $4.6 million, of which commercial revenues anticipated to be comprised entirely royalties and direct sales will be at least $2.7 million, and a net loss that will not exceed $3.3 million, or $0.07 per share.

Regarding expenses for the full-year 2017, we continue to anticipate research and development and SG&A expenses to be less than $30 million, of which we estimate around $3.5 million will be non-cash stock-based expenses. Also, as I have previously noted, under the terms of our facility lease as renegotiated in 2015, about $1.2 million included in our 2017 expense guidance will not have a corresponding cash outflow, as we will benefit from a period of free rent in the second-half of 2017.

Turning to the company’s balance sheet. Senomyx ended the first quarter with no debt and $10.1 million in cash. During the quarter, the company reduced its accounts payable by $1.4 million to end the quarter at $4.1 million. Our accounts receivable balance increased to $5.5 million as of the end of the first quarter.

During the second quarter, we expect to collect $5 million of this amount, which we anticipate will drive positive cash flow from operations for the quarter. In addition to the $5.5 million in accounts receivable, the company currently has $15.8 million in committed development funding payments going forward based on existing contractual commitments.

The company will also receive meaningful royalty payments and cash from direct sales, as well as certain cost reimbursements. Furthermore, as John and Sharon described on this call, we’re also keenly focused on establishing new collaborative agreements to provide funding and support of our natural sweet taste program discovery and development initiatives.

Going forward, we will continue to thoughtfully manage our balance sheet to ensure we are well-positioned to effectively pursue our key initiatives, including our natural sweet taste program discovery and development activities, and continuing to grow our direct sales business.

In conclusion, we began the year with a very good first quarter exceeding our guidance for commercial revenues and highlighted by our outstanding direct sales growth. We look forward to reporting on our progress on our next earnings call.

I’ll now turn the call over to the operator to open up for questions.

Serge Belanger

Hi, good afternoon. Just a couple questions for me. First one, John, just wanted to ask, I guess, a couple of questions about your – the partnership strategy that you are currently thinking of. In the press release you mentioned you built the pipeline of 20 potential collaboration candidates. Are these potential partners are the broad natural sweet taste program, or they’re specifically interested in siratose?

And I guess to follow-up on that, how many of these 20 potential partners do you think could eventually become partners? Is there a certain number, or certain limit that makes it feasible or not?

John Poyhonen

Yes, two good questions, Serge. So I guess, first of all, we’re really excited about the pipeline. As you mentioned, we have about 20 excellent collaboration candidates, and that’s an increase from about 15 during our call in March. So I think the news that we made as far as disclosures on the plant source, the timing, as well as the fermentation process have been very well received by potential partner companies.

With respect to it, we would view all of these as thus far interested not only in siratose, and they see that as a major advantage, because they could be a quick win for their products, but also and what we have in the discovery pipeline too. So we haven’t had anyone that we’re talking to right now that’s indicated that it’s only siratose that they’re interested.

But because it’s so far along in the process, it removes a lot of risk and it makes it that much more attractive for the potential partners. As far as timing, I’m not going to comment on timing or the number of partners right now. I don’t want to set unnecessary pressure on our negotiations and put someone in a leveraged position.

But I would say that, we certainly feel that in 2017 and into the future, we have the ability to add a number of partners, especially those that are focused on siratose as their primary sweetener of interest. And then it may deviate a bit based on new discoveries as we go forward. So hopefully, that answers your question.

Serge Belanger

Sure. Okay. And then on Coolmyx CL19, is this the first Coolmyx product that’s been approved as part of your portfolio and will be part of the direct sales offering? And I guess, just describe the potential market opportunity for a cooling agent?

John Poyhonen

Sure. So this is the second product from our cooling franchise that’s been approved S22, 27 have – was approved one year ago, or actually it was commercialized for the first time one year ago with Firmenich under the brand name free-storm. With Coolmyx 19, we have a number of third parties that have been evaluating it. And we’re very pleased the feedback has been excellent. CL19 provides a clean long lasting cooling taste profile. And we think really that the duration of the cooling effect makes it especially interesting that feedback that we’ve heard from third parties as this is the longest they’ve seen from a product that makes it exciting.

From a commercialization standpoint, we’re really pursuing all options to create the most value for the company for this exciting new products. We have discussions ongoing on license rights on both an exclusive, or first-mover advantage basis. We’re also considering adding it to our direct sales portfolio depending on the outcome of our business development discussions.

With respect to the market opportunity, the ingredient market for cooling agents is difficult to track the – some of the key products in that market or things like menthol, WS3, Evercool. But I think it’s really important to remember that many times multiple cooling flavor ingredients will be used in the same product to produce different cooling sensations, and we believe the market opportunity is quite sizable.

If you look at the manufacturer’s selling value in a market like oral care, which would be things like toothpaste, mouthwash, and breath mints, that’s about $21 billion annually. And if you look at the confectionary market, including chewing gum and sugar confectionery, it’s about $51 billion. So between those two, we think there could be a significant commercial opportunity for Coolmyx CL19.

Serge Belanger

Okay. And then just a couple of questions on for sharing on direct sales before get back in queue. It seems like we’re seeing direct sales go through an inflection point here. And ii the press release you mentioned over 250% over 1Q 2016,. I guess, just talk about the progress and the new win cadence? And whether we’re seeing that same kind of growth during this early part of the second quarter of 2017?

Sharon Wicker

Sure. We’re extremely excited about the direct sales performance started picking up in the second-half of last year. And then certainly, as you accurately described, we get reports that our sales are up 200 – over 250% quarter-on-quarter through the first quarter. So, very excited to see that that traction starting to take hold. Additionally, we mentioned, we did report another win, so those wins are also starting to pick up in advance nicely.

In terms of kind of ongoing progress into the early part of Q2, of course, there’s not a lot I can – specifically I can say about that other than. We do see momentum growing. We have a number of customers now who have had these wins for a while. And their the pipeline is such that that they’re getting additional wins that we don’t necessarily report or can track easily among the 17 that I’ve talked about. But it is a promising project pipeline that bodes well for this year and into the future.

Serge Belanger

Okay. Thanks a lot for taking the questions.

Tony Rogers

Thank you, Serge.

Louie Toma

Hi, guys. Just wanted to dig in a little bit more on the direct sales side. Just when you – we look at the direct sales over the last couple of years and in the sales cycle that we’ve talked about, are we hitting the inflection point of that sales cycle, where we can expect continued gram for this segment, or how should we think about that at this point?

John Poyhonen

Yes, Louie, this is John. So I think it’s a very good question. I would say that obviously when you see the type of growth that we had, where it’s more than two X greater than our previous largest quarter in history and up 250% over the prior year on a quarter-over-quarter basis, so those are exciting numbers.

I think it’s one data point right now. We’re encouraged by the feedback that we’re getting from flavor companies. We’re off to a good start in the second quarter as well. But I think we want to get a few more data points behind us before we say that, we’ve absolutely hit that inflection point. But we’re very encouraged by the results.

As Sharon mentioned, the pipeline looks strong. When we got forecasts from some of the flavor companies, they’re at literally two-thirds of their pipeline already this year and even though we’re only in April. So, that tells us there’s future growth that’s out there and we look forward to reporting on it on our next call.

Louie Toma

Got it. Thank you. And just if we can ask one more on this. So you have 17 wins. And I have guesstimates for what I think the direct sales numbers are. But is it – is there, I mean, is the way to look at this is dividing that number by the 17, or are there one or two customers that represent a significant portion – disproportion of that – of the sales numbers?

John Poyhonen

Yes, maybe we’ll have Sharon answer that one.

Sharon Wicker

Sure. So, we’ve been realizing these wins over time and reporting them and says certainly, we have some customers within that that are more developed in their business that others. So, in general, once the win start, you get traction. You see more of a typical orders cycle. But I don’t think that it’s the right way to think about it at this point in time is to divide it by 2017.

So having said that, it’s not – on the other hand, it’s not just one of those that is driving the vast majority of the volume either so.

Louie Toma

When you look at the total flavor houses that you sell into, what would you say the biggest flavor house represents of your direct sales revenues without beginning it obviously?

Sharon Wicker

Sure. I think as we talked before in general both our wins and our sales revenues are reflective of the concentrated industry. So the largest flavor houses that we sell to in general make up a bigger portion of our volume. I think that’s the information that I think that’s what you’re asking.

John Poyhonen

Yes, I would say, of the top 12 list, generally speaking there Louie, over 90% of our business is coming from that top 12, which isn’t surprising since 82% of the flavor of business comes from them. So it – intuitively it makes sense.

Louie Toma

Got it. And just question on the margins for this business, are margins for the direct sales business pretty stable, or do they fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter?

Tony Rogers

Louie, this is Tony. I would characterize this, they’re fairly stable declining a bit as we work through some of our earlier higher cost inventory process improvement costs those kinds of things were burden to inventory early on. So they’re improving, but they’re – I think they’re fairly stable from quarter-to-quarter.

Louie Toma

Got it. Okay, that’s all I had. Thanks, guys.

Tony Rogers

Okay. Thank you, Louie.

John Poyhonen

I’d like to thank all of you for participating in our call today. During the first quarter of 2917, we grew direct sales to record levels. We advanced our business development discussions on siratose and we received regulatory authorization to commercialize a new cooling flavor. We appreciate your interest in Senomyx and are looking forward to updating you on our next earnings call.

